Writing in the recent Sun Benchmarks edition, Ken Little quoted Shawn Gillette of the Andrew Johnson NHP when he urged Greene Countians to take a “staycation in history.” You know, stay home or close by, especially with the higher gas prices. Shawn mentioned two places that are “really missed” by locals, the David Crockett Birthplace State Park and the National Forest. I will disagree with Shawn a little and will say, just take a “staycation” period, it doesn’t have to be all about history.
First of all, slow down! Everything seems to be instant and we all want it now. We are too rushed, and when you rush you miss stuff, the good stuff. Second, don’t pay any attention to the folks on social media who cry all the time that there is nothing to do around here. They seem to find plenty to complain about. Yet, if you sit there typing away about how awful everything is, well, then you are missing something while adding to the problem. I have attended a lot of church and business seminars over the years remembering those little catchy phrases such as “attitude affects your altitude.”
Writing recently in the Sun’s Faith page, Rev. Jeff Briere had a wonderful article titled “Its Easier to Believe The Bad Things.” If you never read it, it is a great read. If you hear there is nothing worth reading in the paper, try actually reading it.
You know, “if you are looking down all the time you are going miss seeing what is going on around you.” I don’t recall as a child (or adult either for that matter) complaining about nothing to do. First, I grew up on a farm, so there was plenty to do. If I thought otherwise, my Daddy could name a list of things I could be doing. That always motivated me to do what I was supposed to be doing in the first place.
I remember one business seminar when Zig Ziggler was a speaker. He talked about being a “good finder.” He told about people complaining to him about everything that was wrong with them, their job, their car, their community etc. He told about one lady who complained about her job. He started asking her questions, such as “Do they pay you for working?” She answered, “Of course they pay me well.” He asked what she did with the money? As he asked questions, he was making a list of all the “good things” such as having a job and getting paid, using that money to buy groceries, make a car and house payment, keep the lights on, and on the list went. At the end she was amazed at just how “good” she actually had it. Abe Lincoln once remarked that “People are about as happy as they make up their mind to be.”
I get up at 4 a.m. every morning. Why? Because I like to get stuff done, such as working on this column. I used to work on second shift with folks that complained about the shift. They said they didn’t have time to do anything. When I asked what time they got up, it was 12-1 p.m. So, what do you do when you get home? They fixed something to eat and watched TV, you know to unwind. I on the other hand took a shower and went to bed. I was up by 6:30 and got a lot done in the 8 hours before I left for work.
Last week, Chris Daigle, who followed me as president of the Direct Descendants of David Crockett, and his mother Toni from Louisiana were in town working on the upcoming Crockett Family reunion. I had planned the reunion here for 2020, but COVID took care of that. I was meeting with Chris and took him the notebook I used in planning the 2020 reunion. As I looked back on all that was planned, I realized that there is a lot to do just related to Davy Crockett. We have the state park and the two new historical markers on highway 93 and on the Allen’s Bridge Road. Then the Crockett Tavern Museum in Morristown. You could watch the Disney “King of the Wild Frontier” movie on Friday evening as a family movie night and follow the Crockett trail all day Saturday. There are two markers on the side of the visitors center at Sycamore Shoals in Elizabethton denoting the Crockett trail and one honoring John Crockett. If you venture over to Rogersville, there is the Crockett park where our Davy’s grandparents lived, were killed by Indians and are buried.
Talking to Chris, I realized it had been a while since I had been out to the David Crockett Birthplace State Park. I made a point to go visit the park a couple Fridays back. My good friend and great Southern American Kevin Witherell from Morristown came over and went with me. It’s fun to just do the tourist thing, and we started at the visitors center just as most tourists. I am going to tell you it was cold out, and the wind just made it more miserable.
It was fun to look at the exhibits about the life of David Crockett. There were items for sale, and it was all well laid out. I cannot go into a gift shop without shopping. They have some killer T-shirts, and I had to get one of the long-sleeved ones that was on sale. Red. Oh yes and a Crockett coffee cup. Red. Not to mention a patch, a hiking stick medallion, and a magnet. Red, too.
We ventured down to the parking area by the monuments and the homestead. After visiting the monument, we were drawn over to the donkey barn where some real tourists were getting a kick out of the donkeys.
Seeing smoke coming from the small cabin in the middle of the field we headed that way. (I do not refer to that as the Crockett cabin, for as many others the cabin that was moved up near the entrance of the park will always be the Crockett cabin.) We were greeted at the door by historical interpreter Fred Bloom as John Crockett. Fred invited us in and quickly asked if I was doing a story. I wasn’t, but that question inspired what you are reading.
We had an enjoyable visit with Fred, who had a nice inviting fire in the cabin as it looked and felt homey. We are back to that “simpler, don’t get in a hurry” thing. Take time to hear Fred tell the story while there. Even with the temps being chilly, there were several visitors in the park and they dropped by to hear Fred talk about the Crocketts.
Fred, besides being dressed for the part, did a great job with the Crockett story. Kevin had asked me about the soldier’s grave in the park, and that gave me a good opportunity to walk the trail down along Limestone Creek. Since I had been sick, I have not ventured out much and had not walked that much in one outing. Other than me being a little short winded, it was a nice walk. It reminded me of a late November day.
Walking the trail at Crockett Park has long been one of my favorites. Its beauty, combined with the sound of the creek, is unsurpassed as well as relaxing. It is one of the hidden, forgotten, or unknown gems that Shawn Gillette alluded to. One just has to get up and go take advantage of it. It doesn’t cost anything except that now golden gas to get there.
I wanted to say “hey” to Ranger Gary Purchase and was told that he was in the campground. We went to the campground and found a wonderful little store there. I would recommend going up there and camping one weekend. You don’t have to have one of those big home on wheels that depreciated 75% when you hitched up to it the first time. No, tent camping is more fun. It brings back those childhood memories of throwing a tarp across the clothesline in the back yard. It brings back memories of the Boy Scout days. Its just plain fun and doesn’t cost a lot of money. Its an experience to share with the children.
Now don’t start typing me about not having a tent etc., etc., settle down. The camp store sells tents. Not high dollar ones, but “it’ll do” tents. Perfect for that weekend on the Nolichucky River. They sell firewood and even marshmallows to roast as you sit with your family, actually talking for once. I assume that you will lock the cell phones in the car. Oh yes, they have bug spray and hiking sticks. Just one weekend. Give it a try. Staycation.
Have you tried spending a night in Greeneville? Try a night at the General Morgan Inn, dine at Brumley’s and take in a show at the Capitol Theatre or NPAC. Next day, take a walking tour of downtown Greeneville and/or tour the Dickson-Williams Mansion. I’ve traveled a lot, and I can tell you there are just some things that are hard to beat here. I live 4 miles from downtown, and I enjoy staying at the General Morgan Inn when I have an event going on. It’s just fun and relaxing. It’s like that old song where the guy sings about “getting high and never leaving the farm.” It’s a staycation.
Have you ever toured the Andrew Johnson sites? Staycation. Have you been to the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum? Staycation. What about the City Garage Car Museum? It is a wonderful collection of vintage and modern cars. It is fun to look at what your great grandparents’ first car looked like and what it cost. Can you say, staycation?
What about the Greeneville Antique Mall? What about Tipton’s? Ever ate there? Get that room at the GMI and see just what all is to be done downtown. Visit the shops along Depot Street. I mentioned the Antique Mall because it is one of my favorite haunts. Tipton’s is awesome for a 6 a.m. breakfast before heading out or meeting a tour group there to share a meal. New stores are locating on Depot Street, check them out.
We have the best genealogical library anywhere in the T. Elmer Cox Historical and Genealogical Collection. Have you tried genealogy? It is amazing just what you may find. The folks at the Cox are the nicest ladies one could ask to meet, and they bend over backwards to help you track down your elusive ancestors. We have a tremendous genealogical society, and they too are here to help you find that family beyond your grandparents. Staycation. When you find those amazing ancestors you never knew about, well, I can fix you up with all kinds of historical organizations.
I have written about walking in cemeteries. I heard a lady speak last week, and she was talking about getting youngsters interested in history, genealogy, and cemeteries. She said she gives students at a particular cemetery a history of a person buried there and then tells them to go find them. Then the students describe that grave and headstone and tell the other students about the person. She said that some of the youngsters have recruited their parents and adopted the grave to help keep the stones clean, seeing that flags and flowers are placed at proper times. She said that many lessons can be learned from such involvement.
While there is nothing to do in Greeneville, you can stay busy all summer following up on the few suggestions I have made. If you read the issues of the Sun’s Benchmarks, you know that a lot of great things are coming down the pike. Greeneville is slowly becoming a center for the arts with our great artistic talent displayed in the GMI each month in the Mason Gallery. You could follow the local quilt trail and let it lead you to other areas, as well. The Capitol Theatre is alive once more with a wide array of entertainment. Let us not forget NPAC with its many shows featuring artists that would never have been here in past years, but we have a first-class place for such entertainment. Let us not forget the Greeneville Theater Guild with all its wonderful productions and more on the way. Their new home on Depot Street will be ready soon, too. It is all good and it can be a part of your staycation package. Come to think of it, you better plan on several staycations to get the most of it. Every weekend can be a staycation. If you happen to get a little history mixed in with it, well, enjoy trailing the past.