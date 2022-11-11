A couple weekends ago I was in Chattanooga for the Longstreet Society seminar when we received the news that one of our members, Hall of Fame football coach Vince Dooley, had died. Those of us who had known Coach Dooley had plenty of stories to share and how much he would be missed.
I ventured down to Georgia for three years, starting in 2014, to be a part of the Georgia Battlefields tours which were led by historians Ed Bearss and Jim Ogden. My first year, we were headquartered in Dalton, Georgia. At the evening program a gentleman came in who amazingly looked so much like Vince Dooley I couldn’t believe my eyes.
Well, it was really Vince Dooley. I learned he was a big Civil War and history enthusiast. He was a regular attendee at the Atlanta Civil War Roundtable. He also served on the board of the American Battlefield Trust. According to the Trust “Dooley was proudest of his time chairing the Trust’s education committee, through which he saw the organization escalate its online presence providing high quality content to both traditional students and lifelong learners. In a similar vein, in 2018, the Georgia Historical Society established the Vincent J. Dooley Distinguished Fellows Program, recognizing senior scholars in the field of history and mentoring and developing emerging historians.”
Dooley was instrumental in the protection of 180 acres associated with the Feb. 14, 1779, Revolutionary War Battle of Kettle Creek in Washington, Georgia, which enlarged the existing park by 233%. Earlier this year, the enhanced park was named an official Affiliated Site of the National Park System. I’ve been there a few times, it is a neat out of the way, but important, place in our revolutionary landscape.
Over those three years I got to spend time with and talk with Coach Dooley. The last time I saw him was at Tunnel Hill, Georgia, for a Civil War Trails marker dedication where he was the keynote speaker. I did get to speak with him for a minute, and he asked, “How are you, Tim?” so he remembered me.
If you didn’t know who Coach Dooley was, he was just a down to earth, friendly, grandfatherly person with an interest in history. He had an infectious smile and a gleam in his eye that attracted you to talk with him. In addition to being a gridiron legend, was also a noted horticulturist and author.
The most time I spent with him was when we talked as we walked off a mountain near Dalton, Georgia. The first thing I learned was not to mention Tennessee and his son Derrick in the same sentence. I picked up that he was not big on Phil Fulmer as he called him “Fulmer” but liked Johnny Majors as he asked if I knew “how Johnny is doing?” In his book “DOOLEY-My 40 Years at Georgia” Fulmer is not mentioned, but Majors is talked about several times.
His memory was sharp as a tack as I brought up the first game Herschel Walker played in, it was against Tennessee and Herschel ran over Tennessee legend Bill Bates. Dooley rolled off scores and game times like they had happened the day before.
I had recently watched Celebrity Apprentice in which Herschel Walker was a contestant. I told Coach he seemed well grounded with all his football fortune and fame. Dooley replied, “He had a good mother, she kept his feet to the fire.” He laughed when I asked him about the famous long run by Walker with Coach running alongside him on the sideline. He said, “funny what you can do when the adrenalin kicks in.” That weekend of his death we saw a TV ad while in Chattanooga, of Dooley endorsing Herschel in his Georgia senate campaign.
I asked about his interest in history, he told me he had a BS and a master’s degree in history from Auburn University. I asked, “And Georgia hired you?” He said, “Well, they almost didn’t.” He played football at Auburn University and served two years in the Marine Corps, rising to the rank of captain, following graduation. He then returned to Auburn, where he was an assistant football coach while pursuing his master’s degree in history.
He was hired as head coach at the University of Georgia in 1964, serving in that role until 1988, picking up additional duties as athletic director in 1979. In that time, he amassed a 201–77–10 record, won six Southeastern Conference Championships, made 20 bowl appearances, and brought home the National Championship in 1980.
He told me he had been to Greeneville, stayed at the General Morgan Inn, visited the Andrew Johnson sites and the Dickson-Williams Mansion. I asked if anybody recognized him, he said, “if they did, they didn’t say anything.” I asked around when I got home, nobody seemed to know who I was talking about. If I had been in town I would have said, “look, that guy looks a lot of Coach Dooley.” I’m sure someone would have replied, “that guy looks nothing like Derrick Dooley!”
I asked about his relationship with Lewis Grizzard. Dooley said, “We came up together, Lewis was a young sports reporter, and I was a young coach.” Grizzard once said, “if you’re good in life, when you die you go to Vince Dooley’s house.”
Dooley said Grizzard was a “close family friend” and had a lot of bad luck with women. He said that he and wife Barbara had a litter of Black Labrador pups and Barbara decided Lewis needed a dog. She picked one out to give Lewis and called it Lewis. Grizzard wrote that he named him “Catfish” as he drove back to Atlanta from picking him up at the Dooleys in Athens. Catfish became popular in his own right, being the subject of a lot of Grizzard columns as well as the guest of honor at a catfish festival in Georgia.
Grizzard wanted his ashes spread on the field at his beloved University of Georgia Stanford Stadium, and some were, on the 50-yard line. I asked Coach if he had a hand in that, to which he replied, “I might have helped a little.” He added, “nobody did more to promote University of Georgia athletics than did Lewis.”
During those Georgia tours, Ed Bearss always seemed to be wearing a Georgia cap. I am sure that Coach might have helped a little with that, too. I did manage to snap a few photos of the two proud Marines. Ed usually wore some sort of Marine cap, so that Georgia cap looked a little out of place to me, but he wore it well.
Dooley was a prolific writer, penning memoirs of his time coaching the University of Georgia football team, as well reflections on the game, sportsmanship, leadership, and other related topics. He also wrote several children’s books, in addition to one related to another great passion: gardening. The University of Georgia Department of Horticulture named a rose varietal after him, and he bred new strains of hardy hydrangea in his home garden. In 2015 he published The Legion’s Fighting Bulldog, which examines the Civil War correspondence between Lt. Col. William Gaston Delony of Howell Cobb’s Georgia Legion Cavalry and his beloved wife Rosa.
I never bought Coach’s books, never asked for his autograph. I do have photos with him. While on the battlefield tours, when in restaurants, I would watch as people looked at him then someone would walk over and before long a crowd would gather wanting autographs and/or photos with him. He was very gracious and accommodating, I just never wanted to bother him with signing something for me. Well, he did sign one of his books for Caroline, it wasn’t for me, but I have it. He told me it was her Christmas present from him. He did pose holding the magazines that I was publishing at the time. I never used those to promote my work, but he did subscribe.
I will always remember that last time I saw him at the Tunnel Hill marker dedication, he was the keynote speaker, and the program went on and on. I have told stories about that one over the years. It became the program that would never end. Finally, Coach Dooley was recognized, he was the reason everyone had stayed. His first words were, “I don’t know about all of you, but I didn’t come here to sit all day in a folding chair.”
As time marches on legends leave us as new ones rise. In this article I mentioned some of my favorite legends, Lewis Grizzard, Coach Dooley, and Ed Bearss. I had the pleasure of knowing another Civil War legend, James “Bud” Robertson, who is also gone now.
That weekend in Chattanooga as I followed Chattanooga/Chickamauga National Park historian Jim Ogden around for the umpteenth time, I was not lost on the fact that he is the last of those pure old-rule historians. Those guys who spend countless hours of their time researching and walking fields, digging into records, accounts, letters and diaries making sure their facts are straight, and all sides revealed.
On this Veterans Day weekend, I chose to write about a Marine Corps veteran who took that military discipline using it to turn young men into winning athletes. We hear coaches and athletes mention going into battle on a football field. Yet they enjoy that right because of what our veterans did during war time as well as in peacetime.
I must admit I am most impressed with coach Dooley because he was not obsessed with football and football only. His life was full with football, but he enjoyed family and other interests. He openly shared his time with others as he did with me and those Georgia fans on those Georgia Battlefield tours. Coach Dooley is a role model that we all can follow.
As I have written many times, Veterans Day is not, and should not be, a one-day affair. While these heroes were away they suffered, their families suffered, and communities suffered. It might not be as evident in these modern times as with the “greatest generation” but still they leave a void until they return. When they do return, nothing is the same. Time has marched on, and their experiences changed them, for some the transition is difficult. Our gift to them for their service is to always be there for them, every day. A simple “thank you for your service” goes a long way.
My friend Deb Kermensky told me this week that one way to honor our veterans is to be better people. Many sacrificed everything for all we hold dear today. As she said, “Sit down, assess your flaws — try to be better people, we need to be better people.” While we can’t all be Coach Dooleys, and we are not all veterans, we can be better people. Complaining doesn’t help anything, but doing does. We have a wonderful community here, be a part of it.
Last weekend at a 28 Patriot grave marking in Maryville, 95-year-old Joe Jefferson of Kingsport represented his SAR chapter presenting his chapter’s wreath. Joe is a veteran of World War II and a survivor of D-Day. It was a modern veteran honoring those gone before who won the American Revolution and War of 1812. It was honor respecting honor.
It is going to be cold and wet this weekend and a good time to watch some of the old war movies on TV. They give you a feel for what our ancestors and those Joe Jeffersons experienced on the altar of freedom.
It is also a good time to write a check to support Wreaths Across America at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. Andrew Johnson Heritage Association president George Collins wrote a letter to the editor in Thursday’s Sun asking for support in placing wreaths on all the graves at our national cemetery.
He said that we still need 500 wreaths to ensure all 2,000 veterans graves are honored and remembered with a wreath. Placing wreaths on these veterans’ graves makes us better people. It shows that we care and appreciate their sacrifices. Let us step up and be those better people by supporting these veterans who can no longer speak for themselves, but whose lives changed history for the better.
The wreaths are $8.50 each and checks can be mailed to AJHA, PO Box 5971, Greeneville, TN 37743. The deadline is Nov. 24. There will be a program on Dec. 17, 11:30 a.m., National Wreaths Across America Day, at the AJ National Cemetery. Let’s make this happen, buy some wreaths.
Remember to visit the Veterans Memorial Park just down the street from the national cemetery. They have just installed 12 new wayside markers reflecting on the American conflicts from the American Revolution through Afghanistan.
It is a great weekend to show that we can be better people. It is a great weekend to show those veterans some genuine appreciation. Thank you, veterans, for your service.