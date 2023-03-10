Last weekend Greeneville was full of C.A.R.s, I’m not talking about Corvettes or Porsches, I’m talking about the Children of the American Revolution. There were more than 150 parents, guests and children here for their annual state conference.
The significance of them being here is that this is the first time it has been held in Upper East Tennessee. That is thanks to 16-year-old Ivan Daniels of Limestone serving as state President of the Tennessee Society this year. He is the first youngster from our region to serve as state president and the president is who chooses the location of the state meeting.
C.A.R. members who are elected to a state office have a “senior” adult leader that works with them offering advice and guidance. Officers serve a one-year term, while seniors serve a two-year term.
Ivan’s Mom, Melodie Daniels, served as state senior president the past two years. Ivan’s younger brother Cohen was elected to serve as state president for the coming year. That is an incredible feat for the multi-talented Daniels family. Two years ago, Cohen, was elected state chaplain and asked his “Uncle Tim,” yes me, to be his Senior Chaplain.
Friday dawned with tornado and high wind warnings. Yet, all those traveling from the western parts of the state as well as other states made their way to Greeneville. Most were safely within the walls of the General Morgan Inn as the period of rough weather arrived.
Ivan selected the General Morgan Inn for this year’s conference and as “Uncle Tim” always says, “you can’t mess up anything at the GMI.” Ivan’s state theme this year is “Saluting Our Children Soldiers.” This project focused on “bringing awareness to the many young boys who served as soldiers during the American Revolution. They sacrificed to contribute to the cause of American liberty although they were younger than 16 years of age. Yet, their poignant stories are mostly unknown, often overlooked, or just plain forgotten.” There are records of children as young as 7 serving and as young as 14 being killed in action.
Ivan hoped that this, his year of bringing the story of the children soldiers to light and his fundraising efforts, would culminate in the placement of a monument in their memory at Sycamore Shoals State Park. This was a monumental undertaking for the 16-year-old, for sure. Ivan related during the banquet that at age 9, when he first started drum lessons to be a part of the Watauga Valley Fife & Drum, that one of the local drummers during the Revolution was the same age as him. This sparked his interest in researching these “children soldiers.” Did he reach his goal? Well, I’ll tell you that toward the end of this column.
This past weekend, I’m here to tell you, was like someone backed a giant dump truck of “special” up to the GMI and dumped it in the hotel. Every event and activity, and every person was special. From one moment to the next, was nothing short of a special moment, culminating in special memories for youngsters and adults alike.
I arrived about 8 p.m. Friday to find the place already hopping. It was good to see so many familiar faces as I entered the hotel. The first to come running up and give me a big hug was Alyvia Baxter, age 11. Alyvia is the society State Chaplain and we first met last year during the national officers swearing in at Mount Vernon.
There were a lot of fun attractions for the youngsters, such as a Children Soldier Recruiting Station Photo Booth. Here they could put on a soldier’s coat and hat and get their photo. There was color guard training, and for those serving as a “page/aid.” One room had two tables with members making cards to send to disabled veterans. 8:45 brought about the state board of management meeting which included members for the first part of the meeting.
It is interesting to see how the adults and the members work together. The age of the members run from the two newborns there to age 21 when they age out. The seniors range from those aged out to young mothers to two ladies who had worked and supported the society for over 50 years. An additional role for me was representing the Tennessee Society Sons of the American Revolution.
Saturday morning came early with the “procession,” the marching in of the officers and pages to an enthusiastic welcome from the seniors and guests. Each society officer and senior officer had a marked seat. Ivan Daniels called the meeting to order. Brandon and Clarissa Day brought their infant daughter who was brought to the podium where Ivan Daniels and Fort Watauga Society president Daniel Hobbs signed her papers to become a member. They of course received a standing ovation.
Also in attendance was Nicole Chapin, whose youngster had became the society’s youngest member a few months earlier. Make note, at 4 months of age, the two youngest members in the state are from here!
As soon as the morning session wrapped up we were off to the Henson Farm out Highway 107. This had been the home of James Sevier and he is buried in the Sevier Family Cemetery there. Ivan wanted to place a marker there as part of the “Children Soldier” recognition and for all those from across the state to take part. James was a 15-year-old soldier during the Battle of Kings Mountain. Ivan portrayed him during this year’s march to Kings Mountain.
The Overmountain Victory Trail Association set up tents and chairs. The farm owner had unrolled a round bale of hay across a muddy area which made getting through the barn lot much more pleasant. I thanked him later for “sacrificing” a bale of hay to keep us out of the mud.
Alyvia welcomed those gathered, I gave the prayer, and Ivan Daniels presented a short talk, “In the Words of James Sevier” based on James’ letter to Lyman Draper. I then spoke using Genesis 35:19-20. “The use of grave markers is an ancient custom, remembering when Jacob marks Rachel’s grave setting up a ‘pillar’ at her grave. In the earlier Memorial Service during the morning session, I used Proverbs 22:28 “Remove not the ancient landmark, which thy fathers have set.”
Alyvia led a prayer of dedication for the marker we had placed. She and I then removed a piece of leather coving the marker until the time for it to be revealed. The OVTA held a “Mourn on Arms” with a Fife and Drum salute by Ivan and Cohen Daniels. The OVTA then fired a volley in honor of James Sevier and the children soldiers. Alyvia led the benediction, and we were back off to Greeneville.
It was 1 p.m. and we were all gathering at the Capitol Theatre for lunch and a movie. The ladies of the Nolachuckey DAR helped set up a sandwich buffet which included bread along with meat and cheese trays from Mountain View Country Market and Bulk Foods.
The movie was “Davy Crockett King of the Wild Frontier,” many of these youngsters had not been exposed to our local hero in the fashion they were on this day. Davy Crockett himself made an appearance on stage to “spin a few yarns,” no, it wasn’t me, but Ivan in the persona of Crockett.
There was plenty of drinks and popcorn which made the show all the more enjoyable. Sharing the experience of a historical movie in a historic movie theatre, with a host of folks enjoying the experience for their first time, was, as they say, priceless.
Next, a group of us made our way down the street to the City Garage Car Museum. Kent Bewley is a C.A.R. alumni and graciously welcomed the members and guests to visit with him and his car collection. I noticed that there was no age-barrier when it comes to classic cars. There was a lot of oohing and awing and wows. Our visit concluded the activities of the afternoon.
The evening would bring the culmination of the weekend activities. If one thought it couldn’t get any better, well, it could, and did. As the 6 o’clock hour neared there was a flow of well-dressed folks arriving at the ball room of the hotel. The entrance had a rainbow arch of blue, white and black balloons with the children soldier logo on each.
The theme for the evening was “A Night on the Wild Frontier.” The tables had black tablecloths with paper placemats that were a cross section of a log. Each table had black bears wearing coonskin caps. Each table had a spattering of twinkling lights that reminded one of fireflies. The house lights were dimmed to give the full effect. Those twinkling lights reflecting in tea and water glasses in the dark room gave the feel of something magical about to happen.
Before the program began with the “Processional,” which is the marching in of officers and pages, Gray Bobo, South Carolina Society president, oriented the group on the proper procedures for cheering and clapping. Drum rolls with hands on the dinner table was acceptable too. When the “Processional” got under way it was amazing to see the look on the faces of those youngest of the members marching in first to a standing ovation, with clapping and cheers.
When President Daniels, wearing a black tux, appeared at the door, the house erupted the loudest of the evening. He called the meeting to order and Alyvia Baxter gave the invocation. Dinner followed, and remember the “Uncle Tim” quote, “you can’t mess nothing up at the GMI.” The buffet meal was incredible as always.
Following the meal, Ivan introduced special guests to bring greetings. These included national officers of C.A.R. The State Regent of DAR also presented Ivan with a check for $2,400. I was introduced as representative of President Underdown and the members of the Tennessee Society Sons of the Revolution. I presented Ivan an award on behalf of the Watauga Chapter SAR, and he and Senior C.A.R. President Melodie Daniels awards on behalf of the state society SAR. I finished up by presenting him with a check for $1,500 on behalf of the Tennessee Society SAR. Also I presented certificates to C.A.R. members who are also member of SAR. Our Fort Watauga Society received several awards for their projects.
A big part of the “special” evening was coming next. Unknown to Ivan, a drum mentor of his, David Loyal (U.S. Army, SSG, founder and Co-owner of Loyal Drums with wife SFC Kara Loyal, U.S. Army.) was the guest speaker. This had been kept a secret from Ivan and he did not know until they arrived. Loyal shared his background as a drummer in the Old Guard of the U.S. Army. He said that Ivan had asked him a couple times about his having a Revolutionary ancestor and he told Ivan his family was too new to this country. Just recently he found that he did in fact have a Revolutionary ancestor who was a drummer in George Washington’s First Regiment, the predecessor of the Old Guard also known today as the 3rd Infantry Regiment formed in 1783.
Loyal and his wife had driven all night to be here because she is still active duty and they had to wait until she could leave the base. She was in the back of the room tending to their 2- and 4-year-old children. He asked Cohen Daniels and his wife to come play fife and he and Ivan were to play the drums. As Ivan was strapping on his drum, Loyal said, “Ivan, get your drum and play it.”
Loyal handed Ivan a drum case that contained a Loyal drum, the drum that every serious drumming student longs for. This one was custom designed and hand crafted by Loyal for Ivan with his Saluting Our Children Soldiers logo hand painted by artist Virginia Wilkos. Ivan just about lost it but regained his composure quickly. Brother Cohen presented him a new leather sling for the new drum, a gift from the members of T.S.C.A.R. State Board.
We were presented with a special, really, really, special Fife and Drum concert by the Daniels boys and the Loyals. It could not have been any better if the evening had ended there, but it was far from over.
Following the recognition of Patrons, Society Awards and State Awards, Ivan again introduced the state project of recognizing the children soldiers by placing a monument to be dedicated to them at Sycamore Shoals State Park. Following this it was revealed for the first time, even Ivan did not know the amount of funds raised for the monumental task. Finally, it was revealed, over $21,000. That is more than double any state project has ever collected.
There was a slide show of Ivan’s year as State President as well as his years growing into this evening. I had to smile at photos I was in when Ivan was a couple feet shorter than me, now he looks down at me.
There was the introduction of the new State Officers and their installation into the new positions. Alyvia gave the benediction, but Katie bar the doors, the party was just starting.
At the rear of the room was another “Processional.” Ivan was the first in the door this time and each officer, or older teen, escorted a younger member. These older members were involving the younger newer members by partnering with them. It was an impressive sight. Did I say “special”?
Ivan had met Kevin Spence Baker, N.S.C.A.R. Honorary National President from Georgia who is a fantastic DJ, and he offered to come DJ the party. He not only played music, but led dances and involved all ages including adults, but not this one! It was extraordinarily fun to watch. What an incredible evening this was.
I am going to say one thing, I was involved in several youth organizations, and I have never seen any that nurtures children by engaging them in activities like the Children of the American Revolution does. The youngest are just as involved as the older teens. Parents are not doing the projects for them; they are doing them themselves. Alyvia put all our Chaplain activities together. It’s amazing and impressive. Need I say again, this weekend was special.