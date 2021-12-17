Absolutely fantastic! would be a good choice of words to describe the kickoff to the Christmas season in Greeneville. I try not to be critical of something I had nothing to do with putting together but I do have one major complaint about the recent Dec. 2 downtown activities. There just wasn’t enough time to do everything.
Since I used the title from a John Lennon Christmas song last year, I thought I should give a Paul McCartney song equal billing. It was indeed simply a wonderful weekend downtown from the Heritage Trust Christmas party on Thursday evening at Doughty Hall, home of the Blanks family, to the Greeneville Christmas parade on Sunday. It was simply wonderful, awesome, or fantastic. Whichever you choose to describe it, it was outstanding.
With the uptick in COVID cases, the Greene County Heritage Trust decided not to have their Early American Christmas Dinner at the General Morgan Inn. This event has been the cornerstone of officially jump starting the Greeneville Christmas season. It has been a tradition fortified with good food, good speakers, and great camaraderie in the atmosphere of Christmas as provided in the marvelously decorated GMI.
The Christmas Grinch, COVID, dampened the season last year, but that Grinch could not take away everything this year. It was such a fun downtown experience even with Depot Street torn up. With all the activities going on, Hallmark missed the opportunity to make a movie here. That Friday evening was our own small-town bit of Hallmark heaven.
My adventure started at 5 p.m. when I arrived at the home of the Blanks family on North Main. I left my car there as I planned to end the evening back there for George’s reading of Dickins’ “A Christmas Carol.” Walking down the sidewalk, my first stop was a visit to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Wilhelmina Williams was greeting visitors with history of the church as only she can present it. It was a nice, charming start to an historic evening.
I must add that whoever suggested opening the historic churches for the evening had a brilliant idea. These churches were cornerstones of early Greeneville and have stood stalwart through time as witnesses to our ever-changing town. They remain an important part of our landscape. They are sentinels keeping watch as time marches on. It was special to walk into those hallowed halls where many our early leaders worshiped. To witness them with house lights on, with Christmas lights and greenery, on this night was just simply an experience of a lifetime. It was like visiting a real-life Hallmark Christmas village!
As I rounded the corner heading to St. James Episcopal Church, it was again a breath taker with the bright red doors open and the warm glow of the inside lights welcoming visitors. I could not help but notice the canopy of stars in the dark sky above as if inviting guests to follow them to this place.
The General Morgan Inn was decorated in all its holiday elegance and splendor. The lobby was filled with revelers enjoying the hot cider and treats as well as the seasonal camaraderie and entertainment around the grand piano. My mind wandered to a place for an instant of what Charles Dickens would have thought of all this. Indeed, this was a bit of Dickens with sprinkles of a Hallmark Christmas.
Across the street, the First Presbyterian Church too beckoned us weary Christmas travelers to her doors. It was another wonderful visit learning about the congregation while enjoying the warmth of the decorated sanctuary. On the lawn I visited with some old friends selling their holiday wares.
Next, the tree at the courthouse was lit and singing commenced, while down Depot Street I was bound. I was disappointed that my favorite store, The Greeneville Antique Mall, had already closed. But then, I had shopped there on Saturday and came back Monday to get some items I wished I had the trip before. I pecked on the door and wished them a “Merry Christmas.” As anyone who knows me or follows me on social media knows, I take a lot of photos.
The Greeneville Antique Mall offered some photo opportunities even if not open. I walked down to Tipton’s and found them to be packed. I took a few photos there, too. A child was peering through the window at the ladies inside working busily at the grill. His Mom was kind enough to allow me to catch this treat in a photograph. If today Dickens was writing, the Antique Mall and Tipton’s would certainly be a part of his story. But, no, this is our story.
Depot Street being in a shamble only added to the spirit of the evening. If you are into Dickens, or Hallmark movies, are a romantic, and/or love the Christmas season, well, you know what I mean. The workers set up a large light to help safely guide visitors down Depot. It added a ghostly illumination to the mess. In Dickens’ time, Christmas stories were ghost stories. It was the bones of the past laid bare in wait for the new year and the new day coming to Depot Street. Mr. Scrooge will turn over the new leaf soon.
I missed the bagpiper at Town Hall and the activities there. My friend Melodie Daniels and her boys, Ivan, Cohen and Gideon took it in and said it was excellent. Melodie called to see where I was, and I told her I was headed down to the Andrew Johnson Homestead, another of my favorite must-see Christmas stops. She wanted to know where the DAR House was, and I told her to meet me at the Homestead and we would walk up there together.
I stopped in Asbury United Methodist Church on the way. Again, another beautifully decorated church with a magnificent sanctuary. These churches all offer a bit of Heavenly sanctuary on our busy earth. I cannot put into words what a treat it was to visit these historic places of worship.
The Andrew Johnson Homestead was welcoming with candle lights in the windows and fires in the back yard. While we have our opinions of the always stern looking Andy Johnson, Ranger Susan assures visitors he was “a big ole teddy bear at heart.” Andy loved children and owned a copy of Dickens’ book, and surely he was no Scrooge. Well, some radical republicans may have seen him as such as he issued a Christmas proclamation forgiving the former Confederates.
Andy is a complex man of his time that few understand today. Yes, Christmas would have been an important time with children around. They didn’t celebrate such as we do today, but they did honor the day with what they had, and with presents for loved ones.
Melodie and her crew arrived at the Homestead, and with concern that the DAR house might close we decided to head that way instead of going inside the Johnson home, planning to come back by. We crossed the street and I had to make a quick stop at another of my annual Christmas favorites, The City Garage Car Museum. Betty Anne Bewley greeted us at the door and we soon crossed paths with Kent, who stopped to greet us. I reminded him that we have not taken the T-model out to follow the trail of the Vagabonds yet.
This was a quick and much enjoyed visit, and with all those photo opportunities it was priceless! Up the street we went, right past another favorite stop, the Greeneville/Greene County History Museum. I hated to walk by, but we were on a mission to get Melodie and crew to the DAR house before it closed.
I have never made it a secret that ending the evening at the DAR house with the DARlings is my favorite part of the evening. The DAR Ladies had prepared displays of Revolutionary ancestors sharing their stories with visitors. I found the Sparling Bowman one interesting because it featured a scruffy looking pioneer who looked familiar. I told the DARling “That is an ugly guy in the photo,” to which she said, “That’s you.”
Brenda Olafsen had a similar display on the Neese, Nehs, Neas, Nees, family. She asked if these were not also my family line and I replied, “Yes they are.” I did get a nice photo of Brenda with her display, which now adorns her social media page.
One of my favorite historians, Carolyn Gregg, is an integral part of the DAR. She had a display on the Cutshall, Cutshaw, Godshawk, Gotshall family. I don’t have them either, but they did marry into my Sextons. She also had a display on the Ottinger family and as I understand, she made all the displays. I was disappointed they didn’t have those famous DAR cookies this year. It was that Grinch thing again.
Melodie posted on social media, “I have to say that my favorite building was the tour of the DAR House owned by Nolachucky Chapter NSDAR. These DARlings were spectacular hostesses and worked out perfect touring points to include presentations on several of their own Patriots and how to find one’s own potential link to DAR. They had back issues of American Spirit magazines as gifts for guests at the bottom of the staircase just below their ‘Wall of Regents.’ I mean, these Daughters NAILED it!” I must agree wholeheartedly, thanks again for the wonderful Christmas memories DARlings!
We made our way back to the Johnson Homestead to find it deserted. I was disappointed to have missed going through the home. We missed Kendra Hinkle playing the piano in the parlor, another special Christmas treat. I did take a photo of her on the piano several years ago, and it became a magazine cover.
The evening was not done for us, as I reminded Melodie we had an open invitation to “the reading” at the Blanks’ which is where I planned to land anyway.
George Blanks was reading Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” for the 60th year for family and friends. It is a tradition started by his father during World War II when he read the story to his troops. There were 35 people present for the reading and more on a social media hookup.
We arrived just as the reading had commenced. Caroline pointed us toward the food, which was most inviting to our hungry crew. It is fun to sit, enjoy great seasonal foods, watching and listening as George animates and brings Dickens’ fabled tale to life. It had been 10 years since I first heard the story as read by George, and it is now a cherished part of the holidays.
Some were first timers and some were old hands that are there every year. This year a live band, Route 66, was included to bring more Christmas revelry to the gathering. At the intermission, Dorothy Blanks brought a plum pudding to the small table by George’s chair. In the past this has been done in the kitchen. With the number of folks gathered, it was decided to do it on the parlor. Dorothy brought hot brandy in next to pour over the pudding. I thought, “Dorothy, surely you are not going to do that,” then “whoosh” flames shot up from the puddling about 2 feet in the air! It was a sight to see and those a bit on the drowsy side were suddenly wide awake.
George finished the second part of the reading on Sunday evening with a host of friends and family. Good food was shared as we enjoyed the girls’ famous meatballs and I ate my weight in sausage balls. Loraine King brought sliced ham with a horseradish sauce on the side that was to kill for. Oh, my goodness, I caused a poor hog to lose its life. That is the stuff of Dickens’ time. All the great treats that folks brought were just fabulous.
I am going to end using Melodie’s words as she wrote them in social media. (I did remove the DAR paragraph as I had already used it.)
“The boys and I had a fantastic time in Greeneville last night! Let me tell you, this small town does it up right to kick off the Christmas season. Most every downtown building is decorated with aplomb and open for tours. From the piper playing, to the President Andrew Johnson home, to the Antique Car Museum ....it was awesome! It didn’t hurt that we had the Greene County Historian for a personal tour guide. Thank you to Tim Massey for always being a great mentor and teacher (and friend).
“Our night ended at the glorious historic home of the Blanks family where the incomparable Dr. George Blanks was hosting a reading of ‘A Christmas Carol.’ The house was vibrant with a chic literary crowd and the food was all of the savory and sweet goodness of the Christmas season. As I sat among this prestigious assembly sharing laughs and smiles, I kept thinking about what a tremendous blessing it was to have my boys literally at the feet of such intelligent and accomplished friends. How many seven-year-old boys get to attend a reading of a classic novel?!?!?! I felt like we had been transported back in time before modern technology has dumbed down society in so many ways and robbed us of the appreciation for art and the lively discussion it inspires. What a grand night for Christmas festivities!”
Next week will be Christmas Day and a continuation of having a wonderful Christmas time.