On the third Saturday in August while you were reading about Nathanael Greene, I was in Lexington, Kentucky, riding with Morgan. This was my 23rd year of the annual Morgan’s Men Association reunion. As I have said before, these groups become like family as we gather together every year, this one much like the veterans of Morgan’s cavalry did from 1868 up into the 1930s.
As I left Greeneville on Friday afternoon, it was a perfect day for a drive after the two stormy days before. As I climbed Clinch Mountain, I could not help but pull into the Clinch Mountain overlook as I have done so many times before. I have been here with the Crocketts, the Boones, the Seviers, the Longstreet Society, and on motorcycle rides to name a few. It is habit to stop here and check out the view. On this day the clouds looked like big balls of cotton floating effortlessly in the azure sky. It was a perfect time for a few photos before heading on up the road.
As I neared the Cumberland Gap, I felt the pull to drop in at the national park headquarters. I surmised that I could use a bathroom break — that was as good an excuse as any. I did buy a couple books, leaving one behind that I really should have gotten. Since those big fluffy clouds were still floating effortlessly in the sky, I thought it would be a good time to drive up to “The Pinnacle,” another great spot for a few photos. You know where “Daniel Boone first looked out over the eminence of Kentucky,” so they say. These views never get old no matter how many times one has stopped to enjoy them.
As I drove back down toward the visitor’s center, I felt the tug of that book I left behind and decided while I was there I should get it. I came out with five more books and a little black bear mascot. There was no more time for stops as I had to be in Lexington in time for the 6 p.m. social gathering and registration at the hotel. The rest of the trip was an uneventful ride to the hotel. I couldn’t help but notice the traffic on the southbound side was backed up for miles as I neared Lexington. I knew I’d have to get out early Sunday or I would be in a backed-up line of cars, too.
Lexington is a beautiful city filled with history, built on a legacy that includes horses and bourbon. It’s a college town with the Wildcats of the University of Kentucky — but wait, there is that older university, Transylvania. It was founded in 1780, so it has seen the growth and tug and pull of the city. Lexington is indeed the heart of the Bluegrass state.
In case you might have wondered, William McConnell and a group of frontier explorers were camped at a natural spring in Kentucky when word came from nearby Fort Boonesborough that the first battle of the American Revolution had been fought at Lexington and Concord in Massachusetts. In honor of the battle, the group named their camp site “Lexington” — and the name stuck. Fayette County is named for Revolutionary War hero The Marquis de Lafayette.
I have visited Lexington more times than I can possibly count. It is another of those fun day trips or an overnighter, or at least a weekend. The Morgan’s Men Association used to meet there every other year but we have gotten away from that in recent times. While the city is modern and progressive, it’s the history that brings me back. This weekend was all about General Morgan and Morgan’s Men. They were here, they touched the city in so many ways before and after the war, helping to define what it is today.
Morgan is still immensely popular in his home state. The Morgan’s Men Association was founded in 1868 by his old command while they were gathered for his third funeral. I must wonder if he had not been killed, would there be an MMA? To those of us in Greeneville, he would just be another of the forgotten guests at the Dickson-Williams Mansion. But alas, the history is written and about the only certain notation is that Morgan was killed in Greeneville. Since Morgan was a rock-star of his time, the theories and accusations flew for a hundred of years in newspapers and magazines, and still do from time to time.
I had six ancestors in the 12th Tennessee Cavalry who I can proudly say rode with Morgan. It is fun to go where they went following the general on his many escapades. Those are stories for a later time but now, we are having a reunion of the descendants of the men who rode with Morgan. It is our time to once more gather to tour the Lexington area where we have been those countless times before. There are some new folks along and us old hands that have been around forever. It is indeed a reunion.
The MMA had a room set up for anyone to bring artifacts, sales items, or items to show. Over the years we have seen items such as Morgan’s saddle captured at Buffington Island, Ohio. Some of the descendants have brought Morgan reunion items that belonged to their grandparents. There are food and drink, folks register and pick up their name tags, some just to visit.
This year Phil McCoy who is a long-time collector of anything “Morgan” had a fine display of CVD (carte de visite) photos he has found over the years of Morgan and many of his men. A CVD is a photograph mounted on a piece of card the size of a formal visiting card — hence the name. These were well protected and preserved in acrylic museum frames. I had not seen some of Phil’s photos, but it was nice to see so many in one display.
I have served as historian for the Morgan’s Men Association for several years and one of my duties is to maintain the scrap books. I had these along for display and several folks found them entertaining as they revisited past reunions. I must admit that we have all changed over the last 20 years. I took some Morgan tote bags and challenge coins to sell. The two and a half hours clicked off fast as we visited, sold a few items, traded and mostly caught up since our last reunion. Then we had our board meeting.
Saturday morning, we climbed on the bus for the tour of the Lexington Cemetery. I never visit Lexington without a stop here and know it probably better than most any other cemetery. The cemetery was founded by six local businessmen in the 1840s that included John Wesley Hunt, General Morgan’s grandfather. In fact, Hunt had a finger in everything in Lexington. Morgan’s mother, Henrietta, called the Hunt plot in the cemetery “the most beautiful place on earth.”
Sam Flora led our tour, and I have been on many of Sam’s cemetery tours. It is indeed a beautiful place, and over the years I have come across other interesting individuals outside the scope of the Civil War or the Morgans. I always make a point to visit the grave of Mary Desha, one of the founders of the daughters of the American Revolution. Jim Varney — the comedian, for those that remember “Hey Vern” — is here next to his parents. Adolph Rupp the great UK basketball coach is here. I always seem to pass Julius Berry, the NBA great and civil rights leader from Lexington. There are a couple more NBA stars resting here. Phyllis George, the CBS sportscaster, is here as well.
There are a lot of Civil War participants here from both sides. Henry Clay, “the great compromiser” is here in a giant mausoleum. Clay is credited with keeping the war at bay for years but had been gone 10 when war finally broke out. Down the hill from Clay is Morgan’s brother Calvin in the plot of his wife’s family. Next to him is his son, John Hunt Morgan, named for his famous uncle. It was him that was the first person to be stopped for speeding in an automobile in Lexington. He was estimated to be going a whopping 35 miles an hour.
The Todd brothers of Mary Todd Lincoln are here in the Todd plot. They were all Confederates, as were her two brothers-in-law. There are over 60 of what Find-a-Grave terms “Famous Memorials” here, so it is easily an all-day visit.
We gathered in the Hunt-Morgan plot to remember the general and family. Morgan’s marker is always gleaming white in the rays of sun settling through the trees. Most of the Morgans are here, as are the Hunts. All but one brother and one sister of Morgan’s are in this plot. Those two also are here, but elsewhere in the cemetery.
As we walked toward the Confederate section, some of us could not help but veer toward the Breckenridge section. The statue of John Cabal Breckinridge, the 14th vice president of the United States, was moved from downtown at the old courthouse to the cemetery in 2019. I can say that he looks a lot happier here than he did downtown. He would have been the 16th president of the U.S., had not John Bell from Tennessee split the ticket, giving Abe Lincoln the victory. Even through Lincoln’s wife was from here, he only got five votes.
Breckenridge’s grandfather for whom he was named served in the cabinet of George Washington. His cousin who served on the Supreme Court was one of Morgan’s Men. At one time Breckenridge served under Morgan. His sin is being a Confederate general and the final Confederate secretary of war.
The Breckenridge section has a World War I general, a World War II Marine Corps major general, and an Army general. Breckenridge’s cousin, as mentioned, served under Morgan and went on to be a Supreme Court justice. One of the Breckenridges married the daughter of Mary Desha, and she too was instrumental in DAR. This is quite an American family.
The Bruce family plot was on our tour where Morgan’s first wife Rebecca and infant son are buried. Nearby is Morgan’s best friend growing up and later business partner, Sanders Bruce, who became a Union Army officer.
In the Confederate section of the cemetery we dedicated the markers of two of Morgan’s Men whose graves had just recently had the stones placed. Nearby is the John Hunt Morgan equestrian monument which, like Breckenridge, had stood on the old courthouse lawn for over 100 years. He is now on a 4-foot stone pedestal and not the 12-foot one he was on at the courthouse. He looks like he is riding along with his head turned slightly to the right, looking over his troops. A week after this was moved to the cemetery, I was here to see where it had been placed.
The citizens of Lexington did not want the general moved, but the mayor, with ambition in his eyes, removed Morgan and Breckenridge in the middle of the night. He thought the move would advance his political career, but it backfired, and he was soundly defeated. A businessman in Lexington realizing the tourism value of having the generals downtown had cards made, I have one, with pictures of Morgan and Breckenridge, and one of the Mayor Jim Gray. It said, “Two Grays are better than one, let’s get rid of the one and keep the two.”
Following lunch at the hotel, we visited Transylvania University where the historical marker identifies Morgan, Breckenridge, Joseph Johnston and Jefferson Davis as having been students there. I can think of several others that should be on that sign. We visited one of the buildings the Union army used as a hospital. We walked down into the Gratz Park area where the Hunt-Morgan House is located, as well as a who’s who of others from the life of Lexington. Morgan’s first wife Rebecca Gratz Bruce was a member of the Gratz family. Local historian Bill Ambrose was our guide in the afternoon.
From here we rode around Lexington to various spots where famous events occurred during the war. Our tour guide pointed out where Morgan’s hemp factory was, where The Phoenix Hotel was, as well as homes, etc. We got to see where the first Long John Silver’s restaurant was located. The thought made me want some fish! We passed Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s home a couple times.
We visited the Henry Clay estate where a battle involving Morgan’s Men occurred. Morgan had a Clay grandson on his staff while another was a Union officer. Henry may have kept the war at bay for years, but a battle came to his backyard when the war finally came. We helped place a monument to the battle here several years ago, and it is always nice to stop by and visit. After a visit to the Clay gift shop we were back on the bus to the hotel.
That evening we shared a wonderful meal and enjoyed our speaker, Jim Prichard, talking about the area that we would visit next year. We could not help but feel a bit sad that another reunion had come to an end so quickly. It had been another learning experience, of renewing old acquaintances, one called a “reunion” for a reason. One thing for sure, I felt re-invigorated for the upcoming Civil War at the Mansion where we would once more kill Morgan.
I did get out early Sunday to beat the traffic. That’s after some of us had breakfast and visited another couple hours as we ate. I stopped at Camp Wildcat coming down I-75; it had been a few years since I have been there too. History, its all good! See you along the trail.