I read a letter in The Greeneville Sun from many years ago where the writer said that Greene County records had been scattered across the country. He mentioned Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, and California. He said that some county records had found their way to Atlanta. I printed this letter and have been unable to locate it. Just where I filed it is a mystery until I don’t need it, then it will show up again. Many prominent Greene Countians moved west following the Civil War and likely carried some records with them.
When we think about public records, we tend to think them safe in the courthouse or other government buildings under close scrutiny. Unlike a lot of courthouses in the South, ours was spared being burned during the Civil War. Many if not burned were ransacked.
Caroline and I were at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia where George and Martha Washington’s wills, some 30 pages each, were filed with the court clerk in 1799. We were allowed to view the documents which are substantial and most valuable. During the Civil War, Union soldiers took the wills as souvenirs which likely saved them. However, they were later sold to collectors by the soldiers’ families, and it took over 100 years for the county see them returned.
Likewise, back in the early 1980s when I was a county commissioner, County Court Clerk Freddie Shaw told me that many records had simply walked out of the courthouse over the years. One he mentioned was Andrew Johnson’s marriage license. He said they had no idea when it walked away or who might have taken it, but it was missing.
Another instance is the marriage license of David Crockett missing from Dandridge in Jefferson County. It showed up on Antiques Roadshow, was appraised and then sold to a collector. A court ruled it was the property of Dandridge and ordered it returned.
Before leaving Greeneville for Washington, Andrew Johnson placed trunks of personal papers in the basement of a friend’s local store. During the occupation of Greeneville by the troops under Lt. Gen. James Longstreet, the papers were discovered and removed. After the war, Johnson wrote Longstreet asking the location of the trunks.
Johnson wrote, “Sir, I have been informed that while you were in command of this post an officer under your command forcibly entered the store house of Mr. George Jones and seized a number of trunks which had been deposited there for safe keeping.” Johnson said, “these trunks contained many valuable articles of property as well as papers, deeds, bills of sale, mortgages, memoranda of matters of importance to me, also many valuable letters, many of them of a private character.”
Longstreet replied that he was not familiar with the trunks but referred Johnson to Col. Fairfax of Virginia. Longstreet gave Johnson Fairfax’s address ending with, “I will write him asking him to send you such information as he may be able to communicate.”
Fairfax replied to Johnson telling what he knew about the trunks. He said they had been sent to Orange Courthouse, Virginia for safe keeping. Unfortunately, where the trunks ended up or what happened to them is unknown. Another source thought they had been sent on to Richmond. They likely found their way to a fire, being burned where stored by Union troops. Since the Orange Courthouse was a two-story log building that was burned after the war, I am more inclined to believe the trunks were sent on to Richmond. I have always held hope that they might be rediscovered someday. The trunks would have been just fine and dandy had they been left alone in the first place in the basement of Jones store. The historic community of today likely lost a treasure trove of information.
The Nov. 1, 1883, The Greeneville Herald reported, “On last Tuesday three or four wagon loads of old public documents were hauled from the Andrew Johnson office to the Courthouse and given away to any person who would have them.”
On Feb. 28, 1928, the editorial of The Greeneville Democrat Sun read, “Those breezy Westerners have forgotten lots of things, where they came from, for instance. Only recently has the West awakened to an interest in genealogy, and what scurrying around and scratching among old newspapers there is; especially in Greene County records where nine-tenths of the Westerners seem to have originated.”
“Half the representatives in the Senate and Congress either came from Tennessee or their fathers or grandfathers did. And the wives’ fathers or grandfathers of the other half went from Tennessee to some Western state. It is simply astonishing how often this is heard, “And so you are a Tennessean? Delightful, I am so interested in Tennessee, my father immigrated to Texas (Or some other state) from Tennessee in 1867, or my grandfather.”
“We are certainly a race of pioneers considering how many went, the wonder is that any remained. Splendid people these western descendants of Tennessee are. The long list of eminent men whose blood originated in Tennessee, is remarkable. From the record it would appear that the history of progress west of the Mississippi depended on the people who crossed the river from Tennessee, governors, senators, congressmen, judges, lawyers, doctors, preachers, educators. What would the west have done without the blood it received from Tennessee?”
“It is a serious consideration to remember that these people took with them a passion for education and a devotion to religious ideals that has definitely influenced the land of the setting sun.” They also seem to have taken along some local records too.
Tennessee’s premiere historian Judge Samuel Williams, in the April 1, 1940, The Greeneville Sun, reported “For years the state has been ‘asleep at the switch’ and permitted priceless documents to pass beyond its control. This is true of Greene County whose records have been raped and distributed among other states where they cannot be reached by citizens of Tennessee.”
When talking about public records, another item brought out by The Greeneville Democrat Sun in August 1825 is concerning libraries. The article talks about Hezekiah Balch, Samuel Doak, and Dr. Charles Coffin and their founding of Greeneville College and what later became Tusculum University.
It mentions the “marvelous library” collected by these men for Greeneville College. Continuing, it says, “the library of General Thomas D. Arnold, which consisted of thousands of volumes; that of Dr. Alexander Williams, nearly as complete. The people who built Atlanta, who still dominate that wonderful city, went there from Greeneville. They had libraries in Greeneville, have them in Atlanta.”
I always thought the Greeneville College library was at Tusculum, but from what I understand, it was divided up for safekeeping as the Civil War broke out and only a fraction is now at Tusculum University. Arnold’s son Reuben likely removed Gen. Arnold’s to Atlanta when he moved there following the war. Some of the Williams’ books turned up at auction a few years back and were purchased by the Williams family and now reside in the library room of the Dickson-Williams Mansion.
The Broyles and Lane families moved from here to Atlanta also. While libraries are not necessarily public records, they are a valuable community asset. Many now prefer the digital books to the old hold it in your hand and turn the pages books, but these paper pages are no less valuable.
In 2017 the oldest record book in Tennessee was returned to Jonesborough. The book had been held by the Tennessee State Library and Archives for 131 years. It contained records recorded before Tennessee became a state, when the region was known as the Washington District by North Carolina authorities.
The book included a document showing a 21-year-old Andrew Jackson’s admission to law practice. Others are in the handwriting of a county clerk with a familiar name: John Sevier. This is but a small piece of a substantial amount of missing county records in our region.
On June 1, 2021, Secretary of State Tre Hargett and Gov. Bill Lee returned Deed Book #1 to Jonesborough during the Statehood Day celebration at the Washington County Courthouse. The book contained the first recorded land purchase — dated March 19, 1775.
These records had not been carried off by the way, they had been sent to Nashville for conservation, stored in Nashville since 1886. The Washington County Court had made arrangements with the Tennessee Historical Society to preserve the state’s earliest public documents.
According to a press release, the agreement required the society to make a written transcription of the records, which were bound and returned for use at the courthouse in Jonesborough, while the originals were preserved in Nashville by the organization.
The historical society then transferred the records to the Tennessee State Library and Archives in 1927, where the documents remained.
The June 7, 2022, The Greeneville Sun reported that an 1893 Greene County Tax Record book was recently donated to the T. Elmer Cox Historic and Genealogical Library, “which is a repository for all things relating to the county’s history.” According to the article the book had likely been sold in 1975 at an auction in Kingsport. How it got to Kingsport and then to its temporary home in Hendersonville, North Carolina, is up for speculation. The good news is that it has returned home.
While many may think 100– to 200-year-old records are unimportant, to historical and genealogical researchers these documents can prove to be a goldmine.
In November of this year, 100-Year-old McMinn County records were returned to the McMinn County Historical Society by Cindy Lane of the Hamblen County Archives. McMinn County Historian Fred Underdown told me, “We have no idea how McMinn County records got to Hamblen County.”
The state of Tennessee has mandated that each county have an archive and a county records committee to oversee the records. The state law says the Public Records Committee can decide to destroy the original copies of county public records, provided it also “shall cause the records to be photographed, microphotographed, filmed or microfilmed in duplicate.”
The county’s public records, according to state law, are: “all documents, papers, records, books and books of account in all county offices; all pleadings, documents and other papers filed with the clerks of all courts; and the minutes and records of the county legislative body.”
There are some records that likely are of no long-term value or consequence. Others, however, are most valuable to the genealogical and historic communities. When longtime Greene County Historian T. Elmer Cox bequeathed part of his estate for the purpose of a historical and genealogical library in Greene County that was a Godsend. It opened the doors of “silent tourism” those “westerners” who as mentioned above, follow their roots to rediscover their ancestry.
Through Cox’s generosity and the determination and hard work of then library director Madge Walker the T. Elmer Cox Historical and Genealogical Library became a reality. Since it is part of the Greeneville Greene County Library system and under the umbrella of county government, it is a natural place to archive county records.
This is no parking lot for old papers! In past years valuable documents have been stored in the attic of the courthouse and even in an old tobacco warehouse. Madge Walker told me once about searching for documentation to prove her Revolutionary War ancestor digging though records with pigeon droppings everywhere.
Through grants from the National Archives, the staff of the Cox have digitalized these old records. Instead of the traditional form of searching through records in old books, these are cataloged and stored which means they can be accessed almost instantly. This eliminates hours of research, and travel time.
The web page of the Cox center is a modern marvel of modern-day research. It has a genealogical name index that will take one to an ancestor revealing the records available. The available items are cemetery records, land deeds, land grants, marriage records, will and probate records to name a few. To say this is a work in progress might be an understatement, but the available information is astounding.
Other items available at the Cox include, Maps, Local Newspapers (Various dates from 1805 – Present) Death Certificates, Birth Records, City Directories, Phone Directories, School Yearbooks, Photograph Scrapbooks, Ephemerals, Census Records, Cemetery Records, Land Grants, Family Files & Local History Files.
As for saving county records there are few places that can match the Cox Library and the work done by the staff there. It is worth a visit to see for yourself, and maybe trail a bit of your own past.