I have often written about the local pioneer connections to Fort Watauga and Sycamore Shoals in Elizabethton. I have written about my activities and involvements with the Sycamore Shoals Historic Site over many years. I have written that Independence Day is one of my favorite holidays. Of course, I have written about the Independence Muster at Sycamore Shoals being one of my annual favorite celebrations.
July 4, 2026, will mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of our great nation. We have already held events leading up to the 250th celebration of the Birthday of the United States. While the United States of America may have been born on July 4th, 1776, the idea of American self-government began a full four years earlier in 1772 right up there along the Watauga River. President Theodore Roosevelt later wrote that the Watauga settlers were the “first men of American birth to establish a free and independent community on the continent.” This April marks the 250th anniversary of the Watauga Association, brought about by the signing of the Watauga compact. It was the first Declaration of Independence, signed here in East Tennessee, and many of the signers were future Greene Countians.
In 1763, a royal proclamation had forbidden settlement west of the Appalachian Mountains. As British rule became increasingly oppressive in the colonies, people began to move west across the Blue Ridge. At first the settlers along the Watauga, Holston and Nolichucky Rivers thought they were in Virginia while some thought they were still in North Carolina. A survey by Colonel John Donelson confirmed that these lands were still part of the Cherokee domain, forbidden territory. The settlement on these lands west of colonial boundaries violated the proclamation of 1763, and the Watauga and Nolichucky settlers were ordered to leave. However, by 1770 the white men who had crossed over the mountains were here to stay.
These Watauga settlers of largely Scots Irish descent were not about to be ruled by the crown. They had suffered long under crown rule in their native lands. Those of English descent were here for a reason and they too stood resolute in opposition to crown rule. What few Germans had crossed the mountains, well, for lack of a better term, they went along with the crowd. Huguenots (French Protestants) were another small minority that went along with the majority. Modern historians say these Overmountain peoples still considered themselves British subjects, but I beg to differ on that one.
Thus began the evolution of the frontier from wilderness to eventual Tennessee statehood in 1796. An almost unrelenting stream of settlers began to venture into the region. Some came because they looked to the adventure and the thrill of the unknown. The lure of free abundant lands teeming with game also brought them as well as others. The underlying pull for them all was the lure of freedom. Whatever they were looking for, a swift smack of reality up beside the head soon toned the excitement down a few notches.
Slashing out a living on the frontier was no weekend stay in the state park. Life was hard, winters were harsh, the Indians were not always good neighbors, and the neighbors were not always good neighbors. It was survival of the fittest and your rifle was your dearest and closest friend. You might have held your wife close, but you held your rifle closer. It was a man’s world, but women were the backbone of many a man. When under attack, the women were as good a marksman if not better than the menfolk.
In May 1772, the Watauga and Nolichucky settlers negotiated a 10-year lease directly with the Cherokee and being outside the claims of any colony they established the Watauga Association to provide basic government functions. The lease and the subsequent purchase of these lands in 1775 were considered illegal by the British Crown and were vehemently opposed by a growing faction of the Cherokee led by the young chief Dragging Canoe. Being outside the authority of the 13 colonies, the settlers in the Watauga River valley saw the need for law and order and joined together to create a compact to “govern and direct for the common good of the people.” In the spring of 1772, meeting under a large sycamore tree by the Doe River in what is now Elizabethton, Tennessee, settlement leaders drafted articles of governance for the Watauga Association.
It was a simple agreement to “live under law and authority not available except as they were able to provide themselves, out of their common resources, on the spot.” They modeled their framework after familiar Virginia laws.
When you visit the covered bridge in Elizabethton, nearby is the covered remains of that tree. It is but a stump with a plaque describing its significance. That stump could be described as the Wataugan’s Liberty bell. Freedom from tyranny rang from beneath that tree that day along the Doe River carrying its cry of freedom to the Watauga, the Holston and the Nolichucky. Another large plaque resides on the Carter County Courthouse lawn.
In 1774, Virginia governor Lord Dunmore called the Watauga Association a “dangerous example of Americans forming a government distinct from and independent of his majesty’s authority.” After purchasing the lands from the Cherokee, it was only natural to form a court, and a militia to organize the defense of the settlement. With the outbreak of the American Revolutionary War (April 1775), the settlers organized themselves into the “Washington District,” loyal to the “united colonies,” and formed a Committee of Safety to govern it, marking the end of the so-called “Watauga Republic.”
The Watauga Association was created with “the consent of every individual.” One hundred thirteen individuals signed the petition and it was noted that only two individuals marked his name with an “X” showing that as a whole they were literate and not a backwoods bunch of bumpkins or rabble as they have been made out.
The compact furnished a building, a sort of courthouse for registration of land titles and filing wills. It enacted a court of law and dispensed justice, even building a stockade (jail). It negotiated peace and leased or bought land from the Cherokee. These lands were then parceled out to other arriving settlers. With peace a failed issue at the outbreak of the Revolution, the committee dispensed parts of its militia to places like Point Pleasant in (West) Virginia and Charleston, South Carolina. They defended the Watauga settlement and the neighboring Holston and Nolichucky settlements during the Cherokee raid of 1776. After the Cherokee attack of the frontier forts in 1776 they established a campaign to punish the Cherokee.
They created trails and widened established paths into wagon roads from the trails the buffalo and Indians had first trod. The floodgates were now open, and the Cherokee pushed back, no longer a threat.
The Watauga Association existed as a body of democratic self-rule for five years before being annexed by North Carolina in 1777 as Washington County. In later years historians such as President Roosevelt would call the Watauga Association the first free and independent community on the continent. It proved that Americans, as well as those rowdy Scots Irish, could govern themselves, and four years later the 13 colonies declared independence from Great Britain.
One writer has asked, “What if Watauga had fallen to the Cherokee?” The pioneers inside the fort walls were fighting for their very survival. Women and children alike had a duty to perform and fulfilled that duty to the utmost. There were warnings from traders, and one sent by Cherokee Priestess Nancy Ward, along with signs of the coming attack, but exactly when was unknown. The Wataugans had lived among the Indians long enough to know their stealth.
The Cherokee knew the settlers too, having been near or in the fort, as well as observing the whites from the distance. They realized the whites observed religious rituals on what was Sunday mornings. In the early morning the women ventured out to milk the cows and men went for water or to hunt game.
It was on a quiet, otherwise peaceful Sunday morning of July 21 that the Cherokee launched a three-pronged attack against the settlements. War parties plundered, looted, and burned along the Nolichucky River reducing the uncompleted Fort Lee near the David Crockett birthplace to ashes. These settlers had fled, making their way to Watauga. The Carters Valley settlers had also left the area, some going to Long Island (Kingsport) and some to Watauga.
About 200 people were inside the walls of Fort Watauga. One account says of this number, “Only about 75 men, boys, and Negroes fit to bear arms were counted as effectives.” Defeat would have meant a massacre the proportions of that we recall at Fort Mims in Alabama during the Creek uprisings during the War of 1812. Sources say that had Watauga been defeated, the balance of power during the Revolution in the south might have tipped to the British.
Which brings us to 1780, a time that I have written about a lot. This was when British Major Patrick Ferguson sent his threat to the Overmountain peoples as he termed them “damned banditti” or “troublesome backwater rabble.” He threatened that if they did not desist from their opposition to the British crown, he would “march his army over the mountains, hang their leaders and lay waste with fire and sword.” A part of his threat that is not mentioned included the women, which might be a bit obscene, he told them to “turn your backs” on their men, but he invites them to come enjoy the company of “real men.”
Anyone who has read this column knows the outcome of that one. The Overmountain Men forever cemented themselves into the annals of history by marching across the mountains using hunting and tracking skills learned from the Indians to track down Ferguson’s army on a remote hilltop forever known as Kings Mountain. In “one heroic hour” they annihilated the left wing of Gen. Lord Cornwallis’ army.
Thomas Jefferson called it the event that “turned the tide” of the American Revolution. Hopefully those last two paragraphs help to answer the question of what would have happened if Watauga had fallen in 1776? There would have been no British defeat at Kings Mountain, likely Cowpens would not have happened either. One thing I must say as someone who has been on the Overmountain Victory Trail with the OVTA for many years. I am always amazed that a group of men could leave Sycamore Shoals with no roads to follow and track down an army on a mountain top along the South Carolina boarder. In an age where we have GPS and detailed maps, it still amazes me that they could find Ferguson. But they did, and it all started at Fort Watauga in Elizabethton.
Next Saturday, April 9, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park will celebrate the birth of American democracy with a special event commemorating the 250th anniversary of the Watauga Association. The fort will be alive with reenactors, yes those will be real fires in the cabins and on the campground. Members of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and Children of the American Revolution (CAR) as well as members of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association (OVTA) will present wreaths and fire rifle volleys joining Tennessee State Parks in honor of the day.
The commemoration will begin at 10 a.m. in the Fort Watauga Amphitheater with a special ceremony which will include a wreath laying, a proclamation by the Carter County Commission, and a presentation of the Watauga Association scene from Tennessee’s official outdoor drama, “Liberty! The Saga of Sycamore Shoals.”
Following the morning program, guests are invited to visit the many displays and demonstrations of 18th century life that will be presented throughout the day in and around the replica of Fort Watauga. Presentations will include 18th century weaponry, uniforms and clothing of the period, soldiers’ equipment, quill pen writing, colonial era music, women’s roles on the frontier, flintlock musket and rifle demonstrations, militia drill, and much more. The event will close at 4 p.m.
This is just a mere 40-minute drive from Greeneville. Come enjoy the program, visit the reenactors, enjoy the visitors center and walk through the museum where much of what I have written about today is brought to life by larger-than-life photos and exhibits with life-like people. You can get a selfie with ole Dragging Canoe himself. This is an educational experience for young and old alike.
Walk down to the river where the Overmountain Men coming from Virginia forded the river. Walk the river trail, it is a beautiful nature-filled venture. If you feel that you must do something else, well, there are nice antique shops and restaurants nearby. I recommend going out 107 and following the old roads to Sycamore Shoals. You will be trailing the past as we will be doing just that at the fort. I hope to see you then.