Last week Caroline Blanks, George Blanks and I headed up the road toward Valley Forge and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Anyone who has traveled with me knows there is no direct route. I tend to stop here and there. You know, historic sites, antique shops, and I always break for historic markers. There is always something new or missed before that catches the eye.
Most of the I-81 corridor I know well. Caroline and I have traveled down old Highway 11, the Lee Highway, several times. That is where the old towns, cemeteries, historical markers and the antique shops live. It is also much like traveling the old Route 66 out west. Most of these small towns remain vibrant and somewhat like our own here in Greeneville.
For many years my first stop was in Lexington, Virginia, at the town visitors center. I always timed the trip to arrive there about 9 a.m. It was time to refuel the car, and the visitors center was new and clean for visiting the facilities. Just up the street is the Stonewall Jackson House, and across the street is the Rockbridge County Historical Society. The Houstons and the Susongs lived here for a time as they traveled down I-81, actually down the Shenandoah Valley toward East Tennessee.
A couple blocks away is the Oak Grove Cemetery, which was recently renamed from the Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery. Jackson of course is buried there along with several of his family members. There is a bit of a who’s who here for the Civil War enthusiast. In one area rests the Revolutionary generation.
The town also boasts the Washington-Lee University. One building has a nice George Washington collection. It is also home of the Lee Chapel, the chapel Robert E. Lee built during his term as president of the college so students would have a place to worship. The Lee family remains are interred in the basement and include son Custis Lee who was also president of the college. Lee’s father, Revolutionary War hero “Light Horse Harry” Lee is also here.
The chapel has a museum in the basement and preserves Lee’s office just as he left it the day he died. Just outside the doors is the final resting place of Lee’s most famous war horse, Traveler. The main attraction to the chapel has been the recumbent statue of Lee as if sleeping on his army cot.
Unfortunately, with the winds of change the painting of George Washington was removed because he was wearing a military uniform. A Lee painting was removed, then the flags in the room with the recumbent statue. Recently the plaques in the chapel itself have come down. Now, they are building a wall so visitors and students cannot see the statue at the back of the chapel.
Surveys show that everyone visiting the chapel do so because of Lee. But someone somewhere, who had never visited the chapel, was offended.
The Virginia Military Institute adjoins with the campus of Washington & Lee. It too has found political correctness and removed the statue of Stonewall Jackson that overlooked their parade grounds. They left the four cannon the VMI cadets took with them into the Civil War. They were easily identified as they were and are painted red. They were affectionately given the names of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. Also interred here is Jackson’s war horse “Little Sorrell.”
VMI has a great museum as well as one of the Houdon statues of George Washington. Dedicated on July 3, 1856, this bronze was cast by Virginia artist William James Hubard and is a replica of Jean Antoine Houdon’s original marble in the Virginia capitol. In 1864 it was stolen by Union troops as a trophy of war but was returned and rededicated in 1866. I had planned for us to stop and visit the Lee Chapel, but a search for their hours showed it to be closed for renovations.
The next stop was New Market. The New Market battlefield is a Virginia State Park. The Virginia Museum of the Civil War located here is administered by VMI. This is the location that VMI placed the moved statue of Stonewall Jackson which had overlooked their parade grounds for generations. I have never been for removing statues, but to their credit VMI close to relocate Jackson rather than destroy a piece of artwork. It cost over $200,000 to do so.
Sir Moses Ezekiel, class of 1866 and the first Jewish graduate of VMI sculpted the Jackson statue giving it to VMI in 1912. He sculpted another VMI statue “Virginia Mourning Her Dead.” His greatest work is the massive Confederate memorial at Arlington National Cemetery.
Ezekiel was one of the cadets who marched the more than 30 miles from VMI to New Market on that sweltering May 15, 1864. The Confederates were being overwhelmed by a much larger Union force when the cadets arrived on the field. General Breckenridge reluctantly gave the order to “send in the boys.” The “boys” would help turn the fortunes of war that day.
The cadets marched across a plowed field to engage the enemy in what became known as the “field of lost shoes.” Many of the cadets lost their shoes as they mired in the sucking mud. Ten cadets lost their lives that day and are buried at VMI. Their original headstones are part of a memorial outside the New Market visitors center. Among these are Virginians Thomas G. Jefferson, Charles Crockett, and William McDowell from North Carolina.
The statue of Jackson now looks over that ground. While be had been killed before the battle of New Market, Jackson now faces the Luray Gap which played such an important part of his Shenandoah Valley Campaign of 1862.
I found this relocation to be tastefully done and maybe more appropriate than its previous location. As we left the site George talked about a program he had listened to on NPR about statue removal. I jokingly told George he was the only person I had ever met that listened to NPR.
For our next stop I wanted to show George something I knew he had never seen, the birthplace of our own John Sevier. Just down the road from the town of New Market on highway 11 are three Virginia historical markers, one for Rockbridge County says, “John Sevier of Tennessee was born in this county.” Nearby is another marker, “Sevier’s Birthplace.” As I have often said, standing there looking at the mountains, it is the same view we enjoy in Greene County. They left this almost exact view of the mountains in Pennsylvania and stopped in Virginia to these nearly identical mountains before settling in the shadows of these familiar settings in the future East Tennessee.
The next stop was in Woodstock, Virginia. Caroline found a nice big antique mall there and we stopped for some strolling about. Antique malls are great places to stretch the legs a bit after sitting in a car. As we were driving down main street something caught my eye. There was a bust on a pedestal in front of the courthouse along with a statue that I immediately recognized as John Peter Gabriel Muhlenberg.
I quickly pulled into the nearest parking space, I had to have seen this before, but what is a statue of John Peter Gabriel Muhlenberg doing in Woodstock, Virginia? Muhlenberg was born in Trapp, Pennsylvania. I have been to his house there, the church he preached in is preserved there, I have been in it too. Some of my Greene County ancestors attended that church, were baptized and married in it.
At Valley Forge the first group of reproduced cabins in the park is known as the “Muhlenberg Huts.” My ancestor John Sexton was in one of the Virginia units serving under General Muhlenberg’s command. I just gave that one away, he was indeed a clergyman, but he was also a Continental General in the Revolutionary War.
Yet that doesn’t answer the question, why Woodstock, Virginia? According to the Capitol Campus, “John Peter Gabriel Muhlenberg was born on October 1, 1746, in Trappe, Pennsylvania. His early education was supplemented at the Philadelphia Academy (University of Pennsylvania). At the age of 18, he was sent with two brothers to Halle, Germany, for further education. Muhlenberg was apprenticed to a grocer in Lubeck. Ill-treated, he ran away and joined an English regiment that saw action in the French and Indian War. He returned to Philadelphia in 1767 and was discharged.
Muhlenberg’s father then persuaded him to study for the ministry. Accepting a call in 1771 to a congregation in Woodstock, Virginia, Muhlenberg first traveled to England to be ordained in the Church of England. His work led him into politics, and he served in the House of Burgesses in 1774. Over the next two years he became involved with the local leaders of the Revolution. In 1776 he left Woodstock and raised a regiment from the Shenandoah Valley. Muhlenberg was quickly commissioned a brigadier general in the Continental Army and was active in many battles. He was brevetted major general in 1783.
Returning a hero, he was elected to the Supreme Executive Council in 1784 and served as Pennsylvania’s vice president from 1785 to 1788. He was elected to the First Congress (1788-1789), of which his brother Frederick was Speaker, and served in several successive Congresses. Elected to the Senate in 1801, he resigned shortly thereafter to accept the appointment of supervisor of revenue for Philadelphia. He served in this post until his death on October 1, 1807.”
If you have watched the Mel Gibson movie “The Patriot” you might recall the minister removing his robe and going to fight. Well, that is based loosely on Muhlenberg. He was part of what became known as “The Black Robe Brigade” the name given by the British Army to colonial ministers who spoke out for independence. The clergy of that time were not afraid to speak out on political matters. As patriots they spoke out against the violation of the colonists’ rights by the British government. Sometimes they paid a heavy price for this. The British Army targeted ministers and their families and burned their homes and churches. Despite the threat, the ministers continued to do what they thought was right, they tended their flock.
In 1775, the Third Virginia Convention met and divided the colony into military districts. Muhlenberg was asked by General Washington to serve as a colonel in the 8th Virginia Regiment of the Continental Army and to raise troops in his district. Muhlenberg agreed, though his brother and fellow minister Frederick Augustus disapproved. He wrote to Frederick, “I am a Clergyman it is true, but I am a member of the Society as well as the poorest Layman, and my Liberty is as dear to me as any man, shall I then sit still and enjoy myself at Home when the best Blood of the Covenant is spilling? … So far am I from thinking that I act wrong, I am convinced it is my duty to do so and duly I owe to God and my country.”
After the British burned Frederick’s church before his very eyes, he changed his mind and enlisted himself. On Jan. 21, 1776, Muhlenberg, according to a biography written by his great nephew, made one of the most dramatic sermons of his career. He took the text from the third chapter of Ecclesiastes.
After reading the day’s passage, Muhlenberg stated, “there was a time for all things, a time to preach and a time to pray, but those times have passed away; there is a time to fight, and that time has now come!” Upon speaking those words, he stepped from behind the pulpit and removed his black robe to reveal the uniform of a Continental officer. Drums began to beat outside the church as men walked down the aisle to enlist; 162 men signed up over the next half hour. The following day, Colonel Muhlenberg led 300 men off to war. Now we know why he has two monuments in front of the courthouse at Woodstock.
The state of Pennsylvania presented a statue to the U.S. Capitol National Statuary Hall Collection of Muhlenberg in 1889. The other Pennsylvanian is Robert Fulton.
With Independence Day coming soon, the Muhlenbergs are but a small part of the many thousands to which we owe our freedom, our liberty. Peter Muhlenberg is one of the many who sacrificed everything for what we enjoy today. Yet, they have faded into the background of our memories and our national narrative. There are many paintings and engravings of Muhlenberg removing his robe. He is one that should be remembered and never forgotten. He earned his two markers in Woodstock.
Across Greene County sleep those from colonial times to the present that have given and preserved our liberty. It is a time to remember. They too should never be forgotten. Next week we will continue on the Liberty Trail as we trail the past together.