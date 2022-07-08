Last week I skipped our Thursday activities. Before leaving Greeneville, I had checked the weather for the days we were going to be in Pennsylvania. It looked like a clear, mild June for that part of the country. Traditionally I have been in Valley Forge Park by 5:30 a.m. at the latest. There are just a few runners out that early and it is a great time to get some awesome sunrise photos.
I awoke that Thursday morning to a ground-shaking thunderstorm. So, there was no early morning in the park for me. DVF has for the last few years under Susan Meer’s leadership had work service projects in the park. George had brought old clothes so he could help pull weeds, and Caroline planned to help with the crayfish brigade, removing invasive crayfish from Valley Creek.
Tim had a different plan. I planned to go a half hour up the road to USA-Kilts. We learned that the service projects had been called off because of the storm, so George and Caroline volunteered to go with me. We had a group lunch at noon, with tours after that. So, we headed off to Spring City for our visit at USA Kilts.
I have bought items from USA Kilts. Their delivery is free, fast, and the quality outstanding. They have a wonderful bunch of videos on YouTube of everything from how to wear a kilt, to measuring, history and heritage, you name it. The two guys in the video are Rocky and Eric. If you watch them enough, you feel like you know them.
A week before the trip I saw they had their tweed jackets and vests on sale as well as grandfather shirts. I love the grandfather shirts and really wanted the tweed jacket set. I was about to order the shirt online when I realized that I would be near them the next week and decided to wait and visit in person.
The road from the village of Valley Forge, which is officially called King of Prussia, was a nice drive through farms and small towns. Spring City was a slice of small-town America with old buildings serving various purposes, old factories converted to modern use. All the stores were occupied, and busy. It was just one of those places that I always seem to say, “if I had all day, I’d like to just walk the streets.” Well, I say that a lot and never go back, or stop to just walk the streets because I am driven to be somewhere else on a time schedule.
USA-Kilts has a modern store in an old stone building with incredibly well lighted displays. They had mannequins wearing their clothing, and everything was well displayed; no other way to say it, it was nice. The gentleman who greeted us asked what he could help us with and I told him I was interested in the tweed. He helped me try on the tweeds until we found the perfect one. He had offered to measure me, and I passed since I was there and could try things on. I realized later that was a big mistake because they would have had the measurements on file so when ordering online, I would have not been guessing.
In addition to the tweed, I got a new dress sporran, kilt hangers, a T-shirt, and my grandfather shirt. George got a nifty green wool sweater. After our shopping spree, I asked to meet the guys in the video. Rocky was out, but Eric was upstairs doing some paperwork. We were told he would be down in a few minutes.
Sure, enough in a few minutes in walked Eric, the guy in the videos wearing a kilt as was our sales guy. Eric was very personable and didn’t try to blow off the hillbillies who had asked to see him. He was genuinely interested in what brought us to Pennsylvania and of course USA-Kilts. We had a nice long visit and shared a lot of history and interests. It was nice to know that they care and that the videos are not a bunch of fluff just to attract business.
After posing for some photos, I had to cut off the visit as we had a luncheon waiting for us at the Washington Memorial Chapel cabin gift shop. We have traditionally had a lunch there as a time to informally visit the chapel and a time to get to know each other. The chapel gift shop has long been a favorite shopping place for some of my Valley Forge “stuff.” It was during this time that I walked into the cemetery to the rear to pay my respects to Herbert Burk so he would know at least one person has not forgotten him.
Following lunch, some of us were signed up for the Bell Tower tour at the Washington Memorial Chapel. The Daughters of the American Revolution built the tower in 1953 to house the chapel’s carillon.
According to the chapel webpage, the carillon is made up of “58 tuned bronze bells, the carillon ranks as one of the world’s largest and most beautiful. The bells weigh a combined total of 26 tons (ranging from 13½ pounds to 8,000 pounds) and cover a range of nearly five octaves.
“Many modern carillons are played electronically, but this carillon is played entirely by hand from a keyboard located in the midst of the bells. The bells do not swing, but are bolted stationary in a steel framework. Keys and pedals are connected to the bells’ clappers by a mechanical system of direct cranks, roller bars, and steel cables. The keyboard of 58 oak batons and 24 pedals provides the carillonneur sensitive musical control of the instrument. Directly beneath the bells is the carillonneur’s studio with a piano and practice keyboard. This keyboard uses hammers to strike small metal bars rather than the bells, allowing the carillonneur to practice quietly.”
In all my years visiting Valley Forge I had never been to the top of the bell tower. I for sure did not want to miss this opportunity. Carillonneur Doug Gefvert was our tour guide. We followed him up the more than 80 narrow winding, claustrophobic steps toward the top. We were pleasantly surprised to find a “music room” three-quarters of the way up with a grand piano. Everyone wanted to know how that piano found its way up there. Doug lifted the rug to reveal a trap door and a winch above our heads. He said they winch the chandelier below us down then lift the door so as to lift or lower whatever they need to move.
He said when the piano needs service the guts are removed and taken down the steps. This was a nice space to work as not many people are going to drop in for a visit, or should I say climb up.
We went on up the remaining steps to the room near the bells with the keyboard where they are played. The keys are struck by action of the fisted hand hitting the batons and not as in striking the keys of a piano. Doug played a few tunes, explained how it all worked, then answered questions before we headed back down the steps. There was a bell for Washington, D.C., I asked Doug if it was “out of tune?” Of course there was a bell for the Volunteer State too.
We had next signed up for a tour of the Grand Parade Ground. Oddly enough, I had never been on the grand parade as this site has been off limits due to asbestos contamination. A factory had used it as a dump for many years before it was acquired by the park service and then being involved in a super-fund cleanup. The area is now returned to the appearance of when the army was here in 1777-78.
Our ranger for the tour seemed to disappear and we ended up having our own tour. I was scheduled to speak Saturday at this location about Baron Von Steuben, so I was able to share some insight on the grand parade. It was here that the Prussian, Friedrich Wilhelm August Heinrich Ferdinand von Steuben, also referred to as Baron von Steuben, turned the rag-tag state militias into an army. While we just celebrated the birth of the Army in 1775, it was here that Steuben created the American army. Valley Forge is therefore called “the birthplace of the modern army.” In 2018 the area was declared safe for pedestrians and a trail with wayside markers added.
Following our tour we went to visit my good friends Joe and Laura Mager who live in a historic home inside the park boundaries. Since this is a story itself, I am going to save it for just that.
Back at the hotel Caroline, George and I decided to dine in the Hilton restaurant and enjoyed some fabulous steaks. I had a meeting of the General Staff at 7 p.m. so we squeezed in a nice dinner. I remarked when we first arrived at Valley Forge that for 22 years coming here I have never eaten at Creekers Seafood. It is a local rave and a longtime establishment, so it must be good. George said we would make it a point to eat there. He must have meant in 2023 as we never made it this year. Good things come to those who wait, I reckon.
We had an uneventful staff officer meeting with Susan Meer giving us all a personally written card thanking us for our service. She also presented each of us a box with a piece of a witness tree from Valley Forge. A witness tree was of course there when Washington’s army was there.
I took a box of books to sell and 12 years of past The Encampment magazines for members that wanted to have to bit of past society history. It was nice to see folks appreciating the old issues. I did manage to pass along some books that I had more than one copy of. Proceeds going to the Tennessee Brigade, of course.
Following the meeting, the room was opened to members arriving for registration. It was a time of fellowship and good food as we visited, made new friends, and renewed old acquaintances. Caroline helped the ladies in giving out member packets and serving drinks. That ended the evening as we all headed to bed to get up bright and early for the trip to Philadelphia the next morning.
As for me, I was in the park at 5:20 a.m. Friday morning taking photos of a beautiful sunrise across the landscape that resembles nothing of the winter of 1777-78. It felt great to be out in the elements that morning. It was cool with a stiff breeze blowing, it was what we would call here jacket weather. The hot time in Philadelphia would roll around in just a few hours.
That evening we were hosted by the Valley Forge Park Alliance at the train station near Washington’s Headquarters. The Alliance had all sort of finger foods and wine with George Washington on the label. Their president spoke to us, as did the park manager. Susan Meer presented the Alliance a check for $5,000 to help them in their support of the park.
The train station is a museum reflecting on the history of Washington’s Headquarters. The headquarters was kept open after hours so our members could visit if they had not already. Later we joined for a memorial and wreath presentation at the statue of General Washington near the headquarters.
Next, we all visited the National Memorial Arch to get a group photo as the sun set in the distance. The U.S. flag blew proudly through the arch as a beautiful backdrop for our photos. Saturday was coming up, and it promised to be another busy, fun-filled day. We’ll visit Valley Forge again later, but next week we are on the trail of the King of the Wild Frontier in Greeneville.