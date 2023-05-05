I must admit last week seems like a blur. I want to thank everyone who came out to support the celebration of the Greeneville/Greene County 240th birthday. Leading up to the event I had several folks ask if I had a rain contingency plan and I said no, “Saturday will be beautiful,” adding “Friday and Sunday will be wet.” I am no weather prognosticator, but I can be an optimist!
A month earlier Christy Potts of the Town of Greeneville and I were seated next to each other at a tourism meeting. In our random conversation I mentioned April 26 as being the 240th. Christy asked, “You are planning to do something?” That was the question I had been waiting for and replied, “yes we can.”
She asked on what day we could have an event, and since the 29th was the only open date on my calendar we were set. It just happened to be the closest Saturday to the actual April 26th date when Greene County was born. Truthfully, I had planned to be in Maryland that day, but hey, it saved me a road trip.
Her next question was where? I had a quick answer for that one too, “the Franklin cabin and Bicentennial Park.” Fifteen years earlier I had mentioned to Heritage Trust president Sam Miller that that year was the 225th and that we should do something. Sam said, “you run with it” and we did. It was at the same location, and we had a large event. Congressman David Davis came and spoke during a program at Old Harmony.
We had planned the 230th for Fox Park around the Babb cabin. It was a Friday evening event in the museum gym with Saturday to be in the park with reenactor camps, programs etc. People kept showing me their fancy new phones with weather apps and it was obvious that the monsoon season was about to land on us. I remained optimistic, and Saturday morning some of us were standing in the park when a few rain drops began to fall.
I called it, we moved into the gym just as the heavens opened for the day. Even with the awful weather, I could not get over all the people that came out to enjoy the programs. Earl Fletcher told me that weekend was the best ever at the museum and he was excited for the 235th. When time for that one rolled around Earl was gone and with the lack of enthusiasm from others, I let it slip by.
I realize that we live in busy times, there are always a multitude of activities around the region. I knew the library book sale was the same weekend, I went on Friday — and Sunday. But Saturday was a special time in Greeneville. I am going to tell you that this “ho-hum” historic town is starting to come to life. A lot of exciting things are coming, some are here already, so yes, our future is bright.
The Monday issue of The Greeneville Sun had great coverage of activities by Sun writer Ken Little. Ken had an earlier assignment and missed most of the morning, so I am filling in where he picked up.
I cannot say enough about the support of our city Mayor Cal Doty and county Mayor Kevin Morrison. Same goes for state representative David Hawk. I can’t say enough about Christy Potts and her enthusiasm for the event. She made the mayor’s proclamation and arranged the signing. She brought activities to involve younger members of the community, an art contest and scavenger hunt, and cupcakes.
The Roby Center was part of the activities and the newly opened Rock City Tap Room right next door offered special pricing for attendees.
I arrived at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning to be there to help those coming with tents to set up and to point people in the right direction. A local couple not involved in the event, had beat me there and were enjoying breakfast in the cabin. As the gentleman said, “its not often you get to have breakfast in a 200-year-old cabin.”
I had loaded extra pop-up tents and chairs that might be needed. The first to arrive was John Neth of Johnson City. He set up his tent with displays of items soldiers carried during the period of the American Revolution. John is also president of the Kings Mountain chapter Sons of the American Revolution.
The Greene County Heritage Trust was set up with books and other items for sale. The Greene County Genealogical Society was represented too. The Andrew Johnson National Historic Park had a tent and displays. The Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) was set up with sale items as well as informative displays.
As time neared for the opening ceremony, in which we asked the mayors and representative Hawk to make a few appropriate remarks. It was nothing flashy or fancy. I had asked the SAR color guard to post the colors. The flags which flew the entire day were the U.S. flag, the so-called Betsy Ross with its circle of 13 stars, the Tennessee State flag, the newly designed Greene County flag and the SAR America 250 flag.
The U.S. flag had flown at Mount Vernon, the Betsy at Valley Forge, the Tennessee at the state capitol and other state and local events. The SAR flag reminds us that the Semiquincentennial of our nation is in 2026. I had ordered a North Carolina flag for the event, but it didn’t arrive. I told Christy that it would probably be in my mail on Saturday and sure enough it was.
Rick Ragle oversaw the color guard; he came up to me to report that he was short some folks to carry the flags in the opening. I told him to ask Mayor Morrison if he would carry his Greene County flag and to recruit from the audience if he needed more help. I looked around and there was Mayor Doty, Mayor Morrison, representative Hawk and Steve Ottinger carrying flags. I couldn’t have done a better job myself, especially considering all except Steve were making remarks during the opening.
I kept the welcome short and sweet, not making it a history lesson. I knew Mayor Morrison would take care of that one. I can’t say enough about the support of local history by Mayor Morrison. Mayor Doty too, supports our local history and to his credit didn’t veto any of our plans. Likewise representative Hawk is always a supporter of local history and always open to helping in any way he can.
The Rev. Jim Mayes, who has been a staple in the historic community for several years, offered a prayer for the day in which he provided a few reflective thoughts before leading the prayer. Mr. Mayes has been active in the Greene County Heritage Trust, and he assured me that although he is moving down toward Sweetwater, he will be here for special events. The final remarks were made by Major General Nathanael Greene. To conclude the opening for the day’s celebration, Steve Ricker and members of the SAR color guard fired a rifle salute.
The special guest for the event was Major General Nathanael Greene. If you recall my article “Finding General Greene” then you know the back story. Ten years ago, I saw Dan McMichael of Pine Mountain Valley, Georgia, at an SAR event at Cowpens National Historic Park in South Carolina. Thinking he would be a perfect Nathanael Greene, I invited him to the 230th celebration in the persona of Greene.
Dan, I mean General Greene, made comments during this day’s opening, and was down by the gazebo shortly after to talk with visitors helping them to better understand Greene with personal stories.
Since that first appearance in Greeneville 10 years ago, Dan has taken ownership of the role of Nathanael Greene. If you want Nathanael Greene, he is the go-to guy.
As I, along with several others listened to his presentation, I felt like I was in the presence of General Greene. No question that he owns the role. Some of the stories he shared have never been published and he knows them because he spent time with Tom Greene who lived in the 1600s house Greene grew up in. Tom Greene passed away this past year.
Those stories were passed down in the Greene family. Dan even slept in the bedroom that was Nathanael’s and slept in his bed. Now that is what I call owning a role. I was amazed that Dan had the dress, mannerisms, and accent down to a “t.” He even walked with the slight limp that Greene did. Those of us that watched his presentation were in the company of General Greene.
Following his presentation as Greene, Dan changed into the dress of rifleman to participate in the SAR grave marking at Old Harmony graveyard. I had booked Dan for the September national SAR event to again be held at the General Morgan Inn. So just as 10 years ago Dan will be in Greeneville twice this year.
Last September when we held the 4 Patriot grave marking at Old Harmony, we missed Hezekiah Balch. Balch was an early settler in the future Greene County and founded Greeneville College in 1794, two years before Tennessee was a state. What we didn’t realize at the time was that Balch had signed the Mecklenburg decoration, a forerunner of the Declaration of Independence, before coming across the mountains around 1782.
The 240th presented the perfect opportunity for us to fix this error as Balch was a founder of Greeneville and Greene County. The Watauga and Kings Mountain chapters worked together to honor Balch. David Carr narrated the day’s program.
The Rev. Mayes was again a part of the program, relating that he and Balch were graduates of Princeton. He gave a brief talk about Balch and what his legacy has meant to Greeneville and Greene County for these many generations.
When time came to uncover the SAR patriot marker, Mr. John Smith of First Presbyterian Church removed the covering to complete the dedication of the marker.
Ivan and Cohen Daniels provided music on the fife & drum as they had throughout the day. Chris Cox followed by playing “taps” on the bugle. The SAR color guard members then fired three volleys with flintlock muskets and rifles in honor of Balch. That photo was on top of Monday’s front page story.
I have to mention the talented Daniels family from Limestone, Mom Melodie and sons Ivan and Cohen talked with visitors at their C.A.R. tent. The boys played fife & drum at certain intervals as well as leading the march in of the color guard during the opening and at the grave marking.
Ivan served this past year as state president of the Tennessee Society Children of the American Revolution. A couple weeks ago I was at Mount Vernon to see him sworn in as Vice President of the Mid-Southern Region. At that same swearing in younger brother Cohen was sworn in as Tennessee state president C.A.R. Both those are a big deal. I do not know of two brothers following in an office such as this before.
I must mention too, Lisa Bennet, Rachel Bennet, and Alexis Rollins who worked in the cabin all day sewing as they talked with visitors. Lisa, in the persona of Mary Patton, told visitors about her role in making gunpowder for the Overmountain men. These girls work their magic at Rocky Mount State Historic site as well as at special events at Sycamore Shoals State Park.
It took a community to make this event special, from the mayors, town officials, the folks at the Roby, and Rock City Tap Room. I can always rely on our “fort family” from Sycamore Shoals, as well as the Overmountain Victory Trail Association. It also took all those that dropped by to learn and visit for a spell. Some came for a short time, some stayed for the day. It was all good. Thank you everyone that made the day a special time in Greeneville and Greene County.