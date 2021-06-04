What goes around comes around, so they say. I have been to seminars where they ask you to identify with one object and explain why. That one is easy for me. The super ball! I remember fifth grade when a classmate showed up with one and said watch this. It bounced to the ceiling and back to the floor three to four times. It was incredible. The teacher would leave the room and there we would go, bouncing those balls to the ceiling. If it hit a desktop, then it went everywhere. Rounding them up was a problem when we heard the teacher walking down the hall.
My comparison to a super ball has nothing to do with super, it is simply that I bounce around in my interests a lot. That is reflected by what I write about each week. When I wrote about the Scots Irish, I mentioned watching some movies. Several folks asked me about what I watched and what I would recommend. I say they are all good, its just that they are all mostly historically inaccurate. They are entertainment, period.
I saw a list where someone had named the five most historically accurate movies and the five worst. “The Alamo,” not John Wayne’s, but the 1994 version, was listed as the most historically accurate. I agree. The five worst included two Mel Gibson movies, “The Patriot” and “Braveheart.” “The Patriot” is a good movie and fun to watch, but no, it is absolutely a disaster in historical accuracy and even costuming. People see different people in the Gibson character, but personally I see Francis Marion, “the Swamp Fox,” Charles Sumter “the Carolina Gamecock” and a bit of Daniel Morgan all centrifuged into one character. If you think Aunt Charlotte lived in a ballgown every day with her “you know whats” about to pop out, well you are sadly mistaken.
“Braveheart” is about William Wallace but the title “Braveheart” belonged to Robert the Bruce. But that’s okay, they didn’t get anything else right either. In one of the major parts of the movie, future English Queen Isabella is sent as an envoy of the King to meet Wallace. Isabella is smitten with him and later sends her handmaiden to warn him of a pending British attack. In her final meeting with Wallace, he leaves her with a bun in the oven. None of this actually happened and would not have in real life. In fact, the future queen was only 4 years old at the time and safely home in France. Isabella shows up in the movie “The King” and the Templar series “Knightfall.” These are all good watches, but remember they are entertainment, not a history lesson. What you can do is follow up on what you have seen and learn the truth. This type of media is proof that physical prose can alter the perception of history.
A couple years back on the Overmountain Victory Trail, Tonya Katzin left us one weekend to go present a program at an “Outlander” festival, The Frazer’s Ridge Homecoming. I had no idea what “Outlander” was and never heard of Frazer’s Ridge. Tonya explained that it was a popular television series and was shocked I had never heard of it. Parts of season 4 were filmed in North Carolina and one of the locations decided to capitalize on it. It is $932 a ticket for the four days of “Outlander” fun which doesn’t include the hotel, most meals and programs. They have a couple of the actors each year which should explain why the cost is excessive. Tonya said the good thing was that she was already dressed for the occasion. I did not watch “Outlander” until recently and as the Blanks sisters told me, it is addictive. I have binge watched this program. I tell people this program has more curves than a Colorado Rocky Mountain backroad, driving down backwards with no brakes.
As I said when writing about visiting the Scottish Tartan and Heritage Museum, I have bounced back to my interest in Scottish heritage.
My Mom always told me that our Gregorys were MacGregors in Scotland. She said they dropped the “Mac” and added a “y” at the end. They were distancing themselves from something in Scotland she said. I am sure she never knew what, just another mystery lost in time. I always suspected they were Jacobites, but only a small fraction of MacGregors supported Bonnie Prince Charlie in his quest to regain the throne for his father. Maybe I am right about my ancestors, but I will likely never know. My first comment about bouncing around like a super ball was aimed at my renewed interest in Scottish heritage — not that I ever totally got away from it.
According to a highland Titles website: “The MacGregor story is one of dogged survival and endurance in appalling conditions. History calls them the ‘Children of the Mist.’ For nearly two centuries Clan MacGregor was a victim of Proscription. This meant that male MacGregors could not use their surname, own property or even, in the worst times, possess a knife. They were legally hunted down and tortured or beheaded, often by Campbells. Despite such catastrophic fortune, the MacGregor name survived, and today they flourish.” No wonder I never felt especially warm and fuzzy toward Campbells, but I have eaten a lot of their soup! I’m going with Progresso from now on.
There was a lot of warfare between the two clans. According to the website: “The stories say the Campbells bred fierce bloodhounds to hunt MacGregors down, which were suckled on the milk of MacGregor women to better sniff out their prey. At the Campbell stronghold of Finlarig Castle on the banks of Loch Tay, ‘Black’ Duncan Campbell of Glenorchy had a pit where MacGregors were beheaded for the entertainment of dinner guests. There is indeed a stone-lined pit near the north wall of the now ruined castle.” Imagine sitting down to dine after watching some MacGregor heads roll. The host asks, “do you want your meat red in the middle?” The wine of course — red.
One thing for sure comes out of watching all the blood, gore, pillaging and rapes. Just how did anyone survive the middle ages? Our DNA was likely a mess before we reached the “melting pot.” I thoroughly enjoyed the series “Outlander.” By the fourth season they are in North Carolina and some of the mountain ranges are recognizable. As I said, I binge watched this and I have never done that with anything before. It does come with a warning for language, sex, violence, sexual violence, blood and gore. It is captivating, well written, and although fictional, based in fact. I even bought a book where two of the lead actors travel around Scotland visiting sites in the movie and many that were not.
On the weekend of May 15-16, we participated in the siege at Fort Watauga. Saturday morning, we honored the children soldiers of the Revolution. Later that afternoon we took in the Greeneville Iris Festival. Sunday, however, I had decided to attend the Highlands Festival at Maryville College. Caroline had never been to a Scottish festival and I told her it was going to be fun.
We arrived in Maryville to find a really large event menu set up on the athletic fields. As we paid and entered the gates there was battle ax throwing (tomahawks) taking place and a large tent with an active church service. There were a gazillion bagpipers under an awning on an eminence overlooking the fields. There was a ring of clan tents around the athletic field, more than 40 as I recall. In another ring around those were the vendors. Anything one could want Scottish from clothing to children’s toys was in these tents. Then to the far right, the food vendors, many selling Scottish fare. I always must get the Haggis just to say that I did. One tent had a special — Scottish BBQ, Haggis, and Shepherd’s Pie for $12. Caroline called it a “gut bomb” and I am not going to admit she was right. I told her next time it’s the fish and chips for me.
There were dog demonstrations herding sheep and ducks. There was dog showing and competitions. Men and women vied for honors in the various athletic competitions. My friend John Byington from Kingsport won the kilted race for his age group. I told him later I was wondering why he was running across the field by himself. He wasn’t, of course.
There were tents in each far corner with highland bands playing. A corps of bagpipes and drums strolled around the venue before leading the gathering of the clans. There is nothing like bagpipes and fiddles playing. Maybe it’s in the DNA. I used to follow a band called Coyote Run. If they were within 100 miles, I went to hear them play. Then there is the “The Gael,” the theme song from “Last of the Mohicans.” How can anyone not love that one?
My Mom told me one time the most beautiful sound she had ever heard was a bagpiper playing “Amazing Grace.” When she passed away, my SAR friends wanted to honor her with a color guard at her burial. I asked a piper to lead them in. He marched to a nearby rise and at the conclusion of the service played “Amazing Grace.” That sound at that time was truly amazing, it is a special memory. My cousins may have thought I was crazy, but hey, she is where my Scots heritage comes from.
While at the festival our paths crossed with several acquaintances from across the state. I got to visit my friends at the Scottish Military Society and my clans to remind them I’m a member. We got in some shopping, I found a couple shirts and a five-button Prince Charlie vest. Caroline bought me a bonnet for my birthday, and I probably shouldn’t mention this, but Caroline Blanks bought a kilt!
I noticed that western North Carolina, the land of the Scots Irish, has several festivals each year. The largest of course is the one July 8-12 at Grandfather Mountain. It is the largest Scottish festival in the world. As my friend Mel McKay asked, “Why would you want to go to any of the others?” Well, let me see, to have fun? There is one coming up soon in Abingdon, Virginia, and another large one at Stone Mountain, Georgia.
I mentioned in my earlier article that some of us have held a Burns Night dinner in honor of Scottish poet Robert Burns. I bought a couple books on Burns and celebrating his legacy. I thought we could have an Outlander/Burns Night celebration locally. As popular as the local “Downton Abby” event was, I know there are as many fans of “Outlander” as “Downton Abby” and we could have a blast sharing Scottish revelry. I’ll keep you posted on that one.
We have been having Scottish weather the last couple weeks and that is what gave the opportunity for my binge-watching “Outlander” over Memorial Day. Some of you have told me you were going to visit the Tartan and Scottish Heritage Museum over in Franklin, North Carolina. Spend a day at a Scottish Highlands festival and connect with your roots. If you don’t have any Scottish heritage, well you can connect anyway. There are a lot of unusual characters running around at these events, and a couple of them will be me and Caroline.
As things open back up and return to normal, I hope our paths may cross as we trail the past.