A November, 1961, Greeneville Sun article says, “Sam Houston, the first president of the Republic of Texas, grew up here.” It then goes on to say that “Davy Crockett came out of a cabin in Rogersville to die at the Alamo.” Interesting. Our Davy Crockett’s grandfather, David Crockett, lived in Rogersville and was killed by Indians there. Davy’s father John was not born there, but we all know our Davy was born in Limestone. They are talking about East Tennessee obviously, not Greene County.
A 1936 booklet published by the Town of Greeneville in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce opens with a letter from Mayor J. S. Bernard. He welcomes folks:
“To the birthplace of Davy Crockett, the hero of the Alamo, whose motto was, ‘Be always sure you are right then Go Ahead.’”
“Welcome to Greeneville, the home and burial place of Andrew Johnson, the 17th President of the United States.”
“Welcome to East Tennessee, rich in historical lore. Sam Houston, John Morgan, Nathanael Greene and our own Bob Taylor made history here.”
Bob Taylor was the 24th governor of Tennessee, served in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate; he never lived here. Greene County was named for Nathanael Greene who was never here and his 25,000-acre land grant he never stepped foot on was in Middle Tennessee. He was not a Greene Countian. John Hunt Morgan was killed here, so we have a claim to him.
So what is our claim to Houston? He grew up in East Tennessee for sure, but was there a Greene County connection?
Sam Houston was born on March 2, 1793, at the Timber Ridge Plantation in Rockbridge County, Virginia. He was the fifth of nine children born to Major Samuel and Elizabeth (Paxton) Houston. Houston’s birthplace is along Highway 11 just north of Lexington, Virginia. The state of Texas has a large stone roadside marker there. The Timber Ridge Church Houston attended as a child stands on a low ridge just behind the marker. I have visited this site many times.
Houston’s father, Samuel, died in 1806. Samuel was a captain in Morgan’s Rifle Brigade, Continental Army, from Virginia, he was at Valley Forge and may have known Sparing Bowman. His young son certainly did. He served after the war as Brigadier Inspector in the Virginia Militia and advanced to rank of major. He died while absent from home on an inspection tour. The senior Samuel Houston died at Dennis Callighan’s Tavern House, on the “New Road” to Kentucky. He was buried in the High Bridge Church yard, near the elaborate mansion of his cousin Matthew Houston.
A year later, young Sam’s mother Elizabeth decided to move the family to East Tennessee on undeveloped land bordering Indian territory. She had been sold on moving the family to Blount County by nephew James Houston. James Houston spent time in Greene County with his namesake Uncle James, Cousin William and the not-yet-a-reverend Samuel Houston. I know we are getting confusing because every Houston had a James, John, William, and a Samuel.
Future Texas Sam Houston’s uncle James had moved from Augusta County, Virginia, to land he and his brother in law George Wilson had acquired along the James River near Roanoke. Not being happy in a family partnership, James, like a lot of pioneers of his day, had that wanderlust to move on in search of “their fortune” as they called it. We would say today, hoping to better themselves. The Houstons, like the Boones, Crocketts and others seemed to share a dislike of farming.
By 1778 James Houston was in what would become Greene County. Like a lot of early settlers, he thought he was in Virginia. There always seemed to be a dispute among the early arrivals of whether they were in Virginia or North Carolina. If you came south, you claimed to be a Virginian and if you came here from the east, you were a North Carolinian. There was some overlapping and more than a few disputes.
He had fought in the 1760s French and Indian War in Virginia. He had found favor in the church and was now carrying the sword of the Lord as his weapon. He was known for his preaching and church building here.
James Houston settled on “200 acres along the north side of the Nolichucky River.” Actually, it was along Richland Creek and would today be within the Greeneville City limits. His home site and spring are just yards off South McKee Street.
Remember that farming thing. James Houston traded or sold his 200 acres of good farmland to Joseph Posey for 640 acres of mountains and mountain valley along Brush Creek, a day’s ride from town. This area became known as Houston’s Valley or as we call it today, Houston Valley. Houston built a nice two-story cabin along the creek that stood until the late 1950s.
When the cabin came down, the cut limestone from the fireplace was used to build a bridge across the creek. I always take a gaze at those stones and smile as I drive by. James also built a log church that would become Pine Springs Baptist Church. I have often wondered about the church. They were in the middle of nowhere; their nearest neighbors were mostly Indians. They did have their own little Houston settlement, and Samuel felt the call to preach. Reverand Sam would likely have just preached mostly to the Houston family and a few passers-through on Sunday mornings. In 1803 James helped organize the Flag Branch Church, which became the Mt. View Missionary Baptist Church off Old Mountain Road.
James Houston was close friends with John Sevier and in 1780, at age 65, went with Sevier to fight in the Battle of Kings Mountain. Nephew James, age 23, went too, but served under Isaac Shelby. This is where the two Jameses gets confused as far as a military record. I am guilty of taking the bait left by others.
James Houston no doubt was a much-respected man and I assume had that stubborn Houston attitude. They were Scots-Irish, so they were definitely clannish and family oriented. When Greene County was formed in April 1783, Houston was appointed a member of the Court of Pleas and Quarterly Sessions, meaning he was an official court jurist, a sort of judge at the time. He was living, remember, just a stone’s throw from “Greeneville Courthouse.” South Mckee Street did not exist then and the area was out in the country at that time.
He was heavily involved with Sevier and another good friend Daniel Kennedy in forming the State of Franklin (1784). Sevier appointed Houston sheriff of Greene County and a major in the State of Franklin Militia. All these appointments, whether civil or military, were lofty appointments and indicative of Houston’s standing.
He was appointed magistrate, which was the justice of the peace, again a type of judge for district IV which included all the land south of the Nolichucky and French Broad Rivers after moving south along Cove Creek.
I must add that when Houston traveled to Greeneville from “The Cove” it was an all-day trip. He would have traveled all day, spent the night, taken care of business, spent another night and ridden home the next day. Some people did travel at night but most did not.
The Houstons made up their own little community as sons, daughters and then grandchildren expanded their families. They allowed the first sanctioned link of road to Charleston, South Carolina, to cross their property. Remember that farming thing. They had Houston’s turnpike on this side of the mountain, and son-in-law William Horton operated the Paint Mountain Turnpike on the other side of the mountain. If you wanted to follow their road, you were paying coming or going. John Sevier gave them a 99-year lease on the public part of the road, so they made money off travelers into the 1890s.
Goldene Burgner wrote of the early Houstons, “They had the slickest horses, best houses, prettiest women and paid the highest taxes.” Plus, they owned the only decent road across the mountain. James’ son William had a two-story cabin that sat on the lower turnpike. Travelers coming from Warm Springs (Hot Springs) could stop here for the night before heading on to Greeneville or Jonesborough. He had stock pens for cattle, a barn for horses and other livestock. You could get a hot meal, a drink to cut the dust from the throat, and a bed tick for the night.
One thing Burgner left out was that the Houstons were drinkers. They distilled their own alcohol and they drank it. It was a family tradition. Texas Sam once bragged that he could drink till he was dead dog drunk, and then drink himself back sober!
The church also served as a trading post, with meal they ground in their own nearby mill. Tobacco they grew, feed for livestock, and bacon, eggs and ham from their farm. You could get gun powder from their powder mill. It served as a tavern every night of the week except Sundays. One could get drunk on Saturday night, sleep it off on the floor, and find forgiveness the next morning without exiting the door.
They had a blacksmith shop if you needed repairs with a wheelwright on duty since wagon wheels coming across the mountains usually needed some attention. Remember what I said about farming. Everyone that worked here was a Houston or married to one, or grandchild. Sons-in-law tended to be the farmers.
The Houstons had frolics, horse races, revivals and rifle shoots, which drew people from Greeneville, Asheville, Jonesborough, Rogersville, and New Port. One man wrote, “Ole Man Houston’s inebriations flow as freely as the nearby creak.” Another wrote, “We lodged at a place called Houston’s Tavern, a pleasurable place, but one where the inhabitants are much practiced at separating a man from his coin.”
In 1807 Elizbeth Paxton Houston wrote her sister after arriving in Blount County, “We spent some time with kin before arriving here.” The only “kin” they could have visited were the Houstons in Houston Valley. Young Sam, the future governor of Tennessee and Texas and future Texas legend, would have met and known his cousins.
The younger James, who talked his aunt into moving the family to Blount County from Virginia, accompanied them there and lived out his days near Maryville. Naturally she would have met him where he was living here in Houston’s Valley to make the trip to the property he had personally picked out.
They settled in the wilds of Blount County on undeveloped land that bordered Cherokee Indian territory. Sam made friends with Cherokee that passed through hunting. Within two years he would leave home at age 16 to live with the Cherokee. He did not like farming, it seemed to be a family thing as I have pointed out.
I remember over 50 years ago, George Rollins that owned a store along Cove Creek telling me that Texas Sam Houston was in Houston Valley. We were sitting on a bench during decoration at Rehoboth Church and I asked him why Houston Valley was called Houston Valley. He told me about James and said, “the old folks always said that Texas Sam came over here and lived with his kin folks for six months.” He told me that while he was living with the Cherokee, “they would come with him and camp on the ridge while Sam visited his folks.” I asked Steve Ricker if he knew anything about Cherokee camps on the ridge and he told me there had been because he found artifacts indicating they had spent a lot time there. The Cherokee did not camp on ridges except as a means of protection. They would have been watching over their friend who they had adopted as a brother.
I have no concrete evidence that Sam Houston, one of the fathers of Texas, was ever in Greene County. There is a lot of circumstantial evidence to suggest that he was, even if just passing through. He had a lot of kinfolk here and it is very unlikely that he would not have visited them. They were his only family connections.
David Crockett and Sam Houston knew each other well from their time in Nashville and Washington. It was Houston that first told Crockett about Texas. Historian Richard Doughty wrote about Crockett stopping in Greeneville as he took his wife to see her folks just across the mountain in Buncombe County, North Carolina. When they left Greeneville, they followed the old Charleston Road, later called the Asheville Highway, out Houston’s Valley, through the turnpike and across the mountain. Too bad we do not know if he asked the Houstons if they knew Sam, or maybe he knew they were kin. Maybe they didn’t know Crockett, and he didn’t bother to introduce himself or ask any questions, just passing quietly through.
James’s son Howell Houston was the entrepreneur of the family. He had land grants of 5,000, 400, 180, 150, and 80 acres of land. Most of this was in Cocke County but joined his father and other family members’ holdings.
James Houston the elder is one of my Revolutionary War Patriot ancestors. His daughter Rachel married George Jones who lived where Jones Bridge is now — guess he wanted to do his own farming. George’s middle name given at birth was “Corn”, so his full name was George Corn Jones. A local lady used to tell me “those Parman girls say that he was called “‘Corn’ because he grew really good corn.” The real implication was that he grew corn and made good liquor with it. I would tell her his mother was Elizabeth Corn and he was named after her father George Corn. She told me that story over and over, I could never get it to register that he was named after his grandfather. I do not think his Dad said “let’s name this baby ‘Corn’ so he can grow up and grow good corn to make liquor.”
I am kin to Crockett and Houston and that is cool by me. I was asked to speak in Huntsville, Texas, in 2012 and jumped at the opportunity. I enlisted Caroline Blanks to go with me and we followed the Crockett trail all the way to the Alamo. Anywhere Crockett had been on the way to or in Texas, we were there. After the Alamo we started trailing Sam Houston.
Texas Sam returned to live with his family and taught school for a year near Maryville. The schoolhouse still stands and is a popular historic site. Their web-page states: “The Historic Sam Houston Schoolhouse is a one-room log building, built in 1794, is named for Sam Houston, who was the schoolmaster there in 1812. Houston was 18 when he took the job as teacher to pupils from age 6 to 60 during a term that begun after corn planting in the spring and lasting until harvest and cold weather in the fall. Tuition at that time was $8.00 a term, payable 1/3 in corn, 1/3 in calico and 1/3 in cash.”
When I was president of the Sam Houston Chapter Society of the War of 1812, the schoolhouse is where I held our meetings. One of the most interesting items in the museum is a pair of brass knuckles with the initials “SH” found hidden above a log in the school. Sam evidently knew how to settle down a rough or misbehaving student.
Sam had that wanderlust and only taught school for one year. In 1812 he enlisted at Blount Courthouse (Maryville) along with Cousin James to fight with Andrew Jackson. The two Houstons reported to training camp in Knoxville and enlisted in the 39th Infantry Regiment. Within a year Sam rose from private to third lieutenant. At the Battle of Horseshoe Bend in March 1814, he was wounded in the groin by a Creek arrow. This wound would trouble him the rest of his life.
When I stop in Lebanon, I walk up the street to a building with a brass plaque indicating where Sam Houston’s log law office once stood. He was only here a year as well. From this point on there is a lot of interesting stories about Houston and I will not try to cover them here. Maybe at a later date.
The reason I took the speaking engagement in Huntsville was because Sam Houston lived there and is buried there. We went to Houston where I wanted to visit the Houston equestrian statue downtown. It is now in the middle of a crazy two lane roundabout, so Caroline drove circling the stupid thing three or four times before getting an opportunity to stop and let me jump out. I about got hit two or three times getting out there, but by gosh I got to see it and get my pictures. Then I about got hit getting back across the road and had to wait until Caroline could find a break to stop and pick me up. Caroline said, “you know you could have got killed?” I told her that was okay, I got to see it up close and got my pictures!
After the Alamo, Mexican dictator Santa Anna went in pursuit of Houston. He waited 13 days before storming the Alamo in hope that Houston would show up and he could take care of all his business at once. The Alamo had bought Houston precious time to build an army. It would be Houston who said in rallying his troops before his decisive battle with the Mexican army, “This day you will tell your children and grandchildren about, but that is for tomorrow, as for today, remember the Alamo!” In 18 minutes at San Jacinto, Houston’s army destroyed the Mexican army. Santa Anna tried to pass as a lowly private but was given away when his troops stood as he was led past them.
Houston’s officers wanted to hang Santa Anna but Houston, who was wounded and sitting up against a tree, said to them, “No, you want revenge, but I want Texas.” Santa Anna signed over Texas, parts of New Mexico, Arizona, and California in exchange for his life. The San Jacinto Battlefield has a ginormous monument that contains a museum and elevators to the top. It is the world’s tallest war memorial — 15 feet taller than the Washington monument — honoring all those who fought for Texas’s independence. It is an incredible sight and the monument has a giant stone Texas star on top. San Jacinto is pretty but it is surrounded by oil refineries, which is a distraction.
One positive is that those big white oil tanks have giant screens of the San Jacinto Battle scenes mostly from reenactments of them. I was told they are something like six football fields in size and were put up in pieces. It looks a lot better than big white tanks. Out on the grounds at San Jacinto are markers where various events happened including where the surrender tree was.
We arrived in Huntsville the evening before I was to speak, and I had a reception to attend. So, no exploring. Our scheduled meeting was finished after lunch and we headed out to explore Huntsville. It has the Sam Houston Home, Sam Houston State University, Sam Houston Memorial Museum, Sam Houston Memorial Library, Sam Houston National Memorial Cemetery (Sam is buried in Oakwood Cemetery) and I am not making this up: The Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home — if you don’t believe me, Google it. Near the interstate is a 67-foot-tall statue of Sam Houston. Over in the bushes I found a huge spare head. I have no idea why. Placed by the Masonic Lodge, this replica of Sam himself can be seen for 6½ miles down Interstate 45 and is the highest point between Houston and Dallas. The spectacular monument, “A Tribute to Courage,” is the world’s tallest statue of an American Hero.
Everything in Huntsville is Sam Houston-something. Sam Houston’s Diner has Sam’s breakfast, everything on the menu is Sam’s something or Sam’s favorite. I tried Sam’s favorite Rueben with Sam’s favorite home kettle chips, with one of Sam’s pickles. I washed it down with a Sam’s favorite beverage. Sam had good taste in food. We even visited the Sam Houston Antique Mall. Like I said, if you do not believe any of this, Google it! Heck, Sam even has several car lots. There must be a city code that everything must be named Sam Houston Memorial whatever.
That is for Texas and we are in Tennessee, so was Sam Houston in Greene County? I believe he was. Houston, Crockett and others from the area moved west through what I refer to as the early gateway to the west. In the 1850 census over half the inhabitants of Texas were from Tennessee. Most of those or their families had passed through what would become Greene County as they migrated west. If you get into genealogy, you are going to find some cousins in Texas. I am proud the two larger-than-life men in Texas history, Crockett and Houston, were here, if only for a brief period in our history. That is why we trail the past.