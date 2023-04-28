Today is the 240th celebration in downtown Greeneville, it is over by Town Hall at the Roby Center and the State of Franklin cabin. Hopefully we have beautiful weather and folks have turned out for a great day. Come on over and spend some time with us.
A couple Saturdays ago I was shocked when I saw that one of my friends, Leah Walker, had died. My first thought was that this was a bad joke, but it wasn’t. I first met Leah when she was hired to be the sites and events manager at The Doak House Museum at Tusculum University.
I was at one of the early antique show and appraisal fairs at Greeneville High School when Wilhelmina Williams introduced me to the fiery redhead. I don’t remember when or how we became friends, but she once said we were “kindred spirits” because we were both “history nerds.” I had the pleasure of working with her on many projects at the college during her tenure there. She always brought some fun to any event she planned, making them welcoming to the community at large.
She once talked me into being a part of a book club she started. It was her, me, and 14 other gals. I convinced her that while I liked books and reading, their chosen reading just wasn’t my thing.
She and I worked together on the Northeast Tennessee Museum Association NETMA board where her enthusiasm and love for making history enjoyable for all was a shining beacon.
She was a member of the Tennessee Association of Museums (TAM) Board and led the TAM Awards Committee for several years. She made those long awards dinners into an evening of fun and laughter in addition to the seriousness of the evening. We had a lot of fun times at those TAMS conventions across the state.
She worked following her time at Tusculum, leading tourism in Rogersville, Tennessee, as executive director, before heading off to Aiken, South Carolina, following her dreams at the Aiken County Historical Museum. She never forgot and was proudest of her East Tennessee roots. She was fond of sharing her grandmothers’ sayings and those “old hill people” stories. There is a series of YouTube videos she and a coworker made during the pandemic. They are classic, always fun Leah.
She was always learning, taking classes that allowed her to share her experiences. Those that heard about her broom-making class experience will know what I mean. When she shared that story, it made me want to go take a broom-making class! That was Leah!
On one social media platform she listed her specialties as: accountancy, bridges, budgeting, cashier, closing, conferences, creative writing, goal setting, macromedia director, management, marketing, materials management, meeting facilitation, program planning, publicity, recruiting, research, safety, sales, and stories. Yes, her stories and the way she told them made every one a fun experience.
After seeing her death notice on social media two Saturdays ago, and that her funeral was that day, I called Caroline with the shocking news. I told her that I didn’t want to go see Leah like that. Caroline said, “you two were tight, you know you have to go.” I realized that, but like my grandfather I wanted my memory to be the last time I saw her when she was living.
Arriving at the funeral home in Rogersville, I made my way to the front of the room. While the room was full, I was the only one viewing her. I must admit she looked good; she was as if sleeping. For an instant I thought her eyes would open and she would burst out laughing, but she didn’t. That’s when it reality hit me, and I started to bawl like a baby. I am not one to cry, but on this day I did. I finally composed myself, touching her hand, as I parted with “I love you, Leah.”
Driving home, Lionel Richie’s “Hello-Good Bye” came on the radio and I started to cry again.
While I could ramble on about Leah, she is an example of why life should be lived to the fullest while we have the opportunity. She is an example of taking hold of the situation and moving ahead, forging new ideas while sharing her love of history and preservation.
A staff member at ACHS said it best: “As historians, we often view the world’s stories through the lens of centuries. Leah only had a few decades on this earth, but she made them count. She garnered love and respect from more people than I will ever meet in my lifetime. And that’s how we will continue to celebrate her life — by remembering the love she brought into our shared world.”
Wilhelmina suggested that I nominate Leah for the East Tennessee Historical Society lifetime achievement award and this I did. Leah succumbed to an aggressive form of intestinal cancer. Within two months of being detected she was gone. She was 40.
Last weekend Chad Bogart and I were at Mount Vernon for the Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) swearing in of state and national officers. Ivan Daniels of Limestone was elected and sworn in as Southern Region VP and brother Cohen as state president of Tennessee.
While the swearing in was not until Sunday, Chad and I headed north on Friday to take in some history in what Chad terms the “Tim Massey Whirlwind History Tour.” Somewhere “boomerang” was added since I always get one back where they started!
Saturday morning, we were at Mount Vernon when the gates opened. Remember that Washington was first in war, first in peace, and first in the hearts of his countrymen, but I am first into the parking lot, always, so far anyway.
Chad and I made our way to the mansion to get a tour before the gazillion schoolkids getting off buses got up there. We were in front of a group from Wyoming. We started talking with the teachers, Mr. Mike Thomas, and Mrs. Kim Ferguson. They said they were there because of their study of the Constitution. I told Mrs. Ferguson that I was surprised that schools studied the Constitution, she said, “We do in Wyoming!”
They asked about me and I told them we were up for the C.A.R. event. I mentioned being Greene County Historian and writing this column.
A young Lady stepped forward to tell me that she is “currently my school’s executive historian in student council. It is my job to keep a record of all events that we do and make it all into a book that documents what our school has been up to throughout the year.”
She and I talked as we made our way into the house, in the grand entrance way she and I “friended” on Facebook. How many people can say that?
After we left the mansion, mine and Chad’s paths crossed with the students a few times. I even took their group photo in front of the mansion for them. They asked me which side was the front? I told them it depended on which side they were standing!
I mention this group because in addition to being fun to be around, I was impressed that they were studying the Constitution. I was impressed with the young lady, Katelyn, because of her interest in our nation’s history.
I messaged Katelyn asking her to tell me why they were in D.C. and about their study of the Constitution, where they were from etc. She kindly replied, “We are from Sheridan High School. Our hometown, Sheridan, is tucked in the northern part of Wyoming, about twenty minutes away from the Montana border. We were in DC because we won our state, We the People competition, qualifying for nationals. This competition calls for students to immerse themselves in the constitution, and dive deep into what our government is, why it’s worked, and sometimes why it hasn’t worked.”
I then asked, “Tell me more about the We The People competition, who sponsors it. What you saw and did in D.C. What was your favorites.”
Katelyn was quick to reply, “‘We the People’ is a competition that is sponsored by the Center for Civic Education. Each state has its own coordinator who works with the Center to put on the state competitions.
“While we were in D.C., we got the chance to visit lots of monuments and museums. My personal favorite was the manhole grate at the Washington Monument. Apparently, the manhole is an entrance to a vault holding original copies of our Constitution, the Declaration of Independence, and much more so that we would still have the documents if something happened to the archives.
“Our main teacher is Mr. (Mike) Thomas. He has such a love for the government, and it is thanks to him that our school has such a prominence in We the People. I am a junior in School, along with the rest of my class except for one girl who is a senior (the We the People class at our school can only be taken once, and only as a junior or a senior.)”
I was not familiar with this program and thanks to these students, especially my new social media friend Katelyn, I now know about it.
I visited their webpage where it relates: “The Center for Civic Education partners with a network of 50 state civics, government, and law programs sponsored by state bar associations and foundations, colleges and universities, and other civic and law non-profit organizations to promote teaching and learning about the Constitution and Bill of Rights. These state programs conduct local teacher professional development, hold conferences and organize local and state simulated congressional hearings for elementary and secondary students. Each year these state programs impact thousands of teachers and tens of thousands of students.”
Obviously, these students from Wyoming have felt the impact, a big “thank you” to their teacher, Mr. Mike Thomas. As George Washington said, “A primary object … should be the education of our youth in the science of government. In a republic, what species of knowledge can be equally important? And what duty more pressing … than communicating it to those who are to be the future guardians of the liberties of the country?”
Sept. 17 is Constitution Day, and the week containing Sept. 17-23 is designated as “Constitution Week.” Federal Law mandates that all teachers teach students about the United States Constitution during this week.
Thanks to these teachers at Sheridan High School in Sheridan, Wyoming, their students will know what the Constitution is and what it is about.
A teacher whose love of a subject shines through their students is amazing. Katelyn reflects her teacher’s enthusiasm for the Constitution and our history. She is an amazing young lady, and I enjoyed talking as we toured the home. She is a product of her home, tempered by the teaching she has received in school. She has a bright future and unlike a lot of today’s youth she understands the foundation this country was built on. Lead on Mr. Thomas! Lead on Katelyn!
I believe things happen for a reason, meeting these incredible students and learning something new is simply amazing. While Katelyn and I are friends on Facebook, we are unlikely to ever meet again. I am a better person for that short time we talked and for the doors she has opened sharing “We the People” with me. Now I have shared it with my readers, there is a ripple effect. We all need to know and understand our Constitution, our politicians in Washington don’t seem to.
Katelyn and the students from Sheridan High School could never have dreamed they would have some guy writing about them in an East Tennessee newspaper. Not to mention exposing them to his 5,000 Facebook friends!
I will get around to writing about mine and Chad’s other adventures. However, we were there for the C.A.R. swearing in on Sunday. Every generation seems to worry about their youth and where they are headed.
I too have expressed my concerns. Then I met Katelyn and the youngsters from Sheridan High School, and I spent a day the Children of the American Revolution. I have written about these C.A.R. youth before. They are an impressive group. I am proud to be able to work within their ranks.
I’m proud the Constitution guarantees my right to travel to places like Mount Vernon and meet other people such as Katelyn. I’m glad it guarantees our right to free speech, I’m just proud to be an American in this day that we live.
As Americans we take a lot for granted. I rejoice to know that our future is in good hands thanks to teachers like Mr. Thomas, students like Katelyn, and organizations such as The Center for Civic Education and the Children of the American Revolution.