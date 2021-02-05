When we arrived about midnight at the airport in Campinas, Brazil, we were met by Roberto Cullen. Gwen and Rex had stayed in his apartment the year before, and with me along, we were to spend the two weeks with the Hellmeister family at their home in Americana. It was nice to stay in the warmth of a family home instead of a cold hotel where I couldn’t understand anyone.
The Hellmeisters did not speak English except for daughter Luiza who has just graduated medical school and is a popular fashion model. Son Matheus spoke a little English, but mostly used his phone translator. Father Jorge, a dentist, and mother Maria, well we got along just fine in spite of the language thing. We learned that when you go visit in Brazil, you take your own bedsheets and towels. I asked Matheus about bed linens and asked for a towel to take a shower. He was gracious enough to get them for me. That was one custom that got by us.
My first morning I went downstairs to the kitchen where Maria was busy and stopped to ask me, “coff, coff?” I wasn’t sure if I had been coughing or she wanted me to cough until she held her hand like a saucer and the other like she was taking a cup and drinking. I said, “Oh, Coffee” and she nodded smiling, and fixed me a cup of coffee. They drink their coffee in tiny cups and those three to four good sips will curl your hair. Jorge would go down the street in the mornings and come back with fresh breads, cheese and fruits for us. It was amazingly good, I fell in love with the breakfast rolls made with tapioca flour. We finally had to ask Jorge not to do that, one can only eat so much of a good thing.
Later that morning we were picked up by Adriana and husband Cesar to explore the area. Adriana had been an exchange student in Alabama and speaks fluent English. She is a teacher at a local school and is used to herding people along. Adriana planned everything we were going to do. Gwen called her “our manager” while I called her “the boss.” Cesar did not speak English but was a big cutup and a lot of fun.
Our first stop was a grocery store where Gwen found a jar of Folgers coffee and three USA-sized cups. I will never forget the next morning as we sat on the patio enjoying our Folgers, Jorge opened the glass door with the Folgers jar in his hand and pointing at it said, “No Good, No good.” Gwen said, “yes good!” The grocery store was a lot like our big box stores and I am sure there were smaller stores that more closely resembled ours.
Our next stop was at the largest shopping mall in Brazil. Adriana’s mother and brother joined us there. We ate at a Brazilian restaurant just off the food court. It was a pay one price and get as much as you could put on your plate. It was incredibly good. I did pass up the big dead fish with a couple limes resting on him.
At a later visit to another large mall we tried Burger King! Yes, I wanted to try Burger King and McDonald’s to see if there was a difference compared to our American stores. I think the beef was thicker and more flavorful.
Jorge, Adriana, and Roberto are all active in the Rotary Club which was hosting a reception for us and some other guests the next day. The Rotary owns a large high-rise office building on a hill overlooking Americana. The top floor is their meeting area and has a large kitchen in the back. As Gwen and Rex helped Cesar and others in the kitchen, I was hanging out the windows taking pictures of Americana. I took a tremendous number of photos starting in the afternoon through late into the evening, and some of the sun rising. I have some incredible nighttime photos of the city founded by the Americans. The transformation from midday to nighttime to morning lights is incredible.
Those in the kitchen were busy cutting meat with large pots boiling on the stoves. They were all excited that the next day we would be having what they called “fishwata.” I wasn’t too excited about something that sounded like fishwater. It is actually “Feijoada” and is a bean and meat stew. They serve it on a bed of rice and have cracklings (the real ones), fruit and salad on the side. It is incredibly good.
As a side note, I occasionally mention how things flow during the course of living our lives, and I have to interject this one. The December before sister Gwen was interested in going to Brazil, at Christmas the Blanks girls older sister Debi Holmes Benny and husband Jerry Ellis gave the girls and I a $150 gift card for a Brazilian restaurant in Knoxville. They gave me a cookbook “Brazil — A Cook’s Tour” I had to wonder why they were giving me a Brazilian cookbook as that was not my forte. I also thought we could eat at the restaurant three to four times on $150. I was wrong. We went once and had to add another $38, some change and tips to the till. As for the cookbook, was that a premonition of things to come? I have actually used it several times, but more as a reference.
That cookbook says to allow two to three days preparation time for Feijoada. It mentions things like “cow tongues” and “odd parts of the pig” it mentions “pig ears, pigs feet, and pig tails” can be used also. Our group of cooks used Italian pork sausage and pork butt. I made it a couple times in my crockpot and thought it simply fine. It is hard to mess up beans with any kind of meat. Just hold the tongues, tails, and feet.
That evening, an attractive young lady came in making a beeline for Rex and Gwen, kissing them on the cheek. She kissed my cheek with a quick “Oi” or “hi” in Portuguese. Gwen said “I wish you could see your face,” I told her I didn’t have to, I could feel it. The young Lady was Lilian Ferreira Dias who is one of the top videographers in the country. She is also one of Brazil’s top sports photographers. I found out later that she and I were to be official event photographers at the festa. Although she spoke no English, we did photograph the entire day of the festa together. That was except when I was on stage during the opening, raising the flag, or singing with Johnny Voxx. Lillian was kind enough to get photos of me when in the limelight.
The next day arrived, and we were back at the Rotary with a large group of guests that included Rotary members, members of the American Descendants Fraternity, and visitors. Roberto introduced Gwen, Rex and I and presented us with Rotary banners. Following the meal there was dancing and live music. Cesar brought me a glass of “Pinga.” It was a sweet, tart, drink with a piece of lime in it. As soon as that was gone Cesar handed me another. My darling sister was quick to step in and tell Cesar, “no more Pinga for Tim.” Pinga is a local rum made from sugar cane. Apparently if you drink enough of it you lose your socks, I never lost my socks, but after the second one, I wanted to.
Harter wrote that one of the American immigrants developed a fondness for Pinga. He would go into his local saloon, drink until he was about to lose his socks, go outside get on his horse and ride into the bar. He then shot up the place, emptying his two revolvers before riding off. The sheriff never arrested him because … well … he was the sheriff.
Roberto arranged a day trip to a town called Serra Negra (Black Mountain Range) to the north in the mountains. In our little entourage was a gentleman named Werner that we met at the Rotary. Werner’s parents had immigrated to Brazil from Germany. Any time we were talking about this he was quick to add, “1930s, before Hitler.” As you history channel buffs know, a large group of Nazis fled Germany for Brazil as World War II ground to a halt, maybe even Hitler himself, according to some.
Werner told me a couple times that Serra Negra was “like your Smoky Mountain.” Gwen asked a friend that has a tour business, Gustavo to drive us. He had a brand spanking new Mercedes tour van, and I got the front seat next to the driver. As we neared Serra Negra, I realized what Werner meant, it was Gatlinburg in Brazil. As we entered the town a life size Elvis cutout in his gold suit greeted us. Just how Gustavo managed to get that van into some of the parking spots I’ll never understand. There were cars, motorcycles, and people everywhere, so when I say just like Gatlinburg, I mean it.
The big difference is that in Brazil storefronts are open. Just like us opening a garage door on a yard sale, the store front opens onto the sidewalk and the street. Roberto purchased tickets for us to go to the top of the mountain to a coffee bean farm. We loaded into a train car, one of two, pulled by an old truck that had been refitted with a body that resembled a locomotive. This thing looked about as safe as skiing down the middle of the bypass in July. As we climbed the mountain, the old truck would slowly wind down and the driver would have to gear down. We would go backward a couple feet before he caught the lower gear. It was obvious he didn’t have brakes and I was sure glad he was catching those gears.
Making it safely to the top, we were greeted by a breathtaking view of the valleys below. The hills around us were all covered with coffee bean trees. Like any tourist that had never seen a coffee tree, I had to investigate and photograph them. Some of the beans were red, some green, it was a feeling of Christmas and a fun experience. They offered four-wheeler or horse rental with trails to ride. I really wanted to go for a horse ride through the mountains but seemed to be the only one in our group so inclined. Also offered were cabin rentals, and there was a large open restaurant where we dined. The food was incredible, but the watermelon, I had never tasted watermelon that good. A toast to Joseph Whittaker for bringing those Georgia rattlesnakes to Brazil!
The Helmeisters’ neighbor invited us over one evening for “snacks” that was a full-blown dinner. Their summer kitchen opens to the luscious green manicured oasis of a back yard with amazing lighting. It was an incredible evening. I cannot begin to list all the wonderful meals from pizza places to roadside stands where we just decided to stop. All the food was simply incredible, as was the company.
While I talked about the festival last week, which was why we were in Brazil. There is so much to the festa that I could write a series just about it. One writer in a 2008 publication wrote: “I set out from rural North Carolina where folks drink beer, eat barbecue, and listen to Skynard on the local classic rock station, flew 10 hours to Sao Paulo, took a cab eighty miles north through a pleasant stretch of Brazilian countryside, and exited onto a dirt road that wound through endless fields of sugarcane before delivering me to the Cemiterio do Campo, where I stepped through the gates to find folks drinking beer, eating barbecue, and listening to Skynard on the PA.” He continued, “I’ve come south, way south, in hopes of discovering why, after five generations of intermarriage with Brazilian locals, the people still seem so obsessed with their Southern heritage.”
I can answer his question, nobody has ever taught them to be ashamed of their heritage. I failed to note in previous articles that Harter’s book mentioned that unlike the U.S., when a slave became a free person in Brazil, he was considered equal with the whites. In the U.S., free persons of color were considered a third-rate citizen. Some of those former slaves that I mentioned who went to Brazil with their former masters did quite well. Some were hired at top wages by Brazilian plantation owners to manage their plantations because they knew American farming practices. Primarily, they knew how to grow cotton.
Two former American slaves became two of the largest plantation owners in Brazil. I met some descendants at the festa, skin as dark as the day they arrived and proudly wearing caps with Confederate flags, shirts with U.S., Brazil, and Confederate flags. Why? Their heritage is a mixed bag too, just like everyone else. Yet, they too are proud to be a part of the fraternity connected to the Southern United States.
Next week we will wrap up the series with my last trip to Brazil. We went with our own agenda this time. There was much to see and do that was a bit off the tourist grid.