Richard Doughty wrote in his 100 Year Portrait of Greeneville that if Daniel Kennedy was the “father of Greene County” then Waightstill Avery was the “foster father” of Greene County.
There had been some turmoil between the upper and lower parts of Washington County over the talk of dividing the county into two separate counties. The well-respected Kennedy was one of the proud heroes of the Battle of Kings Mountain in October 1780 and a local political leader. In 1781 he was elected to a seat on the Washington County court. For all matter and purposes Landon Carter ruled the roost in the northern part of Washington County. The war hero Kennedy was the popular guy in our neck of the woods.
In April 1783 Greene Countians Joseph Hardin and Kennedy stood as candidates to represent Washington County in the House of Commons for the State of North Carolina. The Assembly was held at Hillsborough at the time. Their election was contested for some long-forgotten reason, but Kennedy was sworn in April 18, 1783. He was the representative for our area, the David Hawk of his day.
Landon Carter held the other seat and carried more political clout on the other side of the mountain than Hardin and Kennedy combined. Kennedy needed a friend, a powerful friend, if he wanted to divide Washington County to form Greene. The friend he found was Waightstill Avery. Nobody knows who Waightstill Avery is, right?
I used to joke that there were kids named after Kennedy, John Sevier, Washington, Jefferson, Franklin and just about anybody else, but whoever named a kid Waightstill? Well, I had to eat crow on that one. Here in Greene County I found an obituary for W. A. Hensley age 90 who died in April 1950. The W. A. stood for Waightstill Avery. Then I found Waightstill Avery Neas, and Waightstill Avery Cutshaw. I am sure there must have been some over in the Carolinas as well. Our three just used the initials W.A. or went by Avery.
So, just who was Waightstill Avery you may ask? You’ve heard of Avery County, North Carolina? It was named for him. Avery graduated from Princeton in 1766 then studied law in Maryland. He moved to North Carolina around 1770 and was one of the men who wrote the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence, which stated that British laws were no longer in effect. It was drafted more than a year before the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia. He served as a colonel of the militia during the American Revolution so he was a patriot.
Following independence, Avery was the first Attorney General of the State of North Carolina. He was instrumental in establishing the state constitution as well as supporting the Continental Congress in its vote for independence. He practiced law, having run-ins here in Jonesborough with Andrew Jackson.
In 1788, Avery was challenged to a duel by Jackson, then a young lawyer in the western territory around Jonesborough that would become Tennessee. Avery, already one of the state’s most prominent lawyers by then, would often proclaim “I refer to Bacon” — meaning The Elements of the Common Laws of England, the noted legal text written by Sir Francis Bacon — when making a point. One day, it is said that Jackson surreptitiously replaced the volume with an actual side of bacon in Avery’s saddlebags. After a heated argument in the courtroom at Jonesborough, Jackson and Avery were still arguing outside when Avery pulled the cloth wrapped book, or so he thought, from his saddle bags proclaiming, “I refer to bacon.” The crowd watching the spectacle got a good laugh seeing Avery holding an actual slab of bacon, while Avery was far from amused. Jackson, it is said, doubled over in laughter.
Embarrassed when Avery scolded him for this act and his levity in the courtroom, Jackson issued a challenge to duel with pistols. Whatever the actual cause, the duel took place. The two men met on the field of honor outside Jonesborough, each intentionally missed the other while firing into the air. They each extended hands, shook and “honor was vindicated” as they left fast friends. Jackson returned Avery’s law book following the duel, telling him, “I knew that if I hit you and did not kill you immediately, the greatest comfort you could have in your last moments, would be to have your law book near you.”
Just why Landon Carter and Avery did not gee-haw is anybody’s guess, but most likely it was over political differences even though the two agreed on many issues. Whatever the differences it was Avery’s influence that made Greene County a reality.
In 2013 we held a celebration of the 230th anniversary of the founding of Greene County at the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum. I thought that during the evening program it would be nice to have a skit of the forming of Greene County. I told museum director Earl Fletcher we needed a table and three chairs. Earl had a small table he said was probably around when the county was formed.
Chad Bogart was Landon Carter, I was Daniel Kennedy, and Ronnie Lail was Avery. Chad and I have worked together for years, so I did not have a script, it was total adlib. I knew Chad and I could play off each other and it would go well.
As we argued over the division of the county, Chad (Carter) remembered he had put an apple in his pocket in case he got hungry. He pulled out the apple, holding it up he said, “Dividing Washington County would be like dividing this apple, it would wither and die.” He set the apple on the table between us and no sooner had he let go than I (Kennedy), in one fell swoop, pulled out my big hunting knife and whopped that apple in two pieces. As the two halves bobbed, I will never forget the look on Chad’s face.
I looked him in the eyes and said, “Landon, we are dividing the county, just like that apple of yours.” Ronnie (Avery) picked up an apple half and took a bite out of it. If you want some symbolism from all that, well, the apple represented Washington County, the sudden division of said apple represented Washington and the new Greene County created by the North Carolina legislature. Ronnie Lail taking a bite out of the Washington County half of the apple? Well, that is symbolic of Avery taking a bite out of Landon Carter’s political empire.
The skit was well received, and John Jones said it should have been recorded and given to every history teacher in the county. It wasn’t, but it is now a fun memory. I told Earl his historic table was now a bit more historic with that knife gash on it. (Actually, I didn’t hurt the table.)
Avery lived near Morganton at his Swan Ponds plantation. In 2015 while on the trail with the Overmountain Victory Trail Association we were scheduled to dine at a church near Swans Pond. I told the OVTA crew I was going to veer off the road before the church and not to worry, I would catch up with them in time to eat. They were curious where I was stopping, so I explained I was stopping to visit the grave of Waightstill Avery. Of course I got a bunch of deer in the headlights stares. Ronnie Lail was probably the only one who knew who I was talking about. Of course, they drove right by his North Carolina historical marker in front of his home along the way.
When I arrived at the church, a lady at the door told me they had saved a special seat for me. She escorted me to a chair across from a lady who introduced herself as Mary Avery Furr, she is the however many greats granddaughter of Waightstill Avery. She and I had a nice visit talking about Avery. She lives in Avery’s house at Swan Pond and invited me to come spend a night in Waightstill’s bedroom. I told her I would do that, but a couple years later, when there again, I let that slide. She and I did correspond for some time about Avery.
In one email she explained that “the historical marker in the front yard is one that was damaged and discarded and then given to us. It is for the visit of French botanist Andre Michaux’s overnight stays at Swan Ponds in 1793 and 1794. Avery was very interested in herbs, etc. That was their only medicines. Wish I knew where the herb garden was.”
She shared some other details about the life of Avery and his home. “After his marriage Col. Avery settled on a farm inherited by his wife near Newberg, NC. A party of British soldiers and Tories went to his house there to arrest him; he, however, escaped, but they destroyed all of the household property and shot Mrs. Avery’s nephew dead in the yard.”
“Col. Avery had been sent by the government at various times to treaty with the Cherokee Indians, and this probably gave him the first view of the beautiful mountain country, where he afterwards built, and spent the remainder of his life. Five miles west of Morganton he found a valley as lovely as a poet’s dream, it was encircled by near hills and distant mountains, and had, in its emerald expanse, several ponds on which the wild swans were floating. This place he secured possession of by entering a land grant and named it Swan Ponds.”
“In the year 1812, there were several earthquakes in this State and these ponds disappeared, owing, it was supposed, to some change effected by the shaking of the earth. Col. Avery entered a large portion of this land in 1781, and in 1787, he built the first brick house in Burke County. Like most of the early settlers, he did not select an elevated site, but built on a level spot near a good spring. And like the other early settlers, he did not select merely a good spring, but a good spring surrounded by every accessory of natural loveliness.”
She described the Avery home: “The house had 5 rooms, two below and three above, and is still standing. A workman from Charleston was employed to do the woodwork, and the parlor mantle piece is a most elaborate specimen of the ornamental style of that period. As the family increased, additions were made, until there were fifteen rooms in the whole house. In the South, all the domestic offices were formerly detached buildings and at Swan Ponds, the outbuildings and slaves’ cottages were so numerous that it was quite a village; the stables looked like those of a watering place, rather than the hospitable arrangements of a private gentleman. No Eastern Prince ever exercised more generous hospitality. All who came were welcome, having an acquaintance which extended from his cultivated New England kindred to the Southern limits of civilization, he entertained Governors, Judges, and Generals, and men of every lesser rank.”
In his travels across the mountains Avery had numerous near scrapes with hostile Indians. Mostly, thanks to a fast horse he was able to outrun them. Mentioning the French botanist Michaux’s visit to Swan Ponds, Avery carried clover seed and spread them on the tops of mountains and in meadows as the rode through an area. He is thus credited with creating mountain pastures where cattle pastured during the summer months for generations. He was credited with being the first white man to lay eyes on the magnificent Linville Falls.
It is said he had the finest law library in North Carolina at his home. Young students of law came there to study under his tutorship. One of the law students who sought his tutelage, a young Andrew Jackson. We know this because Avery’s oldest daughter Mira was relieved to find the “ratty” unkept looking Jackson was not going to remain with the family to be her tutor.
Yet in a few short years, the student was scrapping with the teacher in the courtroom. Their courtroom wrangling came close to a deadly confrontation, and many felt Avery could have easily killed Jackson if cooler heads had not prevailed.
If Jackson had killed Avery, then who would have had the political influence to outmaneuver Landon Carter and help Daniel Kennedy become the father of Greene County on that April 26, 1783? The changing course of history has hinged on much less, and we would not be the wiser.
Now you should know who the foster father of Greene County is. There will probably never be any more children named for him, but who knows. This is all a part of trailing the past.