Today we are at the door of the New Year and I wish everyone the best of everything as we pass into 2023 at midnight. Getting here has been difficult for us all, yet in life there is the good that balances out the bad.
I left us last week on Christmas Eve. We had a major weather event that moved into the area which made the holiday miserable. I had planned to head to New Mexico for Christmas with my sister on Thursday. With the big surge of frigid arctic air with snow into the midwest I changed my plans. My sister told me not to risk it and to be perfectly honest, I was not up to taking on the elements, not on the road anyway.
Those that know me, know that I am still recovering from long-COVID. At least I hope I am going to get past this. I am still taking a handful of pills and tire easily. An 18-hour drive was not very appealing. I had asked Caroline Blanks if she would make the trip with me this time. She had been out a few times over the years so she was game for a road trip.
Since my plans had changed I went to the grocery store on Wednesday after work. I stocked up on a lot of holiday goodies, those things that I shouldn’t be eating, but it’s the holidays! Thursday in Greeneville was rather nice. I put on a roast and headed out, picking up Caroline so we could do some antiquing. I was now in the Christmas decorating spirit and found some vintage decorations at the Greeneville Antique Mall. Caroline wanted to visit a local office supply store where somebody, who was in the Christmas spirit, bought himself a new laptop and printer. Santa has to leave something, except it’s a week past Christmas and I haven’t picked it up yet.
Everyone knows we woke up Friday to snow as the arctic bulge made it to East Tennessee. Caroline and Dorothy came over to camp-out at my house, we enjoyed roast, Hallmark movies, and I had to find the guest bed in the spare bedroom. It had been a while since I have had overnight company.
Saturday, I decided to venture to the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery to get some photos of the cemetery with the wreaths in the snow. It was 6 degrees and windy. A set of lone footprints had made their way up the hill. I surmised that a ranger had made their rounds to make sure all was well. I thought to myself that if I fall, I would freeze to death before anyone would find me, but I trudged on. I never fell, got my pictures, and a bit of exercise.
Late Saturday, I made the decision to head to New Mexico on Christmas day. There was no urgency to get there or hurry to leave. I was to pick up Caroline at 10 a.m., where we took time to have Christmas with George and Dorothy.
This year I had no friends or relatives that I planned to stop and visit along the way. It was just straight driving with gas stops, usually six of them. My other grand idea was to pick up a dozen Krystal’s to munch on on the way. Krystal’s, although showing open, were closed for Christmas. The only places open for dining were IHOP and Waffle House, so we trudged on.
As we hit Memphis, Caroline said that IHOP was sounding good to her. I decided to top off the tank before the restaurant and pulled into a convenience store. My card was approved but the pump would not start. I walked in and told the guy my pump was not turned on, he said, “Man I don’t have a drop of gas in any of the pumps.”
We went on to IHOP where the waiting area was packed. There was a guy about 7-foot-tall dressed in black with a hoodie pulled over his head so that his face was not visible. After a couple weeks of Dickens, I thought he was the ghost of Christmas future. I expected him to point the way but he didn’t.
We found all those in the waiting area were waiting on carryout orders so we were seated immediately. The hostess was carrying on, “We only have one server, I don’t why the dining room is open, the dining room should be closed, I don’t know when you will be waited on.”
The waitress passed a couple times, not slowing down, she let us know she would get to us when she could. A manager brought out drinks, Caroline’s soft drink was flat so she asked for another which was also flat. The food arrived fairly quickly in spite of it all. There were no complaints with the food or the service. The waitress was also the cashier with a big pile of receipts on the counter. She was very nice and working her tail off so I tipped her 50%. It was Christmas.
We stopped at another store to get gas. You know you are in a rough neighborhood when the gas pumps are covered in graffiti. One thing I can say about the gas place as well as the IHOP is that there were a lot of interesting characters stirring on Christmas Day. It was not an area one would want to hang out in. A fellow was having words with a couple girls who must have worked for him. I guess business was a little slow on Christmas day. I thought the one in the little leopard print dress with matching shoes was sort of cute … I mean cold.
Memphis was decked out in holiday splendor. There were trees and lights, buildings were lit, and the bridges were covered in lights. As we drove, I kept a finger on the search button of the radio. I told Caroline that it was the last day to listen to Christmas music.
When heading west, there is always a feeling of relief to cross the river into Arkansas. It has nothing to do with anything except the feeling of making progress. We made it across Arkansas, then into Oklahoma in time to spend the night and dine at a Cracker Barrel in Shawnee in the morning. In addition to a good meal I got in a little Cracker Barrel shopping.
As we were leaving, Caroline noticed a Hobby Lobby nearby and we were off to shop some Christmas decoration bargains. I’m here to tell you that Oakies take Christmas bargain shopping seriously. We were lucky to get out of there without a scratch.
We saw a line at the nearby Hallmark store, so with my recent overload of Hallmark movies I was in. A lady nearby was buying items that told me she was a Hallmark movie addict. I asked if she watched Hallmark movies, she replied, “Oh yes, I’m addicted.” She said she wished they had different plot lines because they were all the same. I pulled out my phone to show her a recent Facebook post that showed scientists looking at a computer monitor, it read, “Researchers at Hallmark have discovered a new movie plot line.” Hallmark had a 50% off sale, but not on the good stuff. Sorry Hallmark, but you are way overpriced. We did stop at Hallmarks in a couple other towns finding them too to have a limited sale. I bet they wonder why they are having to close stores.
As we traversed Oklahoma I made the stop at the two Cherokee Trading Posts with their buffalo in a side lot. These make for good leg stretchers. I had to take some photos of the bison like I had never seen one before. They are magnificent, beautiful creatures. I did see a couple belts that I liked, but from experience I know they are $20 less at Gilleys back in Mosheim.
We made another gas and eat stop in Amarillo, Texas. I have long stopped at the Big Texan Steak Ranch, which is an amusing place and the food is excellent. I used to stop at the western clothing shops there, Shepler’s and Cavender’s, but since I don’t dress western much anymore I make sure to pass those too. I have driven Route 66 several times as recently as last year. There are a lot of great old attractions from the Route 66 days. The Cadillac Ranch outside Amarillo was the busiest I have seen it and even had a food truck on location. Locals have told me they don’t understand the popularity of a bunch of old cars sticking out of the ground. Build it and they will come, I guess. I stopped last year since it had been a few years for me. Nothing to get excited about, and they do now have their own visitors center.
Our next stop was another regular for me, Russell’s Truck Stop, which is in Glen Rio, New Mexico. Russell’s has a car collection in its museum that is amazing. Two of my favorites are the 1955 and 1959 Corvettes. Marilyn Monroe and Elvis are all over the walls, so yes, it is a fun must stop for me.
Our next stop was Lowes in Tucumcari, New Mexico. My sister Gwen’s Gray Station Ranch is 18 miles outside Tucumcari. We stopped at Lowes, a grocery store, to stock up on food supplies for our stay. I called Gwen so we could pick up items for her while we were there.
It was dark as we headed out into the mesa lands to a brilliant red sunset. Caroline took some photos as we drove. It was a good feeling to know that we had finally made it safely to our destination.
As we drove on Christmas day I felt the letdown or the brick wall syndrome of it all ending so suddenly. Christmas songs lacked the joy of a day or two before. It was like something was missing or I had missed out on something.
Tuesday, Caroline and I drove in to Tucumcari to visit with some friends. Gwen’s dog and my ride-around buddy, Turbo, on previous trips, was at the vet’s due to a mild stroke a week earlier. We stopped in and I took Turbo out where he was ready to climb in a truck, anybody’s truck, to go for a ride. Caroline talked to Gwen about her and Dorothy adopting Turbo since Gwen is not able to care for him. The vet however advised against moving him to Tennessee. She said that since he is 15 years old he was better to spend his final days with them.
Not being able to bring him home with me, as well as having a sister not doing too well herself, only added to my own post-holiday blues. I missed Tucumcari Main Street executive director Connie Loveland, who was out of town. We photographed Rawhide Days together a few years back. Connie is one of the premiere western photographers.
We stopped at another Route 66 icon, the Teepee gift shop. Gar Engman is another friend I have to drop in on. I always find some cool souvenirs for some of my friends.
We visited Ranch Supply a popular tourist spot with excellent BBQ. Tractor Supply was another stop to pick up a few items. We managed to open some presents with Gwen. Caroline and Dorothy had filled three stockings with small gifts which they took the time to individually wrap. It was small sampling of Christmas fun a couple days after the day.
To be honest this has been an enjoyable Christmas season from beginning to end. Friday night, Tennessee played Clemson in the Orange Bowl. The ball drops across the country at midnight as well as right here in Greeneville. I encourage all to go down to Main Street and experience it in person one time. Next week is the 12th day of Christmas with Old Christmas at Sycamore Shoals in Elizabethton. There is a lot going on to curb that post-Christmas letdown or hitting that brick wall. We can all make the most of the winter season as we trail the past together.