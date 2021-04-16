Writing about the Dickson-Williams Mansion and mentioning the fact my mother lived on the top floor for a number of years, she always said four, I naturally got to thinking about her time there. She shared the space with three other nursing students. Mom was the oldest child in her family and had four brothers. Having “sisters” was probably a welcome change for her.
I have stood in the top floor room several times and wondered what it was like living with a busy hospital down below. It is much different today. When Mom lived there it had dormers with windows. She told me there were two beds on each end. The bathrooms were on the second floor.
She attended Greeneville High School, was a four-year honor student and had four years of perfect attendance. What stands out to me is the fact she walked to school every day! That’s 8 miles from Sunnyside, one way. She was walking 16 miles a day to attend school and back home. I asked her one time what she did when it was raining, and she said, “carried an umbrella.” I asked her what if it was cold or snowing? She said, “walked faster.” She did say that she met a girl from Camp Creek where the Sunnyside Store was located and they walked together. She said that sometimes when the weather was bad the girl from Camp Creek’s dad let her drive his car and she picked Mom up and they rode to school.
My grandmother was bedridden with Bright’s Disease (kidney failure) so mom had to cook, clean and help run the household. She gardened and helped farm, too. Being a four-year honor student, something her son didn’t inherit, she had to spend time in the books. Her Mom gave birth to my Uncle Tommie a year before she passed, and Mom became a mother, the only one Tommie ever knew. This was a pace she continued her entire life. I have often wondered if helping care for her mother and baby brother is what inspired her to become a nurse.
She and the other girls in the attic of the hospital lived through the great depression and World War II. They were part of what we now call “the greatest generation.” Nurses at this time wore cotton starched, pressed uniforms with a white cap, white stockings, and white, freshly polished shoes. They had better not scuff those shoes, and if they did, they carried a bottle of “shoe white” in their purses. Mom followed this procedure up well into the 1970s.
When my Mom passed away in 2007 at 91, I came into possession of boxes of photos and papers. There was not much rhyme or reason and little organization. She kept everything and that has been good for me. I spent a couple days this week going through boxes with her nursing training materials from Greeneville and Washington, D.C. There is a diary, autograph book, scrapbook, photos, newspaper clippings and items such as notes from nursing classes and reports she had to present in class about actual patient care.
One report from the mansion describes, “This was a quiet room with good ventilation. The scenery from the window is of a very pleasant landscape with mountains in the background.”
Besides my Mom, Minnie B. Southerland, the other girls in the attic were Louise Blanton, June McGhee, and Billie Stroud. The four remained close friends for life, and I had the pleasure of knowing them, too. They were like aunts to me, but I always noticed a special bond between them and Mom. I never saw the same bond with my blood-related aunts.
I am holding as I write her application for admission to the nurses training school at Greeneville Sanatorium and Hospital. It is dated June 7, 1939 and she says she is 23, weighs 120 pounds and is 5 feet, 3 inches tall. It asks, “Are you strong and healthy?” She answered, “Fairly.” It asks, “What is your present occupation and what have been your previous pursuits?” She answered, “Housekeeping.” The folder has her personal medical record including that she had an adenoidectomy and tonsillectomy in 1939. It contains a copy of her records from Greeneville High School. In the days before copy machines, these were handwritten on printed forms and signed by the principle.
There is a summary page of “classes and nursing practice.” An attached sheet is notated “Sent to Washington, DC Miss Minnie B. Southerland — entered training April 5, 1940.” It lists her training and the number of days:
General Floor duty 224 days
Night Duty (general) 89 days
Diet Kitchen 92 days
Special duty 10 days
Operating Room 12 days
Outpatient Department 74 days
Vacation 15 days total 516 days
Dr. H.W. Fox wrote after her graduation on back of her health folder, “Has a great deal of confidence in self and at times resents criticism.” I don’t like criticism either. Now I know who to blame it on.
There is a letter she wrote to Greeneville Sanitorium and Hospital, “I hereby give this notice of resignation from the position which I now hold, as supervisor of the Outpatient Department, on July 17, 1943.” It is signed Minnie B. Southerland R. N.
Mom was a life member of the Greeneville Hospital and Sanitorium Alumni Association and, as I recall, the nurses were given their records from the closed nursing school after Takoma took over.
I don’t remember a lot of Mom’s reflections on her time in the mansion. I do remember she said they could only leave the hospital on Saturday night and they had better not leave a minute before 8 p.m. and had better not arrive back a minute after 10 p.m. She said that the first year they had to be chaperoned. She said if a boy came to see you, it had better be your father or your brother. Also, all four girls had to go out together and come back together.
While we might snicker at this, we must realize that Greeneville in the 1940s had an active train depot, a bus station, diners, restaurants, hotels, boarding houses, at least three drug stores with soda fountains, a couple movie theaters, automobile dealers, a dozen gas stations, jewelry stores, clothing stores, furniture stores, bakeries, ice cream parlor and the churches on every corner. There was a lot for girls to get into just around the corner. There were places that a reputable girl, a nursing student, was not to be seen — you know, down on the lower end of Depot Street across Irish Street. This was the rough part of town.
She told me they took their baths before going out and the only bathtub was on the second floor. Once, one of the girls screamed and the other three ran to see what was wrong. She said four boys from up on Davis Street were sitting on a tree limb and had been watching them take their baths. She said the next day Dr. Fox had the tree cut down and the limb was worn slick where they had repeatedly perched.
The Wednesday March 24, 1943, edition of The Greeneville Sun has a nice article, “Graduates Greeneville Sanatorium and Hospital are Entertained.” The March 19 event was held at Bon Air (410 Hilltop Drive). There were violin solos and piano accompaniment. Dr. E.T. Brading of Johnson City was the speaker. “A delicious five course dinner was served.” Mr. L.M. Fox acted as toastmaster. “Following Dr. Brading’s address, Miss Dorothy Camlin, Superintendent of Nurses very graciously presented diplomas to Misses Minnie Southerland, Louise Blanton, and Willia Mae Stroud. Miss June McGhee is also a member of the graduating class; but will not receive her diploma until fall.” Mom has 3.5-by-5.5 cards announcing the graduation of the three nursing students.
Mom had an autograph book in which nursing students took time to pen a few lines for her. On Nov. 19, 1942, “Dearest Southerland, Roommate of mine. As I sit here I drop you a line. I study and think what I should write. Should I write of the day which is so bright? Remember the three long years we have spent together with our many fears. Well Southerland I find Its time to close my line. So bye now and remember always, Blanton.”
Nov. 29, 1942, “Dearest Southerland: Today it is raining, so I’m not in the mood for writing, but, I may as well scribble a few lines. Best wishes to ‘Our Typical Brunette.’ Even though you detest brown eyes, you have beautiful ones. I won’t say ‘Remember’ because I know you can’t forget ‘Our days of torture and pleasure, ‘Here’ and in that foreign country.’ Best Wishes ‘Fibber’ McGhee” That foreign country she talks about is Washington, D.C.
Another, “Southerland, whenever you leave the ‘attic’ and Greeneville and as time goes by, you are somewhere else. Think back over the days past and remember all the good times we’ve had. In your mud puddle of memories, Can one tadpole wiggle for me. Love Hilda Hensley”
One thing Mom always talked about was her time in Washington, D.C. I have a large 11-by-15 scrapbook in which she wrote on the inside of the cover, “Minnie B. Southerland, Beginning Sept 30, 1941, My scrap book of Washington.”
The first item on page 1 is a Sun clipping from Sept. 20, 1941; Student Nurses Leave for Washington, D.C. It is a short article and names the students, Misses Louise Blanton, Minnie Southerland, Willa Mae Stroud, Dona Broyles, June McGhee, and Elizabeth Greenway. She wrote “Left Greeneville, Tenn at 8:10 AM.” She has a postcard of the train they rode on, The Tennessean. She wrote “Arrived here at 7:50 PM” and a post card of Union Station, Washington, DC. She also attached her Southern Railways ticket for The Tennessean. A card was given to them at the nurses school and lists Blanton, Southerland and Stroud as roommates and their phone number was “Franklin 9531.”
The scrapbook is filled with napkins and where they ate, theater tickets, a receipt for $1 when she ordered her nursing bandage scissors. Then a few pages over are the papers the scissors came in. No wonder she was so particular about those things when I would “borrow” them. They are now with some of her nursing items at the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum.
One entry has a piece of brown paper with the return address for Mrs. J.D. Blanton, Jefferson City, Tenn. Mom wrote beside it “October 18, 1941 Saturday night, Mrs. Blanton sent a fried chicken and a strawberry jam cake. Oh Boy, the first feast we had in Washington.”
On Oct. 31 she saw her first Tennessee car in Washington and wrote down the tag number in a drawing of the outline of the tag. On their days off they visited all the D.C. sites, and Mom used to tell me about going to Mount Vernon on Sundays and just sitting on the front lawn watching the boats go by. Maybe that is why Mount Vernon is one of my favorite places. They went to museums, shows, plays and churches.
Mom wrote in her diary, May 30, “Washington, DC. Blanton, McGhee and I went to the parade. Saw President & Mrs. Roosevelt. That night we went to Union station to meet Ester, Lonnie, & Jack Blanton. I met Marty Burdeck a sailor from Chattanooga, Tenn.” Aug. 30, 1942, “Washington, DC. Sunday. Blanton, Stroud and I went to the Penn Theatre — saw ‘The Wings of the Eagle.’ Had the day off.”
They visited the halls of Congress. Sept. 2, 1942, “Stroud & I went to see Congressman Reece. He gave us a pass to attend The House of Representatives & Senate.” I have her passes.
Sept. 8, 1942, Washington, DC. “Went to Union Station to-night to get our tickets to Tennessee. Stroud & I, Margaret Rowell, Lannie Ivy, Anna Bell Lassiter, & Jack Larson.”
Sept. 9, 1942, Washington, D.C. “Stroud & I attended Congress today. Also went to see (Mount Saint Alban) The Washington Cathedral.”
Then suddenly the days in Washington as students of the Gallinger Hospital School of Nursing came to an end. Sept. 14, Washington, D.C. “At Union Station 11:50 PM. Supper with Mrs. Kirvin Miller. On the train at last we have started. We are actually going ‘Down the old road to home.’”
Sept. 15, “11:08 arrived at Greeneville, Tenn. Gosh but Greeneville looks good. Saw everybody at the Hospital. Ghee but Tenn. air feels fresh.”
After their time in Washington, Louise Blanton joined the Army, there is a poem that Blanton sent Mom, it says, “an enlistee is a private, but a nurse is a Lieutenant.” Mom has a photo of Blanton wearing captain’s bars. I was always amazed she had been in the Army. She was later a nurse at Eastman and had three brothers that worked there as well. Billie Stroud worked at a hospital in Livingston, Tennessee, and June McGhee in Oak Ridge. Mom and McGhee were the only two that married and both in 1944.
Mom went to work for Dr. Fox at Greeneville Hospital, a couple entrees from her diary: Mar. 5, 1943, “Miss Camlin told me that I passed my state board exams. So now I’m an R.N. what I’ve longed so long for.” March 6, 1943, “Assisted with first operation Mrs. Kyker. Hysterectomy. Room #129” She resigned and went to work at Mountain Home. She later spent 27 years at Laughlin, 12 years at Greene Valley and a short time at Takoma hospitals.
In 1975, The Sun carried an article, “Greeneville Hospital Nurses Alumni Have Homecoming-Reunion.” The alumni enjoyed a tour of the old hospital, renewed friendships during a social hour with dinner at the Holiday Inn. Out of state alumni came from as far as California and Texas to as close as Virginia and Morristown. Also in the group was Louise Blanton of Kingsport and June McGhee Young of Oak Ridge.
Mom was there, of course, as was my aunt Lillian Knipp Southerland along with a who’s who of local nurses, many that I remember.
I can’t find Blanton or Stroud’s obituaries, but I know they are here someplace. I remember Mom grieved like she had lost a sister and indeed she had. When Mom turned 90, my sisters and I gave her a birthday party, June McGhee Young, also 90, came. For a short time Mom seemed to forget that anyone else was there. I will never forget them sitting, holding hands, reminiscing about the many years gone by. They laughed, and as the time came for McGhee to return to Oak Ridge, they hugged and cried. I think they knew it would be the last time the remaining “girls in the attic” would be together in this world, and so it was. Mom passed away in 2007 and McGhee in 2011. I will always remember that Mom’s most prized possession was her nursing pen from Greeneville Hospital and Sanatorium. But maybe it wasn’t, maybe it was her memories of her sisters from the attic.