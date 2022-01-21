I wrote recently about the magnificent production of “Always Patsy Cline” by Paige Mengel and the Greeneville Theatre Guild at the Capitol Theatre. This play was so good I was asking myself if I was really in Greeneville!
The chemistry between Erin Schultz as Patsy Cline and Vicky Livesay as Cline friend Louise Segar was electrifying. Let’s not forget the magic added by the local band, The Flying J’s. The way Schultz belted out those classic Cline songs had me asking Mengel if that was really her singing. Paige quickly responded, “Yes, every note.”
I didn’t just decide that night in December that I was a Patsy Cline fan. I was introduced to Cline through the 1980 movie “Coal Miner’s Daughter” about Loretta Lynn. In the movie, Loretta wakes up one morning as a Cline song is finishing on the radio. The announcer says that Cline was killed in a plane crash the evening before. Lynn runs to the phone to call Patsy but there was no answer. That was the one scene from the movie that really stuck with me.
There is a Greene County connection as related by Barbara Southerland. She said in 1959, Patsy came to visit Wayland Bolton and future wife Nancy. She said Wayland and Patsy’s husband Charlie Dick had served in the Army together. Barbara said, “I was invited to meet her when she came to Greene County to visit my friend. I will always remember her red sparkling shoes. She gave me some of her ’45’ singles that day.” She said she also has a photo of her with a photo Patsy signed for her. These families remained friends until their deaths.
In August 1960, The Greeneville Sun announced that the guest performers for its annual election party would include headliners Patsy Cline, Porter Waggoner, and an array of other Grand Ole Opry stars including two that would die with her, Hawkshaw Hawkins and Cowboy Copas. Cline was in a “severe auto accident” and did not make the appearance.
The March 11, 1963 Sun reported that “The parents, children, and sister of Patsy Cline visited in Mosheim on their way from Nashville to Winchester for the funeral of Miss Cline, having lunch at the B&B Café in Mosheim.”
In October when Mona Henson, Kevin Witherell and I were returning from Gettysburg, I stopped in Winchester, Virginia, to point out Daniel Morgan’s grave as well as some other famous folks, mostly from the Civil War. I told them that there was somebody else I had wanted to visit when I was back in Winchester, but I couldn’t remember who it was.
I told Kevin to take out his phone and google famous people buried in Winchester. Kevin snickered because he thought he would get me on this one, as he said, “Virginia Dick.” I said, “Oh my gosh that’s it, Patsy Cline!” I regret to say as I write this, I decided to let Patsy wait until the next time I was close. It was getting dark, we had a long drive and one of us had to be up at 4 a.m. to be at work.
Less than a week after the Capitol Theatre experience, I was on the road to Tucumcari, New Mexico, for Christmas. I was stopping in Collierville to spend the day and night with good friends Curt Fields and Lena Moody. I stopped in at the Parkers Crossroads Battlefield visitors center along the way as this is one of my usual stops when on that end of the state. A rack card for the Patsy Cline Memorial just happened to catch my eye.
I asked the Lady behind the counter how close was this from where we were? She responded, “Oh you missed that, it’s a ways back up the road.” I decided that I would time my return trip so that I could stop and visit the memorial.
While visiting Curt and Lena, I mentioned wanting to visit the Patsy Cline Memorial. Curt said they had not been there, but he wanted to stop by sometime. They told me that they had been to the Patsy Cline Museum in Nashville, adding that I really should stop there too. So, I made a mental note of two places I wanted to visit on the way back from New Mexico.
Last year I drove the straight 18 hours both ways. This trip, I had taken a break going out, so knew I would need to stop over to allow for the Cline visits. As I headed home, I made some Route 66 stops, stopping just inside Arkansas to spend the night. This worked out well since I got to catch a couple episodes of The Curse of Oak Island. That next morning, I was on the road by 6 a.m. knowing it would be afternoon before I reached the Cline memorial.
Interestingly, the exit for the Cline memorial was the exact same one as the battlefield where I stopped earlier. I did get to discover some historical markers that I did not know existed and to see the northern part of the battlefield I had ignored forever.
This road took me to Tennessee State Route 1, the first continuous road from Bristol to Memphis. I have been on parts of it and this was part that I had not. It took me on an adventure in finding the tragic crash site where Patsy Cline lost her life.
Born Virginia Patterson Hensley on Sept. 8, 1932, in Winchester, Virginia, Cline had suffered an unhappy and abusive childhood. She left home at 15 in hopes of becoming a professional singer.
“She never knew a note of music,” Cline’s mother later said. “She was gifted — that’s all.” The stage name “Patsy Cline” came from her first marriage to a man named Gerald Cline and her middle name, Patterson. The marriage was reportedly loveless, however, and ended shortly after Cline found real fame.
Patsy once said, “In childhood I developed a serious throat infection, and my heart stopped beating. I recovered from that illness with a voice that boomed forth like Kate Smith’s!”
She reportedly told a fellow performer, “I’ve had two bad accidents, The third one will either be a charm or it’ll kill me.” One website tells, “Cline had begun to feel a strange sense of doom. She shared premonitions of her early death with fellow country stars June Carter and Loretta Lynn. In April 1961, Cline even sketched out her will on a Delta Airlines flight, going as far as to specify her burial outfit.”
I think this has more to do with fatigue and maybe a fear of flying. I don’t have a fear of flying but there is always that sense of something going wrong, of being helpless if it does.
Cline and the other performers had been a part of a benefit in Kansas City, Missouri. Close friend Dotty West talking about that evening recalled, “I will never forget that gorgeous white chiffon dress she wore, she was just beautiful. They just screamed and yelled when she did ‘Bill Baily.’ She sang the fire out of it.”
Flying conditions were questionable and West tried to get Patsy to join her and her husband for the 16-hour drive to Nashville. West said Cline replied, “Don’t worry about me Hoss, when it’s my time to go, it’s my time to go.”
Randy Hughes, Cline’s manager was piloting the small plane. Also on board were the two other country singers, Hawkshaw Hawkins and Cowboy Copas.
Hughes landed in Dyersburg, Tennessee, to refuel. There, he was cautioned about high winds and low visibility. He ignored the warning. “I’ve already come this far,” Hughes said, “We’ll be in Nashville before you know it.” It should have been a short hop, but it is believed he became disoriented in the foggy conditions, much as JFK Jr. in more recent times. Flying blind, he entered a graveyard spiral and accelerated straight downward killing everyone instantly.
When the crash was discovered the next morning, searchers found a wing embedded in a tree and the engine in a six-foot hole in the ground, suggesting it had plunged head-first into the ground. Everyone had been killed on impact. Patsy Cline’s watch, given her by husband Charlie Dick, stopped at 6:20 p.m. being broken by the impact. It is a reminder of the fragility of life.
Visiting the crash site, I found it to be eerily quiet and peaceful. It did show signs that it is a much-visited area. The large stone marker engraved with the names of the four who perished is where the plane hit, having coins and all sort of items left by fans. Nearby is a group of stones that is laid out and makes one think it is a grave or flowerbed. This is where the body of Patsy Cline was found. It had a couple of flower bouquets freshly placed on it.
There are a lot of photos of the crash site on-line and one is of a lady still strapped in her seat identified as Cline. There is another of the four bodies laid out side by side. I pray these are not the bodies from the crash that killed Patsy Cline. These are questionable since newspaper accounts quote the sheriff as saying, “The bodies were too badly mangled to be counted or identified.”
Other photos show shoes, a guitar strap, a busted guitar, and personal items, a bra and a can of hairspray. No doubt these are from the crash as the guitar strap belonged to Hawkshaw Hawkins. A photo shows singer/songwriter Roger Miller overlooking the strap, a boot, and a jacket. Miller, upon hearing of the crash, had rushed to the mountain looking for the singers. He got in his car and drove in the direction of Dyersburg, hoping to be able to help in the search. Reportedly, he arrived at the crash site soon after souvenir hunters did and before the authorities even had a chance to remove the four victims’ bodies.
I took a selfie of myself with the Tennessee State Historical marker there but could not bring myself to smile as I was overwhelmed by the sadness of it all.
Soon, I was back on the road bound for Nashville and the Patsy Cline Museum. I was nearly hit by a white Mercedes van on 1-40 when he decided to change lanes. Luckily, when I swerved to the left no one was in that lane. I could not believe all the tourists in downtown on a Wednesday. Then it hit me, the Music City Bowl was the next day. I paid for 2 hours parking but the people were so thick on the sidewalks it was almost impossible to maneuver.
Luckily, I had parked next door to the Johnny Cash restaurant, bar, museum, gift shop which housed the Patsy Cline Museum on the second floor. I can tell you that Johnny is still doing well. His bar and BBQ was packed with a live band rocking the neighborhood. Since it was warm, the open windows made it an open-air venue and as I said, they were rocking. Johnny’s gift shop and restaurant was packed as well.
Making my way up the stairs it was obvious that Patsy was not so busy. After purchasing my ticket and being shown into the museum it was again a time of quiet remembrance as I viewed clothing, including boots and hats. They even had the sewing machine her outfits were sewn on. There was a timeline of her life, which revealed that Patsy has lived on long after she left us. She is truly timeless. She has transcended time and place for sure. Her awards and achievements kept piling up long after her tragic loss.
Her kitchen, living room and dining room had been removed to the museum. It was filled with much of Patsy’s personal items, including the wristwatch she was wearing when she perished. Her suitcase included personal items, a “nighty,” a swimsuit, a photo of her and her husband and one of herself. She was also carrying a Better Homes and Gardens Diet Book.
Patsy left us with a lot of quotes including, “You don’t appreciate home until you leave it and, let me tell you, you can’t appreciate life till you’ve almost left it!”
“Some people hope and die with their song still in them. I used to think that happiness resulted when my earnings matched my yearnings! But not anymore!”
“I recorded a song called, I Fall to Pieces, and I was in a car wreck. Now I’m worried because I have a brand-new record, and it’s called Crazy!”
“I got me a hit record and I ain’t never made a cent from it.” Well things must have changed a bit because later she said, “Boys, they can’t take my refrigerator now. They’ll never get my car now. I paid cash for ‘em and they’re mine, and I’m keepin’ ‘em!”
“If I made a list of the people I admire, Mom would probably fill up half of it. She could do anything and everything.”
“Oh, I offended you with my opinion? You should hear the ones I keep to myself.”
“Sitting around the house playing the wife and mother is driving me crazy.”
“I can’t miss a night’s work and let my public down.”
“I’m gonna be something one of these days.”
“I didn’t know there was so many people in this world that knew of me.”
Yes, Patsy you did make something of yourself, and many more people around the world know of you, many more than you could have ever dreamed. It is hard for us today to realize you were only 30.
This was another solemn visit trailing Patsy Cline. It was about tragedy and living life to its fullest. It was about making contributions that last for generations. Patsy may have left us 59 years ago, but her spirit, her talents, the doors she opened for other female entertainers, all that is still here with us. We still have her in our memories, along with her voice and her songs.
As I sat writing this, I stopped in the middle to make a year-end contribution to the Capitol Theatre in support of the wonderful programming they bring throughout the year, and especially this production.
I also contributed to the Greeneville Theatre Guild. Their production of “Always Patsy Cline” was on a level equal or succeeding plays I have seen in major cities. They deserve our fullest support. Help me show them our appreciation. It just takes a minute and will help tremendously. Then, let’s show them how much we really care by filling those seats. We have been truly blessed in Greeneville.