I am often asked about historic movies. In fact, I received some emails this week asking my opinions on history-related movies. I do have my opinions although, like everything else, I am no expert. I am asked what my favorite movies are and if they are historically accurate. I loved “Gettysburg” when it came out and have watched it countless times. It is good history but the movie is based on a novel. They took a lot of liberties and, since it is based on the novel, it has a lot of holes in it. It is still a good watch but if you know your history, it becomes a bit troublesome.
The 20th Maine bravely defended Little Roundtop on the second day as depicted in the movie. On the third day, Picketts Charge, the 20th Maine is right square in the middle of the Union lines, in the movie version anyway. This is fiction. The 20th Maine was sent to the rear and was nowhere near the action on the third day.
The movie has a popular lovable sergeant named “Buster” Kilrain. “Buster” helped keep Colonel Chamberlain and all the officers on their toes. He takes care of his men throughout the movie. He doesn’t shirk from his duty as a soldier, fighting alongside his men.
If you visit Little Roundtop at Gettysburg, there is a monument there to the 20th Maine. It lists the officers and, lo and behold, “Buster” Kilrain is not listed. Gettysburg rangers have told me the biggest complaint they get at Little Roundtop is people wanting to know why “Buster” is not mentioned on the monument. They do not want to hear the fact that lovable “Buster” is a fictional character.
“Gods and Generals” came out as a prequel to “Gettysburg.” It is more accurate than “Gettysburg,” but again based on a novel.
I mentioned last week that I have a lot of friends that love Mel Gibson’s “The Patriot.” It is a big time novel of a movie based on a few facts, but it’s mostly made up. The villain is British Col. William Tavington who is based on the real-life British soldier-villain in the south, Maj. Banistre Tarleton. I have heard it said that since they kill Tavington in the movie they could not call him Tarleton. Tarleton lived to return to England. I don’t know why they worried about the name — they didn’t seem to worry about a lot of other facts. Do I own a copy? Yes. Do I watch it? Yes. It is a good watch, just don’t go quoting facts you take from the movie to your friends.
In 2014 the movie “Field of Lost Shoes,” another good one, was released. I was publishing the Civil War paper and magazines at the time and was contacted by the movie publicist wanting to know if I would like to interview one or more of the actors. I jumped at the opportunity and asked to interview Jason Isaacs. Isaacs played Confederate General John Breckenridge in the movie. More of interest to me was the fact he played Tavington in “The Patriot.” I got my phone interview but Isaacs seemed annoyed that I wanted to talk about his role as Tavington instead of Breckenridge. Actually, I don’t think he really wanted to talk about anything at all.
The call was set up, and he called me. He was somewhere filming “Harry Potter,” as I recall. He finally gave me a firm “good day sir” and hung up. I went to Lexington, Virginia, for the opening gala, which he didn’t attend. I gave them some nice publicity, but Mr. Isaacs was not mentioned in my article.
One of my favorites I watch every Christmas is “The Crossing” based on Washington’s crossing the Delaware River on Christmas night 1776. This film is as historically accurate as one is going to be. Everything is well done from clothing to facts. It is entertaining, enjoyable, and puts proper faces on the characters. I will not get into Christmas movies here, we still have a few months.
The movie that I have watched more than anything else is “The Last of the Mohicans.” This film is based on facts from the French and Indian War in New York. It was filmed just across the mountain around Asheville, North Carolina. The movie is based on the James Fenimore Cooper novel by the same name. Cooper was said to have adapted his novel from the story of the capture and rescue of Jamima Boone, Betsy and Franny Callaway. The girls were taken by a Cherokee-Shawnee raiding party as they drifted in a canoe on the Kentucky River near Fort Boonesborough. They were tracked down and rescued by Daniel Boone and his party of long hunters.
Cooper loved the story and adapted it to the upper New York wilderness of the Adirondack Mountains he had visited. While there, he heard stories from the French and Indian War, also known as the “Seven Years War” as well as the “Bloody Sevens.” Producer Michael Mann wrote and directed the adaptation to film in 1992. The 1992 film does not follow the book’s storyline, but that is OK.
For years I watched this movie at least once a week, then once a month, then a couple times a year. Now at least once a year. It has it all — a period of time I enjoy, action, war, culture, a plot, a love story or two, not too distant Carolina scenery, and on it can go. It’s just a great film. The first copy I bought was VHS, then DVD. The director’s cut came out about 10 years later and at 20 we got the Blue-Ray version with another hour added back in. Some of the scenes that didn’t make a lot of sense suddenly did when the clips were added back.
When it went from VHS to DVD, some of the musical scores were changed and a few scenes changed, too. I thought changing the music part a bit strange because they removed one of the best music scores. Of course, I bought the soundtrack which was awesome in its own right. The movie’s opening music is hauntingly beautiful. The soundtrack lists it as “Main Title.” Any good Scotsman will recognize it as “The Gael.”
Still, one of my biggest infatuations with the movie was being able to recognize locations where it was filmed. I was on the board of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association for seven years and often we met at Nebo, North Carolina. Nebo is located on Lake James right where they filmed a lot of the movie. I could stand there and visualize from having seen the movie just where everything was located, where scenes were filmed. How scenes were filmed in the same spot simply using different camera locations and angles.
I knew the road was blocked off, and the boat ramp parking area was covered with sand and sawdust. Just around the corner, I found a small country store and dropped in to ask about the movie. The man behind the counter was the store owner and told me about all the actors coming in for a sandwich, soft drink, or to just hang out a while. A sheriff’s deputy came in and the store owner said, “Now there is the man you need to talk to.” He told him, “This fellow is asking about ‘Last of the Mohicans.’” The deputy told me he was assigned as security by the department and the movie company asked him to be there 24 hours a day. He said he worked his regular shift and then worked for them. He said they furnished him a trailer with a cot and he slept whenever he could.
He told me a lot of the goings on of Hollywooders in the laid-back hills of western North Carolina. More importantly, he pointed out places that I had not yet discovered.
It is amazing when one can stand at the boat ramp and visualize just where everything in the movie was located. The cornerstone of the site was the reproduction of Fort William Henry. This was not some Hollywood fort added later by magic, it was an honest to goodness wood fort. In the movie, the area looks like it had just been clear cut — and it had. Duke Power owns the property and allowed the production company to come in and cut hundreds of pine trees to build a full-size fort.
One can see in the movie just how big it really was. There was an effort to save it after the filming, but Duke Power had asked for it to be burned, citing safety reasons. Sadly, this massive structure built for this filming alone was destroyed. Duke Power replanted the area in pines once more. I have wanted to hike up to the fort location, but signs let you know the area is monitored and trespassers will be dealt with. I have never run across anyone from Duke Power to broach the subject with.
I was so in to “Last of the Mohicans” that I even joined a group in Asheville that went exploring and discovering the locations of sites in the movie. Some of the group put a book together about the movie, locations, and how to find them. It is no longer in print, which makes me happy to have my expanded version.
In 2001, we gathered at the theater in Hendersonville, North Carolina. Wes Studi, one of the movie’s main characters and an Oklahoma Cherokee who played the Huron villain in the movie, Magua, was the guest of honor. He said this was the first time he had actually sat down and watched the movie. When asked about Madeline Stowe, Studi remarked that he had her cell phone number. The group convinced him to call her. The call was on a speaker and she seemed a bit peeved at first that a theater full of people were calling her. She wanted to know where we got this number?
Studi spoke up and told her he was behind it and she started to cackle. She said she was on her way to pick up her kids at school but pulled over to talk a while. She was really getting a kick out of us being so into the movie. It was fun to hear her cackle when asked questions. One lady said the love scene with Hawkeye seemed so real. Stowe said, “what do you mean by ‘seemed real’?” and let out a big cackle. None of us knew Studi was going to be there, and getting to hear Stowe was another unexpected treat.
One thing she said was that 20th Century Fox almost scrapped the entire film because “audiences were appalled with the violence.” Compared with what we have today, this film is rather mild, I think.
I was in a North Carolina park, and there were the French cannons from the movie. They were fiberglass, and those large cannon balls they fired were basketballs painted black. They were shot from the cannon by air. Just some insider information I happen to know.
After my comments last week about my MacGregor ancestry and Campbells, a couple Campbells emailed me to let me know they harbored no ill will in their genes, or so they think. Both said they enjoy my column each week. What made this even more interesting was that I was in the middle of a book, “Clanlands” by Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, stars of “Outlander.” The two set out to explore the Scottish countryside in a van together.
On the page I just happened to be reading, McTavish was talking about his being descended from the McDonalds. The McDonalds are another of my clans. He said, “the peace-loving McDonalds were murdered in their beds by a bunch of treacherous evil Campbells.” The “Bloody Campbells as they became known.” He said the hotel they were staying at, The Kingshouse Hotel, has a sign that says, “No Hawkers or Campbells.”
Clans are hard to understand, you fight them today, fight with them tomorrow, and the next day they pay you to fight somebody else. We should be happy to live in this century.
The Blanks sisters thought it might be fun to go in search of the film sites for “Outlander” in North Carolina. A little searching and it was found the North Carolina mountain scenes that myself and others found so familiar were in fact filmed in Scotland. One writer said that it was easy to understand since Scotland and North Carolina were once joined before parting across the ocean. Guess that explains why all those Scots Irish settled in western North Carolina. Makes sense as I have written about following the settlers from Pennsylvania to Virginia to East Tennessee, with the same view of the mountain ranges in the background. They were just coming home.
With this crazy Scottish weather we are having, it may be a good time to catch a historic film or two. We have July 4 coming up quickly and a time to renew our patriotism. Catch some good pictures and let us know what you think. And I may yet need to “Trail the Past” from a trip to the bonnie Scotland. Caroline wonders if “Christmas in London” might suffice? I say not! What say you?