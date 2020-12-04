When I am in Tucumcari, New Mexico, I always stop by the local history museum there. Just inside the door is a sign that says “We do not discuss Politics, Religion, or the Civil War.” That sign is probably 100 years old but is still good advice, especially in today’s climate. I have held political office and appointments, one of my degrees is in theology, and have been a student of the Civil War for over 50 years. One thing I do know is that the old saying that “the more you learn, the more you realize how little you know” is true.
I have always kept myself in a middle of the road neutral position on most issues. One company I worked for gave testing for personality profiles. Mine came back that I was an “Extreme Analytical.” What it got me was a paid trip to Tampa, Florida, to be interviewed and tested by two industrial sociologists that were doing a study of extreme analyticals. What I learned is that less than 2 percent of the population are “EA’s” and that my indecisive nature is just me being hesitant while my brain compiles the facts.
Since I have not thought much about this in several years, I looked it up on-line and there are several definitions and examples of EAs. One says, “Analytical thinkers are also loners who are not afraid of spending large amounts of time on their own. They cannot stand contradictions or anything that doesn’t make sense and have a sharp intellect that is constantly questioning. They can, however, come across as cold and aloof, rather like Mr. Spock in Star Trek.” I liked this one since it had Mr. Spock in there.
Another says, “They are more focused on the emotions of others and will prioritize being sensitive to people. EAs are actually logical people and sometimes have a hard time stopping their own thoughts. EAs analyze many things, including their own actions- they will often run through different scenarios in their minds in hopes of finding the best course of action. EAs also enjoy analyzing information that they receive and love absorbing new knowledge. Their over-analytical ways can sometimes become frustrating and will cause them to doubt their own actions. They simply have minds that are extremely complicated and observant which makes it difficult for them to calm their thoughts.”
I never refer to myself as a historian although I am the Greene County Historian and hold that honor with some historic organizations and am widely recognized as such. I do not call myself a writer even though I have a weekly column in this paper and won two awards for journalism this year. I am often asked to write articles by other historic publications and do so as time allows. If I were going to call myself something it would be a “research historian.” I search the devil out of the details and it has to be that “EA” thing I just told you about.
When I had statistics in college our professor said that at some point something would “click” and it would all make sense. Well, I never experienced a “click.” What I did learn was that the results can be manipulated by what questions you ask and or how you ask them. I tried it out in a couple sample surveys and therefore I do not put a lot of faith in polls.
The reason I am telling you all this is that I have not been able to wrap my mind around the destruction of monuments and history. It goes against everything I’ve learned in my lifetime that people can destroy public and private property just because they don’t agree with it for some perceived reason. Then they are allowed to simply walk away. Unlawful actions should have consequences, at least in my mind. We have had folks rewriting our history for 40-50 years now at least. That they can rewrite the narrative because they don’t agree with it or think that is not how it was, without fact, is another problematic area for me.
A quick example would be recent articles that William Tecumseh Sherman was really a humanitarian instead of the murdering pyromaniac the people in the South have always portrayed him to be. You know it was really the Confederates that burned the south, they want us to believe. Hundreds of Sherman’s men wrote home bragging about all the burning, looting, and worse they were doing across Georgia and South Carolina.
This is the same Sherman that wrote he wanted “Georgia scorched so a crow flying over would have to carry provisions.” This is the same Sherman that allowed his men to force around 3,000 (some estimates are as high as 5,000) freed slaves into the Savannah River because they were a “drag” on his army. Most of them drowned. It came to be known as the Ebenezer Creek Massacre and blame was shifted to Union General Jefferson C. Davis. Davis was never charged, but Secretary of War Stanton was forced to come to Savannah and meet with Sherman and local Black leaders.
This is the same Sherman who had 500 women and children in Roswell, Georgia, loaded on train cars and shipped to the north and turned loose. Few, if any ever found their way back to Georgia or their families after the war.
Sherman’s men set up what they called a “contraband camp” near Natchez, Mississippi, which would come to be known as “The Devil’s Punchbowl.” Freed slaves, mostly women and children (most of the men were now a part of the U.S. Army) were kept here and fed mostly rotten meat and peaches. They were given smallpox infested blankets and as many as 20,000 died. Sherman used the smallpox blankets a few years later with the Native Americans. He sounds like a humanitarian to me.
The Blanks sisters and I visited the area a few years ago. It honestly made my skin crawl. The locals warned about going down there and not eating the fruit — there are hundreds of peach trees. You will not find this story in any history books and for good reason. One researcher said, “The union army did not allow them to remove the bodies from the camp. They just gave ’em shovels and said bury ’em where they drop.” That is why people will not eat the peaches there today.
A friend of mine wrote a book several years ago about war crimes committed against southern citizens. The interesting part is his source material. It was gathered almost entirely from the Union Army’s own records.
It was Sherman who said, “War is hell,” and I am not going to dwell on him. When I was living in South Carolina, a group from church was at a Christmas party at my home. One gentleman informed me he would not come there again as long as “that” is here, pointing at a book on my shelf about Sherman. I made sure that book was not in view for future gatherings.
One gentleman from church took me out to an old plantation near Augusta that was still in his family. He unlocked the old wrought iron gates on old brick columns and drove up the long drive to a large house that had been burned. Part of the walls still stood and the family kept the grounds mowed. He told me it was his ancestral home and the family kept it clean as a tribute to his ancestors. Some of the outbuildings that had survived the war were still standing. There was an old family cemetery to the back of the property. The family used the property for gatherings and family reunions.
He told me his ancestor was a poet, writer, newspaperman and had “a large library of books, probably the largest in South Carolina.” He said Union soldiers showed up one day and told him they were going to burn his home. While the soldiers ransacked the house for valuables this man begged the captain to spare his books. He explained many were rare and valuable and should be saved for posterity. He had been a friend of Edgar Allen Poe and had original works and letters from Poe and other prominent writers of the period. The collection numbered at more than 10,000 books and included Revolutionary era manuscripts.
The captain ordered the soldiers to carry the books and papers from the house and stack them in the yard before the house was fired. As the house began to collapse the captain ordered the solders “to fire the books.”
The old gentleman fell to the ground with a sudden stroke. He lived three days and was buried where he fell. I remember his stone said “Died of a broken heart.” There was a small mound next to his grave and I was told it was where the books were burned. His ashes rest beside those of his beloved library, not with his family in the nearby cemetery. A few miles away the almost identical act took place at the home of William Gilmore Simms. Simms would live to write about the experience.
I heard a lot of stories like this when I lived in Georgia and South Carolina. When I hear someone tell a person, “You lost the war, get over it,” my analytical mind doesn’t have any problem understanding why so many southerners never got over it. That is why they put up those monuments, so the past would be remembered and hopefully because of them, never be repeated.
There are some who claim Confederate statues erected in Southern courthouse squares between 1900 and 1920 were chiefly installed to celebrate white supremacy. In truth, they were erected because the old soldiers were fading away. The typical surviving Confederate veteran was 60 in 1900 and 80 in 1920. This was the most traumatic event in the nation’s history; of course they wanted it to not be forgotten. Many of the South’s sons, fathers and brothers had never come home, and this offered a fitting memorial, or as we say today, “closure” to their memory.
Moreover, memorials for both Federal and Confederate soldiers surged during the war’s semicentennial from 1911 to 1915. Additionally, prior to 1900 the postbellum South was too poor to fund many memorials. Even in 1900 the region’s per capita income was only half the national average.
The sons and even daughters of Confederate veterans eagerly joined the U.S. military to help win the 1898 Spanish-American War. As I have noted, seven former Confederates served their country once more as United States Generals in this conflict. Hundreds of former Confederates too old to participate demonstrated their patriotism by trying to enlist. Old soldiers in remnants of Confederate uniforms, many missing limbs, stood along rail lines and saluted the troop trains as they passed across the south.
Union veterans soon realized that their former foes were also Americans who deserved their own memorials. They held joint reunions and supported each other’s memorial dedications. Leaders from each side often participated in the other group’s programs. The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and the Sons of Confederate Veterans still to this day support each other. It is not about racism, but benevolence, history and protecting the good name of the soldier.
I have read hundreds of monument dedications and it was always about honoring the memory of the dead and the few living that were soon to be gone, too. In a land ravaged to the point that the economy took over 100 years to recover I can feel their sentiment. I can see an elderly mother walking by a monument and looking up at the young soldier’s face with a faint smile because to her, that is her teenage son who went away and never returned.
These monuments are part of our history and heritage. If we don’t like them, we don’t have to look at them or dwell on them. They are irreplaceable time capsules to a period when war ruled the land followed by peace, unity, patriotism, and prosperity.
While time has moved us away from family values, honoring our heritage, and a total disregard for our shared history, these sentinels have stood firm as a reminder. I realize that they are out of style with many and some could be in more appropriate locations. I prefer to see them relocated to suitable locations rather than destroyed. In my mind, I can’t see the trouble being caused by monuments from 100 years ago given the world’s problems today. Should we not spend this energy and money on solutions to modern issues going into the future? Let the bones of the past rest in peace. As this year should witness, we have enough to worry about in our own time.