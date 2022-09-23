Last Saturday, Sept. 17, was Constitution Day. Constitution Day commemorates the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution by 39 men on Sept. 17, 1787. On that day, the delegates to the Constitutional Convention met for the last time to sign the document they had created. George Washington provided guidance for the 55 state delegates who gathered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to fiercely debate the future of the United States.
Constitution Day recognizes all who are born in the U.S. or are citizens by naturalization. It should be no less celebrated than July 4th. All Americans are encouraged to observe this important day in our nation’s history by attending and supporting local events. We can celebrate Constitution Day through local or state activities, learning, attending parades and demonstrations, while showing our affection for the United States of America and the blessings of freedom our Founding Fathers secured for us.
Now I know we let this one slip by us this year. It is not on many calendars, and folks just don’t search out such stuff. The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) in Jonesborough has an annual event honoring the Constitution. This past Sunday, a week after the Jonesborough event, the DAR held a bell ringing at the Tennessee State Capitol using the state’s replica of the Liberty Bell. When it comes to these special observations the ladies of the DAR are on top of it.
In 1955, the president general of the daughters of the American Revolution, Gertrude S. Carraway, adopted a project to promote the observance of the U.S. Constitution with a memorial week beginning on the anniversary of the signing of this document, Sept. 17. She asked DAR chapters, committees and members to study, teach and discuss the U.S. Constitution. Constitution Week was officially declared by President Eisenhower on Aug. 2, 1956.
At this time in 1787 in Greene County, Greeneville was the capitol of the State of Franklin (1784-88) but the area was claimed as part of North Carolina. Which is confusing for sure, but with this area officially belonging to North Carolina, it was represented by William Blount.
Blount an active land speculator, had served in the Revolutionary War, the North Carolina legislature, the Continental Congress, and the Constitutional Convention. In 1790, President Washington appointed Blount as governor of the newly formed Tennessee Territory. When Tennessee entered the Union in 1796, the legislature chose Blount as one of the state’s first two United States senators. We have talked about Blount in the past. He was the first person in the U.S. Senate to be impeached, and his home is a historic site in Knoxville, while his grave is nearby.
Soon after the convention began, on May 14, 1787, the delegates unanimously elected George Washington to be the convention president. This was one of the few matters they agreed on, as they were a group of passionate men divided into federalists and anti-federalists. Federalists believed that a stronger national government would improve relationships between states and help create, as the Constitution stated, a “more perfect union.” Anti-Federalists, on the other hand, worried that a federal government with more power would be prone to tyranny. So the mess we have today is nothing new.
In presiding over the Constitutional Convention, Washington worked to forge a consensus, demanding complete secrecy as the delegates set about the controversial task of not just revising the Articles of Confederation, but scrapping them all together.
The Articles of Confederation were adopted by the Continental Congress on Nov. 15, 1777. This document served as the newly formed union of states, the United States’ first constitution. It was in force from March 1, 1781, until 1789 when the present-day Constitution went into effect. This document established a “league of friendship” for the 13 sovereign and independent former colonies now called states. Each state retained “every Power...which is not by this confederation expressly delegated to the United States.” The Articles of Confederation also outlined a Congress with representation based on population — each state would have one vote in this Congress.
Just a few years after the Revolutionary War, James Madison and George Washington were among those who feared their young country was on the brink of collapse. With the states retaining considerable power, the central government had insufficient power to regulate commerce. It could not tax and was generally impotent in setting commercial policy. Nor could it effectively support a war effort. Congress was attempting to function with a depleted treasury; and paper money was flooding the country, creating extraordinary inflation.
The states were on the brink of economic disaster with the central government having little power to settle quarrels between states. Disputes over territory, war pensions, taxation, and trade threatened to tear the country apart.
In May of 1787, the Constitutional Convention was assembled in Philadelphia to revise the Articles of Confederation. They shuttered the windows of the State House (Independence Hall) and swore secrecy so they could speak freely. By mid-June the delegates had decided to completely redesign the government. After three hot, summer months of highly charged debate, the new Constitution was signed on Sept. 17 where we began this article. However, all was not well as our own state of North Carolina held tight to see that the rights of citizens were protected.
North Carolina, which had held out to the very last along with sister-state South Carolina before signing the Declaration of Independence, was again showing that Tar Heel resolve to get their way.
As one webpage noted, “During the debates, the state’s population was divided over the necessity of a U.S. Constitution and what became known as the Bill of Rights. North Carolina refused to ratify the constitution without the promise of a Bill of Rights, fearing that a federal government would become too powerful without it. The Bill of Rights would protect citizens’ individual liberties from government.
While Tar Heel Federalists believed the “general government” needed more “energy,” such as more authority to tax and be able to have an army to defend the fledgling nation.”
The website continued “A strong Anti-Federalist sentiment, however, remained in North Carolina. Many from the Tar Heel state remembered the Parliamentary abuses before the Revolutionary War and questioned giving more authority to what would become the federal government. Anti-Federalists questioned handing any more power over from the individuals and the states to the general government.”
It’s sad, but 89% of college students could not answer questions about the Constitution. Sadder still is the fact that 98% of adults who identified as having a high school or higher education did not know the difference between the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. But don’t fret, if you watch the news, our national leaders, the politicians, don’t have a clue about the Constitution either. To them it seems, to be, just whatever is beneficial to them at the time.
A lady asked me once to explain the Declaration of Independence in simple terms. I said okay, it is like a divorce decree, the King of England (the husband) has been cruel to his wife, (the colonies) so she filed for divorce. The decree lists all the grievances of the wife (the colonies) toward the husband (The King). It is a separation notice.
The Constitution on the other hand is our rights as citizens, it is basically what the government can and cannot do. Some politicians refer to it as a living document. We can argue for and against that take on it, but it has been amended several times over the years. As Time CEO Richard Stengel wrote there are “a few things the framers did not know about.” He lists a lot of changes the world has seen in 235 years from world wars to DNA and Lady Gaga. In short, the world has changed and the Constitution has changed with it, yet it hasn’t, well it has bent a little, but never broken. I can guarantee that it says nothing about a “right” to a cell phone.
The Constitution’s first three words — We the People — affirm that the government of the United States exists to serve its citizens. Today’s politicians seem to really have problems understanding that one. For over two centuries the Constitution has remained in force because its framers wisely separated and balanced governmental powers to safeguard the interests of majority rule and minority rights, of liberty and equality, and of the federal and state governments. The first permanent constitution, it is interpreted, supplemented, and implemented by a large body of federal constitutional law, and has influenced the constitutions of other nations around the world.
So why don’t folks know about the Constitution or even the difference between our most renowned and honored documents? Mostly it is an issue of education. Its simply not taught anymore and when it is mentioned, the teachers usually don’t have a clue either. I know this from my school experience over 40 years ago. Teachers just gloss over what they can’t explain or fail to understand. Students used to be required to take a course in “Civics.” I never had it, so I will assume it’s not taught anymore.
The Constitution has been changed 17 times since 1791. Interestingly, Washington and James Madison are the only U.S. Presidents whose signature are on the Constitution. Thomas Jefferson did not participate in the drafting or the ratification of the Constitution. He did use his influence to push James Madison to agree to a bill of rights, he wrote Washington expounding his strict state sovereignty position.
Jefferson wrote Madison, “a bill of rights is what the people are entitled to against every government on earth.” He wrote Madison again, “I will tell you what I do not like. First, the omission of a bill of rights, providing clearly, and without the aid of sophism, for freedom of religion, freedom of the press, protection against standing armies, restriction of monopolies, the eternal and unrelenting force of habeas corpus laws, and trials by jury, in all matters of fact trial by the law of the land, and not by the laws of the nations.”
Jefferson was still looking out for the interests of the common man, not the politicians, or the privileged, but US. In his first message to Congress in December 1801 he stated, “Agriculture, manufactures, commerce, and navigation, the four pillars of our prosperity, are the most thriving when left to individual enterprise.” In other words, “We the People” could best control our own destiny when government leaves them alone.
Patrick Henry known for his famous cry of “Give me liberty or give me death!” in expressing his opposition to the Constitution and the coming strong central government expounded, “this Constitution squints toward monarchy, and does not this raise the indignation in the breast of every true American?”
Under the Constitution there are three branches of government. It is designed with a system of checks and balances so that no one branch can control the others. In the survey I mentioned earlier, 58% of Americans could not identify the three branches of government. A survey of college students revealed that 88% could not name the three branches of government. So, what are the three branches of government and their purposes?
Legislative — Makes laws (Congress, comprised of the House of Representatives and Senate). Executive — Carries out laws (president, vice president, Cabinet, most federal agencies). Judicial — Evaluates laws (Supreme Court and other courts). All state governments are modeled after the Federal Government and include the three branches: executive, legislative and judicial.
The Constitution has been used and abused by politicians and courts, especially the courts. Those men in black robes who are not elected by “We the People” have freely used the Constitution as a prop to forward their own personal or political agendas and opinions.
In some ways not much has changed in 235 years. We still argue issues, of course. The Federalists and the anti-Federalists have evolved in Democrats and Republicans. The Civil War brought about the centralist government that southern states the likes of which Jefferson and Henry feared.
Our more perfect union is not perfect, but it is the best the world has witnessed. It is a target for those that hate freedom and rights of the common man. As Franklin stated, “our greatest enemy is a lack of education and understanding.”
The preamble of the Constitution, “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
Haven’t read it? Don’t have a copy? Well, those DAR ladies are more than happy to provide you with a copy. Most politicians are happy to hand you a copy. Get one, read it and understand it. In my library I have “The Constitution the Essential Users Guide,” “The Constitution of the United States with Explanations,” “The Politically incorrect Guide to the Constitution” and “How to Read the Constitution and Why.” Another is “The Essential Wisdom of the Founding Fathers.”
As we have written in recent articles, this area has been an important part of the founding of our nation starting with the Watauga Compact, the North Carolina Resolves, the Virginia Resolves, and our part in the American Revolution. It is more important today that “we the people” understand those truths as politicians and unelected judges bend and usurp the true meaning of the Constitution. Take time to read our most essential documents, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights.
An ending note, it is a Federal requirement that schools teach the U.S. Constitution during the week of Sept. 17-23. It’s a good time to quiz a youngster about what they learned!