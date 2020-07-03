It’s Independence Day! I wrote last year about July 4th being my favorite holiday, that is unless I am talking about Christmas, and then Christmas is probably my favorite holiday.
Last year I wrote about past Independence Day experiences at places like Williamsburg, Valley Forge, Mount Vernon, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. They were all good, but then I talked about July 4th at home, here in Greeneville. Greeneville has really raised the bar for the celebration locally. That 4-mile drive home sure beats an 11- to 12-hour drive. But it is all good.
This year will no be different. That virus whose name I am tired of repeating has changed everyone’s lives. Let’s not allow it to put a damper on our festivities this year. We can still enjoy the day and observe the rules for staying healthy.
My longtime favorite event has been the Independence Muster at Sycamore Shoals State Park. It is always the weekend before the 4th and this year it was canceled due to virus concerns. I had asked about having a bell ringing in honor of the 13 colonies. Unfortunately, that was not going to happen either. Then Chad Bogart informed me we could have an event as long as it was under 50 people. The park was live-streaming programs on the hour all day. Nothing long — 10- to 15-minute programs about herbs, flags, flintlocks. Ours would be at 4 p.m. and conclude the day’s activities. We were to be the fireworks, so to speak. The live-stream opened up the event for folks around the country who could not have been in the area anyway.
I missed not living in a cabin last weekend, I missed the courier running into the fort, exhausted, carrying a copy of the newly minted Declaration of Independence to be read. It was all different this time, but we made the day special anyway. Our flash-Independence-celebration-on-the-frontier crew had gone into action. This was officially a state Sons of the American Revolution color guard event, so we had great support with color guardsmen from Bristol to Cleveland.
We had to fit everyone into a tight screen shot, and we managed. We had printed 30 programs and probably had about that many folks attend, which, considering that it was not advertised as open to the public, was good.
The color guard marched in with the Watauga Valley Fife & Drums corps. We are truly blessed to have the fifes and drums at events. We are truly blessed to have them, period! They are all young people, mostly members of the Children of the American Revolution who give of their time and musical talents to share the music of the 1780s. They spend a lot of time practicing, and it is amazing to hear them play. They are years ahead of their ages as musicians.
Chad Bogart welcomed everyone to the event, noting all the groups that had come together to take part in this Independence Bell Ringing. I was next on the program for the prayer. I had told Chad and Dave Carr a week earlier I was going to give Samuel Doak’s Independence Day sermonette and prayer. They both said they had never heard it, and I told them that was because I had not written it yet.
I am no Samuel Doak, but here are words I felt would not stray too far from his own of 1776:
“My friends, there are storm clouds rising across these mountains. Just as we have been attacked here, those across the mountains who seek liberty are facing the onslaught.
“While we have enjoyed freedom and relative calm here, the storm clouds grow darker as they gather in the colonies, and the winds of war will soon bring them to our door.
“Will we be ready when the tyrant comes knocking?
“They have provoked the Cherokee against us, and his crusaders shall not tarry far behind.
“I tell you my brethren that in Philadelphia a document is signed and being delivered to the colonies. It is time for us of the Watauga Settlement to stand with our brothers and sisters and let the bell of freedom ring loud and clear! Let there be Liberty!
“Shall we pray?:
“Oh God of love, peace, and battle we ask you to strengthen us in these uncertain times. We ask that we not give into the temptation of slavery, but that you will deliver us from this storm raging in our land. We ask that you roll back the dark billows upon those that have sent the tempest.
“In thine infinite mercy, save us from the cruel hand of the oppressor and protect our humble homes.
“We pray, Almighty Father, that if we must face the foe that we do so in all our manhood, that thou shall lead us and with your guidance stamp out tyranny.
“Arise and avenge the slaughter of your people Lord, smite those who exalt themselves against liberty and justice and truth.
“Great God of the Universe, Give us Liberty, or Give us Death! Amen.”
When I had put the 2012 bell ringing together, the late John Large led the fife and drums ensemble. He developed a list of songs that corresponded to each state. Thirteen songs is quite a playlist, and the group’s musicians were older than the current group. I do not think the any of the current ones has a driver’s license.
Fortunately, in 2012 I asked John about the songs following the ringing, and he handed me his play list, which I filed away. My flash-program planning partner in crime, Melodie Daniels, is mother of two members, and she worked with the group for our program. I sent her the list of songs, knowing full well they could probably only play two or three of them. I asked her to just play a piece of a song between announcements of the colony names as the roll was called.
Melodie informed me Saturday that they were ready, and were playing the full 13 songs in entirety. I was amazed; I could not remember my sermonette, and I wrote it.
I have a brass Liberty Bell replica that is 10 inches tall and has a beautiful sound. It was placed on the table so as the roll was called someone representing that colony would come forward and ring the bell. The fifes and drums would then play the song, which I announced so the viewers would know what it was, as well as remind the players of the order of the songs.
The first colony, of course, is Virginia, founded in 1607. Mike Mankin came forth and recited “From Jamestown to Yorktown, here is to Old Virginia” and rang the bell. The song played was “Yankee Doodle.”
Next up was yours truly, and my brief recitation, as if I hadn’t talked enough already, was: “The colony that gave us the revolutionary cousins Sam and John Adams, Massachusetts, founded 1620; the song is ‘College Hornpipe.’”
After me, everyone else just rang the bell and the musicians played. The roll of colonies, date founded, presenters, and songs were:
3. New Hampshire, founded 1623, Gideon Daniels, song: “Old Saybrook.”
4. Maryland, founded 1634, David Carr, song: “Crown Point.”
5. Connecticut founded 1635, Grace Whitten, song: “First of September.”
6. Rhode Island founded 1636, Kevin Witherell, song: “Grandfather’s Clock.”
7. Delaware founded 1638, David Simerly, song: “Rakes of Mallow.”
8. North Carolina founded 1653, Chad Bogart, song: “Welcome Here Again.”
9. South Carolina founded 1663, Mary Addington, song: “Guns & Drums.”
10. New Jersey founded 1664, Melodie Daniels, song: “Swallowtail Jig.”
11. New York founded 1664, Caleb Napier, song: “York Fusihers.”
12. Pennsylvania founded 1682, Caroline Blanks, song: “Brandywine.”
13. Georgia founded 1732, John Neth, song: “Country Dance.”
I could not help but ring the bell one more time “In honor of the 13 united colonies and our own Watauga Settlement.” Although a part of North Carolina, the Watauga Settlement had formed the first free and independent government, “The Watauga Association,” on the North American Continent. I am not going to make any comparisons with current events in Seattle because it is entirely different circumstances.
Chad Bogart read the newly arrived from Philadelphia Declaration of Independence. It was a soul-stirring rendition. I like to close my eyes and wonder how it felt to those inhabitants 244 years ago as they heard those words for the first time. Were they joyous, were they frightened? I think there was joy and celebrating, but deep down, fear of the unknown. In just a couple weeks they would be under siege by the Cherokee in a battle that lasted over two weeks.
These were times that tried men’s souls. And let us not forget the women on the frontier. They fought Indians, chopped wood, and about anything else the men did. Then they birthed babies, cooked, grew and stored food, taught their children and helped keep the peace.
Ivan Daniels closed our program with a prayer of thanks for our founders and this great country. Then the color guard, led by Dr. Darryl Addington, fired a rifle volley in honor of our independence. It was followed by a rousing cheer of three “huzzahs” as our program concluded. They retrieved their flags and marched out. It had been another good day, and thanks to my many friends, my bacon was saved as another flash program was successful.
Melodie Daniels was recently talking with friends and discussing founding father Dr. Benjamin Rush. She looked at me and asked if I had read the book about Rush she had given to me for Christmas. I sheepishly had to admit that it was in my stack and I had not got to it yet.
The next day Caroline Blanks came over and told me she just wanted to sit out in the quiet on my deck and read her book.
Uncharacteristically, I grabbed the Rush book and read all day, 17 chapters worth. It was such an amazing book. Rush graduated from Princeton at age 14. He studied medicine in England and was a practicing physician while still in his teens. Like most educated men of his time he was fluent in several languages including Latin. He was a signer of the Declaration of Independence, as was his father-in-law.
He joined the Continental Army as a field surgeon. He was a physician, lawyer, politician, social reformer, humanitarian, educator, and the founder of Dickinson College. He served as Surgeon General of the Continental Army and became a professor of chemistry, medical theory, and clinical practice at the University of Pennsylvania. In 1803, Thomas Jefferson sent Meriwether Lewis to Philadelphia to prepare for the Lewis and Clark Expedition under the tutelage of Rush, who taught Lewis about frontier illnesses and the performance of bloodletting. Rush provided the corps with a medical kit.
All the signers who risked everything, and several of them did, were amazing people. Modern society tends to look down on them, but do we read their story? What would they think if they read Facebook posts and saw all the people who cannot spell or make a sentence?
I was already feeling the patriotic spirit from our events the last few weeks, but reading these words kindled the excitement level even more. I have been to Rush’s grave and his homesites in Philadelphia. I have been to most of the places mentioned in the book. It resonated with me, I know those streets he walked and the places he visited. Some are there and some just have historical markers, but I have been there.
These were men who had been taught how to wear their pants, could make a sentence, and respect their peers. They gave us the greatest nation in the world, like it or not, because of that Declaration of Independence they risked their lives to sign. The least we can do is remember.
Now, we are here July 4, 2020, and I am ending this way: COVID, COVID, go away, and don’t come back another day. I am celebrating anyway, so I wish everyone a happy, fun-filled Independence Day!