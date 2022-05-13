Anyone who has read many of my articles knows that my favorite period of time is the Colonial period. In those days before the internet, telephone and television, colonials enjoyed theater. Theater has been around for as many as 500 years before the birth of Christ, maybe even longer. We can blame it on the Greeks.
According to PBS: “The Origins of Theatre — The first plays were performed with just one actor (called a protagonist) and a chorus of people who helped him to tell the story. However, throughout the 5th century BC playwrights continued to innovate.
“The first plays were performed in the Theatre of Dionysus, built in the shadow of the Acropolis in Athens at the beginning of the 5th century, but theatres proved to be so popular they soon spread all over Greece. Drama was classified according to three different types or genres: comedy, tragedy and satyr plays.”
Here in the new world, theater was prohibited in New England because of their strong Puritan beliefs. The theater would eventually find its way to New York, Philadelphia, Boston, and Charleston in the 1720-30s thanks to leading British citizens who desired a bit of culture. Men hung out at pubs, but theater gave them a place to escort their women bedecked in their best finery.
The first theater in North America was built in the capital of Virginia, Williamsburg, in 1716 after several English actors arrived in the more-accepting South and began performing plays. You know, our Scots Irish ancestors who worked and fought hard all day then liked to enjoy a good time in the evening. Acting ensembles and student groups performed plays, which for the most part were amateur productions in makeshift theaters and temporary venues — anything from a barn to a large tavern room.
In frontier Williamsburg, everyone had been starved for culture and when they could get a taste, they indulged. The Williamsburg theater brought about the conduct which fed the churning and turning that undergirded the notion of freedom. Yes, those early ideas of revolution and independence were first fueled by theatrical plays.
Two young Virginians who soaked up the theater were George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. One biographer wrote, “Washington went to the theater just about more than anyone we have recorded,” adding, “He loved comedy, he loved tragedy, he loved it all.”
The plays at this time were written in England although some adaptions of earlier Greek and Roman plays were performed. Washington, in much the same fashion as he enjoyed the churches he attended, purchased a family box.
Jefferson on the other hand preferred the pit. The pit was a hole in front of the stage, what we might today call the orchestra pit. These colonial plays were heavy in sexual inuendo and quite raucous. Many of the plays were not suited for the finer genre of women. Women of breeding would find them quite repulsive in fact.
The sets were as complex as what we have today with painted backdrops, they imported the latest light machines from London, men with sprinkler cans in the catwalk could make it rain, and thunder was a cannonball being rolled down a wooden trough.
Jefferson liked to be close to the action in the riotous pit. Since the popcorn machine was not yet available, such rarities as apples and oranges were enjoyed by theater-goers. The cores and peels found their way onto the stage hurled at the actors. Beer and rum flowed freely and so did the revelers in the pit. Unwelcome intruders trying to crawl up on the stage were greeted by sharpened spikes. Although these didn’t stop them from trying.
Things in the pit area could get rather wild, at times becoming more entertaining than the stage play. Men who left the wives at home found company in the pit area with ladies of dubious repute, many known prostitutes. As the alcohol took effect and coins changed hands all sort of mischief took place in plain view of everyone in the theatre. The pit may have been a bit dark, but it wasn’t that dark.
Jefferson was younger than Washington, and nothing is recorded about his committing any mischief in the pit. These plays lasted three to four hours, and I am sure Jefferson was amused by it all, and he probably got his money’s worth from the play going on before his eyes as well as the one on the stage.
We do know from his diary entries that Jefferson attended one play for 11 days straight. Washington attended the same play for five straight nights. This was before television, and after a day arguing politics with sweaty old men in the House of Burgesses all day, the two men had few choices. They could spend the evening in a local tavern with drunk, sweaty old men, or go to the theater full of drunk, sweaty old men, and prostitutes, while enjoying a play.
Some sources say that Washington, “preferred watching from the pit despite being of the higher gentry class than other patrons seated there.” I would imagine if he did choose to join Jefferson in the pit it was when Martha was not in attendance. The Williamsburg theater also had a gallery, or balcony. The gallery was for the “lesser sort” — students, sailors, Irish and even slaves. I have heard it said many times in churches and even in our own Capitol Theatre, the folks required to sit in the balcony had the better seats. In England, this “lower sort” could determine a play’s success and became known as “the gallery gods.”
William Hallam and his brother Lewis Hallam were the first to organize a complete company of professional actors called The London Company of Comedians in Europe to bring to the American colonies. They had seen moderate success but then eventual failure in England, so they decided to try their luck in America. They had their first performance in Williamsburg in 1752, where they rented a large tobacco barn which they altered to meet their needs. Their opening play was Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice, and music was supplied by a single player on a harpsichord. It was said that the venue was so near the forest that the players were able to shoot wild fowl from the windows of the building.
Responding to a growing sense of national pride, they renamed themselves the American Company of Comedians in 1763. They toured and converted theaters up and down the East Coast including the Southwark Theatre in Philadelphia, the first permanent playhouse in America built in 1766. They also built the John Street Theatre, later known as the Theatre Royal, in New York in 1767. “The Prince of Parthia,” a Neo-Classical tragedy by Thomas Godfrey, was the first stage play written by an American to be presented in America by professional actors on April 24, 1767.
With the coming of the American Revolution in 1775, there were frequent attempts to ban plays during the Revolutionary War period, including a 1774 decision by the Continental Congress. This was a result of the opposition to British imports, as most plays were from England, as well as objections to the supposed frivolous nature of drama and other entertainments during the dangerous political crisis.
Founding father Samuel Adams, also father of a good American beer, condemned theatrical performances, saying they led to “vice idleness, dissipation, and general depravity of principles and manors.” Next time you’re enjoying a play be sure to lift your glass to Sam. Sam likely was unhappy the theater took business away from his tavern.
However, that stoutest proponent of theater in America, George Washington, ordered a theater to be constructed at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, in 1778. The cold, miserable winter was the lowest point of the revolution, with over 2,500 of Washington’s 12,000 soldiers dying of exposure, disease and starvation, prompting Gouverneur Morris to describe the struggling revolutionaries as “an army of skeletons … naked, starved, sick, discouraged.”
Yet, Colonel William Bradford Jr. would be able to record in a letter in May 1778, “the Theatre is opened — Last Monday Cato was performed before a very numerous & splendid audience.” Washington’s decision to end this demoralizing winter by dedicating the Americans’ desperately limited resources to the construction of a playhouse and staging a theater production is made even more baffling when one considers the content of the play being performed, Cato. But Cato himself says, “What a pity it is that we can die but once to serve our country.”
Cato was Washingtons favorite play, which he saw many times in various cities as he quoted or paraphrased lines from it in his correspondence over the course of four decades. The first known occasion when he cited it was when he identified himself with one of its characters in a letter to Sally Fairfax in 1758.
Cato was symbolic for Washington. It was almost religious to him. He had found in Cato a moral, political, and social cause worth risking everything for, even dying for.
While the Valley Forge encampment had in general been a dispiriting affair, it is important to note that shortly before the staging of Cato the encamped soldiers had received news on Feb. 6 that the Franco-American alliance had been signed in Paris and that French reinforcements were in route to support the flagging American cause.
Also in late February, the Prussian military officer, Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben, arrived at Valley Forge and commenced training soldiers in close-order drill, instilling new confidence and discipline in the demoralized Continental Army.
The performance of Cato for the American revolutionaries, far from being dissuaded by Cato’s failure, can be seen to be both exploiting the similarities of theirs and Cato’s circumstances as well as the differences. With the dark, cold days of winter behind them, the new French alliance, and the spirit and discipline wrought by von Steuben, the warm sun rising brought hope and determination that the war for independence would be won. To think that this new constitution among the soldiers was brought about partially anyway, by theater.
Thomas Jefferson, we know, attended his first play at age 19 in 1763 while a student at William & Mary. According to the Monticello webpage, “On May 2, 1768, George Washington and Thomas Jefferson both attended the theater in Williamsburg. In his diary, Washington recorded, ‘Went to Williamsburg with Colo. Bassett, Colo. Lewis & Mr. Dick. Dind with Mrs. Dawson & went to the Play.’ Jefferson’s account is even more concise. In his Memorandum Book he simply noted, ‘Pd. At play house 5/.’ The play in question was put on by the Virginia Company run by David Verling, the company’s actor-director, at a playhouse on Waller Street behind the colony’s Capitol.” There is much we don’t know about that evening. We don’t know which play Jefferson and Washington saw. The Virginia Company offered a broad repertoire that included Shakespeare and Restoration comedies. Nor do we know whether Washington and Jefferson actually met each other at the theater that evening. The two tall Virginians would have been hard to miss. Nonetheless, that evening is important because it is the ﬁrst time that the two great Virginians can be placed in the same room at the same time. There is little doubt that they already knew or knew of each other.
Today, thanks to the dollar bill, we see Washington as a stoic and unapproachable figure, but in reality, he was a man who loved entertainment and the company of others. There are many accounts of his dancing late into the night at various balls, cotillions, and parties. He loved theater and attended plays of all sorts throughout his life.
Jefferson, too, loved theater, and given his and Washington’s differences, they both shared a strong common bond, their love for the theater. Do I really believe theater helped fuel a revolution, absolutely. It was the television of the day. If you don’t think television influences us today, well you are badly mistaken. Think as you may, but Washington was one of America’s earliest and most influential patrons of the arts.
According to Mount Vernon’s webpage “Some of the plays Washington enjoyed are immediately recognizable: Robinson Crusoe, Don Juan, Shakespeare’s The Tempest, Julius Caesar, and Hamlet. Other titles the Washingtons viewed are no less fascinating: The Inconstant, The Way to Win Him; High Life Below the Stairs, The Clandestine Marriage; The Drummer, The Haunted House; The Spoiled Child; The Miser, A School for Avarice, and Animal Magnetism.”
I have said it before and I’ll say it again, we are wonderfully blessed here with the Capitol Theatre and its many offerings. We are blessed to have the Greeneville Theatre Guild and all they bring and will bring with the new Depot Street theater. Let us not forget Tusculum University productions.
I too share a love of theater and have attended for many years, at various places. It is just not because of its historical significance, but because I marvel at the talent level, and it is just downright fun and enjoyable. It is always relaxing and thought provoking. In fact, there is nothing more relaxing than a pleasant evening enjoying a theatrical performance — with popcorn, of course.
I have always kept the playbills and have many from the Greeneville Little Theater. A friend from Philadelphia recently sent me his playbill from the 1970 46th Street Theatre production of “1776.” My favorite! I always watch the film version of the play as July 4th nears. This playbill is 40 pages with the $6 ticket stub tucked neatly inside, it is a treasured keepsake. When thinking about all the “stuff” I collect I never think of those playbills I have squirreled away.
Check out the schedules at The Capitol Theatre and the Greeneville Theater Guild. Tickets are a wonderful, unexpected gift. You may find you enjoy it was much as Washington and Jefferson did. If you get a little raucous down in the pit area, remember I am watching from the balcony and have a camera. In the meantime, enjoy a local play as we trail the past together.