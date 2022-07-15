Next weekend should be an interesting time in Greeneville as the Crockett Family Reunion will be at the General Morgan Inn. If you are at Lyrics and you see a bunch of folks wearing matching T-shirts, you can bet It’s those Crocketts. They will be from Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and other places that the adventuresome Crockett descendants landed in the last 150 years.
On Friday evening The Capitol Theater will have a special showing of the 1955 Disney film that started the “Crockett craze” — “Davy Crockett King of the Wild Frontier.” It was the first “blockbuster” with its sellout crowds and record profits for Disney. The Capitol doors open at 6:30 with concessions open and the movie starts at 7 p.m. The public is of course welcome to be a part of this fun evening. When have you ever watched a movie about Davy Crockett with a room full of his descendants? With Crockett Days coming up next month, this is a great way to get into the Crockett pioneer spirit.
In 1955 as “Crockett fever” swept the land, it was at a fever pitch here in Greeneville and Greene County. After all the guy, Crockett, was born here. On the day the movie was to premiere at the Capitol Theatre, Fess Parker, Davy Crockett to adults and children alike, visited Greeneville. Needless to say, Parker’s coming to Greeneville was “electric.” To add to the celebration, the chamber of commerce came up with “Davy’s Hometown Tradin’ Time.”
A June 3 Greeneville Sun front page photo was captioned, “Tradin’ Time, Fun Time. These frontiersmen just happen to be members of the Trade Promotion Committee of the local ‘Davy Crockett Hometown Tradin’ Time’ sale to be held next week.” In the photo are C.W. Justis, C.W. Justis Company; John Alfred Waddell, Waddell Hardware; Bob Rhea, Rhea Grocery; Bruce Lowe, Woolworths; C.P. Dodd, Dodd’s Jewelers; and Alan Fieldman, Sterchi’s. They said this would be “a bargain sale to be remembered” and that “Old Davy was a ‘cut-up’ in his own right, so this is one time everyone can discard their cloaks of shyness and don a costume of gaiety and laughter.”
An ad placed by The Trade Promotion Committee of the Greene County Chamber of Commerce announced the Frontier Costume Contest, where each winner on Thursday-Friday-Saturday would receive a $5 prize and a free ticket to the movie. “Judging will take place at 10AM each day in front of the Capitol Theatre.” What I found most interesting about the ad is the last paragraph, “Trade at Home and Save” followed by “All towns are cramped for parking space, but you can still park closer to the center of the shopping district in Greeneville than in neighboring towns.”
If you remember my “Before Park there was Jimmy” article about Greeneville actor James Dobson, well he is on the front page of the June 11, 1955, Sun. It is captioned “Shades of Davy Crockett” and says, “Jimmy Dobson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Dobson of College Street, movie and television star, is shown above congratulating the winner of the contest conducted Thursday to determine who had the most authentic costumes.” After naming those in the picture with Dobson, it continued, “Dobson brought his camera along for some pictures of the costumed men, women and children who gathered in front of the Capitol Theatre at which ‘Davy Crockett King of the Wild Frontier’ is playing.”
The June 2, 1955, The Greeneville Sun had a picture captioned, “WHOA THERE! Everybody’s getting ready for the Davy Crockett Tradin’ Time.” In the photo was “Four prominent Greeneville Citizens modeling their Davy Crockett outfits which they expect to wear during Greene County’s big Davy Crockett festival.” The four are Mr. T.D. Brabson, president of First National Bank; Judge S.W. Doty; Mr. Paul Wakefield, president of Greene County Bank; and Greeneville Mayor C.M. Kiser. They are dressed in business suits with coonskin caps while holding long rifles, not exactly ready to go “bar hunt’in” in my book.
There are two pages in The Sun dedicated to “Scenes of Davy Crockett Hometown Tradin’ Time.” There are a lot of people in these photos doing their best to look “period” in their outfits. Anyone who knows me knows that two words I detest are “costume” and “garb.” A lady asked me one time what is the difference between a costume and period attire?” My answer, about $1,000.
The Greeneville Sun advertised a new cartoon series, “In the Days of Davy Crockett” in addition to special ad rates for the Crockett jollification weekend. The May 28 Sun announced, “Fess Parker, Davy Crockett to Millions of Americans, Will Be Here Afternoon of May 29.” It says, “Parker will pass through Greeneville in a motorcade, and stop briefly in front of the Capitol Theatre at about 6PM.”
The first time I met Fess Parker was at an Alamo reunion in 2004 and I asked him if he remembered his visit to Greeneville. He looked a little puzzled and I quickly added the town right after you were at the Davy Crockett birthplace. He replied, “yea, yea, the theatre faced the courthouse and there was a banner across the street.” He continued, “There was people everywhere, the streets were blocked off and full of people, I couldn’t believe the turnout, but that was Davy’s hometown. People were dressed like Davy, especially the kids. We were traveling by car and on a tight schedule as I had to catch a flight out of Knoxville. They were prodding me to go as we were a little longer at the birthplace than planned due to the turnout, especially the kids. I tried to spend a little time with them since they were who made the series so successful. We were a little late getting to the next town, (Morristown) but we made the flight from Knoxville.”
Parker added with a laugh, “I had to climb up on a firetruck to talk to the people gathered and the microphone cord was too short. The theatre manager kept pulling at the cord. He thought he was giving me more cord, but he was pulling it away from me, I kept pulling it back from him. It was a little tug of war on the side”
The most iconic photo from the trip is the one taken at the stone Crockett marker of Parker and 8-year-old Charles Breeden of McKee Street. The Sun reported of Breeden, it was “one of the most exciting days of his life.” Parker also met Roscoe Stonecipher who lived in the old stone house out on the old road where the David Crockett historical marker was located at the time. It is now out on 11-E.
Parker was in Greeneville on Sunday, but that Thursday through Saturday was the “Hometown Tradin’ Time.” The Sun reported that “Greeneville merchants will don coonskin caps and other articles of clothing reminiscent of Davy’s time. A daily contest will award cash prizes to the best costumed man, woman and child.”
I have several of the business ads from the Tradin’ Time. Every business in town was selling Crockett coonskin caps. Holmes shoes advertised Davy Crockett Moccasins for $2.98-$3.98-$4.98. One store advertised a Davy Crockett doll for $2.75. How about a Davy Crockett family size picnic table for $29.95?
You could get a “Bear of a Deal” on groceries. JC Penny’s advertised “Dress like David Crockett, all the duds every young’un needs.” Among their offerings were Davy Crockett Fun Caps, 88 cents, Davy Crockett slack socks, 25 cents, Davy Crockett belts, 88 cents, official Davy Crockett polo shirts, 98 cents, Davy Crockett moccasins, $2.98, and Walt Disney’s official Davy Crockett doll, $1. I still have my Davy Crockett wallet from my younger days bought at Penny’s on Depot Street.
F.W. Woolworths advertised, “You will find the largest assortment of Davy Crockett’s souvenirs and yearling apparel that there is in Greeneville.” They advertised a Davy Crockett two-piece suit for $1.98, their Davy Crockett polo shirts were $1. They had Davy Crockett jigsaw puzzles and powder horns for 29 cents each. I won’t list the prices, but Woolworths had Davy Crockett official flashlights, water guns, rifles, bowie knives, belt & daggers, pistols, and holsters. You could get your young’un a Davy Crockett buckskin suit for $2.98. How about a Davy Crockett Compass ring? Everyone could use one of those.
The Crockett craze brought about the first mass-marketing boon related to a movie. Disney was caught with their pants down when the Crockett craze hit, but they rebounded quickly. In fact, they made way more from the sale of licensed Davy Crockett items than they did off the entire Davy Crockett movie franchise. One modern writer wrote an article titled, “The first modern blockbuster merchandising campaign? Disney, Davy Crockett and the coonskin cap.” It was a three-pronged attack — television, movie, and a successful song — it was an aggressive attempt by Disney to exploit various avenues of media distribution for the story of Davy Crockett. Needless to say, it worked. It has influenced marketing to this day. In fact the “Crockett craze” has remained alive in the hearts of millions worldwide.
The year 1955 was a busy year for Greene County and Crockett. In May, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Sam Rayburn of Texas was given an honorary degree by Tusculum College, which he came here to accept. But what he wanted most to do while here was visit the birthplace of Davy Crockett.
He was escorted to the area that would become, years later, the state park, by Tusculum College president Dr. Raymond Rankin, Bob Smith, president of the Limestone Ruritan Club, and “representatives of the Greeneville Chamber of Commerce and VFW post 1990.”
Speaker Rayburn extolled the idea of building a Crockett Memorial here. He said, “We have too few shrines commemorating the great figures of American history, I figure Davy Crockett has earned a place in the hearts of America by his actions as a frontiersman, legislator, patriot and we in Texas are especially grateful for the fact that he came out to help us gain our independence.” Rayburn posed for a photo with the David Crockett historical marker before leaving the area.
Also in 1955, during the premier of the movie in San Antonio, Texas, Greenevillian Irene Bewley, described as a “Mountain Monologist,” took a box of soil from the Crockett birthplace and placed it at the well on the Alamo grounds. As I recall, she also returned with a box of soil for the birthplace. She is pictured on the front page of The Sun with Fess Parker and Buddy Ebsen with the Alamo in the background.
I brought an offspring of the live oak by the Alamo well back to the Crockett Birthplace in 2012. Ranger Dawn Bolling and I planted it near the Crockett cabin. When the cabin was moved, the Alamo live oak disappeared. That would have been another time that Alamo soil was brought to the birthplace.
As I look back through the old articles and photos, I can’t help but notice the pride folks took in the local hero. It is overwhelming the number of folks who tried to dress like they did in Davy’s time.
One photo headlined, “Off to the Indian War” said they were “ready to battle any foe, well at least ferocious looking ones.” It named the winner of the men’s costume contest as John M. Jones. It continues, “A number of Waddell Hardware staff entered the contest. Long rifles, coon skin caps, and fringed shirts were common sights on the streets of Greeneville.”
Which brings me back to where I started. The Crocketts are coming to town! It’s okay for the citizens of Greeneville to put their Crockett on. I mean, pull out the coonskin caps and make them feel welcome. Greet them on the streets, speak to them at the Lyrics on the Lawn, and by all means help us pack the Capitol Theatre for the movie, “Davy Crockett King of the Wild Frontier.” Go online to order tickets at www.capitolgreeneville.org/events or purchase them at the door. What better time can one get for $5? The popcorn and drinks are extra, but really, this is a time not to be missed. Come on out Greeneville, let’s trail some of the past with the Crocketts.