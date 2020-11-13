Wednesday was Veteran’s Day. As I always say, our veterans should be honored every day. Did you thank a veteran Wednesday? The Tuesday issue of The Greeneville Sun included two pages celebrating our veterans. Information on how you can support the phase 4 of the Veterans Memorial Park was included. Can’t you take time to send a gift to help complete this park? A gift of $50 will pay for engraving a veteran’s name on one of the timeless memorial tablets. They gave us so much; can’t we give a little for them?
Our veterans risked their lives, spent time away from home, missed births, birthdays, weddings, and funerals. Enduring cold and blistering heat, they saw things that they never shared because it was too terrible, too painful to relate.
I never served in the military, just missing the Vietnam draft by a few years. I decided later that I should enlist and tried three times, always seeming to be two years too old as the Army increased its age allowances. My Dad served in World War II. He was never in combat and was trained as a tank destroyer at Camp Hood in Texas. As the war shifted to the Pacific, he was transferred to Missouri where he was trained as a combat engineer for the mainland invasion of Japan. I would imagine that a first wave invasion combat engineer’s life expectancy would not be too high.
I remember a few years back someone had an exhibit of mass murders which included Harry Truman. I was a bit taken that Truman made the exhibit because of dropping the Atomic bombs on Japan. That act brought the war to a rapid end, saving countless lives, likely including my Dad. It has been estimated that over one million Americans would have lost their lives in an invasion of mainland Japan. The Japanese would have lost 5 million-10 million in defending it. Given those numbers, Truman made the right call.
Anyone that remembers Pearl Harbor knows the Japanese were not exactly a peaceable people, nor did they play nice. A quick electronic search will bring up multiple sites that divulge the many atrocities committed by Japan. One site estimates that “From the invasion of China in 1937 to the end of World War II, the Japanese military regime murdered near 3,000,000 to over 10,000,000 people, most probably almost 6,000,000 Chinese, Indonesians, Koreans, Filipinos, and Indochinese, among others, including Western prisoners of war.” To think some wonder why the Chinese still hate Japan?
Germany was not much better, but a POW was more likely to survive in a POW camp in Germany. Those that look down on the greatest generation must look back and see that we were not the bully on the block. We got our nose bloodied at Pearl Harbor and it was time to fight back. Unlike now, everybody at home suffered too.
We often think of veterans as living men and women that served their country. We see them out around town, many sporting a cap proudly proclaiming their service. Some just go quietly about their business. They answered their country’s call, they did their duty, and that is good enough with them.
American veterans include all those throughout the history of the country that made the ultimate sacrifice or went home to take up their normal lives. As the president placed a wreath at the tomb of the unknowns in Arlington cemetery Wednesday, I could not help but think, this entire country is a tomb of unknowns. Our country is strewn with burial places unmarked of unknown veterans from our wars on this continent.
They answered the call during the American Revolution, War of 1812, many fought for Texas Independence, the War with Mexico, the Civil War, the War with Spain, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf Wars, Afghanistan and Iraq. Many of our veterans lie unknown, never found, and never returned home.
Arlington has a tomb of Civil War unknowns in addition to its World War I, World War II and Vietnam unknowns. There are Revolutionary War unknowns’ tombs in Philadelphia in Washington Square, one in Alexandria, Virginia, at the Old Presbyterian Meeting House. Another is in Rome, New York.
While we remember and honor our living, let us never forget to remember the fallen. Let us never forget that our veterans have served in all wars. We in the SAR have a grave marking dedication somewhere in upper East Tennessee each month. It’s a small tribute to see that these veterans are remembered and long honored.
The Tuesday Sun also included a letter to the Editor from George Collins, president of the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association. It suggested another way to honor our veterans is to give to the Wreaths Across America project at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. The wreaths are $8.50 each and according to the letter 542 are still needed. I purchased 10 in memory of my good friend Ronnie Lail, a proud Marine, who died in April. You can honor one of the veterans in the cemetery while also recognizing a living veteran by giving it in their honor.
Please help support this effort. The cemetery is beautiful through the holidays with the wreaths resting against every stone. It is a great time to walk through the cemetery and reflect. Take time to mail a donation of $8.50 for each wreath to AJHA, PO Box 5971, Greeneville, TN 37743. You’ll be proud that you did.
The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery is a beautiful resting place for our nation’s veterans. On Dec. 19, at 10:30, the park will hold a ceremonial wreath laying as part of Wreaths Across America. The Greeneville Theatre Guild will present the National Anthem, the Greene County Honor Guard, Sons of the American Revolution, the Boy Scouts, ROTC, and other patriotic organizations will be participating. Robin Gentry, Col., US Marines Retired will be the keynote speaker. Mark this important date on your calendar and plan to be there. Following the ceremony, you can walk through the rows of heroes and enjoy the proud feeling knowing you helped make this day a reality with the wreaths you purchased.
One more opportunity to honor these veterans: the park expects the wreaths to arrive on Thursday, Dec. 17, around 9 a.m. At that time, they will offload the truck and place the wreaths at each headstone. All volunteers are welcome! It’s good exercise in the outside air and it’s honoring those veterans.
While the annual Veterans Day program at the Veterans Memorial Park was canceled, remember that there are other events and ways to honor our veterans, and it’s not just one day a year.
I want to again thank The Greeneville Sun for their year-round coverage of veterans and veteran events. Their Wednesday edition once more brought our veterans to the forefront and honored our Hometown Heroes in the Accent section. A job well done.
As Thanksgiving approaches, donate to the Veterans Park in thankful appreciation for the service of all our Greene County veterans. The Christmas season is just around the corner, so share a gift of a wreath, if I can give 10, you can too. It is the season of giving and remembering. And, don’t forget, wear a mask!