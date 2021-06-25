Last weekend was a disappointing one for me to some extent. I was supposed to be in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania for the annual encampment of the Society of the Descendants of Washington’s Army at Valley Forge. This would have been my 38th visit to Valley Forge. Last year would have been 38 and now it is moved up to next year which should have been the big 4-0, but not so thanks to COVID. I get tired of using that word. Thankfully, things are opening back up and hopefully returning to normal.
Disappointed that I wasn’t on the road somewhere, I decided to go to the 19th Annual Forrest Homecoming and Southern Heritage Festival. I have attended this event several times over the years when it and Valley Forge didn’t fall on the same weekend. The Valley Forge group was having meetings and programs via Zoom and, to be honest, I have had about as many Zoom meetings as I care to sit through. Zoom meetings are useful and they have their place, it is just not the same as being there.
The festival is a one-day event at the Nathan Bedford Forrest Boyhood Home in Chapel Hill, Tennessee. It is a pleasant, slightly more than four-hour drive, from Greeneville and I almost always go to this event as a day trip. The State of Tennessee once owned the property and planned to develop it into a state park but the remoteness at the time and budgetary concerns left the home boarded up for over 20 years and it became overgrown. The Sons of Confederate Veterans acquired the property from the state, added acreage, and restored the early 1820s log home.
With reenactors present, it is like walking back in time. I am not lost to think the property would have been kept in this manicured, pristine condition 150 years ago. To look at photos of the property when acquired and then to witness it as it is today is amazing. It was all done by volunteers and donations. I know Forrest has been demonized as late, but he was considered one of the state’s great heroes for generations. Chapel Hill has a monument to Forrest and the town hall has a memorial wall to Forrest and flies his battle flag.
Forrest has long been one of my favorite Civil War commanders. I make no apologies. I have studied his history a long time. Forrest’s reputation has some blots. He was a slave trader before the war. Slave traders were the lowest of the low. I use the “used car salesman” analogy — everybody talks about them and how crooked they are but they still go buy cars from them.
Everything you read today ties Forrest to the Klu Klux Klan. If you look at primary sources and actual facts from the time, it is not true. Forrest could not have been the first grand wizard of the KKK. The KKK was formed in Pulaski, Tennessee by a group of lawyers. The building where it was organized still stands and I have been there. It is owned by a Massey and I asked him if I could see the inside. He told me, “It is my building and you nor anybody else has any business in there.” He must be a northern Massey.
One of Forrest’s former slaves was the grand wizard of the Black klan. He came to Forrest and told him the white boys had started lynching and that he was going to disband the Black klan before they were blamed. This is when Forrest went to Nashville to visit with his former artillery officer John Morton, then the Tennessee secretary of state. Morton took Forrest to the Maxwell House Hotel where Forrest warned klan leaders to disband, or else Tennessee would fall under reconstruction like other southern states.
Writers say that this meeting was when Forrest joined the klan. Forrest testified before the United States Congress and told them he was not a member nor had he ever been a member. He did say that he had met with leaders and ordered them to disband before they brought more hardships upon the state. The Congressional record states: “The natural tendency of all such organizations is to violence and crime; hence it was that General Forrest and other men of influence in the state, by the exercise of their moral power, induced them to disband.”
After the battle of Fort Pillow, one Forrest could have easily rode past and probably wished he had, the northern press made it out to be a massacre since Black troops were involved. Again, Forrest was called to testify before Congress investigating “the Fort Pillow affair.” General Sherman told the press before the meeting, “We are going to try General Forrest, we are going to find General Forrest guilty, and we are going to hang General Forrest.” Several U.S. Army officers testified, and the finding was that Forrest acted appropriately given the circumstances. Forrest was exonerated by Congress. Yet he is still “hanged” by modern public opinion. Fake news and propaganda are not limited to our time. They were strong tools used to shape public opinion during the war.
Interestingly, during the war Sherman said, “That devil Forrest must be hunted down and killed if it costs ten thousand lives and bankrupts the federal treasury.” This came after Forrest struck Sherman’s supply lines with a vengeance, capturing over 2,300 Union soldiers, seizing 800 horses wrecking the Tennessee and Albany railroad so thoroughly it took Sherman’s rebuilding crews six weeks to repair it.
At the battle of Shiloh in 1862, Forrest warned celebrating Confederates, “We’ll be whipped like hell in the morning.” The next morning, the routed Confederates were about to be overrun and captured by Sherman, when Forrest and a young colonel from Kentucky, John Hunt Morgan, turned their joint forces on Sherman. It became known as the Battle of Fallen Timbers and was not a fond memory for Sherman. It did solidify the relationship of Morgan and Forrest.
Sherman wrote in his memoirs of Forrest: “He had never read a military book in his life, knew nothing about tactics, could not even drill a company, but he had a genius for strategy which was original and to me incomprehensible. There was no theory or art of war by which I could calculate with any degree of certainty what Forrest was up to. He always seemed to know what I was doing or intended to do.”
Following the war, Forrest was president of the Selma, Marion and Memphis Railroad. He encouraged former slaves and free Blacks to get educations and better themselves in the job market. Forrest hired Blacks to fill positions traditionally not open to them in Memphis. He was an early civil rights leader of the town, a far cry from what we hear today.
As a member of the Memphis City Council, he pushed for the rights of Black citizens. After a lynch mob murdered four blacks who had been arrested for defending themselves in a brawl at a barbecue, Forrest wrote to Tennessee Governor John C. Brown in August 1874 and volunteered to “help exterminate those men responsible for the continued violence against the Blacks.” When no response came, he again wrote the governor offering “to exterminate the white marauders who disgrace their race by this cowardly murder of Negroes.”
On July 5, 1875, Forrest gave a speech before the Independent Order of Pole-Bearers, a post-war organization of Black Southerners advocating to improve the economic condition of Blacks and to gain equal rights as citizens. It was the forerunner of the NAACP.
Forrest made what The New York Times described as a “friendly speech” during which, when offered a bouquet of flowers by a young black woman, he accepted them, thanked her and kissed her on the cheek. Forrest spoke encouragement of black advancement and of endeavoring to be a proponent for espousing peace and harmony between Black and white Americans. His actions did not sit well with most white Memphians and a lot of the South.
He was strongly rebuked across the south for his actions, citing a strong disapproval of “Forrest’s remarks promoting inter-ethnic harmony,” ridiculing his faculties and judgment and berating the woman who gave Forrest flowers as “a mulatto wench.” The Macon Weekly Telegraph (Georgia) newspaper also condemned Forrest for his speech, describing the event as “the recent disgusting exhibition of himself at the negro jamboree.” The Charlotte Observer wrote, “We have infinitely more respect for Longstreet, who fraternizes with negro men on public occasions, with the pay for the treason to his race in his pocket, than with Forrest and General Pillow, (Gideon Pillow who was also a guest of the organization) who equalize with the negro women, with only ‘futures’ in payment.”
The Pole Bearers meeting is a front-page article of the Memphis Daily Appeal of Tuesday July 6, 1875. It is a worthwhile read and what is interesting is that several former Confederates were there as guests and spoke. Forrest catches all the flak because he held the most notoriety.
His speech to the Pole Bearers:
“Ladies and Gentlemen, I accept the flowers as a memento of reconciliation between the white and colored races of the southern states. I accept it more particularly as it comes from a colored lady, for if there is any one on God’s earth who loves the ladies, I believe it is myself. This day is a day that is proud to me, having occupied the position that I did for the past twelve years, and been misunderstood by your race. This is the first opportunity I have had during that time to say that I am your friend. I am here a representative of the southern people, one more slandered and maligned than any man in the nation.
“I will say to you and to the colored race that men who bore arms and followed the flag of the Confederacy are, with very few exceptions, your friends. I have an opportunity of saying what I have always felt — that I am your friend, for my interests are your interests, and your interests are my interests. We were born on the same soil, breathe the same air, and live in the same land. Why, then, can we not live as brothers? I will say that when the war broke out, I felt it my duty to stand by my people. When the time came, I did the best I could, and I don’t believe I flickered. I came here with the jeers of some white people, who think that I am doing wrong. I believe that I can exert some influence and do much to assist the people in strengthening fraternal relations and shall do all in my power to bring about peace. It has always been my motto to elevate every man — to depress none. I want to elevate you to take positions in law offices, in stores, on farms, and wherever you are capable of going.
“I have not said anything about politics today. I don’t propose to say anything about politics. You have a right to elect whom you please; vote for the man you think best, and I think, when that is done, that you and I are freemen. Do as you consider right and honest in electing men for office. I did not come here to make you a long speech, although invited to do so by you. I am not much of a speaker, and my business prevented me from preparing myself. I came to meet you as friends and welcome you to the white people. I want you to come nearer to us. When I can serve you, I will do so. We have but one flag, one country; let us stand together. We may differ in color, but not in sentiment. Use your best judgement in selecting men for office and vote as you think right.
“Many things have been said about me which are wrong, and which white and Black persons here, who stood by me through the war, can contradict. I have been in the heat of battle when colored men, asked me to protect them. I have placed myself between them and the bullets of my men and told them they should be kept unharmed. Go to work, be industrious, live honestly and act truly, and when you are oppressed, I’ll come to your relief. I thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for this opportunity you have afforded me to be with you, and to assure you that I am with you in heart and in hand.”
The article says he received a standing ovation.
General Pillow’s speech is also printed on the cover of the Memphis Daily Appeal and is a worthwhile read as well. It is amazing to read their words of encouragement to a group of people they were visiting not because of political aspirations or any other gain. I think they were there because they truly cared. They did not have to go, but they did. Now we try to make them into monsters.
When Forrest went to war, his personal escort included 36 Black troopers of the 65-70 men assigned to secure his safety. At any time during the war, one of them could have taken matters into their own hands and nobody would have known with bullets flying, but they didn’t. Find me another general, North or South with that many Black troopers, or any for that matter, in their escort. Forrest said of his Black troopers: “Better Confederates never lived.” One Memphis official complained to Confederate General Cooper, “Forrest’s personal guard is made up of darkies and he seems proud of it. They are all former slaves and he lowers himself to calling them by their names.”
Louis Napoleon Nelson was recruited as a slave by Forrest but fought as a free man of color during the last 18 months of the war. He became Forrest’s chaplain, serving as a chaplain even though he could not read or write. This was a position never held by any “colored” Union soldier. Nelson attended 39 United Confederate Veterans reunions. A Sons of Confederate Veterans Chapter in West Tennessee is named in his honor.
Forrest’s bust is now being removed from the state capitol. I don’t have a problem with that. In 1905 the city of Memphis dedicated an entire city block as Forrest Park. Forrest and his wife Mary Ann were moved and buried beneath his equestrian monument. Today, the city he loved and helped move forward following the war does not want him there. The people he helped to gain jobs and rights have expressed their desire to see him removed. Just last week, Forrest and his wife’s remains were removed from the park which once bore his name. The Forrests will be reinterred at a new museum in middle Tennessee close to where he was born. I think this is all for the best in the long run.
Civil War tourism is still the largest draw and moving history will just move those dollars to another location. I am saddened to see people that are not around to defend themselves maligned. That just seems to be a part of the times in which we live. Modern writers use opinion and hearsay over fact. I encourage readers to research primary documentation instead of Wikipedia. General Forrest was not perfect. I still admire him as a military leader. We just need to take a closer look to see Forrest for the trees.