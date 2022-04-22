During the early morning hours of Sept. 4, 1864, as Union Cavalry troops approached Greeneville, a supposed mystery man appeared to tell them that General Morgan was at the Williams home. The mystery man has never been positively identified, if he existed at all, although one Greeneville historian said the mystery man was Edmond B. Miller. Miller was a local tailor and does not fit my description of what a mystery man should be.
The local historian who argued that it was Miller could never tell me where he got his information. I finally pinned him down and he said he was told, “Miller was supposed to have filed for a pension making the claim.” However, I was never able to find such a pension claim, and my friend Brian at the National Archives could never find one either. It is unlikely that such a document exists. It may turn up someday.
I don’t believe it was Miller for several reasons. First, Miller had no military background. Second, how could he know that troops were moving from Bulls Gap in those early morning hours to go out to meet them?
The “Bloody” Thirteenth Tennessee U.S. was led by Lt. Col. William Henry Ingerton. Ingerton was not one to be trifled with and as the old folks said, “He would just as soon shoot you as look at you.” He did just that a lot. He even had two wives at the same time. An unknown Miller flagging down Ingerton in the dead of night would have got him killed. Ingerton had been in the saddle for several wet, cold, miserable hours and would not have risked compromising his mission. He might have listened to Miller, but Miller would have been dead in the ditch as the Thirteenth rode on into Greeneville.
If not Miller, who was the mystery man? I believe it was Robert Cate Carter. When the Blanks sisters bought the dilapidated Carter home on the Rogersville Road, I started researching Carter. As I helped the girls with restoration, the first thing that stood out was the blood stains going up the stairs and the puddled blood stain in the wood floor of the upstairs bedroom. Then later, while cleaning out the fencerow, I found an upright stone and what appeared to be a grave. Was this the person who bled in the house? That mystery may never be solved.
The home was built in 1860 by Elam Carter and sold to his nephew Robert C. Carter in June 1865. Robert either lived with his uncle or nearby. Elam Carter also built the New Bethel Presbyterian Church where his son James was to be the minister but died before it was completed. The land where the home resides is part of the 1784 North Carolina land grant of John Carter. It consisted of 100 acres and included a grist mill.
At the outbreak of the war, Elam Carter and his brother Ezekial sided with the South while most of the other Carters sided with the north. In 1865 after the sale of his property, Elam took his family and moved to Arkansas. Another family gone through the gateway.
So who was Robert Cate Carter? Carter served in the war with Mexico and rose to the rank of sergeant. At the conclusion of the war, he remained in Texas, serving as a Texas Ranger. He returned to Tennessee on horseback carrying an infant daughter. Along the way he would seek out women nursing to feed his daughter. That had to be a long and tiring trip.
At the outbreak of the Civil War, he enlisted as a 2nd lieutenant at Cincinnati, Ohio, Dec. 10, 1862, in the 4th Tennessee Infantry. On April 25, 1863 at Louisville, Kentucky, his “muster in” record records, “Commissioned by General Andrew Johnson of Tennessee under act of Congress July 22, 1861. Appointed to fill original vacancy, muster made in compliance with instructions.” Apparently, Carter and Johnson were close friends, as we shall see.
His service record shows that he was “On detached service” recording the dates June 30, 1863, to Feb. 29, 1864. The next record for March and April 1864 shows him still “On detached service collecting paroled men and recruiting since February 14th, 1864.”
Another lengthy document lists all his absences and cites “Absent on detached service by order of Lt. Col. Patterson.” Patterson was, of course, Andrew Johnson’s son-in-law. They were serving under Colonel Daniel Stover, the other son-in-law of Andrew Johnson. Military Governor, Brigadier General Andrew Johnson was their commander.
Carter resigned from the 4th Tennessee Infantry citing health reasons. I happened upon an obscure muster card indicating Carter was sworn into the 10th Tennessee Cavalry the same day. It also stated his records were removed by the war department. Now things were getting fishy.
Citing family and health reasons, Carter was now a citizen farmer out the Rogersville Road, (Highway 70, aka The Lonesome Pine Trail.) This not so old, aged 40, farmer, a veteran of the war with Mexico, and man who had chased down desperadoes across Texas was not what he seemed.
On Aug. 1, 1864, Carter was mustered into the 3rd Mounted Tennessee Infantry as a Captain at Strawberry Plains near Knoxville to serve for 100 days. He was again mustered into the 3rd Tennessee Mounted Infantry at Knoxville July 7, 1865, for a period of 100 days. It states, “Commissioned from Civil Life.”
All this to show that Carter was living at home and was officially an active U.S. Army officer. To his neighbors and everyone else he was returned home after resigning his commission as a captain in the 4th Tennessee Infantry. To put it plainly, he was spying for the Union army. I should mention that I am not sure if he was spying for the army, Andrew Johnson or both. I suspect both.
Now what did Carter have that Miller didn’t? Military experience. Also, he had served in the Mexican war with General Alan C. Gillem, the commander of the Thirteenth Tennessee. He also served with Lt. Col. James W. Scully who was second in command to Gillem by rank. I had never heard of Scully until I read his account of Morgan’s death in a New Orleans newspaper. I thought his account was exaggerated and largely made up like a lot of others that never dreamed of something called the internet and the information age.
I found Scully was what he said he was. So why is he never mentioned in accounts of the Union army heroics in Greeneville? He was a lieutenant colonel of the 10th Tennessee Cavalry and likely placed there by Union generals Buell and Sherman. The Thirteenth was the governor’s guard and Andrew Johnson wanted to mount them. Buell and Sherman both opposed it. Johnson managed to find the horses. Actually, the Thirteenth went out and borrowed them. Johnson wanted his governor’s guard to be federal troops instead of state troops and again Buell and Sherman blocked that idea. Sherman said they were a “pack of thieves and no part of a soldier.”
Morgan had visited Johnson’s office in a likely attempt to capture the governor. Johnson uncharacteristically had gone home early with a fever and Morgan missed his chance. What Morgan did do was smoke one of Johnson’s cigars, read his correspondence, and leave a spur scratch on his desk. He left Johnson a note, “Andy, you really need better security, Jno Morgan Gen. 2nd Kentucky Cav. Commanding.” Johnson was livid and with his being one to hold a grudge explains why the Thirteenth Tennessee was in East Tennessee and not guarding the governor back in Nashville.
Carter would have also known some of the local men in the Thirteenth. The one big advantage he had over Miller was that he knew the “signs and counter signs” meaning he could get through the Union pickets without getting shot.
Col. Henry Lyter Giltner and his 4th Kentucky Cavalry CSA were stationed on the Rogersville Road. They were camped to the left of the modern road in the flats along the creek about a mile and a half from Carter’s house. Advance pickets would have been stationed beyond Carter’s.
I can see Carter, a harmless older man, a civilian, riding into camp, walking over to the fire where a group of Confederate soldiers were talking. He probably brought them some tobacco since he was a large grower. Maybe even some good Union coffee. He would have told them that he served in Mexico with General Morgan, and Longstreet and Picket and even Lee and Jackson. He could have told them stories about the war in Mexico. Before long he would ask, “What fights you boys been in?” and “Where you boys heading?”
Carter could have easily gleaned information to help the Federal troops. Scully does not mention Carter as it was not in his best interest to do so. He does talk about the Williams family and gives a lot of detail into the death of Morgan. Had Carter been captured, a military man out of uniform, he would have met the same fate as the bridge burners.
E. W. Doran of Greeneville gave a newspaper account of Morgan’s death. He says, “At this time Captain Robert C. Carter was stationed three or four miles north of the town. He got accurate information of Morgan’s whereabouts and sent a messenger at once to General A. C. Gillem at Bulls Gap sixteen miles distant. This information was entrusted to John Davis and two other young men of his company who rode through a fearful storm, picking their way by the lightning flashes and arriving there sometime before midnight.” It says, “Other messages were probably sent to Gillem that night from Greeneville, but this was the first received.” Considering the source, it was likely the most believed.
While indeed several accounts were received by Gillen it was likely that Carter’s would have been the most trusted. The fact that Carter sent three men with the message does not surprise me as they would have ridden separate and taken different routes in case of capture or delay. The fact Carter is never mentioned does not surprise me either as they would have sought to protect his identity and cover. Reprisals on both sides took place, and the fact Carter lived unmolested is a statement of the extent of his cover. I am sure if those missing records of his time in the 10th cavalry were to ever resurface we would know more about his service. Those disappeared for a reason, and that of course to protect the privacy of his actions.
I mentioned the relationship between Andrew Johnson and Carter. In 1862, Carter hid Johnson’s son Robert and slave Sam in a cave near his home for 4 months to keep them from being captured by Confederates. Robert Johnson wrote his father in April 1862, “Sam is still working at Bob Carter’s where I left him.” I did manage to find the closed entrance of the cave a couple years back. One account says the men came up into the kitchen to eat after dark. The old kitchen hearth stones are still in the back lower corner of the yard near the stream.
Robert Carter served on the committee planning the funeral of Andrew Johnson. This is another tribute to a man who served his community in many ways, some that may never be known, but one who also remained loyal and true to his country and his friends. And so, this is my argument that the Mystery Man of Greeneville was likely Capt. Robert Cate Carter.
It was not long after the war that Miller took his family and moved to the Sweetwater area. Several families who were persecuted following the war left the area about this time. Could Miller have taken heat over his being the suspected mystery man or was this purely coincidental? Another mystery that may never be solved.