As County Historian I try to document events and activities through photography. I am bad about not getting modern people and cars in my photos. Of course, 100 years from now that is what folks will be looking at, what people wore and what they were driving. Myself, when looking at photos from the 1920s I am most drawn to the cars and the fashions.
Main Street and then Depot Street were the original and vital hubs of our town. I feel a connection with Depot as it is in its current condition. It has not aged gracefully due to neglect, and currently is in a wrecked condition. That is how I feel still with the lingering long-term effects of COVID. Depot Street and I do have one thing in common, better days ahead — hopefully.
I like to start at the Andrew Johnson Historic Site and walk the entire length of Depot Street. I enjoy photographing the progress, if one can call it that. At some point in time all the heavy equipment, the torn-up streets and dilapidation will be a memory. Having the progress documented in photographs will be a nice “remember when” in years to come. It is much like all the years the Dickson-Williams Mansion was undergoing renovation, and the Brumley Hotel as it was transforming into the General Morgan Inn. These things take time but look at what we get in the long run.
Walking down Depot I can envision what it will look like with extended sidewalks where brewpubs or restaurants can have outdoor dining. How about the big hole where a building is missing across from Tipton’s, I can see art on the walls, plants in giant pots and lights strung above. Again, a dining experience with tables and chairs. A small music venue could be held in there. The possibilities are endless as life is breathed back into Depot Street.
It is nice to see businesses locating and thriving on Depot Street even with all the disruptions of torn up streets closed to traffic, yet open for those that want to venture down the sidewalks. On my last walk down Depot I stopped in at Tipton’s to visit with the Mayor of Depot Street Joe Aldridge. Mayor Aldridge says he is happy with the progress but hoped it could come a little faster. Overall, he would rather see the simpler times return instead of the coming unknowns with many more people and traffic. The by-gone days are just that, gone-by and a new chapter is being written.
Across the way I spied the Vice-Mayor of Depot Street local DJ Robbie Britton, who was setting up to provide music in one of the new Depot Street establishments, Nickle Ridge Winery. I followed him into the store and found a warm and cozy place tastefully decorated and inviting. I visited with the lady behind the counter who offered a sample of one of their signature wines. She gave me a business card and I asked her to write her name on the back. She wrote “Sam,” so I am sure she doesn’t have or need a last name, much like “Cher.”
Robbie was there to spin some vinyl on that Monday evening. I am not sure about Monday evening events as most of us must be up early for work. I am sure that those that came out had a good time. It is a sign that life is returning to downtown. The heartbeat is still there.
As I walk down Depot Street I cannot help but think of other places that have breathed new life into once rundown downtowns. Louisville Kentucky with its museum row is one. My all-time favorite is Winchester, Virginia. When I’m near Winchester you can bet I’m going to stroll the four blocks of “Old Town Winchester.”
There is only foot traffic on the bricked streets. Sidewalks are extended and restaurants have outside dinning. Winchester’s webpage says, “Welcoming visitors with warm hospitality for over 250 years, Old Town Winchester hosts over 30 restaurants, 60 shops and numerous historic sites and museums. With a beautiful pedestrian mall, shopping in Old Town Winchester is an experience to be savored.” Remember this is one street which goes for four blocks. Our Depot Street is but one block.
The webpage continues, “Old Town Winchester is located within the heart of our 45-block National Register Historic District and features a quaint pedestrian walking mall bursting with outdoor cafes, fun shops, specialty retail shops and family-oriented activities throughout the year. The Loudoun Street Pedestrian Mall has earned a listing on the National Register of Historic Places Travel Itinerary as a place that successfully combines history, century old buildings and museums with the vitality of an ideal downtown.” I can see a mini version of this on our Depot Street. Unfortunately, there are those that feel they must drive cars down the street.
I would love to see trees in the middle of our Depot Street along with all the opportunities for festivals and entertainment that it would attract. The uniqueness would bring folks from around the region to our Depot Street. Remember the Downton Abby event a few years ago which drew people from miles around. Have it and they will come.
So what does Winchester have that we don’t? A larger population for one. They have Revolutionary War history, so do we. They have Civil War history, so do we. They have a wealth of historic buildings and homes, so do we. They have a national cemetery, so do we. They have a broad regional area to draw visitors from, so do we. They have a historic hotel down there, so do we. George Washington and Stonewall Jackson both had offices in Winchester; we don’t have them, but we do have the 17th President of the United States. We also have the arguably most popular man in the word, Davy Crockett.
Winchester does a really good job of combining their wealth of history and modern conveniences into one package. One just picks and chooses what they want to do. One can take in a little of this or a lot of that or bits of it all.
Successful tourism requires a total package. A nice hotel, which we have. Those nice little niche cafés and restaurants, which are coming. Shops and stores with a variety of offerings, which are coming. Everybody loves the antique shops, and we have that on Depot Street, too. When I host events one of the more popular fliers that I give visitors is a list of antique shops. Second is restaurants.
Everyone mentions parking, where have you ever been with a wealth of parking? Parking is always an issue, no matter where one might land. My last two stops in Nashville cost $32 for two hours. My contention is that walking is good for the body and soul. Walk a couple blocks, the fresh air and exercise are good for you.
I am going to stop here as I want to add several pictures. I know our Depot Street will never rival Winchester, Virginia. It can however be just as special and attractive, and a tourist attraction. It can draw locals downtown instead of them going to other regional locations. From the ashes will rise our phoenix, I know I sound optimistic, that is because I am. I will continue to walk on Depot Street as we trail the past, and you should too.