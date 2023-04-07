It has been unimaginable to watch the destruction on TV screens brought by winds around the country this spring. I have been in areas of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee the last few years where tornadoes had torn through. I have witnessed areas where large swaths of trees were twisted, mangled, and flattened. Even after witnessing this destruction, it is still hard to wrap my mind around the fact it was done by wind.
Even here in Greene County this spring we have been witness to the damage brought by winds in the pages of this paper. Our hearts certainly go out to those who have lost homes, roofs, barns, and suffered other damages.
I hear a lot of “it didn’t used to be like this here” but in reality, it has been just as bad in days gone by. I searched the past 60 years in The Greeneville Sun and found almost 20 thousand stories related to storm damage.
It’s been 10 years since the tornado ripped through Camp Creek, and to many this is a distant memory. To those that lived through the deadly night, it is still freshly engrained in their minds. Loss of property, loss of loved ones, friends and neighbors is something that is never forgotten. Those vivid memories will last a lifetime.
As recently as early March storms rolled through the Kelly Gap-Camp Creek area again, bringing high winds with roofs blown off and other damages. One sun article showed the home of Hayley Stills, which lost its roof. Winds were reported up to 77 miles per hour. Since the big storm, the TV weather folks keep an eye on “Camp Creek” in their wind predictions.
Horse Creek did not escape the destruction brought by nature, either. While we are talking about wind, it is usually accompanied by rain, which results in some flooding of certain areas.
I remember when South Greene High School lost the roof of the gym, twice. The second time I was a student there. James “Pete” Parham, who was principal at the time, remarked that the winds were not as bad until they logged the mountains. There may be some truth in that, but I also recall swaths of trees being flattened on the sides of the mountain. That was a Sunday drive and the first time I recall seeing trees that looked like a giant steam roller had drove over them.
My first recollection of a tornado was about 1967 when one touched down in the White Sands Community in the South Greene County. I know it was on the cover of the paper, but I have not been able to locate the story. I was a little guy but rode over with my parents and grandparents to view the destruction.
It was the farm my great grandfather Thomas J. “Dock” Massey had owned, having built the house and barn. It was in a clearing out a road behind the Piney Grove Church. The tornado had killed the woman who lived there as her body was found in a treetop. I remember the house was gone, the barn was spread everywhere, the trees were full of clothes, and tin from the roofs. It was a frightful sight for a youngster.
A large timber that supported the barn had been driven 6 feet into the ground. My grandfather said he had helped his Dad build that barn. The day we were there it was a peaceful, sunny day, probably another Sunday, yet it was hard to grasp the violence wrought by the storm.
While searching storms over the last 60 years I came across a headline on the front page of the March 12, 1963, The Greeneville Sun, “Tornado Batters Parrottsville Area.” “One Person Killed, house, barns wrecked” another headline reported. Sadly, two brothers were sleeping in the same bed when the wall of a 3-year-old house collapsed killing one brother while the other escaped unharmed.
A family of six saw their home completely flattened while they all escaped injury. The article reported the children were blown out of the house and across the road. Cows were trapped in collapsed barns as photos show people digging them out of the rubble. One man was pictured with his dog he said was blown 60 yards through the air while in its doghouse.
Another sub headline reported, “Greene County Lashed by High Winds, Rain.” Followed by “Barns Blown Down, House Roofs Blown Off.”
Greene County received 2.85 inches of rain and state troopers reported all roads leading into Greeneville were impassable due to the flooding.
Photos show Charles Stills of the Kelly Gap community with his barn, which was completely flattened. Another photo shows his damaged tractor while another smaller building went untouched. The photo was captioned “Freak of Nature” which is a term often used when these storms come though.
The deadliest tornado in U.S. history was the famous Tri-State Tornado of March 25, 1925. At least 695 people died in Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana when a F5, one-mile-wide monster carved a course that was apparently 219 miles through the three states.
I have watched documentaries about this one on the History Channel. What got me the most, and it goes back to the freak of nature thing, is that pieces of straw were driven through tree limbs like nails. They have these in museums. I would think that a piece of straw hitting a tree limb at a high velocity would break into chaff, but no, and these were not small limbs either.
In one town that was flattened they show the bank building which lost three walls and on the fourth is the bank’s clock hanging on a nail. Another shows a T-model Ford picked up and set on a building’s awning just like it had been parked there, unscratched.
Going back to the “it didn’t used to be this bad here,” well yes it did. In the course of the last 60 years, we have more people with more houses. We have people building houses on hilltops, and on the sides of mountains. More of those trees Mr. Parham talked about are gone too. The more targets you give a storm the more is going to be hit. We are a resilient people, we pick up, clean up and go on with our lives.
Last week in my morning conversation with my sister Gwen who lives in New Mexico she mentioned that a tornado had flattened Adamsville, Tennessee. She asked, “Isn’t that where Mona lives?” I said, yes, and that I was unaware of the tornado there. Gwen said, “Well don’t you think you need to get off here and check on her?” Of course, I said, yes.
Mona Henson is my Shiloh Battlefield buddy that runs around with me at Morgan’s Men and Longstreet Society tours. She is the one that goes with me to places we missed as the tour bus drives by those other places would like to see.
Mona said they lost some trees, did not have water or electricity, but Adamsville was flat. She said they were hooking up a generator to get water for their cattle.
One the previous Saturday, April 1, she had sent me the news that the Col. Charles Ready mill built in 1812 in Readyville, Tennessee, near the Rutherford-Cannon county line was devastated by the early morning storms. Not only was the mill destroyed, but the Ready home built in 1829, known as “The Corners on Stones River” received heavy damage from the tornado that hit Readyville. The historic home was on the stagecoach road that connected Knoxville to Nashville. It was also part of the Cherokees’ “Trail of Tears.”
I have been to Readyville several times with Mona, Kevin Witherell and a couple with Caroline Blanks. Once Caroline and I went in search of Charles Ready’s grave. We found the brick enclosed cemetery up on a small hill in the middle of a hay field. Later people like Mona wanted me to show them where it is located. The mill saw the warehouse wing turned into a restaurant and I have eaten there a couple times.
So, what is my fascination with entrepreneur-lawyer-soldier-politician Col. Charles Ready? Well, he is the grandfather of Martha “Mattie” Ready Morgan. Yes, Mrs. General John Hunt Morgan’s grandfather. I never had the opportunity to go inside the home as it was a private residence and I never bothered to stop and ask to see it. The last three years it’s been touted as Tennessee’s oldest bed and breakfast.
Photos of the damage remind me of images we see on TV from Ukraine. They lost the roof, most of the second floor, and a lot of the back wall. The badly damaged mill is still standing, but the restaurant is flat. There are online photos of the damage, the entire town was hit hard. Again, it is sad and almost unbelievable what the wind can do.
Which brings us to last Saturday. Caroline and I headed out to the Carter Mansion celebration in Elizabethton. I planned to hang out with friends, take some pictures and just enjoy the day. When we got there the wind was terrible. Trees were swirling, reenactors were holding on to their hats, display tables blew over. It was a beautiful day except for that wind. While we were there two trees over by the river broke off with a large snap. A limb broke off a tree and was dangerously hanging on to another as it swirled in the dancing treetop.
Caroline had gone to the car to escape the wind as I told the folks I was going to go get out of the wind too. I met Caroline coming to get me, she was afraid a limb was going to break and fall on the car.
We went to the Mayflower to dine and as I looked out the window a lady coming out of the parking lot toward the restaurant was blown, falling into the mulch. Yes, we underestimate the power of the wind.
Sunday morning Wilhelmina Williams called me to tell the wind had blown the roof off the Henry Ernest Jr. home on Sandbar Road. This house and the one more commonly known as the Massengill house were built at the same time around 1820. Both of these homes are local treasures, well actually they rank highly among the state’s historic structures from that period.
This home has retained most of its historic character as woodwork remained in place. Dick Doughty said the woodwork in this home was the most outstanding anywhere he had seen. Even 200 years later it is incredible to behold. It is hard to imagine someone doing that kind of skilled labor with hand tools, but they did.
Steve Broyles and I spent some time looking at the details of the building as I photographed it for posterity. It is amazing how curved brick was molded and fit into place. We were able to see a lot of details with the roof being gone.
While it has stood for 200 years, Steve and I deduced from what we saw the weakness of the structure was the brick. It was made from local clay, and it seems to be getting to the point of returning to clay. In those days they just could not bake the brick at a high enough temperature. The other was the mortar which is crumbling due to a high amount of that Nolichucky River sand.
This home like all the others will have to be assessed and a determination made how to best rebuild, protect, or salvage what pieces of history can be saved. Its easy for the rest of us to say that should be saved or restored, but the reality, as Steve and I discussed, is you are looking at the several million-dollar project. Not many folks have that kind of resources to throw into a project.
I have seen many of these old homes go in Greeneville during my lifetime in the name of progress. It is sad and they, like lost loved ones, are but a fond memory. Time marches on and nothing lasts forever, except as one older friend in Kansas told me years ago, “they can take everything from you, except for the memories, nobody can take those.”
I understand Washington College in Limestone lost their gym roof that after hail broke hundreds of windowpanes last year. As I returned home Tuesday a large limb had fallen across my driveway. I spent a half hour with the chainsaw getting it back past the drive, vowing to get the rest later when I have time. Hummm, wonder when that will be?
While that limb is a bit of a nuisance, I felt lucky that I didn’t come home to see my roof gone and the treetops full of my belongings. The wind can carry everything we have worked for away in the blinking of an eye. It is a good time to reach out to those in need and remember that next wind could carry our life’s work away.