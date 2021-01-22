Last week we talked about the exodus of Southern Americans to the country of Brazil. We looked at how the American migration had helped bring Brazil from the shadows of a third world nation. I made it sound like it was all peaches and cream from the beginning. It wasn’t. It was a life changing struggle for everyone making the voyage to South America. It was a total uprooting of oneself and their family, it was sailing into the unknown, not much different than the voyage of our own ancestors coming here to the new world. In their own epic life’s adventure, they were sailing to their own new world.
We today cannot begin to visualize the magnitude of what they did. They left almost everything they had ever known, owned, loved — parents, brothers, sisters, children, family farms, homesteads, including the final resting places of parents and grandparents. They walked away from it all. They took with them what they could but the rest was left behind. Family members, usually children, took over family farms where they could so it was not like they just abandoned all their property, yet some did. While we can grapple with what we might be able to do or not do today, I seriously doubt anyone reading this could or would do what I just described. The Americans that moved to Brazil to establish a new life did just that.
These immigrants had to apply to the Brazilian agent in New York then wait on approval. Following approval, a date and place was provided for passage. Given the state of the mail in the South and a lack of rail service following the war, my bet is they traveled by water where they could to the nearest seaport to catch the boat.
As for William Hutchinson Norris, he was 65 years of age. Sixty-five in 1865 and 65 today are totally different. The life expectancy in 1865 was 35, and today it is 80. Given his age, he should have been content to live out his days in Alabama. Given what we learned from last week’s article, we know he was obviously phenomenally healthy, both in body and mind.
Norris and his son Robert caught the boat in Mobile Bay, Alabama on Dec. 23 and were in Brazil Dec. 27, 1865. They spent their Christmas that year on the sea. By February, Norris had purchased a 500-acre farm for 20 cents an acre that included three slaves. Norris would emancipate his slaves and encourage others to use local labor. Slavery was abolished in Brazil in 1888. Brazilian descendants writing about Norris say he had gold hidden on his Alabama property. They say that when General Sherman’s men were digging up the Norris farm looking for valuables, the commanding officer learned that Norris was a leader of the Masonic lodge and called off the search. It was Norris’s wife, they say, that gave the master mason sign of distress to the Union officer.
In a little more than a year, Norris was writing home with the news that he had made large profits his first year farming in Brazil. He also was compensated for his time consulting and teaching. He wrote his wife and son telling them to invite friends, family, and neighbors to emigrate as well. On May 23, 1867, 26 families from Alabama arrived in Brazil to follow the vision shared by Norris.
Norris’s wife Nancy made the trip to Brazil as did daughters Nancy Angeline, Isabella, who married Joseph Whittaker the watermelon man, Emma, and son Henry Clay Norris. Staying behind in Alabama were sons James, Frances (Frank), Benjamin and Samuel. There were to be a lot of first cousins truly a world apart — yet not unlike the European immigration to the U.S. a generation earlier.
As immigrants wrote back home telling of their wonderful new life, the letters were printed in newspapers across the South. Large contingents from Texas, Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina, and yes, every Southern state, headed deeper south for the new life. Even some New Yorkers joined in the voyage.
While newspapers in the South were extorting “Go South Young Man — to Brazil,” northern papers were not as kind. They felt these Southerners should not be allowed to go and should stay and “face the punishment for the rebellion.” One sympathetic New York paper called the exodus a “brain drain of the Southern United States,” going on to explain that the “smartest and brightest of the next generation of Southerners are headed to Brazil. The South’s loss will be Brazil’s gain.”
While we have focused on the settlements in the southern part of Brazil, there were two in the north. One, Belem, was on the coast and the other, Santarem, was in the interior of the country along the Amazon River. One New York paper described them as the “poor delusional exiles” that were “living in grass huts with mud for floors in the most miserable of conditions. Their only wish is that they had remained in the U.S. and faced up to their treachery.” It goes on to say that “their nearest neighbors are man eating cannibals and man-eating snakes.”
The New York Sun related, “Some of the southern irreconcilables who fled to South America after our Civil War have reason to think this is a pretty good country after all. When one colony of these fugitives reached Rio de Janeiro, they were packed off to the River Doce, where they were told they could make their fortune developing the resources of the country. It was a wild region, which white men for the most part had avoided on account of the ill repute of the Indian tribes. The Colonists were taken about a hundred miles up the river, where those who could not get away have led a wretched existence ever since. There are no white settlers within about a hundred miles of them, and Mr. Steans, an English traveler, who saw them there a few months ago, says they would give all they possess, which is next to nothing, if they could turn their backs forever upon the home of their exile. Under the impression that they were escaping the frying pan they appear to have jumped into the fire, and though they are not troubled by the contiguity of the yankee, they have the cannibal Nackinhapmas for their next-door neighbors.”
One of the former Confederates that landed here was a bootmaker by trade. To his dismay everyone there did not own or wear shoes, nor did they care to. The only people wearing shoes were the Americans. He decided to head back to Alabama where he might ply his trade and survive. Several of his neighbors moved to the colonies in southern Brazil. As they left, they signed their properties over to friends and neighbors.
One former Confederate was captured by the natives and taken to their village. He was to be cooked in their fires, but fortunately he was a dentist and just happened to have his dental bag when taken by the natives. The chief was suffering from a bad tooth, and the captive convinced him to allow him to treat the tooth. He administered pain killer and removed the tooth. The chief was so happy he made the southerner a tribal medicine man. He enjoyed his status among the tribe for over two years and decided he wanted to return to his own people and made a successful escape.
Those hearty souls that did stay in northern Brazil learned to grow sugar cane in the harsh, hot, wet environment. About 1879 a new trend came along — rubber trees for the newfound auto industry. Henry Ford would link up with these former Americans as he built his city of “Fordlandia” in 1928. What Ford didn’t bargain for was these Brazilian-Americans were not too keen on a Yankee from up north controlling their lives. Ford’s rubber venture in Brazil would fail largely because he didn’t understand the culture.
Those that survived in Santarem occasionally made their way to the southern colonies in Brazil for American reunions. The southern Brazilians always joked “you can pick out a Santarem by his high boots.” They wore high-topped “snake boots.” It is not a joke that they lived with some nasty, mean reptiles.
The colony that William Hutchinson Norris founded in the Santa Barbara-Americana area continued to grow as many of the Americans from other colonies joined them. Immigrants from other countries moved to the area surrounding the Americans. Italians, Russians, Germans, and even Irish settled in the area and contributed to its growth and success.
The Americans kept a tight-knit community and met quarterly at the Campo Cemetery. They were proud of their American Revolutionary War heritage and held a large July 4th celebration each year. Norris’s father, as many of the Confederados’ fathers and grandfathers, had fought in the American Revolution.
The Confederate Veterans had their own little fraternal organization, and the Confederate Veteran Magazine reported on the “Confederate Veterans in South America.” A photo of a gathering of the vets appeared in a 1912 issue. It included Dr. Robert C. Norris, aged 75. William and Zeke Pyles aged 66 and 67, were in the group. They had been in Greeneville with Morgan’s Cavalry. Joseph Whittaker, then 76, was part of the group.
A 1917 issue has a piece written on the first page, “Patriotism of the American Colony in Brazil.” “The Veteran is in receipt of a letter from a member of the American Colony in Brazil which shows their loyalty to this country in its time of stress.” Dr. Cicero Jones, one of the original immigrants from the U.S. wrote, “It may be of interest to some to learn that the week following the declaration of war between the United States and Germany the boys of the American colony, some thirty odd, met in my office at this place and through me sent to our consul the following resolution: We the undersigned sons and grandsons of the Confederate veterans, most respectfully offer through our consul in Sao Paulo our services to the American government, to be used as it may see fit during the war between the United States and Germany, promising the same loyalty to the Stars and Stripes that our fathers gave to the Stars and Bars.”
“It was signed by all present. The first to sign was Joseph E. Whittaker, Confederate veteran, eighty-one years old, who was a lieutenant in Walthall’s Brigade of Mississippians.” Whittaker’s two sons and a grandson also signed. Cicero Jones and his three sons signed. Dr. Jones concluded, “We are now awaiting the order of the United States.” I was not able to find any official replies to this offer from the Brazilians to the American government.
In 1972 then Georgia governor Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalyn were in Brazil as part of a trade mission and visited the Campo Cemetery. As Carter read the names on the monument, he had tears running down his cheeks. When asked if he was okay, he replied simply, “these are our people.” As they toured the cemetery Mrs. Carter suddenly gasped, putting her hand on her heart. As everyone jumped to her aid, she, now with tears streaming, pointed at a grave marker. It was her long-lost great-uncle William Samuel Wise. He had disappeared from Georgia and nobody there ever knew what had happened to him, whether he had left or whether he had been killed.
One 1975 writer reported, “Down through the years an occasional U.S. consul would stop by to keep up on the activities of the rebels.” With over 150 years of news articles and several books it is hard to include but a few of the interesting antidotes and stories of these Southern Americans.
Their Southern American patriotic pride still shines brightly through the descendants in Brazil today. These descendants have not been taught to be ashamed of their heritage, but to proudly honor it. They were Americans by birth, Southerners by the grace of God, and Brazilians by choice.
Next week we will look at how I became involved with the American descendants in Brazil.