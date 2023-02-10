While writing the A.B. Starnes story and visiting his cemetery, I was reminded how Bob Hurley concluded his 1994 Starnes article: “There is no humor in what has happened to the Starnes Cemetery. The acid winds of time and storm have blown away many of the memories of kith and kin who lie here, leaving nothing to mark their lives and deaths but fading names carved in mossy, weathered stone. Children and grandchildren have moved far away, but the dead stay behind when the living leave.”
I think it is a very moving and true statement that family moves away, and the dead remain behind. It is not only a physical move to a new or far off location, but a mental one when families forget their ancestors.
I have found traveling around the country that many of our early leaders, including signers of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and military leaders’ graves have been lost to time. Some have been moved and moved again, raising questions about whether the right ones were moved. Daniel Boone and Nathanael Greene are a couple that come to mind.
Just for the record, a graveyard is associated with a church, while a cemetery stands on its own. Either one can be called a burial ground. So if a church has a burial ground in the rear, it is a graveyard. If that church has a burial ground a mile up the road it is a cemetery.
Last year Wayne Conduff and I went looking for the old Lane Cemetery. Maxine Humphreys was a descendant of the Lanes and had taken Wayne there several years back. Wayne recalled there being some substantial grave markers. I had been there when a youngster, remembering it to be on the ridge behind the old lane home which burned in the late 1970s.
We both recalled the same location and when we went looking for it, found a home where we both thought the cemetery was. Were we both wrong? We searched the area and did not find any graves. Did someone doze the cemetery and build a house thinking the old cemetery was long forgotten?
I was looking for the grave of a Revolutionary War veteran buried just off the Warrensburg Road. Find-a-Grave has a photo of his gravestone and mentioned as many as 30 other graves marked by field stones. At the location where the cemetery was supposed to be, I found cattle pasturing and no stones. Did the landowner remove them? Someone did.
Then there is the old Broyles Family Cemetery near Telford. At some point, the landowner removed the stones to expand his cornfield. I have read stories of people reportedly seeing the old stones stacked in a corner of his barn. It too is now lost to time.
The Poor Farm Cemetery on Poor Farm Road has also gone missing. It’s still there somewhere, but at some point field stones marking graves were removed.
The Rebel Graveyard on Nanci Street got its name because dead Confederates were buried in what was a Black church cemetery. Wayne Conduff and I dowsed the area, finding three rows of neatly located graves and then an 18-foot-long by 6-foot-wide area which is likely a mass grave. The neat rows are more likely Black citizens and the mass grave the Confederates that gave the graveyard its name. Of course, it would take an archaeology dig to confirm this.
The Heritage Trust had planned to place a marker remembering the graveyard when two misinformed individuals decided to argue its location.
Graves of U.S. Colored Troops (USCTs) were located in the lot above American Calendar Company along with white Union Soldiers. Dick Doughty told me a train stopped on the tracks and dug up the remains after the war, taking them to the national cemetery in Knoxville.
Cemetery records do not show any USCT troops being moved to Knoxville from Greeneville. The late Jim Maddox and I walked the ground several years back, noting the depressions where graves were or are on the property. The US government was not too big into paying the $1.25 each to move Black troops, so most likely they are still there.
Madge Walker and Sherry Britton have worked for a number of years on a military hospital somewhere out the Baileyton Road where USCT troops of the 40th Regiment North Carolina Colored Infantry were hospitalized in 1865. They have identified 40 or more of these soldiers who died of disease and rest in unmarked graves in a lost and forgotten cemetery.
Carolyn Gregg told me about a lost Black cemetery near St. James. She said the stones are now gone. She also mentioned one near Stone Dam Church. Myron Cannon took me to an old cemetery in Afton in which the stones were mostly gone.
Wayne Conduff and I dowsed the old Link Slave Cemetery, which I was convinced that I was probably the last person living that knew its location and that it existed. We found a number of graves there, and it has no markings or identifications for future generations.
Many of the old graveyards and cemeteries have a “colored” or what some call a “slave graveyard” which is marked by fieldstones or nothing at all. Sadly, these too will be lost to time. A Civil War soldier rests somewhere in Hardin Park, he too lost and long forgotten.
There are Native American burials here as well as mounds that are protected because their locations are unknown to the public. Many more are likely lost to time, as well.
Greene County is full of small family cemeteries on hilltops, many now forgotten. Just as bad is landowners that refuse to allow family onto their property. I was looking for a cemetery near Camp Creek where some Susongs are buried. A neighbor told me where it is located, but added that the landowner will not let anyone on the property. He said the previous owners kept it mowed and allowed a decoration day.
He was afraid it would be bulldozed one day. Tennessee and Federal law says: “Family members have a right to visit the graves of their ancestors, even if someone else owns the property.” A landowner cannot refuse family from visiting graves.
I have been to some hard to find, as well as hard to get to, cemeteries in Greene County as well as in nearby Buncombe and Madison counties in North Carolina. I have always found landowners to be gracious in allowing me on their property.
I have also found those moving from other areas of the country are the ones who disrespect the graves of our ancestors. That is sad, but understood, since they have no connection to our history.
Last fall the Carter County Historian sent me some photos wanting my help with a situation there. The photos show the seriousness of the total desecration of a cemetery. A man who had moved from New York bought a hilltop piece of property to build a house. There was one problem, a cemetery was on the top of the hill. He solved this problem by hiring a bulldozer to push the grave markers off the side of the hill. Grave markers of veterans and family were simply pushed to the side so construction could begin on this home. A lady from Bristol also called me about this situation.
After they did finally get a court notice delivered, the landowner replied that they would move the graves. However, he is also saying there is nothing there ... his son said they were “only going to move the gravestones anyway.” In a Facebook post about this situation a lady responded: “I get it if you want to build in that ‘special spot’, but it looks like that special spot was already taken.”
A gentleman farming a piece of property with a substantial cemetery near Kelly Gap told me several years back the landowner, who lived in Missouri, told him to hire a bulldozer and have the cemetery pushed over a creek bank. He told me he had refused to do so. I have kept an eye on that one, too.
I recall a minister saying once the only thing you will own when you die is a small plot of ground in the cemetery. Is that no longer sacred?
As in the Carter County situation, there are laws against the desecration of a cemetery. Law enforcement officers indicated they had too much to worry about with the current drug situation and being understaffed to get involved in something that wasn’t going anywhere anyway.
Desecration of a burial or cemetery is a Class E Felony in Tennessee, and the disinterment of a dead body, corpse or human remains without legal authority is a Class A Misdemeanor. Tennessee law stipulates a process that a landowner or interested party must follow to relocate a cemetery or grave.
Some may remember the vandalism of the Walker Cemetery near Viking Mountain in 2011. It was sad to see such a peaceful resting place treated in such a manner. Its remote location allowed those who wrought such destruction the opportunity for their behavior to go undetected. Not until seeing images of the ISIS soldiers breaking tombstones with sledgehammers in Iraq did we actually see such behavior being displayed. Either situation was sickening.
I saw another cemetery long forgotten above Kelly Gap that looked like it had been vandalized years ago. I know at the Sexton Cemetery, also remote on the mountain, some grave markers have been slid down the side of the mountain. A man told me once the old mountain folks used to do that to people they didn’t like.
My suggestion is that our laws need to be revamped to impose stiffer penalties on those who violate it. As I told the Carter County Historian and the lady from Bristol, until some teeth are put into the state law people will continue to destroy our ancestors’ final resting places with impunity.
Another issue is whether cemeteries should be owned by an individual? Oak Hill Cemetery in Johnson City is privately owned by an individual who bought it at auction. Henry Johnson, the founder of Johnson City, LeRoy Reeves, designer of the Tennessee State Flag, and Tipton Jobe, a founder of Johnson City, in addition to many veterans are buried there. For better or worse it is private property and there had been some issues arise. Yet, it is being maintained, very well I might add.
In the case of the Carter County landowner, I think his property should be seized, his house bulldozed and the cemetery restored. The person who he hired to bulldoze the property to begin with should have his equipment confiscated and he should have some jail time. I know this sounds harsh, but what if that was your mother or father whose grave was bulldozed?
Someday all we are going to own is that little piece of ground. Don’t we have the right to know that sacred plot will be protected?
Many people died and were buried on the land, like the Starnes cemetery, where their parents or even their grandparents were buried. They never thought that someday nobody would care. They sure never could have dreamed someday their earthly remains could be pushed over the side of a hill by a bulldozer.
I helped move one individual who was buried on a hill on his farm which eventually became a subdivision. He literally ended up in someone’s back yard, grave marker, and all. His family wanted to remove him to a remote cemetery and place him beside his wife. This we accomplished for the good of all involved.
I was contacted recently by a gentleman who has two or three graves on his farm. They are in a bad location now and he wanted to remove them to a more suitable place near a road where they could be fenced and protected. I have no problems with this, but there are state laws that must be followed.
There is a big difference in respectfully moving remains and bulldozing them off the side of a hill. I am calling for our state legislators to put some teeth in our state laws regarding cemeteries and graveyards.
Going back to the Bob Hurley quote at the start of this column, he was obviously moved by the remoteness, the forgottenness of the Starnes-Smith Cemetery. In reality, that is what has protected it, along with a landowner respectfully keeping the fence mended and the cattle out. Those tall trees have also provided a canopy of protection. Sometimes, maybe forgotten is better.
Our Old Harmony Cemetery is in need of some serious love. The place where our Greeneville founders sleep is almost forgotten, as well. The ladies of the Nolachuckey DAR have worked for years to keep the historic cemetery a place to remember our history. The Town of Greeneville keeps it mowed. To stand in the cemetery and gaze across the fence at the high school ballfield is to catch a glimpse of what is important in todays society.
I wrote once that this would be a great park with a walking trail, a fountain, trees, flowers, and benches. Signage could be placed so those that are enjoying the Old Harmony Cemetery Park could learn about those who founded Greeneville. The possibilities are endless, but we must protect what we have first. I am sure there are those who see it for its great parking lot potential.
Saving those graves, protecting our heritage, it is all a part of who we are as we trail the past.