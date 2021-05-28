June 1 will mark a pivotal time in our state’s history, as Tennessee will celebrate its 225th anniversary. That day also marks the 35th anniversary of the Tennessee Homecoming 86. The Homecoming was the idea of then Gov. Lamar Alexander and touched every community in the state. It was an exhibit of our pride in our home state, our towns, and our communities. It invited all those with Tennessee roots to come home, to join in the celebration.
As we have written, settlers came across the mountains in violation of British Crown laws penned in 1763. We know by the early 1770s settlers were on the Watauga River at Sycamore Shoals. They were soon settling the Holston River valley and the Nolichucky. As early as 1772, white settlers were in the future Greene County. With neither Virginia nor North Carolina willing to claim them, they formed their own government, The Watauga Association. We have written that this was the first free government on the north American continent.
We have written about some of those involved in the State of Franklin movement, 1784-88. It has been referred to by some as the “stillborn state.” That may be a fitting description, but if it was stillborn, then Tennessee was a painful, laborious birth in its own right.
I have written that Greene County, formed in April 1783, stretched all the way to the Mississippi River. Deed number 1 in the Greene County deed book is to Nathanael Greene for his service in the Revolutionary War for 25,000 acres of land on the Duck River. While in Greene County at the time it is in the middle of the state near Columbia today.
The Territory South of the River Ohio, aka the Southwest Territory, consisted of Washington, Sullivan, Greene and Davidson Counties. North Carolina claimed the land to the Mississippi River then realized it could not protect it. Then there was the debt owed to cover the expenses of the Revolutionary War. North Carolina, to make a shorter statement, didn’t claim it, then claimed it, then didn’t again, then did and gave it away to pay those debts to the federal government in 1789. The Continental Congress even considered selling the territory to France or Spain to raise needed capitol.
The Franklin movement was past, and now the territory wished to become a state. The Northwest Ordinance of 1787 read that any territory with 60,000 inhabitants could be granted statehood with Congressional approval. It was modified in the Constitution to read “New States may be admitted by Congress into this Union” it also said that they must have an established republican government.
In 1795, a census was conducted showing the population numbers met the established threshold. A referendum also reflected the overwhelming majority favored statehood. Territorial Governor William Blount, whom we wrote about in the Rocky Mount and Tipton-Haynes articles, called for a constitutional convention in Knoxville. They formed a model state constitution, and a democratic bill of rights was drawn up by delegates from the now six counties. Knoxville was chosen as capitol over Greeneville because of the memories and associations with Franklin. With westward expansion it was also felt the capitol should be in the middle of the populated areas.
The name chosen for the new state was after the Cherokee village, Tanasi. It was also the name of the largest river in the territory. It is said to originally be a Yuchi word, meaning “meeting place.” I have been to the Tanasi memorial in Monroe County near Fort Loudon, another day trip.
James Glen, the governor of South Carolina, is said to have first authored the modern-day spelling, T-e-n-n-e-s-s-e-e, using it in his official correspondence during the 1750s. Andrew Jackson is who proposed the name for the new state, it is said. There were many variances used over the years including: Tennassee, Tunasse, Tanase, Tunesee, Tonice, Tinnace, Tannassy, Tanasee, Tannassie, Tannessee, Tannasie, Tenessee, Tenesay, Tenasi, Tansai, Tunissee, Tanase, Tanasqui, Tenesee, Tanisee, Tanesi, Tunese, Tinassee, Tunnissee, Tennisee, Tennesy, Tennecy, Tunassee, and Tanasee. Early (1566-67) Spanish explorer Juan Pardo called this area “Tanasqui.”
The new proposed state now had a name. The voters chose John Sevier as governor, with William Blount and William Cocke as their U.S. Senators. Future president Andrew Jackson was selected as their representative in the U.S. House of Representatives. With a well-organized government, the petition to convert the territory into a state was sent to the halls of Congress.
In Congress Hall in Philadelphia (not to be confused with Independence Hall) the petition was met with mixed emotions. First, the Franklin debacle was on everyone’s mind, and then two, no territory had ever become a state. North Carolina was not in favor as was much of the federal government’s representatives. Questions arose such as, “Should a territory be permitted to become a state?” and “Should it have equal standing with states already admitted?” The greatest uncertainty was just how to proceed.
The Jeffersonians were worried a new state would erode their majority in congress. Members of the Federalist party opposed statehood for Tennessee because they assumed voters in Tennessee would support their opponents, the Democratic-Republicans, those same Jeffersonians. A Senate committee appointed to study the issue held that “only Congress had the right to initiate the statehood process.” They also ruled the census taken by the territory as invalid since it had not been conducted by the federal government. They drafted Senate Bill 46 which required a federally overseen census before a territory could become a state. Remember what I said about the painful, laborious birth.
I have a newspaper clipping of the admission of Tennessee. It says the house of representatives passed a bill supporting Tennessee statehood by 18 votes. The bill was forwarded to the Senate where it passed “by a majority of one” 11 to 10.
Blount and Cocke immediately presented their credentials showing they were the duly elected Senators for the new state of Tennessee. The Senate voted 11 to 10 to deny their seating based on the fact their credentials “bore a date prior to the date of the act of admission.” Some things never change, and yes the state’s birth was painfully slow. Blount and Cocke spent weeks traveling back to Knoxville with the news. Tennessee was now a state, but without representation. The Tennessee legislature duly reselected Cocke and Blount on Aug. 2. They again traveled the long roads back to Philadelphia where their papers were deemed in order in October.
Cocke was relatively quiet during his time in the senate. His term expired on March 3, 1797. The Tennessee General Assembly neglected to reelect him or a successor. Gov. John Sevier appointed Cocke to his former seat on April 22, 1797. Then the General Assembly belatedly elected his successor, Andrew Jackson. Later, he was elected by the Tennessee Assembly to the other U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Blount, who had been removed from office. Cocke held the seat from March 4, 1799 to March 3, 1805.
Cocke was appointed a judge of the First Judicial Circuit of Tennessee in 1809. He later resigned this position and moved to Mississippi. There, he was elected to the state legislature in 1813. He briefly returned to military duty, serving under Andrew Jackson in the Creek War. In 1814, he was appointed by President James Madison to be an Indian agent to the Chickasaw nation.
Cocke died in Columbus, Lowndes County, Mississippi, in 1828 and is buried there. Yes, Cocke County is named in his honor. His son, John Alexander Cocke, was a four-term U.S. representative from Tennessee; his grandson, William Michael Cocke, was a two-term U.S. representative from Tennessee.
Blount on the other hand, as you might remember from my impeachment article, well, he was quite busy in land dealings. He acquired millions of acres, which was legally done, but he landed in hot water when it was uncovered that he had conspired with Great Britain in a plot to seize the Spanish-controlled Louisiana lands in the hope of boosting western land prices and making a killing as we might say. When the conspiracy was uncovered in 1797, he was expelled from the Senate, becoming the first federal official to face impeachment. Blount remained popular in Tennessee and served in the state senate during the last years of his life. Those Scots Irish East Tennesseans were very forgiving and seemed to appreciate a bit of rowdiness in their politicians. Just look at Andy Jackson! Blount died during an epidemic in 1800 and is buried just up the street from his home.
Blount was followed by another interesting character, Joseph Inslee Anderson, who was born near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He had served in in Revolutionary War and wintered with General Washington in Valley Forge. His wife was a Greene County girl, Patience Outlaw, whose inheritance included a large tract of land along the Nolichucky.
The central character to Tennessee statehood is none less than John Sevier. A native of Virginia, Greene County has always considered him one our own, and indeed we should. However, he belongs to the entire state. His is an incredible story and one that deserves its own space in print. I want to call him the glue that held it all together, but he could be quite abrasive at times. Yet, he had to be a man of strength and charisma. A man who, despite his shortcomings, people looked to for leadership. The fact that he and Andy Jackson didn’t kill one another is miraculous.
These strong-willed men made Tennessee what it is today, their example beckoned for men to follow their spirit into the War of 1812 giving Tennessee the nickname of “the Volunteer State.” These Scots Irish, when not fighting each other, tamed the land, fought invaders, and made Tennessee truly the “meeting place,” the 16th state, the volunteer state.
The U.S. Congress had no provisions made to add a star for the new state. It was 23 years before stars were added to the U.S. flag representing the new states. In 1995, Tennessean and flag expert Devereaux D. Cannon Jr. had two replicas made of a flag with 16 stars and stripes. The larger of the two, measuring 5-by-9.5 feet, flew over the Tennessee capitol on Feb. 6, 1996 (the 200th anniversary of the adoption of the first Tennessee constitution) and on June 1, 1996 (the 200th anniversary of the admission of Tennessee to the union). It is the flag which he flew every July 4th. Deveraux displayed his flag during our Sons of the Revolution national reunion in Knoxville.
Early Tennessee flags consisted of the state seal either in the corner or the middle of the flag. In 1861, as Tennessee seceded, the stars and bars was adopted with the state seal in the corner. It was not until 1905 that our current flag was officially adopted. It was designed by Tennessee National Guardsman Col. Le Roy Reeves, a Johnson City attorney with Greene County ties. He rests in Oak Hill Cemetery in Johnson City, and the state flag Tennessee Historical marker that once stood along 11-E is now near his grave.
Reeves’ design is described in the Tennessee Blue Book: “The three stars are of pure white, representing the three grand divisions of the state. They are bound together by the endless circle of the blue field, the symbol being bound together in one — an indissoluble trinity. The large field is crimson. The final blue bar relieves the sameness of the crimson field and prevents the flag from showing too much crimson when hanging limp. The white edgings contrast the other colors.”
On June 1 we will be doing our part to remember and celebrate the 225 years of Tennessee. Join us on the grounds of the Dickson-Williams Mansion, it too celebrating 200 years, for a fun program honoring our state. The Greene County Historian will offer remarks as will state Rep. David Hawk, County Mayor Kevin Morrison, and City Administrator Todd Smith. The state Sons of the American Revolution color guard and Tennessee’s official Fife & Drum Corps will be participating. Several groups will have information tables set up for visitors at 5 p.m. We will cut the state’s birthday cake and have John Sevier’s favorite lemonade (not the hard one). The program starts at 6 p.m. Come help us make this one an event to remember!