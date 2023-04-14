As we approach the 240th anniversary of the founding of Greene County we have looked at the man Richard Doughty called its foster father, Weightstill Avery. Therefore, it is only natural to investigate the man Doughty called “the father.”
Maybe “the political father” would be a more correct term as certainly Robert Kerr, Joseph Hardin, James English, Lewis Broyles, Amos Bird, James Houston, the three Conway brothers, George, William, and Henry along with John Sevier and many others could make at least a partial claim. All were important pieces of the puzzle as the founding of Greeneville and Greene County unfolded.
As the Revolutionary War broke out in 1775 the settlers of the Nolichucky and Watauga settlements asked for protection from North Carolina. A petition had been sent to Virginia which claimed lands as far south as present-day Kingsport. Virginia had more pressing concerns and paid the request little attention.
The government in Raleigh however, acted in August 1776 claiming the lands that extended to the Mississippi River. The future Greene County was a part of the Washington District which in 1777 became Washington County, North Carolina. These lands were forbidden in the British Treaty of 1763 with the Cherokee. This British-produced boundary marked in the Appalachian Mountains at the Eastern Continental Divide. Decreed on October 7, 1763, the Proclamation Line prohibited Anglo-American colonists from settling on lands acquired from the French following the French and Indian War. As the war raged, the floodgates were opened to the new territory.
Doughty wrote, “The period of jurisdiction under Washington County was one of Indian strife and British treachery.” He credits, and rightfully so, Nancy Ward, a Cherokee “Beloved Woman” for saving the early settlements with her warnings of impending attacks. Without her warnings, the settlements could have easily been wiped out.
Daniel Kennedy, we know, was here by 1779 establishing his home along the river 4 miles east of Greeneville at the mouth of Camp Creek. His closest neighbor and good friend was Sparling Bowman. He was also noted as being a close friend of John Sevier. Kennedy was described as descended from a noted Scottish family, born in Maryland around 1850, he spent much of his early life in North Carolina. However, there are some sources that say he was born in Virginia in 1851. Some of these even have him dying and being buried in Kentucky. Well, we know he is certainly not buried in Kentucky.
Knoxville Judge and historian Oliver Temple, who was himself a native Greene Countian, wrote that Kennedy’s grandmother was from Pennsylvania, and Temple is where Doughty got much of his information about Kennedy.
One of my favorite historians, Judge Samuel Cole Williams, spoke at the Nolachuckey Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in May 1922. Williams says that a Kennedy descendant wrote in a letter to “the great collector of historical data on this section” Lyman Draper confirming Kennedy’s Maryland birth being in 1750 and stating, “but was reared for the most part in Rockingham, NC.”
For the record, Doughty’s account in his One Hundred Year Portrait is a word for word copy of Williams’ paper presented to the local DAR. He did properly footnote the source.
Kennedy was purported to have been a young participant in the 1774 Battle of Kanawha, what today is known as the Battle of Point Pleasant on the Ohio River, as a volunteer under Evan Shelby. He was part of the defense of Fort Watauga in the 1776 attempts by the Cherokee to drive the settlers out.
Kennedy served as a militia lieutenant at the October 7, 1780, Battle of Kings Mountain under Col. Sevier. He was awarded the rank of Captain for his gallantry in action. As testament to his community standing, he was honored with a seat on the Washington County Court.
S.C. Williams said in his 1922 address to the DAR ladies that the account of Kennedy’s participation in the Kings Mountain battle “is said to be preserved in the archives of the Masonic Lodge in Greeneville.”
In the Waightstill Avery article, I wrote about Joseph Hardin and Daniel Kennedy being elected to the North Carolina legislature with the polls closing after a one-day election. Both were from the southern section of Washington County. Landon Carter of Watauga, in the northern part of the county, present day Elizabethton, claimed a seat and somehow, I say this because none of the accounts make a lick of sense, the polls, or at least some, were reopened for a second day. Landon Carter went from running third to winning the election. Williams recorded, Carter’s “election cannot be supported on principles of the law and Joseph Hardin should be given the seat.”
Somehow Kennedy had been sworn in early and Landon Carter was then sworn in although the North Carolina legislature declared the election illegal. And folks think our last election was a mess.
There is not much, in fact very little to go on, but I will share my opinion. Landon Carter and the Carter family were well connected politically. After securing his seat by either hook or crook or both, Landon Carter, knowing the growing clamor to divide Washington County used his clout to push out Hardin.
You might remember I wrote about our Joseph Hardin who Hardin County, Tennessee, is named after. Hardin was no patsy in any way. Carter likely saw the soft spoken, somewhat quiet Kennedy as the weaker of the two and the least likely to push forward this idea of the division of the county. Washington County was the Carters’ power base and he wanted to maintain it. However, Carter underestimated his man.
Kennedy, with those Scottish roots, came out like a caged cat pushing the resolutions forward to divide Washington County. His friend, the powerful Weightstill Avery, was there to help thwart Carter’s effort to kill the bill. Avery made the motion April 21, and on April 26, 1783, Greene County was brought into existence by North Carolina Act 1783, Chapter 51. This gave Greene County all the lands of what is now Tennessee, except what remained of Washington, Sullivan and the newly established Davidson County. Yes, in the middle of the state where Fort Nashborough, today’s Nashville, was located.
Landon Carter was not through. After having his ego bruised in losing half his base of political power, S.C. Williams noted, “an interesting fact unnoted by any Tennessee historian, is that the following year, 1784, Landon Carter sought to ‘clip the wings’ of the gigantic county by creating from Sullivan and Greene a new county to be called Harris, but his effort failed.”
After serving in the North Carolina legislature, Kennedy in 1787 while a participant in the State of Franklin movement, was elected to the North Carolina Senate. No doubt Kennedy was very active in the State of Franklin movement. He was a delegate to the first Constitutional convention in Jonesborough in 1784. Here he was elected Colonel of the Greene County Militia, a member of the Council of State, and the Commissioner to Treat with the Cherokee.
At the 1787 legislative session held in Greeneville, Kennedy was elected Brigadier General of the Washington District. His speech before that body was “described as the best and most decisive” even outshining Cocke and Sevier who spoke during the session.
In 1783, upon organization of Greene County, he was appointed clerk of the county court, a position he held for the rest of his life. He was followed by Valentine Sevier, nephew of John Sevier. It was said, “Kennedy held the office with pleasure.” He saw many changes in government during his tenure. First, he served under North Carolina, then Franklin, The Territory South of the River Ohio, North Carolina again, The Southwest Territory, and finally Tennessee.
Williams said, “this closed the legislative career of Kennedy as he was content to serve in the clerkship of the Greene County Court, a prestigious position in the day.”
Kennedy, like many men of his time, seemed to find the appeal of a military career more appealing than a political one. In 1788 he was in command of all the militia troops of Greene County enjoying the title: Colonel Commandant of Greene County.
In June of that year, Brigadier General Joseph Martin of Sullivan County led a campaign against the Chickamauga Cherokee. With the aid of Alexander Outlaw, Kennedy was persuaded to lead the quota of militia from Greene County. Kennedy was involved in two campaigns that took his Greene Countians to James Whites Fort in Knoxville then down to present day Chattanooga. The failure of the first campaign only emboldened the Cherokee to attack along the frontier.
Kennedy, although active, it is said, remained a voice of reason during the Franklin movement (1784-1788) holding on to conservative values while some of his contemporaries turned radical. While seeming to turn his support away from friend Sevier, he was off with Sevier in Sevier’s campaign against the Cherokee.
Sevier led the later campaigns against the Cherokee which saw them defeated and driven farther west. Kennedy’s last military service was with General Sevier against the Cherokee in October 1793, known as the Etowah Campaign. Kennedy was Colonel of the 108 men from Greene County during the campaign.
He was noted as a “friend and patron of education” When Samuel Doak chartered his Martins Academy, he was made a member of the board of trustees by the territorial legislature. In 1794 when three new colleges were chartered, he was appointed to the board of Greeneville College.
The territorial legislature of 1795 appointed Kennedy a commissioner tasked with laying out the town of Greeneville. That’s interesting because Robert Kerr had parceled it off in 1786. Kerr’s home near the Big Spring had served as Greene Courthouse since 1783.
In 1796, General Kennedy retired from public life to his farm. He remained a trusted, popular leader of the community.
In 1798, the country was ready to go to war with France, and General Washington, yes, the former president, was called to lead the U.S. Armies as Commander in Chief. John Sevier, who was now governor of Tennessee, was appointed Brigadier General and Daniel Kennedy was again ready to serve his country as well.
Kennedy died on September 15, 1802, of blood poisoning following a bruise on the hand from a forge hammer. He was buried not far from his home in the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Not in Kentucky mind you, in Greene County, the place where he gave much of his life to public service. He had lived to the ripe old age of 50.
While Kennedy is almost forgotten today, he was one of the important leaders of early Greene County, the State of Franklin movement and later the formation of Tennessee. Yet, his relevance has all but been pushed to the side. In 1915, Dr. George F. Mellon wrote, “By the side of Col. Joseph Hardin, as a potent factor in the State of Franklin and as a devoted follower of John Sevier from Greene County stood Gen. Daniel Kennedy. Each is an all but forgotten hero of the pioneer days.”
In an 1887 Knoxville Tribune article Rex Leroy said of Kennedy, “The remains of this illustrious man sleep peacefully in the Mt. Zion graveyard with anything but a crude stone to mark his final resting place. When we wreathe laurels to the memory of John Sevier, should we not twine one around the name of Daniel Kennedy? Should not the same committee that rears a marble shaft over the dust of Sevier build a monument over the grave of Kennedy?”
In 1920, Kennedy’s descendants did place a large stone with a tablet attached noting his service to his community and his fellow man. At some point the Sons of the American Revolution placed a “patriot” marker there too.
During the 225th Celebration of Greene County we took great strides to recognize and remember Kennedy. A group of us, along with descendants, gathered at his grave to pay homage to the father of Greene County.
During the upcoming 240th Anniversary of the formation of Greene County we once more remember the contributions of a true Greene County patriot, a hero of the American Revolution, a man whose roles in our history should never be forgotten.