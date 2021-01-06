Around 1994 when the movie “The Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All” came along, Bob Hurley wrote a piece in The Sun that he had discovered that a Confederate widow was indeed still living. He was amazed that a widow of a Civil War soldier could still be alive. I mailed him two clippings, one from the Sons of Confederate Veterans national reunion in which two Confederate widows attended, and one from the Sons of Union Veterans national reunion where 3 Union widows were recognized.
I wrote him, “Here are 5 besides the one you found, wonder how many more are out there that nobody knows about?” Mr. Hurley sent me an email thinking me for sending the clippings, but that was all I ever heard from it. I have read the obituaries over the years as these women, and a few others, slowly passed away.
Not long ago, I saw a list of folks still drawing pensions from wars of a century ago. That sounds like the impossible, but it is true. There were still a couple from the war with Mexico which predated the Civil War. Children of a documented soldier could apply for a pension and receive it until they married. One example is Irene Triplett of North Carolina.
In June of 2020, the New York Post reported, “Last person to receive a pension from American Civil War dead at 90.” It continued, “Irene Triplett had collected a $73.13 check every month — a century and a half after the war ended — up until her death at the age of 90 on Sunday, according to her obituary.”
Triplett’s father, Pvt. Mose Triplett, fathered her during his second marriage when he was almost 84 years old with her mother Elida Hall, whom he married when she was 34. They tied the knot in 1924. It was not uncommon at that time for young girls to marry old men. It seems that many wanted to be guaranteed that lifetime pension they would get after he was long gone. Some girls as young as 12 or 13 married men over 70. There was some form of security involved, maybe coercion from family, but I seriously doubt it was ever based on love.
Triplett was a Confederate soldier who changed sides as the war turned toward the north. In a feature article in 2014, Irene said she began chewing tobacco in grade school and was routinely beaten by teachers at school and her parents at home. Her fellow students would taunt her, saying her father was a “traitor,” before she dropped out after the sixth grade without developing reading or writing skills. “I didn’t care for neither one of them, to tell you the truth about it,” Irene told the newspaper. “I wanted to get away from both of them. I wanted to get me a house and crawl in it all by myself.”
Another article states, “Irene could not recall much of her childhood and has no recollection of Mose (her father). She has virtually no memories of fun, presents, friends, neighbors or such, as they lived so isolated, and she had to work on the farm each day, where they primarily raised chickens and kept some hogs and cows, as well.”
“She found peace at the long-term care facility where she spent her final days, telling it was the favorite place she ever lived as she filled her days watching TV, participating in crafts and attending religious services.”
So ends the story of the last Civil War pensioner to pass on. But wait! Headlines on Dec. 17, 2020 read, “Helen Jackson, Last Civil War Widow, Dies.”
“Helen Viola Jackson, of Marshfield, MO, who was the last publicly documented widow of a Civil War solider, having married an elderly Civil War veteran when she was a teenager, has died. She was 101.
Jackson died Dec. 16 at Webco Manor Nursing Home in Marshfield, Missouri, where she had been a resident for many years, according to a statement released by the Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival. She remained largely silent, even among her close family and friends about her link to the 19th century War Between the States, until three years ago, when she decided to share her complete life story as she was working on the details of her funeral with her minister. Jackson grew up in a family with 10 children and met her husband at church near her home during the height of the Great Depression.
The Daughters of the Union Veterans confirmed Jackson’s marriage using historical documents, including a signed affidavit from the last living witness to the nuptials. “I never wanted to share my story with the public,” Jackson said in an oral history recording in 2018. “I didn’t feel that it was that important and I didn’t want a bunch of gossip about it.”
James Bolin was a 93-year-old widower when Jackson’s father volunteered her to stop by his house each day and assist him with chores as she headed home from school. Bolin, who was a private in the 14th Missouri Cavalry and served until the end of the war in Co. F, did not believe in accepting charity and after a lengthy period of time asked Jackson for her hand in marriage as a way to provide for her future.
“He said that he would leave me his Union pension,” Jackson explained in an interview with historian Hamilton C. Clark. “It was during the depression and times were hard. He said that it might be my only way of leaving the farm.” Jackson, who was 17 years old, married Bolin in front of a few witnesses at his Niangua, Missouri, home on Sept. 4, 1936. Bolin recorded the wedding in his personal Bible, which is now part of a rotating exhibit on Jackson that has traveled to several museum locations, including the Laura Ingalls Wilder Home and Museum in Mansfield, Missouri.
Although the two were married, Jackson explained that the nuptials were on her terms. She still wanted to live on her family farm with her immediate family and she wanted to keep her last name, sharing the information with few individuals outside of those who had served as witnesses. “How do you explain that you have married someone with such a difference in age,” she said at the 2018 Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival. “I had great respect for Mr. Bolin, and I did not want him to be hurt by the scorn of wagging tongues.”
Jackson was wed to Bolin from 1936 until his passing on June 18, 1939. However, she never officially applied for his pension as one of her step-daughters threatened to ruin her reputation. “All a woman had in 1939 was her reputation,” she continued in her oral history interview. “I didn’t want them all to think that I was a young woman who had married an old man to take advantage of him.”
Jackson did not share her story from 1939 until the winter of 2017. She never remarried and no children were born to the union. “Mr. Bolin really cared for me,” she said in an interview for Our America Magazine. “He wanted me to have a future and he was so kind.”
Jackson received numerous accolades due to her historical status, including serving as grand marshal in her hometown’s annual Independence Day Parade. A play about Jackson’s life was written in 2019 and performed at the Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival as a fundraiser for the Randy Travis Foundation. The play was titled, “The Secret Veil” and featured several acting legends in the starring roles. She even has a star on the Missouri Walk of Fame in downtown Marshfield.
An internet search of the last Confederate widow to die says it was Maudie Hopkins. She died Aug. 17, 2008. Then it adds, “Gertrude Janeway, last known widow of a Union veteran of the Civil War died January 17, 2003.” In those famous words of Abe Lincoln, “you can’t believe everything you read on the internet.” I know it’s true that Abe Lincoln said that, I saw it on the internet and also on a T-shirt in Washington, D.C.
Since the internet says the last Union widow died in 2003 and above I gave a documented example of a Union widow dying in 2020, as well as a real daughter drawing a pension, I have to wonder how many died in the 17 years between 2003 and 2020. Are there still some out there we don’t know about? I know there are still some real sons and real daughters out there. It is interesting and nothing short of amazing that we still have those with ties to a war that ended over 150 years ago among us.
History is filled with mystery as we trail the past.