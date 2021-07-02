Here we are in the middle of the July 4th weekend. I have always said this is one of my favorite holidays. I have enjoyed the 4th of July in Gettysburg, Williamsburg, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Valley Forge, Vicksburg, Nashville, and a couple times at Mount Vernon. I must admit these were all fun and once-in-a-lifetime events, but there is no place like home. One year, I had planned to go to Gettysburg and got a stomach virus, spending July 4th at home in bed. That one is not a fond memory.
The girls and I have been having Friday evening cookouts and we were recently talking about fun July 4ths. The time when we stayed next to the Capitol in D.C. was our favorite. A fun part of that experience was going to Alexandria and taking a boat down to Mount Vernon on the 4th. We quickly decided to do it again this year. I made reservations at my favorite hotel in Alexandria, and we were set. As days passed, I kept thinking “I’ve been there and done that.” I know what 16,000 people on the lawn at Mount Vernon looks like, or, should I say, feels like.
The next time we were together, the girls asked if I really wanted to spend the 4th at Mount Vernon. I had to admit that it was not that special with all the people there. I admitted I would really rather go to Mount Vernon’s September Trade Faire. I confessed that I really just enjoy being at home sometimes. There are a lot of great things going on around the area. Do we have to leave the area to have a great July 4th? I think not.
Remember the words of Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz, “there is no place like home, there is no place like home, there is no place like home.” I am not talking about sitting at home or limiting yourself to Greeneville. With modern vehicles and roads, we can take in multiple events and make all East Tennessee our playground. With the Greeneville goings-on in the afternoon of July 3rd there is plenty of time to catch other regional activities. Since the 4th is on Sunday, remember to attend church, the country needs all the prayers we can send on her behalf.
Some friends and I marched in the parade at Gatlinburg at 12:01 a.m. for a few years. Been there and done that too. Last year I participated in July 4th activities at James White’s Fort in Knoxville. I do plan to do that again, except it is on the 3rd this year at 9 a.m.
I have talked about movies, and this is the perfect weekend to watch the musical “1776.” This originally came out in 1972 with dialogue and some of the song lyrics taken directly from the letters and memoirs of the actual participants of the Second Continental Congress. Caroline loves the song by Richard Henry Lee, absolute-Lee, Indelaba-Lee, triumphant-Lee. Ben Franklin is always fun too, and this is a good one. The voice of the lead character as John Adams (William Daniels) sounds hauntingly familiar. If you remember Knight Rider and Kit the talking car, yap, that’s him.
Some of the other characters you will recognize. Thomas Jefferson is Ken Howard aka The White Shadow — I never watched that show. John Cullum the old man married to young Shellie in Northern Exposure, is a tremendous presence as Edward Rutledge. Then, James Noble as Dr. John Witherspoon known for his portrayal of sweet-natured, naive Governor Eugene Gatling in Benson.
Interestingly, actress Reese Witherspoon is a descendent of Decoration of Independence signer Dr. John Witherspoon. I met her father, also Dr. Witherspoon, when I was state president of the Sons of the Revolution. I asked about his daughter, but he didn’t seem too interested in talking about her. She did write a book you know, “Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits.” I own that book. George, Caroline and I followed her trail in filming “Sweet Home Alabama.” It was filmed in Georgia, if that makes any sense.
Another longtime acquaintance, John Glynn Jr., is a descendent of Judge Richard Stockton, a signer of the Declaration of Independence. The Descendants of the Signers have their own organization, and it is one that I am not a member of, unfortunately. I have a sticker on my car because I have followed the trail of the signers. I can say that this was a profound collection of men that history will likely never replicate.
When I met Dr. Witherspoon in Nashville I was speaking at the 2012 July 4th Bell Ringing at Downtown Presbyterian Church. This church, which was built in 1848 by William Strickland, designer of the state capitol, is unique. The front of the church has twin towers and they and the body of the church are done in an Egyptian Revival style that is very rare in this country. Andrew Jackson was a member here and James K. Polk was inaugurated here. Someone told me the bell of the church was made from a melted Civil War cannon in 1868. Caroline and I found the entrance to the bell tower and climbed the rickety wooden stairs the four stories to the bell. It had the feel of the movie “National Treasure” as the stairs wound around the walls and had no handrails with a board missing occasionally. When someone mentions that bell, I’ve seen it!
It was sweltering that day and I wore shorts and a T-shirt, changing into the suit and tie beside the car in the parking garage. Luckily, I didn’t get arrested for indecent exposure changing or changing back into more comfortable clothing to continue the day.
Following this adventure, we were off to Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan, Tennessee, for the Crockett Family Reunion. Not only was I one of the Crockett kin, but was to be the keynote speaker at the reunion banquet. We had a great time watching the July 4th fireworks on the lake and a great reunion. That is another memorable Independence Day.
Two years ago, the Town of Greeneville asked Caroline and I to be the parade grand marshals as Andrew Johnson and his daughter Martha. We had a fun time walking around and mingling with the crowds before the evening parade. Kent Bewley brought out a vintage auto to give a presidential ride. Another time I was Davy Crockett on the Heritage Trust float. One year I wore the full Continental uniform and Congressman Phil Roe, who was walking in the parade, spotted me and came over and asked if he could get his picture with me. Yes, there is no place like home.
As we celebrate this weekend, it is just five more years until the 250th anniversary of our country. I remember the 200th very well. In fact, I collect items from the bicentennial. I also have around 50 Liberty Bells. I don’t know why I started collecting those except for them being inexpensive. I do have three that are pricy.
In 2010, a gentleman from the Liberty Bell Center spoke at our Valley Forge Encampment. A few days later I decided to visit the bell. This gentleman was on duty. He had told us about allowing a veteran from Iraq to touch the bell. He said there was a strict policy concerning touching the bell. He said he allowed maybe two a year. We spoke when I entered at the center, and he asked if I would like to touch the bell. I remember where JFK had touched it and that is where I put my hand. I was not dressed other than for walking around Philly, but you bet I have a photo. What is it about bells?
This time of year, I like to pull out my copy of Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense” and reread it. Common sense doesn’t seem to be a plentiful commodity in today’s society, especially in politicians. It is the book credited with starting the American Revolution. It is a worthy read still today.
Unfortunately, Tennessee’s official outdoor drama “Liberty!” just finished its 42nd year at Sycamore Shoals. In the past it has run in July, but this year was moved to June. Remember “Liberty!” next year as a lead into the July 4th celebrations. The drama covers much of what I have written about over the years from settling the area to Indian treaties to wars.
Main Street Greeneville kicked off the Lyrics on the Lawn series at the Capitol Theater on Thursday. A boatload of sailors from the USS Greeneville were in attendance. These are the folks who protect our liberty in our own hometown-named sub. Thank them for their service. I have been on a sub and could not imagine living on one of those things for 6 months or more at a time.
Bristol started their celebration this year on Friday evening. Kingsport is having their parade at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Don’t forget all us colonials at the James White Fort in Knoxville. Still a short drive to join us. Since I have written about Governor Blount recently, I think I’ll march across the bridge and visit Blount Mansion and then up the side street to his grave. A kind of, “hey, some of us have not forgotten you.” While I’m at it, John Sevier is buried at the old courthouse not far away. I might as well drop down to the river where the treaty of the Holston was signed, too.
Blountville is having their annual Independence Day Parade at 2 p.m. today. Following the parade, the old Deery Inn will be open for visitors. You can drive northeast and catch all these events as you head back to Greeneville, arriving just in time to round out the day with the local events.
Jonesborough Days kicked off on Thursday, their July 4th parade is at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Their July 4th fireworks are at 10 p.m. on Sunday. I am not advocating leaving our hometown, but just for those that say there is nothing to do, well you can be a part of all you can take in. There is fun on lakes and rivers, visit museums, step out and do something you have never done before or had an interest in. You might just surprise yourself.
I dropped into Food City to stock up on cookout items for the weekend. I keep buying those Saratoga Chips, “Americas first Kettle Chip — Old Glories all natural red, white and blue potatoes.” I bought two bags a month ago and they disappeared, then two more, same thing, this time I got four. These things are good and more addictive than cigarettes. If you open the bag you are going to eat them all. Of course, I got hamburgers, hotdogs and a watermelon. No fireworks here, not since the Blanks sisters blew out my dining room window and set my patio furniture on fire a couple years ago.
If you don’t get enough of Independence Day, on July 24 the Independence Muster will be held at Sycamore Shoals State Park. This date is more in line with the time the actual document arrived at the settlements along the Watauga River in 1776. Mark your calendar.
I have had several people ask how I was dressing for July 4th. I really haven’t decided, sometimes its fun to dress like a tourist and mingle with everyone else and not have 40 people ask, “Aren’t you hot in those clothes?” Or “Why are you dressed like that?”
I hope everyone enjoys this long weekend, it is special here for sure as we honor the sailors of the USS Greeneville and celebrate our nation’s birthday. As always, remember the reason for the season, those folks of 1776 that risked all, fighting an eight-year war to give us our freedom. I have a newspaper clipping from over a 100 years ago that says, “The soldiers of Valley Forge froze in the cold winter snow so that we can swelter and enjoy July 4th parades and cookouts today.” As I told my co-workers Thursday as we departed for the weekend, “Happy Treason Day!” There really is no place like home to celebrate Independence Day.