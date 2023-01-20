May 28, 1980 dawned much like any other spring day in Greeneville. There was still a bit of coolness to the morning air as the sun brought on the heat of day reflective of the coming summer months. A fog lay in the low-lying areas waiting for the rays of the sun to melt it away.
Tobacco crops were mostly planted, farmers had most of their spring cutting of hay in the barns. As the sun started to peek across the mountains, farmers were finishing milking the cows as others drove to work at places like Magnavox or Pet Milk. Downtown Greeneville still had several vibrant businesses, and there was no courthouse annex to take people away from their business in the downtown courthouse.
This was just a typical spring day in East Tennessee, more specifically in Greeneville and Greene County. In the next few hours all this would change as Greene County would make the news from New York to Los Angeles, from Detroit to Miami. Sleepy little Greeneville was about to be awakened by the breaking of the silence of normalcy. It was a day when “that would never happen here” did.
At that time, the Greene County jail was in the building now used as the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office was in a building that wrapped around what today is known as the “Old Gaol.” The “Old Gaol” part of the sheriff’s office was used as holding cells and records storage.
Where the detention center sits today was a dry cleaner and on the corner a tire store. Richland Creek as we enjoy now was under concrete.
The stillness of the day was shattered when, as reported in The Greeneville Sun, “A hostage situation erupted Tuesday afternoon and continues — not in Iran, but in the heart of downtown Greeneville — as prisoners in the Greene County jail jumped a deputy, grabbed his gun, and held him captive for now 20 hours demanding a car and release from jail.”
The deputy was David Rader. He later told the Sun he “let a prisoner out of a cell to take out a wet and smelly mattress.” Once the cell door was opened, Rader said, he “was jumped, by whom he was not sure, and two more came at him with two by fours and broom handles.” Rader was beaten and locked in a cell. His gun was taken, and more than 50 prisoners were then released. What could never happen here, was happening.
This was about 4:30 p.m., and the first indication of anything being out of sorts came when sheriff’s office dispatcher Rick Taylor received a call on an intercom system from the jail’s kitchen area. Taylor reported the call was from an unidentified jail trustee who reported a fight was taking place and that help should be summoned.
A second call was received from inside the jail that Deputy Rader had been overpowered and his gun taken. Chief Deputy Leon Davis was the first to arrive on the scene and as he parked his cruiser between the courthouse and jail, “prisoners shouted that they had Rader and his gun.” Within a half hour, every on-duty and off-duty member of the Sheriff’s Department and the Greeneville Police Department were surrounding the jail.
In a touchy moment, Davis was in the alley talking with the prisoners who held Rader’s gun on him from a window. He was ordered to remove his gun and have the other officers remove their guns and place them near the door of the courthouse. The idea was for the lone woman prisoner to slip down the back steps and retrieve the guns for the other prisoners. As Davis talked officer Jack Kelly slipped around the courthouse and placed a padlock on the outside of the jailhouse door.
The steel door into the courthouse from the enclosed walkway from the jail above the alley was welded shut. The revolt was now contained inside the jail with no chance of escape. The power and water were cut off to the facility. The jail’s trustees barricaded themselves in the jail’s kitchen area, so access to food was cut off, too.
Sheriff Gail Colyer had gone home to cut a field of hay on his farm and was quickly called back to the office. In addition to the sheriff and local police, the TBI, FBI, Tennessee State Troopers, Constables, and a SWAT team from Kingsport were called in, all armed to the teeth. District Attorney General Heiskell Winstead and his staff were involved and on location. Greeneville was shut down and all traffic rerouted around the town. Members of the Greene County Rescue Squad helped with directing traffic.
The leader of the siege was Earl Monroe Neeley from Kingsport, who had been convicted of robbing Jim Short’s tire store in Tusculum. The tire store was on the corner across from the Doak House Museum. Neely was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison and was brought back to Greeneville pending an appeal of his sentence.
Whether Neeley planned this out or it was just a spur of the moment decision is not known, but likely the latter. He likely felt a desperation at being caged up for 12 years if his appeal didn’t go his way.
At 5:30 p.m., what was described as a “shouting match” between Neeley and Sheriff Colyer began with Neeley demanding a car and the sheriff demanding Rader be released. The shouting continued with Neeley wanting a car, stating he was taking two hostages, Rader and Betty Doyle the only woman prisoner in the jail. Neeley kept screaming, threatening to “shoot someone.”
By 7 p.m., two other prisoners had joined in the fray, Mike Fann and Eddie Dean McCrainie. Betty Doyle, who was at first thought to be a hostage, could be heard giving orders in the background over the phone. She also held a mirror out of a jail window trying to see where officers were located. Sadly, she had the most to lose. Sentenced to two years for drug possession and trafficking, she was scheduled for early release in September.
By 7:15 p.m., the press corps from across the region arrived in town. A special room was set up in the Sessions Court Room for news briefings. The FBI sent in a special negotiator to talk with Neeley. As time slowly ticked by, officers were watching through key holes into the jail, and the phone negotiators were taking note of what was going on in the background. The trustees barricaded in the kitchen were also in communication with officials. A Sun photo shows a herd of TV cameras along the wall of the former Greene County Bank building.
I knew Sheriff Colyer, and a few years later he talked with me about the siege. According to him, every detail and every possible scenario was thought out. I recall him talking about the getaway car, should they give them one in exchange for Rader? He said that Rader’s safety was the priority as well as not getting anyone else hurt.
He said they discussed which car, how much gas to have in it, do they unhook the battery so it wouldn’t start, how much air to have in the tires. Do we let them get out of town or stop them on the corner? That idea was nixed because Neeley wanted to keep Rader as a hostage.
All was quiet in the jail until about 10 p.m. Greeneville police officers with high-powered rifles were stationed on surrounding rooftops. A prisoner called out, “if someone sticks a head out I’ll blow it off.”
The next day, downtown businesses were closed as traffic continued to be routed around the area. There had been two shots fired in the jail, apparently random and not involving anyone. A third was fired, striking deputy Davis’ cruiser. Officials were keeping count as to just how many of Deputy Rader’s five bullets remained in his gun.
Neeley’s parents and two brothers, along with his wife and 7-month-old daughter, came to Greeneville. They shared what a fine outstanding young man he was and that “he wouldn’t do something like this on his own” and “he would never hurt anyone.” His wife of two years, Shelby Neeley, said “I still love him, he’s a kind and gentle man, he would give you or anyone else the shirt off his back” she said. She indicated that she was going back home to wait for her man.
By the next evening a helicopter from the Tennessee Highway Patrol was brought in to buzz the jail, making a tremendous noise. I remember it well because I lived 5 miles out of town and the sound was annoying even that far out.
Neeley and the others had to have known the gig was about to come to climactic end. As darkness fell, officers made their way to the entrances of the jail. The Thursday issue of The Greeneville Sun described in detail the FBI and the SWAT teams working their way into the jailor’s apartment preparing to enter the jailor’s office. Neeley was busy on the phone with the negotiator in the now mostly dark jail.
As Neeley talked, the agents bound like cats through the door catching Neeley with phone in one hand, the gun in the other. Astonished, he turned toward the darkened figures now leaping into the room and was able to take only four steps before being subdued. Also in the room were Mike Fann and Betty Doyle, who froze.
Sheriff Colyer and other officers raced up the stairs to the cellblock where they knew Rader was being held. Colyer found Rader, took him by the hand and led him out of the jail to safety. The entire raid had taken about four minutes.
Assistant Attorney General Larry Weems announced to news outlets, “It’s over, We got’em.” The time was now 8:10 p.m., and all was again well in downtown Greeneville. Well, almost. Deputy Rader, who said he just wanted a “chew of tobacco,” was taken to the hospital to be checked out. He also wanted to go see his Momma and was looking forward to sleeping in his own bed.
Neeley, who officers identified as the “daddy rabbit,” of the jail takeover, was escorted out a side door by Assistant Greeneville Police Chief Charles Kinser and FBI Agent Ron Risner. He was taken to the Greeneville jail for safekeeping. Betty Doyle was also taken to the Greeneville jail as the two other conspirators were taken to area jails for safe keeping.
Following the siege, the culprits were brought before Judge Beckner. Neeley’s request for a new trial was overturned, and he was returned to the penitentiary in Nashville to serve his 12-year sentence. Betty Doyle, who appears to be an attractive young lady in the photos, as I said before, had the most to lose. Deputy Rader testified that she was to be another hostage but “became willingly involved in the whole ordeal.”
Instead of being considered for early release in September, Heiskell Winstead told Judge Beckner he was prepared to bring three class X felony charges against her at the next grand jury hearing. Beckner ordered her immediately transferred to the state women’s penitentiary.
Mike Fann, Edward Dean McCranie, Billy Moore and Lonnie Swartz received no leniency from the court for their involvement with the siege. All were returned to the penitentiary to serve out their sentences.
A couple photos in the Thursday, May 29, The Greeneville Sun show a jovial looking bunch above the title, “Relieved, Relaxed.” The caption reads, “Prisoners in the Greene County Jail, relieved, relaxed, but still frightened began clean-up operations immediately after the siege ended.”
The photo below that one, “Federal Room Back to Normal” reads, “Inmates of the ‘Federal Room’ of the Greene County jail were relieved when the ordeal was over, but many were mad and vengeful, stating that if the six prisoners involved in the siege were brought back into the jail one at a time, ‘we’d take care of the SOBs.’”
We have often mentioned that our choices affect not only us but others. It is sad that these folks made the wrong choices in life. It is good that Deputy Rader came out unhurt. Before I started to write this I thought about tracking down those involved to see if they turned their lives around or what happened to them.
Then I remembered all those old westerns where someone returned from prison only to be reminded of what they had done. Our old western heroes of course reminded the vengeful townspeople that they had “paid their debt to society.”
I could not help but wonder if Neeley had moved to California and become a member of Congress or something else. I was told by a former sheriff’s officer that he believed Neeley had been involved in a prison murder and was serving a life sentence. That is sad considering a young lady was waiting for her man to come home and he never did. She raised a child that never knew her father. Maybe that was for the best.
Then there is Betty Doyle, on the verge of being released and having the world turn upon her, by her own actions, of course. Hopefully, she and the others turned their lives around. I am sure they were just caught up in the thrill of the moment, but those choices define who we are and what we become.
There are some of the good guys in this story that ended up on the wrong side of the law, too. They also have paid their debt to society.
Overall, it was a community effort by law enforcement officials that never allowed anyone to get hurt, or let the situation get out of control. While it is good to thank a veteran for their service, let us not forget those who put their lives on the line daily to keep us safe. Thanks to them, all has remained quiet in Greeneville.