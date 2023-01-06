To be perfectly honest, getting to 2023 has been an ordeal for us all. With the New Year’s resolutions come the expectations of better days. Well, a dose of reality usually settles in a couple months as the excitement wanes.
We all have those New Year resolutions whether we admit it or not. We are going to eat healthy, lose weight, get more done, and on the list goes. Few of us ever really stick to those resolutions. I think a big dose of reality comes at tax time — ouch!
In this week’s Accent edition of the Wednesday Sun, Paige Mengel in her column talked about scheduling those good intentions. Paige mentions not watching or reading books she has already read. So what about those of us that can’t remember what we read or how a TV show turned out? Paige makes some excellent points, however.
Speaking of scheduling, I buy three-year calendars so I can plan ahead. It helps when someone reminds me that I am speaking at their event. Instead of saying “really?” I can check, and there it is. I have had groups ask me about speaking two to three years ahead. I have outlived some of those inviting me to speak.
Also in the Accent this week, Lisa Warren mentioned Old Christmas this weekend at Sycamore Shoals. I of course will be there for a day. I told Chad Bogart that I would come take some photos and visit but I am not participating. In reality, I am holding on to Christmas this year as long as I can for some reason.
I saw on Facebook April Lane saying her Christmas tree was now a Valentine’s tree … hmmm. I did limited decorating this year and brought down my two tinsel trees, one red, one silver, both with red lights. Those red lights are pretty, guess they can stay up until the end of Old Christmas as planned. I’ll write that on my schedule, Paige, or should I schedule them to go back in the attic after Valentine’s. Decisions, decisions, those red lights are pretty.
One memorable quote, “Christmas trees come in all shapes, sizes and colors but they’re all beautiful in their own way.”
Traveling to New Mexico on Christmas Day meant missing the big Christmas Day dinner this year at the Pow Wow Lizard Lounge in Tucumcari, New Mexico. It is funny to say that, but the food is outstanding. As noted last week, Caroline and I enjoyed Christmas dinner at IHOP.
Visiting my sister Gwen for Christmas took an unexpected turn, as far as being festive, anyway. She went for a doctor visit and was sent to the ER, where she was admitted. The first doctor told her her case was terminal and she should go home and call in hospice. I was suddenly wondering what to do. That feeling of helplessness is not good. Finally, after a ride in a medical jet to another hospital, her case was found to be mild, and she is back home now. Something, a prescription or a supplement, or a combination, was poisoning her system.
Adding to my helplessness was the fact I did not have a laptop with me. I did not bring many clothes as we were not going to stay those extra days, therefore my prescription meds ran out too. I swear I felt better those days without them. The pills, not the laptop. I was planning to stay in New Mexico and send Caroline home when the seriousness of the matter was resolved.
I had planned to be home to see the Tennessee-Clemson game. But we watched it at Gwen’s. New Year’s Eve I had planned to be with friends at the General Morgan Inn and watch the ball drop in Greeneville. We stopped after 11 hours in a place called Maumelle, Arkansas, to watch in New Year’s and, more importantly, Georgia beat Ohio State.
We have gathered with friends for 12 years or more now, we started in Johnson City then moved to the General Morgan. That was a hard one to miss, and our friends were sending me messages asking where we were. I admitted to being at place called Maumelle, which they thought was a joke. But no joke. Caroline ordered pizza from a place called Marcos and it was excellent. She came up with a bottle of champaign so we could celebrate the New Year. I don’t know about the New Year, as for me I was celebrating that Georgia Dawgs win!
Earlier that day we were driving through Amarillo as I said to Caroline, “I always stop at the Big Texan, I want to stop there for a quick visit, it’s tradition.” For those that don’t know, The Big Texan Steak Ranch is one of the old Route 66 attractions. One of the attractions for me is that my Uncle Charles Southerland took my Mom there to eat in 1967 when she visited him in Amarillo.
R.J. “Bob” Lee opened the Big Texan in 1960. It originally stood along Route 66 near the Amarillo stockyards. One day in 1962 a cowboy came in so hungry that he said he could “eat a whole cow.” Bob decided to see if that was true. The cowboy quit after 72 ounces of meat, but Bob was still impressed and announced that anyone who could match it would get their meal for free.
They advertise the heck out of that “free” 72-ounce steak. I am here to tell you the food is outstanding. The Big Texan is part amusement park, museum, old west, new west, has a bar, and sells its own brew. There are stuffed bears, Buffalo heads, longhorn cattle heads, elk, deer, moose. There is a shooting gallery, a large gift shop that is store size. A live rattle snake lives in a glass cage. I could go on and on, it’s like rolling up Dollywood and stuffing it in a Walmart-size building.
They have their own hotel for those that eat too much and want to sleep it off. The outside of the building is just as much fun as the inside.
We made our round and as we got back to the car, I said to Caroline, “we really need to eat here again next time we are back out this way.” Caroline responded, “why not now? The food is good, I’m hungry and we are here, lets go back in.”
One thing we learned the first time we ate there is not to order an appetizer. We ordered three and each was a meal. We asked our server about some of the others and she said she would bring us a sampler platter to try free of charge. It was more than a meal. We took four carryouts to Gwen’s with us and ate on it for days.
On New Year’s Eve, Caroline got prime rib and I got New York Strip. We each cut ours in half and shared. As I said, the food is outstanding. The atmosphere of the place is indescribable. I did take a lot of pictures. I asked our server what that 72-ounce steak costs if one didn’t eat the whole thing. He said, $72. To get that steak for free, one must eat a salad, the steak, baked potato, loaf of bread and desert. Some do, many don’t. I’ve been tempted, there was a time, but not now.
What I enjoyed the most, was that they were still celebrating Christmas. There were strands of lights everywhere. The livestock heads on the walls had wreaths around their necks. The deer and elk had lights in their antlers. There were Christmas trees, Santas, and yes they were playing Christmas music, and to think I thought it was all over! Yes! Well, except for the Old Christmas celebration at Sycamore Shoals this weekend.
Leaving The Big Texan, I was quite happy, full, but not stuffed, ready to get on toward Greeneville. After eight more hours of driving, we stopped at the hotel in Maumelle, Arkansas, yes, it is a real place.
New Year’s Day was uneventful, much like Christmas Day with a little bit more traffic. I caught some photos of windmills, those modern ones, old diners, gas stations, truck stops, hotels, rusting cars and trucks. I am fascinated by the remnants of Route 66 and those early days of “the mother road.”
There were still a lot closed for New Year’s but less than on Christmas Day a week earlier. I had thought while driving out about visiting Loretta Lynn’s coming back, but it was closed through New Year’s. I usually stop at the Parker Crossroads Battlefield visitors center but drove on by this time. Maybe I was having a New Year’s premonition about Paige’s article, you know, not doing the same things. Well, they do have a nice gift shop. I bought a Christmas ornament, a couple books, and two cans of canned possum last year.
Last year, I left there going up the road toward the Patsy Cline crash site and found there was a lot more of the battlefield than I realized. I never gave retracing that route a second thought this trip as I was in a mood to get home.
I did drive through the very same Krystal near Nashville that a week earlier was closed and got that sack of little burgers. I like Krystal’s as a fun munchie snack on the road. Guess what I had for lunch at work on Tuesday and Wednesday? Krystal’s are like fruitcake, they last forever.
We stopped at one of our favorite antique shops at Crossville. It’s a lot of store where we either find something or we don’t, mostly don’t. I had to talk Caroline out of us checking out the new Buckee’s. It’ll be there next road trip.
We arrived back in Greeneville about 7 p.m. It was the greatest feeling to sink into my own bed for a change. “Be it ever so humble there is no place like home.” I had one more day before having to go back to work with all those wonderful friends and coworkers I had missed for 12 days. (snort)
Monday morning, I picked up my pills, my new laptop, and went to a couple stores where I found some fun 50% off Christmas items. I took them home and put them out, as for me and my house, we had not reached that magical 12th day of Christmas.
To borrow from Paige again, I guess that I will have to plan a schedule of when I intend to take down my Christmas decorations. Come to think of it, it is awfully pretty, maybe I should just leave it out all year. It’s not like I’m expecting company. Maybe when Paige sees this she will schedule some time to come over here and help me schedule my time.
Since COVID I have been two months behind on everything, or so it seems. I just can’t catch up on anything. So, in all seriousness, Paige’s scheduling idea might just bring about a little order and allow me to catch up or feel somewhat caught up. I have learned the value of making lists.
I am still in a COVID fog, so I am going to schedule to get out of that by Jan. 10. COVID has affected so many in so many ways. I had to get new brakes on my SUV before our trip. It was COVID. My truck needs new tires, must be COVID, my laptop must have got it too. It’s okay to blame everything on COVID in 2023.
I think a lot of Paige Mengel, and hopefully she will not think me being unpleasant about her scheduling idea. She made some excellent points that made me think that I should use a schedule to schedule all that I am trying to do with so many irons in the fire. My problem is finding time to schedule a time to make out a schedule of my time, so that I don’t waste my time when I could be on a schedule. I have scheduled doctors and dentist appointments, so see there, I’m on it.
As Lisa Warren noted there is so much to explore and do in East Tennessee. Downtown Greeneville too is coming alive in 2023. Start off this weekend by visiting Sycamore Shoals State Historic site in Elizabethton and enjoying Old Christmas. It is a holiday treat you won’t forget. Tired of Christmas? This is a totally different event. Schedule some time to take in this fun happening. There are some nice antique shops nearby as well as restaurants. We all need that fresh air and exercise. Remember those resolutions! This is just another part of trailing the past.