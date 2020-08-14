In 1833, biographies of two men born 52 years apart were published. Because of these writings, the men would change the perceptions of generations to come. Neither was educated and neither really ever had a steady job. One would take civilization to the frontier and the other would bring the frontier to civilization. They would become what was known as the “hunter heroes.”
I am talking about Daniel Boone and David Crockett. Boone hunted, camped in, and walked across what would become Greene County on several occasions. Crockett, of course, was born here. As I tell folks, Boone couldn’t hold a candle when compared to his brother Squire Boone. Squire was in more scrapes with Indians, fought more battles, and enjoyed adventure after adventure his entire life. It was Daniel, however, about whom Timothy Flint wrote the book, “The Life and Adventures of Daniel Boone the First Settler of Kentucky,” and to him goes the fame. I have visited the Boone birthplace in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania. I have been to the Yadkin Valley in North Carolina, but it is unknown where the Boone homestead was located. I have visited the Fort Boonesboro site in Kentucky several times.
There was never any correspondence between Boone and Crockett, according to Joe Swann’s research. There was, however, “a slim connection between the two,” according to Joe, and his name was Jacob Siler. Siler was a friend and associate of Boone and built him a rifle. In 1798, John Crockett hired out his 12-year-old son to Siler. Young David helped Siler drive a herd of cattle to Rockbridge County, Virginia. Siler tried to detain Davy after the job was finished, but the boy escaped one night by walking 7 miles in two hours in knee-deep snow. All of us that try to live the late 1700s know what a Siler lock is. My long rifle has a Siler lock. It is still recognized as the best the frontier produced.
In addition to being a Crockett descendant, I have a Boone connection. I am a lifetime member of the Boone Society based on my descent from Hannah Boone. She is from Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, same as Daniel, and there she married John McKeehan. Her sister-in-law was the powder maker Mary Patton, whom I wrote about a couple of times. I have never figured out just how she is related to Daniel, but since they were from the same place, I believe her to likely be a cousin. The problem lies in that every Boone had a Hannah. The Hannah I’m referencing here lived out her life in Carter County, but her daughter Charity married John Susong and lived in Greene County.
With Crockett Days firing up this morning, it is fitting to look at our own truly international hero, David Crockett. In 1834, Crockett published his own life narrative in an attempt to distance himself from all the, as he called them, “catchpenny errors,” and “outlandish false notions,” of a biography written under his name by Mathew Clarke in 1833. His dilemma was that he was being mentioned as a serious presidential candidate to follow Andrew Jackson to the White House, and he wanted to put forth a serious image.
Political power was shifting from the drawing room to the tavern, brought along by the rise of the common man. Crockett was easily the most popular man in the country and, if overshadowed by anyone, it was Jackson. He knew he had to distance himself from the outlandish Crockett caricatures in all the Crockett almanacs, plays and other publications. He had to present himself as a serious candidate. However he could not totally withdraw from the backwoods image, the source of his popularity. He was no one’s fool and continued to manipulate himself for his own political advantage.
These noble pioneers like Boone and Crockett who had tamed the west and pushed westward expansion had given way to brash and cocky backwoodsmen bent on capitalizing on the legacy of those gone before. Crockett had also blazed the trail for many to follow him into the higher echelons of government.
Crockett grew up in a hardscrabble childhood. He was leased out as a laborer by his father to satisfy his debts to people such as Siler. Father John did send the boy to the schoolhouse of Benjamin Kitchen, where he got in a scrape with some older boys in which he “scratched them up a bit.” He ran away from home, fearing his father. By age 12 he was on the cattle drive into Virginia and almost hired on as a ship’s cabin boy in Baltimore for a voyage to England. Crockett would find his way home again and hand over to his dad what money he had made. He again worked to help his father pay off his debts. John Crockett did not have much luck with business ventures. It was a trait that, unfortunately, his son would inherit.
In 1813 a group of young Creek Indians, called “Red Sticks,” tired of the constant encroachment on their lands and attacked Fort Mims in Alabama. They slaughtered over 500 people, including men, women, children, slaves and friendly Creeks, some of which were intermarried with the whites. A militia, arriving too late to help the fort, relayed the grizzly scene with “the women in a situation too shocking to behold or relate.”
Crockett, living in Franklin County near the Alabama line, upon hearing the news declared, “The truth is, my dander was up, and nothing but war would bring it right again.” He enlisted as a scout with Francis Jones’ Company of Mounted Rifleman during the war, serving until Christmas Eve, 1813. In September 1814, he reenlisted as a Third Sergeant with the Tennessee Mounted Gunmen to help remove British forces from Florida. He returned home in December.
The 1813 storming of Fort Mims by the Creeks brought to light the careers of Andrew Jackson, Sam Houston, and Crockett. All three fought the Creeks and each would have his part to play two decades later during the fight for Texas independence from Mexico.
Specifically, President Jackson was the first head of state to recognize the fledgling Republic of Texas; Crockett would be enshrined as a hero for his stand at the Alamo; and General Houston won Texas independence at San Jacinto in 1836 by defeating and capturing General Antonio López de Santa Anna.
As with many soldiers, the Army provided some important lessons in Crockett’s life that would shape his thinking in coming years, to the point of costing him everything. Sadly, a few months after he returned home, his wife, Polly Finley Crockett, died. Polly had not wanted David to go to war, but he said, “My countrymen had been murdered, and I knew that the next thing would be that the Indians would be scalping the women and children all about there, if we didn’t put a stop to it.”
With three small children, Crockett didn’t waste time finding them a new mother. He wed Elizabeth Patton, a mother of two, within a year of Polly’s death. Crockett said, “We soon bargained and got married.” Elizabeth’s husband James had been killed in the Creek War. Crockett noted that she owned “a snug little farm.” It did not hurt that she came with $800 — a tidy sum in that day. They had three children together, and Crockett once told her, “My children and your children are trying to kill our children.”
In 1817, after moving his family to Lawrence County, Crockett entered politics and was appointed county justice of the peace. He served as a lieutenant colonel in the militia in addition to farming and hunting.
In 1821, he took the plunge at the urging of neighbors and was elected to the Tennessee General Assembly. It was during this time he rapidly became known for his strong anecdotal oratory skills. This was called “spinning a yarn.” His fellow legislators viewed him as “unsophisticated and unrefined.” They seemingly believed Crockett had walked straight from the wild recesses of the wilderness canebrakes of West Tennessee, which was not far from the truth. Crockett soon turned their mockery to his advantage. One of his main antagonists, James Mitchell, who belittled Crockett, found Crockett dressed in his same suit and speaking in his persona. The chamber laughed so hard that the embarrassed Mitchell fled the chamber. Due to Crockett’s sudden taste for fashion, his fellow legislators dubbed him “The gentleman from the cane.”
Crockett would use his “from the cane” image to good advantage the next election against opponent Dr. William Butler, whom he called an “aristocrat.” During the campaign, Crockett wore a leather hunting frock with two pockets — one for a bottle of refreshment for the voters and one for a chew of tobacco for those who spit their previous cud out to partake of the drink.
Crockett’s humor made him emblematic of the very spirit of America. Even after his election to Congress, the people at home saw him as approachable by common folks. Crockett did not care to share his shortcomings and hard luck, which endeared him to them. He was never one to put himself on a pedestal.
Crockett was in and out of Congress as the forces of Jackson opposed him on every corner. His hopes of being elected president were dashed when he was defeated at home by Adam Huntsman. While Crockett was out on the presidential trail, some believe set up by the forces of Jackson, his key legislation, the Homestead Act, was defeated for a second time.
Huntsman had a wooden leg and Crockett had given him a hard time on the campaign trail. Now the dejected Crockett told an audience, “Since you have chosen to elect a man with a timber toe to succeed me, you might all go to hell and I will go to Texas.”
The crash of Crockett’s political career can be tied to lessons learned during the War of 1812. He learned that men of privilege held offices. Once when he reported the position of the Red Sticks he was not believed, but when another gentleman of rank reported the same thing, “it was good as preaching.” He learned that the Red Sticks were protecting their ancestral homes from the encroachment of whites who destroyed and killed. He learned the entire war against the Creeks was an excuse to take their land for the planter class to grow cotton. He realized he had more in common with the Creeks than with his fellow soldiers.
He learned that men like Jackson could not be trusted, as Jackson used the friendly Creeks to fight the Red Sticks, and as soon as the fighting ended turned on them, too, taking their land.
During debate on Jackson’s controversial Indian Removal Bill, Crockett rose from his seat to address his fellow congressmen. He told them he felt those lands belonged to the Indians, that the founders had recognized their sovereign rights, and they should be protected as such. He said he knew he was one of the few in the chamber who held this view, and that his mistake was not in his head but was of the heart. He told them he could not support the bill, declaring that his decision would “not make me ashamed in the Day of Judgment.”
The man who spoke of people’s shock to find him in human form; the man who was purported to be half horse, half alligator with a bit of snapping turtle throwed in for spice; the man who could whip his weight in wildcats, hug a bear too close for comfort and eat any man opposed to Andy Jackson; the man who could run faster, jump higher, squat lower, dive deeper, stay under longer and come out dryer than any man in the whole country; the man who could leap the Mississippi, wade the Ohio, and slide down a honey locust without a scratch; the man who could “grin” a possum down from a tree; the man who fought a monster catfish, caught Hailey’s Comet by the tail and could ride a lightning bolt across the sky. The man who would become America’s first comic hero, the man who could have been president, the man whose greatest fame yet awaited — that man had committed political suicide.
He is no less a hero and no less a political martyr than the men who did the right thing to acquit Andrew Johnson during his impeachment trial. He had been warned, but he stuck to his motto, “Be always sure you are right, then go ahead.”
He did go to Texas and, trapped in the Alamo, Crockett could have easily slid over the wall and made his escape. He knew he faced certain death, but he held on to those values he learned on the frontier that he had brought to civilization. He remained true to his friends and held on to his convictions to the end; he honored his commitment until death. He was never elected president, but his dedication and courage at the Alamo made his legacy greater than anyone who has ever held that esteemed office. He was a character who was always a man of character.
Crockett’s greatest legacy is honor and courage. His story began with his birth here in Greene County.
Crockett's greatest legacy is honor and courage. His story began with his birth here in Greene County.