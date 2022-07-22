Last week I wrote about the Crocketts coming to town for their family reunion. I also wrote about the 1955 premiere of the movie, “Davy Crockett King of the Wild Frontier” on June 6 here in Greeneville.
With everything going on in Greeneville, the release of the much-anticipated movie, the hometown tradin’ days, and Fess Parker being here it was a busy, exciting time. Mayor C. M. Kiser presented Parker a key to the city. Parker later sent Kiser a letter thanking him for the “courtesies and hospitalities” of the town and people of Greeneville. Just this week Nate Humbard sent me a copy of Life Magazine with photos of Parker here in an article about the Crockett Craze.
Several folks contacted me to tell me about their reminiscences of the “Crockett craze” in Greeneville, especially those four days in 1955. One Lady said she was there and saw the movie but with time doesn’t remember much. Another said she wanted to go but had to help her Dad milk cows. I would imagine that many of the older Greene County farmers didn’t put much stock in going to town to see a movie. Not many of them had TVs in 1955, nor cared for one.
One gentleman who asked me not to use his name, told me that he cried for two days to make sure his Momma took him to see Davy Crockett! The real one, Fess Parker. He said he was dressed in his Davy Crockett pajamas and official Davy Crockett coonskin cap. He said his mother stood him up on the fence that was around the courthouse and held him up there so he could see Parker. He said that he had never seen so many people in his life and that seeing Davy Crockett made him cry all over again.
I hope no one is crying because they missed the Crocketts because they are still here. It is always a “rip-roaring time” with the Crocketts and I am sure the Capitol Theatre was packed out for the movie last night. I have been excited myself to see the movie at the Capitol since I wasn’t around yet in 1955, and I have never experienced it on the big screen. A lot has changed on Main Street since the 1955 movie premiere. Currently Depot Street looks like the Alamo after Santa Anna got through with it.
Although I have seen the movie several times on my TV as I own the DVD, I once saw it projected on an outdoor screen in Morristown at a park during a Crockett celebration. Nothing, as I look forward to it at this writing, could be more fun than seeing it in the Capitol Theatre where it premiered with a cold coke and hot buttery popcorn. Oh yes, and all those Crockett cousins I only see every couple years at our reunions.
Some interesting things about the Movie, it was released on May 25, that’s my birthday. The scenes of Crockett in the U.S. Congress were filmed in the Tennessee Statehouse. Governor Frank Clement made Parker an honorary citizen of Tennessee and a Tennessee Colonel. Parts were filmed in the Great Smokey Mountains, The Cherokee Indian Reservation in Cherokee, North Carolina, at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage, and in Knoxville and Nashville. A lot was filmed in Hollywood, of course.
Crockett’s sidekick Georgie Russel is played by Buddy Ebsen, you know, Jed Clampett. Don’t worry, the kids won’t know who Jed Clampett is. You may have to get by the typecasting yourself. Some may think its Barnaby Jones.
The movie’s Davy Crockett utters those famous lines which are sort of close to what the real Crockett is quoted as saying, “I’m half-horse, half-alligator and a little attached with snapping turtle. I’ve got the fastest horse, the prettiest sister, the surest rifle and the ugliest dog in Tennessee. My father can lick any man in Kentucky ... and I can lick my father. I can hug a bear too close for comfort and eat any man alive opposed to Andy Jackson.”
A few years back I was speaking at Red Clay State Park in Cleveland, Tennessee, on Crockett and Indian Removal. I was the third speaker, noting the audience getting a bit tired, I started with, “I’m that David Crockett, straight from the backwoods, half horse, half alligator with a bit of snapping turtle throwed in for spice, I can leap the Ohio, Wade the Mississippi, and slide down a honey locust without getting a scratch. I can ride a lightning bolt across the sky, and hold a bear too close for comfort. I can whip my weight in wildcats. AND I do not have a collar around my neck which says, “My Dog, A. Jackson.” That group came alive when I did that.
Once when I was keynote speaker at a Crockett Reunion, I asked everyone to stand and sing the “Crockett National Anthem.” I started it off “Born on a mountaintop in Tennessee, greenest state in the land of the free …” Everyone knows that, not just a room full of Crocketts.
Davy Crockett, thanks to Disney, is arguably the most popular character in the world today. Crockett movies still sell. Coonskin caps still sell, people can still sing that song. Crockett is still popular. Yet, we can’t get a decent museum at the Crockett birthplace.
The movie “King of the wild Frontier” is full of fun quotes. Here is a sampling:
During the Red Stick War (aka Creek Indian War) in 1813 (War of 1812), remember when movies had some moral value? Well Chief Red Stick asked, “Why you no kill me?” Crockett, “Maybe because of another law. We have trouble living up to it, but it ain’t bad for red man or white man: thou shall not kill.”
Following the Red stick War: General Andrew Jackson, “You’ve been making quite a name for yourself in local politics.” Crockett, “Soft soap ain’t good for nothing but washing dirty hands, General.”
At the Alamo: Col. Jim Bowie, “How many men did you bring?” Davy Crockett, “Four, including myself.” Col. Jim Bowie, “Four? Two acres of walls to defend. It’ll take a thousand troops to man the garrison adequately. And I got less than two hundred volunteers.” Crockett, “Two hundred stubborn men can do a terrible lot of fighting.”
As the movie ended Crockett is swinging his rifle, batting away Mexican soldiers. It is an image forever cemented in the minds of young and old. They never saw their hero die. In young minds, Davy was forever fighting evil, forever fighting for freedom, forever, Davy Crockett King of the Wild Frontier. That is how it should be.
This is the last day of the Crockett reunion in Greeneville. If you have missed the Crocketts up till this point you still have a chance to catch up with them. The Crocketts have family meetings this morning and then head out highway 93 to Walkertown Presbyterian Church for a visit at the John Crockett historical marker placed a couple years ago. Then they will travel up to Sycamore Shoals State Historic Site where the Independence Muster was scheduled for this weekend. Unfortunately, it has been canceled due to a COVID outbreak among the park staff.
As I wrote last year the Independence Muster used to be the weekend before July 4th. But, since news traveled slowly in colonial America it would have taken the freshly printed Declaration of Independence about three weeks to make it to the South and across the mountains.
This has always been my favorite event and I have had to warm up the idea of having it later instead of earlier. Historical accuracy has prevailed as it should. For years it was the start of the Independence Day celebrations for me, beginning in the frontier period and ending in the modern day with parades and fireworks. Now, we can only anticipate its return next year.
Sycamore Shoals is celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Watauga Compact, the first free government in north America. The Crocketts were a part of this new form of government by the people and have fought for the rights of the common man ever since.
David Crockett, grandfather of our “Davy” signed the July 5th, 1776 petition asking North Carolina to claim the territory over the mountains ending the Watauga Association or as referred to by some, the Watauga Republic. The Crocketts left footprints all over the area we know today as Sycamore Shoals as well as East Tennessee.
Outside of the Sycamore Shoals visitors center to the right are two story boards by Gary Foreman. One, relates the Crockett Trail and the migration of our David “Davy” across Tennessee beginning in the east and finally arriving in the western most corner of the state. The other signage reflects on John Crockett Frontier Ranger.
1776-77 was not good years for the early pioneers or the Crocketts, 1776 saw the Cherokee attack along the frontier in an attempt to drive the white settlers back across the mountains. Defeated at Sycamore Shoals, at Island Flats near the Long Island of the Holston in modern day Kingsport, and in the Carters Valley, the Indians returned to their western villages. When I say western, I am talking about their villages below Knoxville. In 1777 a raiding party said to be followers of the Cherokee War Chief Dragging Canoe attacked the home and family of David Crockett, our “Davy’s” grandfather. Crockett, his wife and several small children were killed in the massacre. Son Joseph was seriously wounded. Son James, deaf and dumb since birth was taken back to the Indian towns where he lived for 18 years before being ransomed by brother John.
The David Crockett family rest today at the site of their cabin and the deadly attack in Rogersville. The area is now identified as Crockett Spring Park, 200 Crockett St., Rogersville. The nearby spring where they got their water still flows as it did in their time.
In 1780 with their dander up following the threat of British Major Patrick Ferguson sent across the mountains, the Crocketts answered the call to muster at Sycamore Shoals. William, Samuel, and John Crockett made the trek to defeat the left wing of Gen. Lord Cornwallis’ British juggernaut on Kings Mountain.
Our David Crockett fought in the War of 1812, then for the common man to the halls of Congress. Defeated for reelection, he took his fight to Texas and joined the struggle for Texas independence. His son John Wesley Crockett later represented Tennessee’s Twelfth Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives. It was the same district his father had represented earlier.
Crockett’s uncle Joseph Hawkins, buried in the Babb Cemetery in Greene County, also fought in the American Revolution and wintered in Valley Forge with George Washington.
Today as the Crockett descendants follow in the footsteps of their ancestors, it is 250 years since that first free government was formed, it is 246 years since the declaration of independence arrived on the frontier, and 242 years since the Battle of Kings Mountain. All this history and the Crocketts come together at Sycamore Shoals, it is our legacy.
The Crocketts’ patriotism, the love of family and country is unquestioned. They are proud of their ancestors and should be. This evening will come to a close with the family banquet at the General Morgan Inn. As they leave for their homes across the country, they take something with them that cannot be taken away. They will take those wonderful memories of being together with family, and of visiting a community as proud of their heritage as they are.
In the words of Davy Crockett, “Be always sure you are right, then go ahead” as we trail the past together.