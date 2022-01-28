I was overwhelmed last week by all the folks who reached out to me to share Patsy Cline stories. I backed into the Cline story thanks to attending the play at the Capitol Theatre. One lady said, “I feel and live your stories, you have a way of bringing back memories.” Last week was a one and done story, but wait, Patsy was not finished with me, or was I not finished with her?
As I read the last article one more time before sending it in for publication, I realized that I knew next to nothing about the Opry stars that perished with Cline. When I was a youngster, I had a cowboy hat and a guitar and one of my cousins called me “Cowboy Copas.” I had no idea just who or what Cowboy Copas was.
That evening before retiring, I pulled up YouTube to watch videos of Hawkshaw Hawkins and Cowboy Copas. Hawkins was a talented singer with a big smile. He also entertained with a bullwhip. He would crack the whip and have someone from the audience hold a rolled-up piece of paper and with each crack of the whip the paper would be an inch shorter. I remember kids in Greeneville having to have bullwhips once. Was this from Hawkshaw performing here?
I watched Cowboy Copas. He was a straightforward entertainer, talented, nice smile. A little older and laid back. But still, he was an entertainer. Hawkshaw and Copas didn’t just wind up on the Grand Ole Opry — they sang and clawed their way there. They were there because they were good and folks liked them. It took years of playing in honkytonks, county fairs, and Greeneville Sun election parties before they made the Opry stage. They continued to play honkytonks, county fairs and election parties after their rise to the stage at the Ryman Auditorium. They enjoyed what they were doing and it resonated with the audience.
Randy Hughes was a highly sought after session guitarist, meaning he played with other artists during recording sessions or in concerts. He was well liked and talented, but just not quite on top. He decided he could best serve the music industry as an agent for performers. Cline, Hawkins, and Copas were his clients. Copas, known as the “Country Gentleman of Song,” was also his father-in-law. One of my mom’s favorites was Copas’ “Tennessee Waltz.” He also had a hit, “Tis Sweet to be Remembered.” I think we just did.
However, Hughes did make a series of recordings you can hear on YouTube including one of my favorites “When Elephants Start to Roost in Trees” and another “Tap that Thing” is a good one. A lady posting on YouTube related, “Sometimes I feel people forget that they were on that plane too. Just saying..... love this music.”
Hughes, after taking basic flying lessons, purchased a yellow Piper PA-24 Comanche, four-seater, to fly his clients from one show to another. He reasoned that purchasing the plane would be to his client’s advantage; they would arrive faster for their performances, thus not having to depend on slower cars or buses for transportation. He was not certified for instrument flying, and that proved the ultimate doom of the flight back from Kansas City to Nashville.
Next, I looked them up on Find-a-Grave, and low and behold they are all buried in the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Goodlettsville. I expected Hawkshaw to be in his native West Virginia and Copas in Ohio. But no, they are all still together for eternity. I also noticed that David “Stringbean” Akeman and his wife are also nearby. Opry performer Jack Anglin, who was killed in an auto accident on his way to Cline’s funeral, is also buried there. I made a mental note that next time I was down that way, I would go find those graves.
Saturday I was up early and headed to Franklin for a couple morning meetings. I stopped before leaving town and picked up some extra copies of the Sun. Joshua Cameron, a Knox County school teacher, was going with me and I picked him up at exit 4. We stopped at Cracker Barrel for breakfast, a must when traveling with me. We made the meeting with about five minutes to spare and Dave Carr had saved a couple seats at the cool folks table.
Toward the end of the meeting, I took out a piece of paper, folded it in half, and wrote “Vote” on top. I listed four items, 1. Patsy Cline Museum and downtown, 2. Goodlettsville Cemetery, 3. Cooter’s (Dukes of Hazzard Museum) 4. Head home. Josh slid it back to me and he had written, 1-2-3 all sound good to me. Josh was in a suit and tie and sporting a big white Stetson, so he was ready.
It was the Titans-Bengals football playoff game day and downtown was packed. I parked in the same lot as before and had to pay for a full day … ouch. I took the folks at the Patsy Cline Museum a fresh copy of The Greeneville Sun with my article. I don’t think they were as enthused as I was, but hey, they live it every day.
Josh and I toured the museum. I was not feeling rushed as I had been in December when I had been driving all day. I again photographed every corner and caught a few things I had missed before. I asked Josh his thoughts to which he responded, “This place and this collection is incredible.” It was my second visit there in a month, and I too find it incredible. I shopped a bit in the gift shop before we headed out to explore Broadway.
As we headed down Broadway, I was catching a lot of attention being a guy with a big camera. I had no problem getting people hanging out of windows or walking along the street to wave or pose for photos. Josh on the other hand was in the suit, wearing a Stetson and sporting dark sunglasses. Everyone seemed to assume that he was somebody and I was photographing him. He had a lot of people, especially Bengals fans, wanting photos with him. We had a good time visiting the hot spots and enjoying the crowded festive day of a big city when football is in the cold January air.
The Ernest Tubb Record Shop was a fun visit with photos of the stars including several of Patsy on the walls. In the back was a section dedicated to Loretta Lynn who used to stop in for the impromptu jam sessions Tubb held there.
I had amended our activities while in the museum and decided to go find Patsy Cline’s Dream Home in Goodlettsville before going to the cemetery. We found the home with a historical marker in the front lawn. We took a few photos and decided to head over to the Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The cemetery was what I feared — huge! All the markers are flat and was a place one could spend half a day looking for one person, let alone looking for three.
I told Josh to take out his phone and look on Find-a-Grave to see if they gave locations of burials. He said we were close to “Stringbean,” so we parked and started to look. Fortunately, we walked right to “Stringbean.” Then I saw “Hawkshaw” nearby. This section of the cemetery had a sign reflecting on it as “Music Row.” It was an area filled with country music singers and musicians. Jack Anglin was also buried here.
Across the street we saw the “Copas” plot where Lloyd “Cowboy” Copas and Randy Hughes are buried side by side. Randy Hughes’ grave is a bit confusing as his real name was Ramsey Hughes. In about 20 minutes we had found everyone we came to see and found some other cool musicians too.
It is hard to put into words just what the impact of this 1963 crash and death of these entertainers meant to the music world. They were at the center of its universe. Past Cline had not reached her zenith and would continue to rise in coming decades. The country music industry was a tight knit group and the Opry crowd even tighter.
Hughes was married to Kathy Copas and I feel for her especially losing her father and her husband in the crash. Hughes’ Find-a-Grave page related a story reflecting the closeness of the country music industry in Nashville. “Hughes and country singer Ferlin Husky had started a publishing company. After Hughes death, Husky insisted that Kathy Copas Hughes, who had no publishing experience, retain half the company. That insistence meant she kept half the proceeds from Husky’s country and gospel smash hit ‘On the Wings of a Dove.’ She used that money for college tuition for herself and two sons.”
She said in a 2017 interview, “I’d just talked to Randy on the phone and he said, ‘We’re on our way home’, and 20 minutes later they were gone.” She continued, “I just made up my mind that I’m not the only person in the world who has lost two loved ones at the same time, I had two children to raise and with help and faith, I got through it.” Speaking about those that died in the crash, she said she was very proud of them, as she added, “They chose to go in the dead of winter to put on a benefit show for the family of a man who perished in a car wreck. That’s what Christianity is all about, we help each other, and by helping, we grow.”
As we left the cemetery, I realized that many of those buried in the music row plot were largely forgotten or unknown by modern generations. Some I didn’t have a clue about until I read their Find-a-Grave bio. How many youngsters have heard of “Stringbean” Akeman? I remember him because of his being on the TV show “Hee-Haw” where he was largely a comedian and did fiddle some, especially with his real-life pal Grandpa Jones.
While Patsy Cline’s star continued to rise long after her death, Cowboy Copas, Hawkshaw Hawkins and Randy Hughes rode off into the sunset — their stars no less bright but adding a bit of glitter to the early morning sunrise each day. They could never have imagined that their life stories, their music, would be available worldwide to anyone on something called “the internet” in a platform called “YouTube.”
When I arrived back in town, the movie “Sweet Dreams, the story of legendary country singer Patsy Cline” was in my mailbox. The Blanks sisters and I had watched “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” the Loretta Lynn story the week before. I had not seen it since 1980 at the Capri Theater. Beverly D’Angelo did an incredible job in that film as Patsy Cline. As Erin Schultz in our local production, she too, belted out the Cline songs herself.
The Patsy Cline in “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and this film are totally different people. It got a lot of good reviews and it got a lot of bad reviews. One Amazon review notes, “She was known for nurturing, mentoring, and being a big sister to other country performers. Her friends said that she was generous and thoughtful. But that’s not how she’s depicted in this movie.”
While another says, “She comes across as restless, dissatisfied, self-centered, and brash. Cussin’ her mama and drinking. Insecure, unfaithful. Fighting with and cheating on her husbands. Kinda trashy. A real jerk. I found myself thinking that it was a little hard to believe that such a rich, emotive, beautiful voice could come out of such a person. I don’t think it’s a balanced or fair depiction.”
As I watched it Sunday evening, I have to agree with the last sentence of the above review — that it is not a fair depiction. One message that comes out of both movies is that if you want to be a female singing star, marry a womanizing, cheating drunk, who likes to beat on you. At least in Loretta’s case, she got a lot of hit song material out of it. I can’t bring myself to believe Charlie Dick was like that. Maybe I’m a bit of a romantic, but Charlie Dick kept everything that Patsy ever owned or touched. He could have sold it off but he didn’t. That is why the museum has such an extensive collection, including their wedding clothes.
In the final moments during the crash scene the plane is sputtering as if out of gas. (This came from an ear-witness report.) The plane is heading nose down through the clouds as Hughes tries to restart the engine. It is headed straight for the trees. That is where it should have ended. The screen should have gone black with the song “Sweet Dreams” playing as credits started or switched to the cemetery scenes — but no! They added a more dramatic ending.
The plane engine comes to life and everyone is shouting for Hughes to “pull it up.” He manages to pull the plane up and splat, they hit the rock cliff side of a mountain and burst into a fireball. It concluded with a funeral scene and Charlie is standing there with tears streaming as he holds a yellow bouquet.
I was disappointed in this film. Patsy’s dream house looks nothing like her actual dream house and on I could go. I think the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” depiction of the couple is more accurate. This was just a bunch of sensationalism trying to outdo the Lynn film. It was not a positive note on which to end my Patsy Cline experience. I’m not at all satisfied with the Hollywood version as the final truth of my research.
Part 3? Well, there are Patsy Cline festivals in Camden, Tennessee, and Winchester, Virginia. In the coming months I am making a point of visiting the home where she grew up in Winchester, which is a historic site, and her grave as well. Next trip to West Tennessee, I’ll have to stop by Hurricane Mills and visit Loretta Lynn. She did write a book I have yet to read, “Me & Patsy Kickin’ Up Dust: My Friendship with Patsy Cline.”
So, Patsy may not be done with me yet, or maybe I’m not done with her, we’ll see. I will be back in Nashville soon, so another visit to the museum is likely. Let us not forget that it is not only Patsy Cline’s story, but Hawkshaw Hankins, Cowboy Copas, and Randy Hughes. This too is a part of our shared history, both theirs and ours, as we trail the past.