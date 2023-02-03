Someone asked recently if I had heard about the local preacher who willed his farm to Eleanor Roosevelt?
The preacher was Rev. A.B. “Boot” Starnes who lived in Smithtown near Jeroldstown. When Starnes died in 1947 it caused quite a stir because he willed his farm to Eleanor Roosevelt, the wife of FDR. In fact, Starnes had named the by then deceased President Franklin Delano Roosevelt as executor of his will. Since FDR had died before Starnes, the duty of executor fell on local attorney Frank Berry. You’ve heard of opening a can of worms, well this is it.
This story made newspapers across the country. Big bold headlines read: “ECCENTRIC E-T FARMER LEAVES ESTATE TO ELEANOR ROOSEVELT.” Followed by bold sub-headlines: LATE PRESIDENT NAMED EXECUTOR OF LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT.” Followed in more bold type: “Love for the Roosevelts, Tendency to Pacify Unusual Whim Only Explanation For Decision Of Retired Greene County Farmer, Minister.”
Another bold sub-headline: “Property Consists Of 240-acre Farm Valued At Approximately $25,000.00, Growing Crops On The Land At The Time, Livestock, And Buildings.” As time progressed the value kept dropping finally being “below $8,000.”
The Greeneville Democrat-Sun reported that they had “attempted to call Mrs. Roosevelt to get a statement from her relative to what she intends to do about this recently acquired windfall as well as to inform her about this unusual quirk in the will of Mr. Starnes.” It went on to explain that Mrs. Roosevelt was not at home in Hyde Park, New York, and not available for comment.
The Democrat-Sun also pointed out that it had launched the story that went worldwide with the Associated Press. They took a photographer out to Starnes’ farm, developed the photos, then drove the photos to Knoxville where they were flown to the AP headquarters in Atlanta and the next morning when the bell rang as the teletype machine cranked up, the first item was: GREENEVILLE, TENN.
The top front page of the Wednesday Aug. 13, 1947, The Greeneville Democrat-Sun has a photo of the Starnes home captioned: “Mrs. FDR’s New Country Home.” Below the photo it reads: “This Is Eleanor’s Now. The Above picture was made by Jimmie Shelton, Moody Photographer, showing the Old Home Place of Rev. A.B. Starnes, who died recently leaving it to Mrs. Roosevelt. Rev. Starnes lived in this house for about 53 years. It is located on the peak of one of the many hills that dot this 247-acre farm.”
The Democrat-Sun published a copy of Starnes’ will. Item one, as in all wills, was for his debts to be paid. The second item “I hereby bequeath and give to Mrs. Franklin D. Roosevelt all my real estate consisting of about 150 acres of land, located in the 16th Civil District of Greene County, and her bodily heirs, except for five acres which I give to the Starnes Sun Rise Church and grave yard to be kept in good condition by the said Mrs. Franklin D. Roosevelt during her lifetime and at the death of her bodily heirs.” By the time the will was probated, the property had increased to 247 acres.
The third provision was for his niece Artie Starnes to have lifetime rights to occupy and live in his “old home place during her lifetime free from all obligations for rents or demands of same.”
The fourth provision provided for the erecting of a tombstone on his grave “at a cost of not more than Two-Hundred Dollars.” It also provided for a moment that “if same shall not be erected by me before my death, I further direct that each and everyone buried in said graveyard the name of same shall be engraved upon said monument.” This he competed before his death.
The fifth directed sale of his personal property to cover debts, then the remainder belonged to Mrs. Roosevelt. The sixth appointed Franklin D. Roosevelt as executor of the will. It was signed “This 27th Day of December 1941.”
Bob Hurley was put on the story by Mary Lou Hull Wexler. He went in search of the Starnes property where he met a gentleman who farmed the place and gave him a tour.
So, just who was A. B. Starnes? A search of census records shows his name was Alexander, as years passed, he was Alex and then A. B. In 1900 his mother, Jane (Lane) was listed as head of household. In 1910 he identified his occupation as Poultry Raiser. In 1930 he reported his highest education was 3rd grade. Except for the one year he always listed his occupation as “farmer.” His obituary says he was a “retired Baptist Minister.”
Starnes was a regular advertiser in The Greeneville Democrat-Sun where he listed “the full-blooded Bronze Turkey to sell at $12.00 a pair.” This was in February 1923, $12 could buy a lot of things in 1923. In April that year he advertised, “I still have Bronze Turkeys to sell and have turkey eggs 20 cents each.” He also raised cattle and tobacco.
At some point Rev. Starnes had built a small church, Sun Rise Church, on his property. Above it on the hill was a small family cemetery. I cannot find when the Starnes-Smith Cemetery was started, his grandparents were likely the first buried there. A notice in the paper in June 1928, “There will be a birthday dinner at the home of A.B. Starnes. June 24th, 1928 also a Decoration at the Starnes and Smith graveyard at two o’clock in the afternoon. Everyone is invited.”
In June of 1930 the Democrat-Sun gave notice of “Decoration at Starnes and Smith Cemetery” Held on the fourth Sunday in June, “Music will be furnished by a quartet composed of the following men, Chief Marion Laughter’s, Messrs., J. A. Rush, Clarence McKay, Roy McKay, and Hays Hull.” Laughter’s was the Greeneville Police Chief. Hull, a blacksmith and noted singer, was Mary Lou Wexler’s father, which is likely why she was able to tip off Bob Hurley to the story. She told him she had been along for the decoration service. The last decoration there seems to have been held in 1946.
The 1930 US Census lists Alex B. Starnes age 53, as head of the household, and living with him, Artie J. Starnes 27, identified as his niece. The August 12, 1947, Democrat-Sun had a photo of Starnes and his niece identified as Mrs. John Paul Jones “showing some of the early baby shoes of Mrs. Jones who was raised by Mr. Starnes since she was sixteen years old.” It is the only look we have at Starnes. Both are dressed for church and Starnes is holding a pair of baby shoes in his uplifted hand.
This photo was made by Moody Studio of Greeneville. This is another twist to the story, why would they have a photo, which was expensive at the time, taken with him holding her baby shoes?
Starnes’ 1947 obituary says “He was stricken while visiting his niece and nephew Mr. and Mrs. John Paul Jones of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and was never able to return home.
The August 12, 1947, Democrat-Sun front page is about the Eccentric E-T Farmer, “Mr. Starnes has some living heirs, some of which were very close to him, in fact that apparently proves how peculiarly eccentric he was, but at the same time hardly explains why the Roosevelt family is included so prominently in his last will and testament. His survivors include two brothers, Bill and John Starnes of Greene County, one sister Mrs. Mary Kilday of California, and a niece and nephew Mr. and Mrs. John Paul Jones of Fredericksburg, Virginia.”
The article continued that Mr. Jones, “husband of the favored niece” came to Greeneville to see the will probated when the “peculiarity of this man, who is not only a retired farmer, but a retired minister, was discovered.” My question is, do farmers and ministers ever really retire?
This entire article is a good read, continuing, “This reporter accompanied by a photographer and guide was struck by the inaccessibility that characterized the trip from the city of Greeneville to the country home, a distance of about 16 miles. The winding road led over hill and dale, through creeks and over well neigh impassable hills past rural farm houses and tobacco fields and finally through the very center of a well-filled creek that led to the estate where Mr. Starnes had lived his entire life of 71 years being in the same house.”
“The house and farm was a place of beauty with rolling hills, verdant fields, that were bursting with growth, farm stock grazing near the rapid flowing stream that intertwined its serpentine way through the hills and the house itself, a two story structure that had been built on a high hill overlooking the creek and some nearby timberland.”
“Not far from the house and located on another hill was the family graveyard and church built many years ago by Mr. Starnes. In the center of the graveyard was a large tombstone on which was carved the names of many of his family and friends, several of who are still living and the names of several Presidents of the United States.”
In the meantime, the VFW had contacted Mrs. Roosevelt asking the farm or part be given to disabled veterans. The “Colored citizens of Greeneville” asked that it be given to “colored” folks for a “colored farm.”
It was also found that Mr. Starnes had a second will and that he had purchased 52 acres of land in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He had deposited some cash in a local bank while spending eight months with his niece and her husband there. This second will was to be handled by J.A. Susong, Fred Parvin, and Frank Berry with each getting $25 for their services.
Those who have read my column know by now that I like to walk the ground and see things for myself. I want to understand the lay of the land and take my own photos. Last Saturday after a little research I figured out where the old Starnes place was. Even with modern roads, I don’t think many can find this place nestled, or should I say hidden, in the hills of northern Greene County.
I was hoping the old cemetery had not been destroyed and that the buildings might still be there as well. Walking past a barn I saw what looked like an old house and realized it was not the farmhouse. I did see the farmhouse in the distance and got some good photos of it. It looks like it could be lived in without much trouble.
The problem was just which hill was the cemetery on? I stood and looked thinking, now if I was a cemetery, which hill would I be on? You might find that laughable, but as someone that has tracked a lot of these down, there is some rhyme to the reason. I went with the woody patch and what looked like a fence around it.
Sure enough at the top of that first hill was the cemetery and everything else fell in place. That first building had to have been the Sun Rise Church. This must be one of the most beautiful places on earth in the springtime. I could live there.
The monument was still in the cemetery, that was the one thing I wanted to see as well as A.B. Starnes’ grave marker. Thankfully, cattle had been kept out and the cemetery was protected. The tall old trees had kept undergrowth down and protected the stones from weather erosion.
That mystery marker with friends and presidents on its back, has on the front, what I deduced to be a genealogy with his grandparents, parents and then a list of brothers and sisters. I verified this with census records. Artie Starnes’ name is on the bottom left. The marker reads, Sun Rise Church, Starnes & Smith Cemetery, June 30, 1944. Starnes’ grandparents were likely the first to be buried there. His father John Starnes, a Civil War veteran, lies in an unmarked grave.
Since we are running out of space, Mrs. Roosevelt declined to accept the gift. The appellate court ruled his closest heir was his niece Artie Starnes Jones. This was in January 1949. The appeals court in April ruled the estate be divided among “his heirs at law.” The Greeneville Sun account of the ruling ended with why Starnes may have held a fondness for the Roosevelts, “Starnes, a bachelor, was a staunch Democrat.”
Artie apparently inherited the bulk of the property and on May 10, 1950, at 10 a.m., 200 acres were sold at auction. Farm equipment, “4 milch cows, a sow and 8 piglets” were sold. The sale ad read, “This is the most talked about farm in Upper East Tennessee.” Indeed.
The Sun reported Feb. 6, 1958, that “Mrs. Artie Starnes Jones of Virginia passed away recently and was buried in the Starnes family plot in Smithtown near Oakdale.” Yes, Artie Starnes returned home to the family farm where she rests today.
This story has more twists and turns than the road getting to the Starnes farm. I am sure we will revisit this again as we trail the past together.