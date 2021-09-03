Something hit me after writing my review of “Hollywood History” — I forgot to mention the television series, “TURN: Washington’s Spies.” The series originally aired on the AMC network for four seasons, from April 2014 to August 2017. It is based on Alexander Rose’s book, “Washington’s Spies: The Story of America’s First Spy Ring.” It is a history of the Culper Ring, one many have heard of but few know much about.
The Blanks sisters and I were at Mount Vernon in 2017 where they were promoting the program in the visitors center, the gift shops, and even had a kids spy program to explore and earn prizes. When we arrived back home, we made it an every evening affair to get together and dine while watching “TURN.” It was that good. We would even go back and rewatch parts to catch what we missed. This past winter, Caroline and I rewatched the entire series. It is that good.
This program is as historically accurate as you’re going to get but If you want a legitimate and well-researched breakdown of the Culper Spy Ring, I would suggest reading Rose’s “Washington’s Spies: The Story of America’s First Spy Ring.” One of the great mysteries is just who was number 355 on the Culper spy list? It was a woman, there has been much speculation, but nobody really knows for sure.
Still to this day, there is much of the Culper ring shrouded in mystery. One of my favorite quotes is by Maj. George Beckwith, London’s spymaster in the colonies who upon returning to England after the Revolutionary War remarked bitterly that ‘’Washington did not really outfight the British; he simply out spied us! ‘’ It is amazing that this “simple Virginia planter” as Washington referred to himself, overcame so many obstacles placed by the most powerful country in the world at the time.
The Culper Ring was organized by Washington’s spymaster, Maj. Benjamin Tallmadge. Tallmadge was the ripe old age of 21. It is believed that Washington directed most of the operation, but Tallmadge carried out the orders and enlisted the ring members. Congress did not know about the spy operations, and Washington paid them for their service from his own pocket. Washington ordered that their identities should not be known by anyone, including himself.
Tallmadge turned to old friends and acquaintances in his hometown of Setauket on Long Island, New York. Abraham Woodhull was chosen as his agent, but Woodhull (code name Samuel Culper Sr.) soon fell under suspicion of British counterintelligence due to his frequent trips to Manhattan. Woodhull recruited a relative living in his sister’s Manhattan boardinghouse, a dry goods merchant and society reporter, Robert Townsend (code name Samuel Culper Jr.).
Townsend, now the ring’s central figure, gathered information about British forces in New York City and passed it on to Setauket tavern keeper Austin Roe, who rode 110 miles into New York ostensibly to buy supplies, but who also carried these dispatches (often written in invisible ink and code) from Townsend’s New York store back to Setauket.
Invisible ink was in use at the time, and the British used it and codes hidden in letters and communiques to share secret intelligence. Washington and everyone else knew that invisible ink revealed its secrets when exposed to heat. He wanted an invisible ink that was harder to expose. He hired a chemist, James Jay, the brother of John Jay, who invented a two-step chemical process to hide and then reveal the American secrets. It is amazing the secrets that remained just that.
In Setauket, Caleb Brewster, another ring member and Tallmadge’s childhood best friend, was captain of a whaleboat that raided British shipping on Long Island Sound. Since Brewster was a well known figure in Setauket, it was not safe for him to always land his boat in the same spot, so he had six landing places. Every few weeks he would slip into one of Setauket Harbor’s coves to receive dispatches.
Anna Smith Strong, who lived nearby on Strong’s Neck, would signal Brewster’s exact location by using her clothesline and a certain number of handkerchiefs hanging out to dry. At the location provided by Strong, Woodhull then passed the dispatches to Brewster.
Washington was surrounded by British spies, and he knew it. He would often write two letters to the same person; one he knew British eyes would see and one he knew would remain safe. He kept two sets of records — the actual ones and the ones roaming eyes could view and report to the redcoats. One set of muster rolls recorded 3,000-4,000 more troops than Washington actually had. This kept the British at bay instead of allowing them to march in and annihilate the army.
Robert Townsend’s early reports to Tallmadge indicated that he could get good information on the British Navy, but little on the British Army. This situation continued for months until Woodhull mentioned in a letter to Tallmadge: “I intend to visit 727 (code for New York) before long and think by the assistance of a 355 (code for the lady) of my acquaintance, shall be able to outwit them all.” (Woodhull frequently used code numbers from Tallmadge’s code book to replace words.)
Within two months, detailed headquarters-level intelligence on the British Army flowed to Washington in Newburgh. This is the only direct reference to Agent 355 in any of the Culper Ring documents. It is believed that she was a member of a prominent Loyalist family (British supporters) in New York City with easy access to British society and British officers.
Maj. John Andre, chief of British intelligence, was considered the most eligible bachelor in New York, but women were also his weakness. In 1777, for example, when the British occupied Philadelphia, Andre held a secret meeting in the Darragh house where he was quartered. Housewife Lydia Darragh sneaked up to the closed door, listened in, and subsequently warned General Washington of an impending attack on his army.
When the British Army took to the field, it became obvious that Washington had been warned of their surprise attack. During Andre’s investigation of the leak, he questioned everyone in the Darragh household except Lydia — since he believed that 18th century women all held the same political views as their husbands.
Lydia Darragh walked in the snow as if going to the mill to get flour. Outside of Philadelphia she found one of Washington’s officers she knew and warned him of the attack. The British found Washington fortified and awaiting their attack. If not for Darragh, the American army would have likely been destroyed.
The Culper’s secret reports all but ceased when Major Andre went to South Carolina in December 1779 for the siege of Charleston and Washington soon complained to his aide Alexander Hamilton that the ring’s information had become useless.
However, within a few weeks of Andre’s return to New York in May 1780, the Culper Ring reported the biggest scoop of the war: an American general was “in compact with the enemy” and was about to betray the American cause. This concerned covert British plans to use an American general to capture West Point, the most important fort on the continent.
By the summer of 1780, Gen. Benedict Arnold had gained command of West Point and was preparing to surrender it to the British Army in return for money and a British generalship. Major Andre handled the correspondence-based negotiations with the commander at West Point, Arnold, originally making contact through his wife — Andre’s old Philadelphia theater friend and lover, Peggy Shippen.
It is speculated that it was 355 who passed along the critical information that exposed the treason of Benedict Arnold and led to the arrest of Maj. John Andre, who was captured with maps of West Point and a pass signed by Arnold in his possession. Benjamin Tallmadge’s memoirs reveal a struggle to prevent the news of Andre’s capture from reaching Benedict Arnold, who ultimately escaped. Andre confessed and was hanged.
During his arrest, Tallmadge and even Washington took a liking to Andre. The British wanted the popular officer returned. Washington would only exchange Andre for Benedict Arnold. The British refused and Andre was set to be hanged. Andre asked Washington that he be shot like a soldier and not hanged like a thief. Washington refused the request.
During this period, Abraham Woodhull’s correspondence indicates that Robert Townsend and other Culper ring members fled New York City and went into hiding. After about two weeks, sensing a decline in tempers, they returned. But Woodhull then informed Tallmadge of the arrest of “several of our dear friends,” including “one who hath been ever serviceable to this correspondence.”
Because of the nature of espionage, good spies leave little documentation behind. But enough information remains to suggest that the Culper Spy Ring played a significant role during a dark period in the Revolutionary War, and that this band of citizen-spies scored one of the most important intelligence coups in American history.
“TURN” has its share of villains as the British were not known for respecting the colonists. The bad guy throughout this series is John Graves Simcoe and neither he, nor his violent nature, is made up. He was behind the massacre of 40 native Americans aligned with Washington’s army. He became the commander of the Queen’s Rangers and turned them into a ruthless murdering machine. Simcoe survived the war despite many attempts on his life, even by other British commanders. “TURN” ends with each of its characters’ stories told. It tells that Simcoe became a much-loved governor of Nova Scotia.
I must say, the actors portraying the individuals are all well cast. Ian Kahn is tremendous in his role as George Washington. I still think the best George Washington ever was Barry Bostwick in the 1980s mini-series “George Washington” with Patty Duke as Martha. Be that as it may, “TURN” is well worth the watch. See you along the trail.