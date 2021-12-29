We talk a lot about remembering our veterans during the holiday season. We often write about the tragedies of war. It is easier to look at the brighter side of events and maybe offer a lighthearted tale or two. As I have written before, war is hell, and there are no bones about that. If affects everyone in some way, not just the soldiers. The Civil War is still a big part of our conscious history because in addition to the above, it was fought here at home, it was Americans fighting Americans.
In the Rheatown Cemetery rest the remains of John Wise Byerly. He is not too far inside the gate as you enter. Byerly was born May 29, 1834, in Rockingham County, Virginia, according to find-a-grave. He moved with his parents and family to East Tennessee before 1850. His Greene County marriage record shows he was married to Kittie A. R. Mathews on July 18, 1855. To this union was born three children, Ida (1858) Frank (1859) and Mary Anna (1861). Kitties’ parents were John Matthews and Amy Ernest, married in 1780.
On September 18, 1862, John enlisted in the Confederate Army at Henderson Depot, what we now call Afton in Greene County. That area along Sinking Creek was filled with newly arrived soldiers being trained for duty. Byerly was 29 and assigned as a first lieutenant of Company A, 61st Mounted Tennessee Infantry. I can’t tell you why he chose to fight for the Confederacy. I am certain that like a lot of Southerners he saw the war as an invasion of his home by the northern armies. His native state and adopted home both had joined the new confederation of states, which would have been a factor.
His colonel was Fountain E. Pitts and his lieutenant colonel was James G. Rose, who the Rose Center in Morristown is named for. The unit was assigned to Brigadier General John C. Vaughn’s Brigade of Maury’s Division, 2nd Corps Army of Mississippi. These Greene County boys were about to find themselves a long way from the homes they thought they were signing up to protect. They found themselves in Vicksburg, Mississippi, the place President Lincoln had called the “key” to winning the war. This key controlled the Mississippi River, and he wanted it in his pocket.
Immediately after being mustered into Confederate service the regiment, along with the 60th and 62nd Tennessee Regiments, were ordered to Jackson, Mississippi, late in November 1862. These three regiments remained together in Vaughn’s Brigade throughout the war.
The brigade reportedly spent its first 48 days and nights “without shelter, and with less than half rations of poor quality, the men literally ate, slept and fought in the trenches.” It was a recipe for illness.
Four months after enlisting, Byerly’s record shows that he was “sick in hospital at Jackson, Miss.” It also shows he had not been paid since December. A later entry notes he was “reported at home on sick furlough.” He managed to come home to Rheatown to recuperate, probably by train for much of the trip.
One genealogical site source says, “his brother Samuel, also with Company A was on administrative leave to accompany John back home.” Is this accurate? I have my doubts, and tread carefully with information from these sites, but with what little we know about John, it is still an open book.
This undocumented source says that “John and Samuel were not with the Company A troops when they were paroled after the Confederate garrison at Vicksburg surrendered to the Federals on 4 July 1863. By late December 1863 John was well enough to rejoin his company. He and his brother Samuel left Rheatown on 27 December 1863 on horseback in uniform and with their rifles. Both were shot from ambush by a Federal sympathizer. A condition of the parole was not to wear a uniform and not to return to the war and to have given up and not carry any weapons. Supposedly word of the conditions of the parole were never received by John or Samuel. John was taken back to his home at Rheatown and died the next day. His younger brother Samuel also died of the gunshot wounds a few days later.” John’s Find-A-Grave does not list Samuel as a brother but does younger brother George.
I can find no record of a Samuel Byerly in the 61st Tennessee. Is this Samuel’s service a fabrication? Maybe, maybe not. His find-a-grave page says he died Jan. 2, 1864, consistent with being wounded at the same time as John. The kicker is that brothers Samuel and George are buried in Lima, Ohio. How or when was his body taken to Ohio?
John’s last muster entry says, “Killed by a bushwhacker Dec. 27, 1863.” His widow filed for a widow’s pension and was asked about his service.
She said he was home on a “sick furlough” from Vicksburg. “He was ready to go into active service again when he was killed being shot from ambush by a federal soldier.”
Dr. James R. Morley of Rheatown filled out a widow’s pension questionnaire. He stated, “I was their family physician at the time of the death and dressed the gun shot wound that killed him.” Morley was a known Confederate sympathizer and was noted to “treat the wounds of Rebel and Yankee alike.”
In 2014 a lady named Alice called me about Byerly. She said his grave marker had been broken and concreted back in place with his date of death covered. She said he was a Confederate soldier and wanted to know if the Sons of Confederate Veterans could get him a new marker.
I talked with Commander Wilkerson of the local John Hunt Morgan Camp 2053 SCV about a new marker for Byerly. Wilkerson had begun work to place markers on graves of men who had been “bushwhacked.” A marker was already placed on the grave of Capt. Bushong at Bluesprings. Wilkerson said he preferred not to replace the stones already there, but to add a footstone reflecting their service and that they were killed by “bushwackers.”
Nobody knew anything about the circumstances of Byerly’s death. I found nothing in local papers but did find an 1864 article in The Abingdon Virginian newspaper. This paper had reprinted it from the Knoxville Register.
It reads, “Capt. Dodd, company A, 61st Tennessee regiment, and Liet. ----------, of his company, were at Rheatown, Tenn., a few days since, and while standing on the sidewalk they observed six Yankee cavalrymen riding down the street, armed with carbines. They were warned by friends of the enemy’s approach, and urged to conceal themselves, which they declined to do, declaring that they would give them battle. Accordingly, when they came up, the Captain and Lieutenant drew their revolvers, walked out into the street, and demanded of them to surrender, which they refused to do. They fired a volley at the Captain and Lieutenant, which missed them. A well-directed fire from our men emptied two of their saddles, killing one and wounding two; two surrendered and the sixth escaped. Capt. B of the same regiment was passing along the Rheatown road shortly afterwards. And they took him prisoner. The five prisoners, five horses and equipment’s have all arrived at Bristol.”
This is bit confusing as it does not mention Byerly by name. Capt. Dodd was Capt. Nathan Dodd also from Rheatown who enlisted about the same time as Byerly in the same company. Dodd was also home on sick leave from Vicksburg. There is no doubt in my mind that Lieutenant --------- — is John Byerly. Who else could it have been? There is no mention of a brother Samuel being wounded. Was a brother named Samuel even there? As I said, I have my doubts.
I do not know the regiment of the captured union soldiers or the identity of the Union “Capt. B” who was captured. It is only a guess that the bushwhacker was likely the sixth union soldier who had gotten away. But then, the hills were filled with bushwhackers so it could have been anybody.
I have searched every book I have, and John Byerly is not mentioned. The one book where he should be, “Rheatown 1771-1977 Tennessee” mentions he was a soldier from Rheatown and “killed in battle.” Again, the brother Samuel is not mentioned. There are accounts that there was in fact the younger brother, George, who moved to Ohio to avoid conscription. If so, how did he avoid being conscripted into Union army service there?
I have run across folks finding common names and deciding they were part of the same family when they were not. At this point I am totally discounting the story of brother Samuel and his being wounded at the same time as John. What little facts that are available don’t support it.
What we do know is that John W. Byerly was killed in Rheatown and is buried in the Rheatown cemetery. In 2018 he got his new marker. While much of this story is shrouded in mystery, with much that may never be known, we do know that he was a soldier. We do know he left a wife and young family.
John Byerly’s parents, David and Phoebe Byerly are buried at the Limestone Brethren Church. They reportedly had 11 children.
The SCV held a dedication of the stone for Bushong during Bluespring Day but have not held a dedication for Byerly. One of the reasons has been the time of year when he was killed. It is just hard to schedule an event between Christmas and New Year’s.
There is still much mystery surrounding Byerly’s death as well as his family connections. We may never know more than we do, but then new doors may open as we continue to trail the past.