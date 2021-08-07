One of my long-time friends, Mike Beck, likes to ask anyone who will listen, “How can you go halfway across the country to do things when we have all this great history here?” Well, there are different ways to answer this question. One, if you want to experience where things happened one must go there. Second, all history didn’t happen in East Tennessee. Third, going other places and seeing what they have helps one to appreciate what we have here. Then there is the opportunity to see how other places showcase their history. What are they doing that we should or should not be doing here?
When I have a meeting or event elsewhere, I always look to see what is on the way or nearby that I can swing by and visit. I am not at a loss for friends that might want to tag along or meet up to tour an area.
I spent last weekend in middle Tennessee. I stopped in at several historic homes, some public, some private residences. I’m not sure how private they are with historic markers in the front yard and National Register of Historic Places plaques on their walls. Still yet, they have survived and are preserved to tell their story as well as the story of those that built them and our country. Many of the builders of these homes came from North Carolina, through the true gateway to the west, Greene County. This too is part of our history.
Kevin Witherell and I were in Franklin for the board of governors meeting of the Tennessee Society Sons of the Revolution. My plan following the meeting was to visit the grave of Gen. Griffith Rutherford in Gallatin. AncestryDNA “through lines” has identified Rutherford as one of my ancestors. I have not put the paper trail together but it is an intriguing connection. Rutherford counties in North Carolina and Tennessee are named for him. There is a large stone marker at the Rutherford County Courthouse in Murfreesboro dedicated to him. There are historical markers across both states, and he has his own Rutherford Trace across both states.
Rutherford is buried at the 1793 Shiloh Church in Gallatin. We searched the cemetery and as big a name as Rutherford was in our history, his grave is unmarked. We did meet Father Prescott who was kind enough to give us a tour of the church building.
We traveled along Avery’s Trace, the road sanctioned in 1787 by the North Carolina legislature to open a road between Knoxville and Nashville. It was also called “Waltons Road” and the “Wilderness Road.” Peter Avery, a long hunter familiar with the area, blazed the trail along Indian trails that had followed the paths of the buffalo. In the 1790s it was widened as a “wagon road” and today is a paved modern road. The road went though Cherokee lands, and they demanded “tolls” from the travelers. As many as 102 whites were killed by the Cherokee along the trace. Today, historical markers dot the road with tales of forts, wars, and those that settled there.
We stopped at Craigfont, the home of Memphis founder James Winchester. I had been here before but can’t remember when or why, but believe it was a Tennessee Association of Museums function. Next, we stopped by the 1780 Cumberland Settlement of Bledsoe’s Fort. Horace Hunley the builder of the first attack submarine, that is in the Civil War by the way, was born in Tennessee. I had long wondered where and that mystery was solved when we happened upon a cabin and a monument to Hunley at Bledsoe’s Fort. The two Bledsoe brothers were killed during an Indian attack. There is a marker to Hugh Rogan, one of the “immortal seventy” who signed on in North Carolina to settle Middle Tennessee.
We dropped by Wynnewood, also known as Castalian Springs in Sumner County. The property is owned by the state of Tennessee and its official name is the Wynnewood State Historic Site, it includes an 1828 former inn that is the largest existing log structure in Tennessee. I would bet it is the largest log structure built anywhere, but that is my opinion. This is another site related to John Hunt Morgan and has a Civil War Trails marker.
Next was Hartsville and the Battle of Hartsville. I probably know my way around the Civil War sites here better than most locals. I had to stop and pick up a newspaper “The Vidette” which still says on the header, “Founded by Civil War General John Hunt Morgan in 1862.” Interestingly, Morgan recruited newspaper publisher Gordon E. Niles into the 2nd Ky. Cav. Regt., CSA. (Lt. Niles was killed in battle at Edgefild Junction, Tenn.) Morgan and Niles took over the press in Hartsville and started their own newspaper, which is still in print.
A copy of Vol. 1 Issue 1 is in the Tennessee State Archives. The headlines include: “Outrages Committed at Gallatin,” “Proclamation from Morgan Brigade” the satirical “Federal Mother’s Lullaby, “The Kentucky Battle Song,” and a notice reminding citizens not to sell liquor to soldiers.
Avery’s trace saw a lot of use during the Civil War, and three historic markers tell of John Hunt Morgan and his cavalry using the trace following the Battle of Hartsville and at the beginning of his Ohio raid. We met up with Vonda Dixon at Hartsville, and she took us to several Revolutionary War homes and grave sites as we followed the trail of General Morgan. We ended the day in Carthage home of the Gores. Here was more history to be explored, and we parted after dinner at a local pub. It was a pleasant three-hour drive back to Greeneville. It is surprising how much one can see in a day. Of course it was near midnight when I got home.
Opportunities abound to take in some local history. There is no bigger story in our national narrative than David Crockett. There is no larger name in Texas other than maybe Sam Houston. He was born here. He is easily the most notable historic name in the world today — thanks to Walt Disney for those 1950s TV shows and movies. Still yet, we own his story here — he is uniquely ours. Remember that gateway! He went west, served his country in the Creek War, served in the state legislature and the U.S. Congress before going on to help cement Texas independence and become a martyr in the name of Texas freedom.
Aug. 13-15 is the annual Crockett Days Celebration at the David Crockett Birthplace State Park. It is a short drive for any of us in this area. Friday evening starts with Bluegrass on the Green at 6:30 p.m. with the fabulous Lonesome Pine and Blue Railroad. Saturday kicks off with the opening ceremony at the Crockett monument at 9:30 a.m. with the David Crockett High School choir and Rep. David Hawk as speaker. Guest speakers for the day include Brian Gibson, president of the Alamo Society, Jeff Bearden, a Crockett presenter at the Alamo, Crockett impersonator Larry Brennemen, Capt. Robert K. Rambo and Steve Ricker. There will be period music demonstrations, fire starting, kids games, log hewing, a black powder shoot, firearms presentations, the story of the Overmountain Men, Crockett in the Creek War, and an auction to benefit the friends group. There will be several food vendors as well as others selling their wares. It will be a rip-roaring time on the Nolichucky! On Sunday morning there will be a Pioneer Worship Service, so you might want to keep that in mind. Anyone remember when churches let out early so everyone could get out to Crockett Days in time for the chicken dinner? That was back in the early 1970s when 3,000-4,000 people came out to share in the revelry of the day celebrating Crockett.
I wrote a series on the Dickson-Williams Mansion and its 200-year anniversary. This place is special as I have written, and it is here in our own backyard. It too is “ours.” I can say, as someone who has toured a lot of historic homes, its doesn’t get much better than this. It is here, it is ours, we need to support it.
Sunday, Aug. 29 the wedding of Dr. Alexander Williams and Catharine Dickson will be reenacted on the grounds of the mansion. This is going to be a first-rate presentation. Catharine Dickson’s wedding dress has been meticulously reproduced; other participants will be sporting clothing of the period. This is going to be a splendid affair. The Williams-Dickson wedding was the grandest event in the South in 1823. The list of attendees was amazing. Catharine wanted all the people of Greeneville to share in her joy, whether young or old, rich or poor. They came, and you can too.
This is a fundraiser for the mansion to put the shutters on the windows. This is a costly endeavor but is needed in the continuation of the restoration of “our” magnificent mansion. This is our own crown jewel, and we need to come together and support returning the mansion to its original splendor.
This event is called “Lets Put The Icing On The Cake” and it is more like let’s put the candles on the cake. This is a pay event, and to get tickets contact Wilhelmina Williams at 423-257-4235 and she will make sure you get tickets. Tickets are $50 per person and include a meal and wedding cake. There will be music and a who’s who of guests. It is a time to mix and mingle and enjoy our local treasure as we help put those shutters on 18 windows. Don’t miss out on being at the wedding or helping put those new shutters on the windows.
As part of the 200th anniversary of the mansion, there will be “Civil War at the Mansion” on Sept. 4, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. This date is the 157th anniversary of the death of General John Hunt Morgan on the mansion grounds. There will be music with Caleb Howard a very talented singer/songwriter. David Chaltas as Gen. Lee will host a Meet the Generals session, Tom Wright as Abe Lincoln will be there along with Mrs. Lincoln. There will be historical group tents and vendors. The death of General Morgan will be reenacted, narrated by Chaltas. General Morgan will be removed to the mansion for embalming. This will be open to the public, but donations for the mansion are appreciated.
Saturday, Sept. 11, Patriots Day, the Watauga Chapter SAR will be hosting “The Gathering” of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site. This is the only national SAR event in Tennessee and will feature special guest speaker The Honorable Kevin Morrison, Greene County mayor. There will be VIPs and presenters from across the region. The program begins at 10 a.m., please plan to join us.
Friday, Sept. 17, the Andrew Johnson Heritage Association will be hosting a one-day symposium “Then and Now: Andrew Johnson and Reconstruction.” This will be held at the General Morgan Inn and Conference Center. The cost is $25 and includes lunch. Again, Andrew Johnson is “ours” and we need a good turnout to support the Friends of the Andrew Johnson National Historical Park.
This is a pivotal time in Andrew Johnson’s presidency and one that is not very well defined by history. Reconstruction meant different things to different people and different states. It will look at the political, economic, and cultural changes that overtook the nation following the Civil War. This period is frowned upon by many historians and completely overlooked by most. It is a time that has mostly been swept under the rug. It is a period worthy of reexamination. A panel of speakers will address the issue. A question-and-answer session will follow.
To reserve tickets, contact George Collins at shay46@eathlink.net. Also, you may visit the Andrew Johnson National Historical Site for a brochure. I have my ticket and am looking forward to the presentation. I look forward to visiting with you during the day.
These are just a few of the local events taking place as we open back up following a down year due to the pandemic. Come on out and trail the past with us, I think you will be glad you did.