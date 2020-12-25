It’s the day after Christmas, and I can tell you that General Washington did not cross the Delaware River on Christmas Day this year. The annual reenactment of the famed crossing was canceled due to COVID. Washington’s army did not have COVID to worry about in 1776, though they did have a myriad of other things to cause concern.
Mainly a frozen river, snow and more snow, cold and the colder wind. Let’s not forget the Hessians at Trenton, New Jersey, the German mercenaries fighting for the British. Washington’s biggest enemy going into 1777 was smallpox and dysentery. A year later he would initiate the inoculation of his troops while encamped in Valley Forge. Smallpox vaccinations had been around for a few years but not with a large population, in this case an army. When Washington marched into the hillside we know today as Valley Forge with 12,000 troops, it instantly became the colonies’ fourth largest city.
Today those getting the COVID vaccine will roll up a sleeve and someone will inject the serum with a needle. In 1777 vaccination for smallpox required someone with smallpox. Their body would be covered with puss filled blisters. These were opened and a small amount of the puss applied to a fresh scratch or cut, made by a surgeon’s mate, on the arm of the person being inoculated. That sounds gross to me, but that is how they did it. Martha Washington was also inoculated at Valley Forge.
This sounds simple today, but in 1777 was a major risk, and a giant step in the darkness for Washington. It is credited with saving his army from the ravages of the disease and therefore saving the American Revolution. We today can lay the American Revolution out like one of those giant jigsaw puzzles with every piece being important.
Though not publicly educated, Washington was a man of learning and a man of science. It can be argued that Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River on Christmas evening was a result of a lack of book learning, or quite the opposite. Historically, armies did not fight in the cold winter weather. Washington used that to his advantage.
I always watch the movie “The Crossing” sometime near Christmas day. The movie is a somewhat accurate depiction of the events leading up to the crossing of the Delaware River on Christmas night Dec. 25, 1776. It is the only non-fictional movie in my stack of must-see seasonal movies each year. One scene has Washington and his childhood friend and now general, Hugh Mercer, ride out to view Trenton from across the river. Mercer notes that “It’s not much of a river.” I have been on a Delaware River cruise from Philadelphia where the Delaware is a substantial river. Seafaring sailing ships made port in Philadelphia during the time of the revolution. Upriver near Trenton and farther up where Washington crossed it is more the size of the Nolichucky.
In the film, Mercer and Washington watch the Hessians from across the river as they drill on the Trenton parade grounds. Washington knew the Germans were big time into Christmas celebrations. He knew they would be in full merriment on Christmas eve through Christmas day with drinking and eating. He knew the last thing they would expect is an army to move against them in the dead of winter.
His two wild cards were total surprise, and after getting there not letting the Hessians into their European battle formations. This was just the cherry on the Christmas pudding. Getting the army across the river and the long cold march to Trenton, arriving at daylight, would be the more difficult part of the venture. Keeping the Hessians from knowing they were coming would take a miracle.
Washington reveals the plan to his staff, which is accepted without argument except from Gen. Horatio Gates, who informs Washington that he believes he has “lost his mind and is no longer fit for command.” Washington rebukes Gates and sends him from the camp at the point of a pistol in the hands of Alexander Hamilton.
Col. John Glover and his command made up of Marblehead, Maine, fishermen had been asked to find the boats to get the army across the river into Pennsylvania as they fed the British in the first place. Glover and his fishermen had saved Washington’s army from destruction and capture in Brooklyn Heights, NY. Here they were asked to do it one more time.
They rounded up the boats to get the army on the Pennsylvania side of the river. The movie depicts quite well Glover and his men going to the Iron Works of Durham where they serve proprietor Robert McKenzie notice that General Washington and the Continental Congress required the use of his boats. McKenzie lets them know Washington should “be damned for pirate he is.” Glover informs Washington that “every boat on the river that can be called a boat is in your command.”
Washington knew that the British would simply wait for the river to freeze over and then walk across. Washington asked Glover for another miracle. A couple times in the film Glover tells Washington “There is no way in hell to cross the damned river without the Hessians knowing about it.” The character of Gates had informed Washington of the Hessians, “they have spies everywhere and they will bloody well know what you are doing before you start” then added, “those big Durham boats of yours will make fine targets for the Hessians, even a Yankee gunner couldn’t miss them.” This is when Washington told Hamilton to put his pistol on Gates and remove him from the camp.
We do know that while Washington’s men were crossing the river there were spies and word was quickly sent to Hessian commander Johann Rall. As the air cooled and the snow fell thicker, the Hessian troops made merry on this Christmas night. Rall was invited to the home of a leading Trenton businessman Abraham Hunt.
The first time I saw Abraham Hunt’s name I was like “holy cow, can it be?” Sure enough, after a little digging, Abraham Hunt was Gen. John Hunt Morgan’s great grandfather. I seem to be the only person that had tied that detail into the story, especially since we do have a local connection to Morgan.
There are some that argue Hunt was entertaining Rall because he was part of Washington’s spy network whose members are mostly unknown and lost to time. Others say he was a Tory businessman protecting his own affairs.
A book published in 1851 written by Benson Lossing is not entirely sympathetic to Hunt’s motives. His account of that fateful Christmas night comes from a book published in London in 1794 titled, “History of the American War.”
Lossing says, “Colonel Rall and his troops were, as Washington suspected they would be, under the influence of a night’s carousel after the Christmas Holiday. On the morning of the battle Rall was at the house of Abraham Hunt, who traded with friend and foe. Hunt was sometimes suspected of being a Tory, but never being a true Whig. He had invited Colonel Rall and others to a Christmas supper at his house. Cards were introduced and play continued throughout the night, accompanied with wine drinking.”
It has been written that Hunt had every sort of meat, fowl, fruit and every delicacy that could be rounded up. There was the finest in wine and intoxicating beverages. He kept the Hessians eating and drinking, playing cards, singing, dancing, on and on the celebration went until almost daylight.
As word was sent to Rall that the Americans were crossing the river and moving toward Trenton, a servant of Hunt guarded the door and would not let anyone disturb the colonel. Once the servant took a note to Rall who as Lossing notes, “was about to ‘deal’ and thrust it into his pocket.”
Lossing continues, “in the midst of the convivial party, on receiving dispatches relative to the conspiracy,” Rall refused to open them, saying “business tomorrow.” “Rall did not look at the messages that day and continued his amusement. Soon afterward the American drums fell upon his drowsy ear. The rattle of mystery, the rumble of heavy guncarriages, and the tramp of horses aroused his apprehensions, and by this time he could fly to his quarters and mount his horse, the Americans were driving his soldiers before him like chaff.”
Washington had learned a lesson well during the French and Indian war when the native Americans rolled up the superior British by using their own unconventional form of warfare. Washington crossed a river and marched on a town during a time when an army was not supposed to fight. He defeated the Hessians by surprise, and as the movie noted by “not allowing them into the formations of which they are comfortable.”
Colonel Rall was killed while trying to rally his troops. Rall’s troops had bayoneted 200 of Washington’s men in New York when they tried to surrender, so a bit of revenge was involved here too. Rall had four unopened communiques in his pocket warning him of Washington’s crossing of the Deleware that evening. He was respectfully buried at historic First Presbyterian Church of Trenton. I have visited his grave where a bronze marker says “for him, all is over.” For Washington the war was only beginning.
The Americans recrossed the river back into Pennsylvania and the war lasted seven more years. It was a grueling 24 hours that saved the American Revolution. Troops reenlisted and new ones joined up. It is one of the jewels in the crown of the United States and is why I always watch that movie at Christmas.
I participated in the march in at Valley Forge one year with a couple friends from here. It was 16 degrees on that windswept hill, and I have never been so cold in my life. That was one evening and I had a warm hotel room and good food waiting on me. The soldiers in 1777-78 were there for six months in the elements.
I participated in Washington’s’ Crossing of the Delaware at the Delaware Crossing State Park once. One of my friends said recently, “you don’t talk about crossing the Delaware anymore.” I said “well it was the most miserable day I have ever spent in my life. It was 12 hours up there, General Washington was grumpy, everyone was grumpy, 20 degrees, snowing, I didn’t feel welcome, although invited to participate. No cameras, no cell phones, but I did it. No clothes that might upstage General Washington. The best part was the dinner at The Washington Crossing Inn afterward.”
We did carry a mail bag with First Day covers across. I got mine and even got grumpy General Washington to sign it for me. Guess he had a lot on his mind that day.
Ronnie Lail, Dave Shook and I went to Valley Forge for good fiends Joe and Laura Mager’s annual Christmas party. They live in the 1727 Ironmaster’s house, the oldest in Valley Forge park and a private residence. It was again colder than I care to remember outside. Downstairs is the old original kitchen which they have made into a tavern. The giant stone fireplace was burning and had a ham cooking near the fire. Between the smoke and the ham and all the other food, it was a bit of heaven. We were in our wool period attire and settled into the tavern setting. We ate and ate, played some tavern games, and Joe pulled out some dusty bottles of 30-year-old Mead. This was no less what those Hessians had enjoyed in 1776.
What I am trying to say is I can fully understand why Colonel Rall did not look at his messages and decided to stay warm in the comfort of the merriment of Christmas Day at the Hunts’. The crossing site is another out of the way place which holds a significant story in American history. It is about an hour above Philadelphia and Valley Forge. The New Jersey side has its own state park with a preserved section of the road Washington’s troops marched on that night. They also have a large, impressive collection of period artifacts.
If you get a chance, watch “The Crossing.” It is a true Christmas story and a well-done film. Jeff Daniels does an excellent job as General Washington. Hollywood does some strange things such as having Colonel Glover in charge of the crossing, when Henry Knox truly was in 1776. All else aside, it is good to enjoy something different after the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Now we just have to make it to New Year’s! I’m out trailing some history and will catch you in 2021. Happy New Year!