No Civil War general spent more time in Greeneville than did James Longstreet. Longstreet never stayed longer anywhere during the Civil War than he did here in Greeneville. Yet, few know Longstreet or why he was here or that he was even here. Most histories have him in Knoxville and “poof,” he is back in Virginia.
Longstreet’s trek to Greeneville is a long and arduous one. He was born on Jan. 8, 1821, in Edgefield, South Carolina, which is now part of North Augusta. He was the fifth child and third son of James Longstreet, of Dutch descent, and Mary Ann Dent of English descent. Her family was originally from New Jersey and Maryland. Her family owned a cotton plantation close to where the village of Gainesville would be founded in northeastern Georgia. You couldn’t have two James Longstreets running around, so with Longstreet’s father being impressed by his son’s “rocklike” character, he bestowed on him the nickname “Peter.” He would be known by those close to him as “Pete” or later “Old Pete” for the rest of his life.
At the age of nine, Pete was sent to live with his uncle, Augustus Baldwin Longstreet, in Augusta, Georgia. Pete spent eight years on his uncle’s plantation, Westover, while he attended the Academy of Richmond County. His father died from a cholera epidemic while visiting Augusta in 1833. Although James’s mother and the rest of the family moved to Somerville, Alabama, following his father’s death, James remained with his uncle.
Northern Georgia was a rural frontier territory during Longstreet’s boyhood. He seemed not to have been exposed to all the “Southern aristocratic traditions” of plantation life we read about. Pete’s uncle made sure the boy was well grounded and developed a strong work ethic. There would be no spoiling this child.
As most Southern boys, he enjoyed swimming, hunting, fishing, riding horses, and of course, shooting guns. He dressed unceremoniously and at times used coarse language, although never in the presence of women. His manners were not refined either, given his Southern plantation upbringing. While he described his aunt and uncle as “caring and loving’ his uncle was a character. Augustus served as a lawyer, judge, newspaper editor, and Methodist minister. He was a fierce states’ rights partisan who supported South Carolina during the nullification crisis (1828–1833). These ideals would have been exposed early and often to young Pete. Augustus was also known for drinking whiskey and playing cards at a time when many Americans considered them immoral. These were habits he passed on to Longstreet, while also passing along his love of a good “cee-gar.”
In 1837, Augustus attempted to obtain an appointment for his nephew to the United States Military Academy but the vacancy for his congressional district had already been filled. Longstreet was instead appointed the following year by a relative, Reuben Chapman, who represented the First District of Alabama where his mother Mary Longstreet lived. Longstreet was a poor student by his own admission. In his memoirs, he “had more interest in the school of the soldier, horsemanship, exercise, and the outside game of foot-ball than in the academic courses.” He did take to soldiering like a duck to water, but mechanics gave him fits.
Longstreet ranked in the bottom third of every subject during his four years at the academy. One biographer wrote, “Longstreet was neither a model student nor a gentleman.” He was also a disciplinary problem at West Point. He earned a large number of demerits, especially in his final two years. His offenses included visiting after taps, absence at roll call, an untidy room, long hair, causing a disturbance during study time, and disobeying orders. Sounds like a Southerner to me! Longstreet ranked 54th out of 56 cadets when he graduated in 1842. He was commissioned a brevet second lieutenant in the United States Army.
The one thing he was good at while at West Point was making friends. He was popular with his classmates and befriended a number of men who would become prominent during the Civil War, including George Henry Thomas (U.S.), William Rosecrans (his West Point roommate — U.S.), John Pope (U.S.), as well as Daniel Harvey Hill, Lafayette McLaws, and George Pickett all of which would serve under him during the war. Ulysses S. Grant is another story. He and Longstreet became best friends at West Point. Longstreet took the young Grant, who the cadets called a “girly man,” under his wing. Grant, like Longstreet, loved horses, and they both excelled at riding.
Following graduation, Longstreet was stationed with the 4th U.S. Infantry at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri for two years. Joining him there was freshly minted U.S. Army Lt. Ulysses Grant. The post was commanded by Lt. Col. John Garland. Longstreet soon courted his post commander’s daughter, Maria Louisa. Garland was not happy that his little girl was seeing a soldier.
About the same time Longstreet started seeing Louisa, Grant started courting Longstreet’s fourth cousin, Julia Dent. Biographers disagree on who introduced Julia to Grant. Some say it was Longstreet, while others remind us that her brother was also stationed at Jefferson Barracks.
Grant married Julia on Aug. 22, 1848, in St. Louis, and several biographers say Longstreet served as best man. While others mention his role as uncertain or as a groomsman, he was definitely there.
In 1844, Longstreet was transferred to Fort Marion in St. Augustine, Florida, where he received a promotion and served on a court-martial’s jury. The regiment was then transferred to Corpus Christi, Texas, where he was reunited with the officers of the Third and Fourth Regiments, including Grant. Here they served under Zachary Taylor as they waited for the War with Mexico to develop. To pass the time of winter, the officers put on plays to entertain the men. Grant was always given the role of a woman.
When the war with Mexico was under way, Longstreet received commendations and promotions as he led his men in the battles of Palo Alto, Resaca de la Palma, Monterrey, Veracruz, and Churubusco. During the Battle of Chapultepec on Sept. 12, he was wounded in the thigh while charging up the hill with his regimental colors. Falling, he handed the flag to his longtime friend, Lt. George Pickett, who was able to reach the summit. The capture of the Chapultepec fortress led to the fall of Mexico City.
Longstreet’s Chapultepec wound was slow to heal. He took leave to go see his family and ended up in Missouri with Louise. Longstreet and Louise Garland were officially married on March 8, 1848. Her father could no longer frown on his daughter marrying a soldier, because he was now a war hero. The wound continued to be a problem and he was sent to New York as a recruiting officer. He and his new wife next moved to Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania for another short-lived stationing. Louise surely felt why her father did not want his little girl to marry a soldier.
In January 1850, he was sent to Texas as Chief Commissary officer for the Department of Texas, responsible for the acquisition and distribution of food to the soldiers and animals of the department. The job was complex and consisted mainly of paperwork. It did provide experience in administrative military work. Longstreet was now making $40 a month. This position did not keep him in one place as he was moved to Fredericksburg, San Antonio and El Paso. He found himself again in a fighting role, taking on the Mescalero Apache. While stationed in El Paso at Fort Bliss, he and Louise found time to visit her parents, now stationed in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Longstreet scouted the hills for the Army and became noted for his detailed view of the terrain. He had an ability to see the ground and how it could be used for the Army’s advantage.
In 1850 he requested to be stationed in the east. His son, Garland, was of school age and he wanted to place him in a military academy. The request was denied, so he took a leave so that he could enroll Garland in a school in New York.
His next assignment was as major and paymaster for the 8th Infantry in Leavenworth, Kansas. On the way from dropping off Garland, Longstreet came across his old friend Grant in St. Louis. Longstreet’s time in Leavenworth lasted about a year until he was transferred to his father-in-law, Colonel Garland’s, department in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to serve as paymaster where he was joined by Louise and their children.
As rumors of a “Civil War” on the horizon floated in army posts, Longstreet continued as paymaster for the U. S. Army stationed in Albuquerque. After news of the firing on Fort Sumter, he joined his fellow Southerners in leaving the post. In his memoirs, he wrote it was a “sad day,” writing that a number of Northern officers attempted to persuade him not to go. He writes that he asked one of them, “What course he would pursue if his State should pass ordinances of secession and call him to its defense? He confessed that he would obey the call of his state.” Longstreet confessed too, that he could not fight against South Carolina, Georgia or Alabama where he was born, raised and where family lived.
After settling his accounts, he resigned from the United States Army on May 8, 1861, to join the Confederacy. He offered his services to the state of Alabama from which he received his West Point appointment.
Longstreet arrived in Richmond, Virginia, with a commission as a lieutenant colonel in the Confederate States Army. He met with Confederate President Jefferson Davis at the executive mansion on June 22, 1861, where he was informed that he had been appointed a brigadier general with the date of rank on June 17, a commission he accepted on June 25. He was ordered to report to Brigadier General P.G.T. Beauregard at Manassas, where he was given command of a brigade of three Virginia regiments — the 1st, 11th, and 17th Infantry regiments in the Confederate Army of the Potomac.
Longstreet’s military career from this point could easily, and has, filled volumes of books. As I am trying to highlight his career here, I am going to skip much of his illustrious career on the battlefield. He would obtain the rank of Lt. General under Lee in command of the First Corps. This means that he was second only to Robert E. Lee. He outranked Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, since his appointment date was a day earlier than Jackson’s. It was about this time Lee dubbed Longstreet, “My Ole War Horse.”
In January 1862, he was summoned to Richmond where he received a telegram that informed him that all four of his children were extremely sick in an outbreak of scarlet fever. Longstreet immediately returned to the city.
He arrived in Richmond before the death of his 1-year-old daughter Mary Anne on Jan. 25. Four-year-old James died the following day. Eleven-year-old Augustus Baldwin (“Gus”) died on Feb. 1. His 13-year-old son Garland remained ill but appeared to be out of mortal danger. Longstreet waited a very short time to return to the army, doing so on Feb. 5. He rushed back to Richmond later in the month when Garland took a turn for the worse. The losses were devastating for Longstreet and he became withdrawn, both personally and socially. In 1861 his headquarters were noted for parties, drinking, and poker games. After he returned from the funeral, the headquarters social life became for a time more somber. He rarely drank and his religious devotion increased. His fondness for a good cee-gar never wavered.
Following Chancellorsville and the death of Jackson, Longstreet and Lee met in mid-May to discuss options for the army’s summer campaign. Longstreet once more pushed for the detachment of all or part of his corps to be sent to Tennessee. The justification for this course of action was becoming more urgent as Union Major General Ulysses S. Grant was advancing on the critical Confederate stronghold on the Mississippi River, Vicksburg.
Longstreet’s actions at the Battle of Gettysburg would become the centerpiece of the controversy that surrounded him for the rest of his life and is still argued to this day. Cory Pfarr has written a masterful work, “Longstreet at Gettysburg: A Critical Reassessment.” Cory is a good friend and I am partial to the subject, but his book sorts through all the facts and accusations targeted toward Longstreet. Longstreet has slowly been vindicated as time and modern reviews have removed much of the emotional baggage. That baggage will be revealed later. Jubal Early and William N. Pendleton testified that Lee had ordered Longstreet to attack at sunrise and that Longstreet disobeyed. This claim was factually untrue and denied by Lee’s staff officers Walter H. Taylor and Charles Marshall. That was the start of the attacks against Longstreet long after the death of Lee and the battle had long been over.
Next week, the road trip that brought Longstreet to East Tennessee.