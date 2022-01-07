Anyone who has ever visited, or just driven through Greeneville knows about the cannonball church. Tour guides and everyone else points out the cannonball in the wall of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. It is a small part of what makes Greeneville special. It is a tie to a time when war briefly ruled the land. It is a tie to a day that placed the small East Tennessee town in history books, and in articles for over 150 years.
What few know is just how and when it got there. There have been lots of stories told over the years, and some have had fun embellishing cannon ball tales. Recently a social media site posted a story about the cannon ball and how it got there. It was not long before alternate tales and accusations started flying. I began receiving messages which were along the lines of, “you need to say something” or “you need to straighten this out.”
Where we get into trouble is taking the old stories passed down as fact. Some of our better local historians have not hesitated to embellish a story. Richard Doughty used to say with a laugh, “Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.” I thought that was a Doughty original, but Mark Twain said it first. Historian David McCullough once said that 85% of written history is incorrect. I have heard so many tales related about our local history taken as fact that I shudder when hearing them sometimes. There is so much we can’t nail down as fact which often gets repeated. I have expressed opinions which I have heard repeated as fact. I maintain folders with articles of items related to such things as that cannon ball in the church wall.
In 1958 The Greeneville Sun published a Roby School 5th grade student’s article about “Early Greeneville.” Part of this young mans article stated, “If you went to Circle Drive you could look at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church just as General Burnsides did when he invaded Greenville. He shot a cannon ball into the church. It made a big hole. The cannon ball is now on display at the church. General Burnsides was attacking General Longstreet’s army which was in the center of town at this time.”
So what is my take from this? Circle Drive is on what was earlier known as “College Hill” where Greeneville College was located, and the high ground was a favorite place for gun crews to park their cannon. The college building offered shelter for the soldiers. That is correct to a point. However, General Burnside never “invaded” Greeneville. He was here briefly following the Battle of Blue Springs. Longstreet’s army was not attacked in Greeneville and this is a total inaccuracy. But, it is printed in a newspaper. Abe Lincoln has been quoted as saying “you can’t believe everything you see on the internet” and he surely understood you can’t believe everything you read in newspapers, ether.
In 1949 The Greeneville Sun published an article, “History of The Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.” It states the church “came into being in April 1841.” It continues, “For a time the members worshiped in various homes until a small frame structure was built on West Irish and McKey Streets. This place was used until 1860, when under the ministry of Rev. John Holtsinger, the present church was begun, on the corner of North Main and Church Streets, the land purchased from Andrew Johnson.”
I have an original May 1, 1860, handwritten letter sent to the Greeneville Democrat newspaper for an ad soliciting “bids for the brick work” of the church building. I also have another note written to the newspaper on May 8, 1860, to advertise the sale of the wooden church building.
The Sun article continued, “During the Civil War enough of the church was completed to be used as a hospital for wounded soldiers in the Battle of Greeneville. The story is also told that the building was employed as a stable for horses of soldiers. Evidence of the War can still be seen in the cannon ball embedded in the façade of the church. The bell was a gift of Mrs. John H. Doughty who bought it at the sale of the Greeneville College property.”
I find the third paragraph just as interesting as it reads, “Because of the fortunes of war the church was not completed until 1875. In the early seventies the building was completely finished under the authority of John H. Doughty.” It concludes, “The bell which hangs in the tower originally came from Greeneville College, when it had its seat on College Hill in Greeneville.”
So what about that cannon ball?
A story written by Richard Doughty in “The Missionary Messenger” in July 1978 reports, “The Civil War saw the church put into various uses, as a hospital in the skirmishes around Greeneville, and even as a stable for the horses of the Ohio (Union) Cavalry. The cannon ball in the façade of the church was fired from College Hill on September 4. 1864, the day General John H. Morgan lost his life in the Williams’ Garden across the street.”
He wrote in his One Hundred Year Portrait of Greeneville, “Tradition holds that the cannon ball in the façade was fired from College Hill on that day, September 4, 1864, when General Morgan lost his life.”
A Greeneville Sun article about the church from 1998 says, “On the very day (Sept. 4, 1864) that Confederate Gen. John Hunt Morgan was killed across the street, the church was shelled, and the cannon ball in the façade of the church bears mute evidence of this fact.”
I’m going to tell you, I have seen cannon balls in the sides of brick buildings at places like Yorktown, Virginia, Fredericksburg, Virginia, and Elizabethtown, Kentucky, to name a few. Brick at that time was softer, and as I have told folks, when they hit they nested into the brick. Not always, but the ones that remain look like they were cut in half and glued to the wall. Today’s brick would shatter into pieces.
The bronze plaque on the side of the church says the cannon ball hit the church on the day Morgan was killed, September 4, 1864. Several sources concur to this.
The fifth-grader and several of the folks on social media claim it was a Union ball. Morgan’s artillery chief in Greeneville was Capt. Marcellus Jerome Clarke. He had a battery of two howitzers. They fired a smaller ball than the one in the church wall. Union sources say, “Morgan’s battery was only able to fire one volley before being overrun.”
It has always been assumed there was one cannon fired, but a battery is a least two guns, and both were fired. How do I know, accounts say the home of Jane West, just across the street was also hit. Clarke likely fired quickly and determined to not hit his own troops and may have aimed away from the street.
Since the Union sent 70 men of the 13th Tennessee on a rapid raid into Greeneville they did not have cannon. The Union cannon came up later when Gen. Gillum arrived and were not unlimbered. These guns were at Terrill Field which is where Crescent School now stands. This was a safe distance from town, but well within range if needed.
About 30 years ago, a retired Greeneville school teacher told me he was walking down the street and saw George Rhea on a ladder chiseling the brick of the church with Rex Jeffers holding the ladder. He said he knew them both and had to ask Jeffers what they were doing. Jeffers told him they were chiseling a hole in the wall to put a cannon ball. He said he asked Jeffers, “Why on earth would you be doing that?” and he replied, “We’re giving people driving by something to look at.” He said he couldn’t remember what year it was, but thought it was in the 1940s. A 1941 photo of the church clearly shows the ball in place.
I always thought this whole episode reeked of Dick Doughty. But apparently, he was not involved, even considering he was an elder of the church. I keep thinking he had to know something, this did not just happen. Yet, I cannot see him remaining silent if he was involved. That is another bit of the mystery. I have always thought he probably had something to do with it and most likely came up with the ball since he had found them on his property. Doughty and Rhea, although both closely associated with the church, were not the best of friends.
The original social media post said the building was wood, and we know that is not correct. We know it was one story built of brick. We can see just above the globe lights by the difference in the brick just how tall it was in 1860. We know the ball that struck the wall knocked a portion of it down or at least made a large hole. Since the wall was of new mortar and quickly replaced there are no tell-tale signs of the wall being repaired or replaced. Salt from passing cars and the brick being repointed over the years does not help either, cloaking many secrets.
What the bricks above the ball do tell is that at least three bricks were removed and re-mortared. So whoever removed the brick made a fairly large hole to place the ball in seeing that is was well cradled. By close photos we can see the ball was concreted in place. Interestingly, this concrete has been chiseled showing that someone at sometime has tried to remove it. I have heard stories over the years that graduating classes from Greeneville High School were caught trying to remove the ball by the police. That might explain the later chisel marks. One thing I can say from close inspection, that ball was put there not to go anyplace. If anyone takes that ball they are taking some brick with it, because that concrete is well attached.
At some point a typed paper titled “The Real Truth” was circulated. It was signed by David Rhea and relates the story of the cannon ball being placed in the wall. Rhea states that there was a blemish in the wall where the original ball had hit, and his parents took it upon themselves to place a ball where the blemish was. He states, “no one knew what happened to the original ball.” Rhea states his mother, Dinah, went to the superintendent at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery and “obtained an original ball.”
The story is that Mrs. Rhea, aka “the cake lady,” took the superintendent a cake, and he turned his head while she dropped a ball in her purse. I asked a longtime friend at the park about this and got a quick, “don’t you even go there.” It is plausible, as the park service in 1937 was very different from what we have today. National parks at that time had cannon balls, lots of them. Now whether Andrew Johnson had them might be a different story, but my guess is they did. I don’t see them in old photos but likely they were there.
In 2007 Don Miller wrote in the Greene County Pioneer, “Dinah Rhea went to Andrew Johnson National Cemetery to obtain a cannonball. An employee at the cemetery, possibly superintendent Charles F. Carver informed Mrs. Rhea that he was forbidden by law to sell or give property to anyone. He also informed her that the cannonballs in the cemetery were unprotected and that they were not visible from his office-or something to that effect. She understood him to mean that the loss of a single cannonball would be of no consequence to the cemetery. Accordingly, she took a cannonball and brought it to the church.”
At that time they were not considered the historic relics of today, they were more of a nuisance. They were everywhere! The government inherited the Confederate balls and had tons their own which had become obsolete. After distributing them to parks and cemeteries they still had these things running out their ears.
I can see a park superintendent turning his head to get rid of one. Folks carried them off all the time, their use — door stops! As for Mrs. Rhea dropping it in her purse, these things averaged 12 pounds. She would have had a heck of a purse.
In fairness to the park folks, as I said it was a different time. Most of the cannon balls were melted down in scrap drives for World War II and reused. The government also melted down thousands of Civil War cannon in the fight against the Nazis.
Nowadays the park service counts and keeps tabs on everything. They can tell you how many blades of grass are on monument hill.
The original ball could have been picked up by troops and reused. It may have become someone’s doorstop. It could have ended up across the street in the Williams blacksmith shop. Someone could have dropped it down a well to get rid of it. David Rhea wrote, “no one knew what happened to the original ball.”
There is enough evidence to say the ball that hit the church was fired the morning Morgan was killed and that it was Confederate. The plaque on front of the church says so, and that is good enough for me.
There is no question that it was put in the wall of the church in 1939 and by who. Where the ball came from, well that one is still a bit of a mystery. Mysteries are good as they allow us to embellish those local tales that get shared on social media. I don’t really see them relating the story of the ball coming from the park unless there was some truth to it. There is another version, but it basically comes down to the same story of the ball coming from the park. It could have even belonged to a park employee and not the park. Who knows?
Stories have a tendency to take on a life of their own, and it doesn’t matter what I say, some will believe whatever version they prefer. As for me, I have stated my case as we trail the past into the new year.