Trailing the past can take many forms and directions. It can be old or modern or a combination. Remember the super ball analogy, it can bounce around a lot as well.
We have just passed Memorial Day, a time for remembering our veterans, although every day should be a time for remembering our veterans. We just passed the June 6 anniversary of D-Day. Greene County had several of her sons on the beaches of Normandy on that fateful day. I have known some of them over the years and one thing they didn’t want to talk about was D-Day.
I have thought that someone should have tried to get them all together one time and talked about their experiences, to record them for future generations. My Uncle Glenn Southerland was one of them and he did talk some when I asked him. He said when his landing craft was nearing the beach the water was red with blood. He said the beach was already covered with bodies. His landing craft did not go all the way in because of German fire and opened out in the water. He said men with heavy packs went under and never came back up. Can we blame them for choosing not to remember?
Like it or not, every culture has been built on war. Our country was born of war, built on war, and unfortunately, we are still fighting in this day and time. While wars should be a thing of our past, unfortunately they will continue into our future.
This past weekend I was back at Rocky Mount, one of our East Tennessee treasures I recently wrote about. This time they were hosting a “Timeline & Heritage Festival.” These have bounced around over the years from Sycamore Shoals to Tipton-Haynes and now have found a perfect home at Rocky Mount.
Their site summed it up: “Have you ever wanted to take a trip through the past? See how folks dressed, fought in battles, or even how they did their trade? Rocky Mount State Historic Site is proud to host a Timeline & Heritage festival that will pull reenactors from the Revolutionary War all the way to current times. Tennessee has long held the nickname of the “Volunteer State” and here you can learn how some of our ancestors chose to do that very thing throughout the years. Demonstrations of battle strategies, blacksmithing, leather working, and a ladies tea are just a small list of things that you can see and enjoy.”
When we arrived, the parking area was full and a couple adjacent fields were opened up for parking. These too, were filling up fast which gave an idea of just how popular the event is. Driving up the driveway, the Civil War camps were to the right in their own field.
Soldiers of every war have experienced an excitement to serve their country, but this excitement is always tempered in fear. Fear of the unknown has never been a deterrent, but it has provided countless sleepless nights for soldier and family at home alike.
While these events cannot replicate what past generations lived through, they can provide a small taste of what their lives may have been like. Real estate agents have always clamored location-location-location, a better one could not be found for this event. It was well spread out so that different groups from differing eras would not be sharing a common area.
I have to give executive director Cody Alan Boring and his staff a big A+ on their recent programming. I give them accolades for putting on a great event, well spread out while not encroaching on the historic site. If you wanted to visit the Cobb home as it was in 1790-92 you didn’t have to walk past a Vietnam War interpreter or Civil War soldiers to see it. They didn’t try to cram everything between the visitors center and the sheep barn. This area was reserved for organizations and related vendors.
The food vendors were back behind the barn away from the green space which offers a nice break from their generator noise.
You could start in the native American camps and migrate through time into the modern period. In the back of the visitors center was an area set aside for “kid crafts.”
One of the more interesting tents was manned by Chad Bogart and Michael Hardy representing Civil Defense. Chad had his helmet and Civil Defense arm band on. One gentleman asked if “Hitler was threatening Walton’s Mountain?” Chad cranked up his handheld, hand cranked air raid siren and in the tent next door the two ladies crawled under the table just as they were trained back in the day. I remember us being taught to crawl under our desks in elementary school.
Michael said that there were over 700 “airplane watchers” authorized by Prentice Cooper, the governor of Tennessee, to report plane sightings. They had a booklet of plane silhouettes to determine which aircraft they had spotted to report it properly.
We tend to think of this as silly today, but it was very serious at the time. Those of us that remember crawling under our desks or tables remember all too well. Now we have all this electronic gadgetry that is supposed to do the work for us. Like “The Waltons” this is a reminder of days gone by, that may not be as far away as we think.
I attended one of the programs held in the center’s auditorium. It was “Meet the Generals” which included short presentations by General Lee, President Lincoln, General Longstreet, General Jackson, and General Pendleton. It was a thoughtful and tasteful presentation where each one gave his views of the war and working together. General Longstreet shared his friendship with General Grant.
There was a program “Women of Tennessee talk,” a Happy 225th Tennessee Birthday with a presentation by the governor, you know, Governor Blount of the Southwest Territory.
Following the “meet the generals” program, the Civil War battle began in the lower field. A cannon blast opened the battle and no sooner had it sounded than rain drops the size of quarters began to fall. Another blast and the rain fell harder. Who orchestrated such a coordinated event is beyond me but it had to have had a hand from the above. Visitors stood in the grove of trees and most without any sort of rain gear. The soldiers on the field did not run for cover but held their positions and continued the fight. The billows of smoke waffled around in the hazy, hard-driven rain. The rain ended with the battle as the sun again brought warmth to the landscape.
I toured the Cobb home with some friends. I have probably been in there more than the governor — yes Blount. My favorite building is always the kitchen. It has a large walk-in fireplace with herbs drying attached to the ceiling in front. Lisa Bennett always has something good cooking in there. She had some fresh-baked pies on the table on this day, and they looked scrumptious.
Walking through the organization booths, Vonda Dixon had her display of American Flags. It was a fun stop to view the sun shining brightly through her flags as they gently flapped in the breeze. The Jonesborough Genealogical Society had a tent set up as did the Watauga Genealogical Society. The East Tennessee chapters of DAR had a tent as did the United Daughters of the Confederacy. The Sons of the American Revolution were well represented with a nice display of period accoutrements. The Overmountain Victory Trail Association was there in force as were the Sons of Confederate Veterans with a nice display.
Anna Bogart had her Walnut Hill Embellishments, some of the finest jewelry and accessories anywhere. Another of unusual interest was Artifactual Adornments “Where history and art collide.” They were selling jewelry and other items made from items recovered in archaeological digs. I am just sorry I never spent more time with them. The weavers were back, the Tennessee State Guard and even the Birthplace of Country Music Museum was there, too. I know I am leaving several out, also.
Gregory Newsome, who hails from New York, had a large tent displaying his art and books. Gregory proudly descends from a Black Confederate soldier and much of his art depicts Blacks supporting the Southern cause in the war. He was also selling his own brand of coffee he proudly purchases from the Confederadoes of Brazil.
I ran across Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln, Tom and Sue Wright. A photo I took of them walking in the fall leaves was one of my first magazine covers. Mr. Lincoln said he had always appreciated me and wanted to show me his gratitude by sharing a ticket with me. He said he was supposed to go see a play, “Our American Cousin,” that evening at Fords Theatre and was unable to make it. He handed me the ticket and told me to have a good time. I kept the ticket, but never made the play. I was too pooped after being in the hot sun all day and being soaked a couple times.
The Boys Scouts held a flag retirement ceremony during the day. It was fitting that the American Flag that had fulfilled its service be honorably retired. The conclusion of this program honored the retired flags with “taps.”
I did not get to see the World War II soldiers’ demonstrations but I did get to visit with Matthew Simerly, who was present as a World War I doughboy. Matthew was dressed in actual soldier’s clothing, not reproductions. As with the WWII and Vietnam reenactors, period clothing is relatively easy to find. Matthew looks as though he has just been called up ready to go into action. Many of us Revolutionary War and Civil War guys are now way past prime and would have been sitting at home during the respective wars.
There was a lot of good music during the day and several presentations I just flat out missed due to visiting. On Saturday evening there was an old-fashioned barn dance. I guess that Vietnam vet that had been eyeing that Civil War gal all day could now finally dance with her.
I must mention that John Lyle of Jonesborough was dressed in an Iraqi general’s uniform. I didn’t bother to ask where he got it, but he has the full uniform, medals and all. He asked if I knew what uniform he was wearing, and I said that “I sure do.” Then he asked if I knew who he was and I said, “I’d know you anywhere, Saddam Hussain!”
On Sunday, a Ladies Tea Party was scheduled, and I love a good tea party but could not partake of this one. Sunday also had a Vietnam battle, and I have honestly never seen Vietnam reenacted, just historic interpretation.
There are a lot of exciting events going on around the region as things open back up. After the last year and a half, we must endeavor to soak it all in with a renewed appreciation for what we have, past and present.
On Sept. 4, we will be having a “Civil War Comes to the Mansion.” It will be a scaled down version of what I just wrote about. This will be a part of the 200th anniversary of the Dickson-Williams Mansion and will be held on the 157th anniversary of the death of John hunt Morgan. I invite you to attend and trail the past with me.