I have often called Greene County the original gateway to the west. St. Louis, Missouri claims the title and we don’t have a 630-foot-tall monument to commemorate my claim. However, we do have Ye Old Town Gate and a car dealership called Gateway.
It amazes me just how many people passed through the future Greene County as well as after its being established in 1783 heading to parts west. They came south from Virginia as well as across the mountains from North Carolina. Some came from South Carolina as paths were developed into roads.
Daniel Boone and Davy Crockett are two of the more popular names that come to mind. Crockett was born here and Boone never lived here but did frequent the area on hunting trips. Sam Houston, and Stephen Austin before founding the Republic of Texas spent time in Greene County. The Conways moved to Arkansas, with two serving as governor and another as senator. Today a major city and parks are named for them there. There are small towns across the west settled and influenced by those passing through our area. Texas, Arkansas and Missouri especially had a large influence from Tennessee.
The frontier phase of Tennessee’s history ended with the rapid settlement of West Tennessee after the Jackson Purchase. However, that did not end Tennesseans’ urge to move west. Large numbers of Tennesseans settled in Arkansas, Texas, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Mississippi, and Alabama and then many joined enthusiastically in the California gold rush.
The lust for land and riches has always been an irresistible pull for adventure seekers. The west called to settlers for a better life for them and their families. Those that have traveled or even just watched the old westerns know it was not a picnic at the state park getting where they were going.
The Selfs, who operated one of the county’s largest tanneries, saw family and workers decide it was time to head to California to find their fortune. The old Tannery at Walkertown used to have a photo they sent home to show the family and locals that they were doing just fine in their new home.
In my own family, Margaret “Peggy” Fillers Gregory left Greene County for Arkansas in 1870 following the death of her husband. She took five of her seven sons traveling in a covered wagon. Two sons and the two daughters remained in Greene County. Had they not remained here I would be writing for the Bentonville newspaper “The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.”
Family history says son Joe had a falling out with the rest of the family after arriving at their destination “leaving them for parts unknown, taking only 50 cents and a flintlock shotgun.”
I was able to track down the family a few years ago, finding Joe ended up in nearby Missouri where he had a large family. This group, as well as the family members in Arkansas, saw their children and grandchildren migrate to Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and other states including California. I have two pages of these Gregorys buried in Benton County, Arkansas cemeteries. I stopped there a few years ago but I was visiting the Pea Ridge Battlefield and the famous Buckhorn Tavern.
My great-great grandfather Benjamin Franklin Broyles, age 80, traveled by train to visit his daughter in Clovis, New Mexico. He died while there in 1929 and was sent by train back to Greene County for burial. On my first visit to my sister in New Mexico, we went to Clovis in search of any cousins. I later found the son and daughter had moved to California in the 1940s.
My great grandfather Thomas Massey moved to Clay County, Kentucky with several others from Madison County, North Carolina. They traveled through the gateway, of course. He stayed long enough to have a daughter there before returning to Madison County and eventually Greene County.
I wrote once about Dr. Rynell Novak from Denton, Texas, who I have known for years through my work with Valley Forge. We discovered that we were related since her ancestor was a granddaughter of Giles Parman. Giles’ granddaughter married here and migrated west to Texas with her husband via Missouri. Giles, although a popular public official, moved northwest to Knox County Kentucky where he rests in an unmarked grave. His grandsons moved west and took along their wives, all Birds, another early first family.
The Neas family in all its various spellings headed west as well. Carolyn Gregg reported that several Neas family members moved to Missouri, founding Rader, Missouri. She says, “Neas women married Rader men.” Well, I am also a Neas descendant and Rader women also married Gregory men. Carolyn says that the families of Abraham, Moses, and Solomon Neas moved to Indiana, founding Whitestown in the Boone County-Indianapolis area. With them was Jacob Ottinger with wife Susanna Neas.
My Mom’s brother Charles Southerland rode out to check out Texas with a friend of his in the 1950s. He decided he liked what he saw and moved to Amarillo. He had two daughters, so I have cousins in Texas and Oklahoma. My cousin Vivian Southerland Brooks, daughter of Uncle Andrew Southerland, and husband Tommy moved to Texas, and hence more cousins.
These Texas cousins are in addition to all the Crockett cousins I see at the Crockett family reunions every couple years. Not to mention all those Houston cousins here and in Texas. I have Massey cousins in Texas, as well as those from other family lines who moved west. I have more recent cousins with children and grandchildren that have moved west for job purposes, and I maintain that the true or original gateway to the west is still open.
The Susongs have spread to almost every state. Andrew and wife Barbara came from France, landed in South Carolina, made their way to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, fought in the Revolution, lived in Virginia in a couple places before arriving in Greene County. Greene County was truly a gateway for the Susong family.
I must not neglect that many of the western counties of Tennessee were settled by Greene Countians heading west. The Seviers, Hardins, Robertsons, Conways, and many others can be found in cemeteries across the state. Their names show up in their local histories as being first settlers and community founders.
Some men from our area received Federal Land Grants for their Revolutionary War service in the Ohio territory which became Ohio and Indiana. One of the Conways received land grants both here and in Ohio. He kept both, and his children later moved to Ohio.
Newton Pierce Cheddester is an interesting story of one who took an unconventional path of following the road west, going east before heading to California through the gateway.
He was born in Greene County and owned a successful dry goods business. He sold out here, moved to Asheville, North Carolina, opening a successful dry goods store there while also selling real estate. He then took the jump to California, where he again opened a successful business. He made the long trip back to Greene County to visit his sister in Afton and other family. He died unexpectedly at his sister’s and was buried in Oak Grove Cemetery in Greeneville. Newton is one of the few that returned to the gateway.
The Greeneville Sun often carried stories about people who had went west as children with their parents or whose parents were from Greene County.
In June 1955 the Sun carried a story about James F. Broyles, age 85, from Fayetteville, Arkansas. The article said that Mr. Broyles “is really having the time of his life this week.” The article continues that Mr. Broyles was “born at Mt. Pisgah near Greeneville and left here with his parents Mr. and Mrs. Jim Broyles seventy-six years ago.” That would have been in 1879.
He said it had been his dream to return to his birthplace, and as the years passed he became more and more anxious to do so. He threatened to come by bus alone, but agreed to wait until his son, James F. Broyles and lovely wife could come with him. Son James lived in Wilmore, Arkansas, where he was Superintendent of Wilmore Schools, while his wife, a former teacher, was the Postmaster. Interestingly, the wife of Clarence Broyles here in Greeneville was from Wilmore and had attended school with the other Mrs. Broyles. The Sun failed to get the wives’ names, but I had copied their Census records from 1880 and 1910. The 1880 Census has it spelled as Broils and the 1900 correctly as Broyles.
The elder Mr. Broyles told the Sun that “At the age of nine his parents and four other families in the community decided to head for the West and left in separate covered wagons. The caravan traveled together, and the families all settled near each other. The only names of the families he could recall were Wright, Boone and Winters.” I had added a sticky note to the article to remind me that Boone, should be Brooks.
Clarence Broyles, who was my great-great Uncle, went to Texas, working in the oil fields. He returned to Greeneville quite wealthy and established Broyles Tire and Oil on Depot Street.
The Broyleses are a first family of Tennessee and of Greene County. They passed through the gateway as they too headed west.
In November 1959, Betty Britton Davidson wrote a letter to The Greeneville Sun. She was living in Columbia, Missouri, at the time, but her ancestors came from Greene County. The Brittons were of course one of the early Greene County families. She descended from William McGaughey, a veteran of the American Revolution and early Greene County settler. She stated that her father “Walter Dobson Britton was born in Greene County some 76 years earlier (1883).” She says her grandparents were Samuel McCorkle Britton and Elizabeth Robinson. Elizabeth’s parents were David Robinson and Margaret McGaughey “who were married in the old state of Franklin in 1786.”
The letter mentions that William McGaughey had lived in Pennsylvania and Virginia before finding his way to Greene County. It also mentions that his young daughter Elizabeth “was killed by the Indians.”
She wrote, “The Britton family lived between Tusculum and Greeneville near Old Shiloh Church.” She said she never knew her grandparents and that her father was taken to Illinois at age five “so his recollections of Greene County are slight.”
She finished, “But somewhere I’ve always had a ‘hankerin’ for Greene County and my Tennessee kinfolks. My fathers older brothers and sisters regard it as ‘Gods Country’ and I guess I was molded in the same pattern.”
Sherry Britton told me that her two greats grandfather Thomas Britton and second wife Mary Ann Whitaker took their 11 children and moved to Clay County, Missouri. She said these families, the Brittons, Peters, and Archers populated Clay County and were neighbors to another Greene Countian, James Crockett. Robert Crockett established a large family in Arkansas. Other Brittons went to Indiana, according to Sherry. She said her great grandfather Harvey was the only one to remain in Greene County.
Sherry mentioned other families that moved west as Dukes, McCurry, Downey, and Gardener. The Kirks moved west to Kansas and California.
As I wrote this article, I decided to search the 15 newspapers printed in Greeneville over the years. I used “family lived here” to search for letters such as the two above. What I got was 7,781 matches. I of course did not look at many of them, and a majority were obituaries.
One announcement from October 1957 reports, “The Brabson Clan is to arrive in Greeneville the latter part of next week. This attractive family formerly lived here in a house on the former location of the Elks Club. With a family of twelve children it was quite a social center and many local people spent many happy hours romping on the big green lawn and playing in the barn.” The article continues, naming Brabsons coming home from places like Washington, New York, Ohio, and Virginia.
In 1992 the Greene County Commission, the local library under the direction of Madge Walker and a host of volunteers published the 434-page book “Historic Greene County and Its People: 1783-1992.” It is filled with accounts of families and family members that followed the westward dream. Yes, making Greene County the gateway to the west.
All those families still have a connection to the gateway. I wrote about Jim Rosenblatt from Mississippi a couple years ago visiting here. One of our biggest unspoken tourist draws is the T. Elmer Cox Historical and Genealogical Collection library. Folks from every corner of the country are drawn there to search for their ancestors, those that passed through the gateway. They stay in our hotels, eat here, buy gas, and do what tourists do, visiting historical sites and cemeteries. Those wonderful ladies at the Cox are local ambassadors because they have close contact with a lot of visitors.
The Greene County Genealogical Society has a wonderful webpage and gets requests daily about family connections here in Greene County. They publish “The Greene County Pioneer” annually which is mailed across the country. If you are not a member, maybe you should be, check them out.
That is my argument that Greene County was the original gateway to the west. I hope this will inspire some to connect or reconnect with their ancestors. So, if you have that “hankerin” for some family history, remember to visit the nice Ladies at the Cox. They will get you through the gateway and beyond.