When I started writing about the Vagabonds, my intention was for it to be a one-part story. As I wrote, it became two, then three parts, now a fourth. There are many fascinating stories about the group and their camping exploits as well as their individual lives. It is easy to get captivated by the men themselves. What made them tick, why they did the things they did, and how does their example apply to us today?
I have mentioned the book “Uncommon Friends” by James Newton. Newton was friends with the Edisons, worked for Firestone and developed a close friendship with Ford. He knew the three men intimately. He relates that “Edison liked to fish, that is where he did a lot of his quiet thinking. Sometimes he baited his hook, and sometimes he left it unbaited and enjoyed the quiet to think.”
Newton mentions all through the book incidents of Henry Ford pulling out his pocketknife and whittling. He says, “Sometimes Ford sat and whittled. Sometimes he just sat and did his thinking.” I cannot help but let my mind wander back to the days of my youth when we went to the country store. It didn’t matter which community, or at the courthouse in Greeneville, the stockyards, there was always a group of men sitting and whittling. They didn’t make or carve anything, they just whittled. Sometimes they told stories, other times they just sat and ran their sharpened knife blade along, rolling up ribbons of cedar shavings in a long smooth stroke. I guess they were doing their thinking.
When I ran across a nice straight piece of cedar, I would take it to one of my favorite whittlers. That is how you made a friend for life. Ford was surely whittling as the Vagabonds passed this area. The Henry Ford Museum has two pieces of cedar in a glass case. One is from West Virginia and is signed by all 4 men. The second, smaller one, has “Camp Robert E. Lee” carved on it, so it was from their time in nearby Jonesborough.
As the country rolled into the new century in 1900, camping was not something people cared much for. Folks in the country didn’t have running water or indoor plumbing. They raised their own food, dried and canned food for winter, cut wood for the kitchen stove and to keep them warm through the winter. “Roughing it” was something they did every day.
When I was young I was a Boy Scout, so I got camping in my blood. I would try to talk my Dad into camping with me and I always heard, “I got enough of that in the Army.” He was okay with me doing all I wanted. One of my cousins and I camped all summer. We would even run an extension cord out in the back yard so we could take a portable TV out there. To think, I made a comment about Firestone bringing along a player piano on one of their camps.
I had never realized just how much the Vagabonds had influenced camping. In fairness, I need to bring another famous camper into the mix. He is likely the influence that sparked the camping idea in the Vagabonds’ minds. I am talking about the old Rough Rider himself, President Teddy Roosevelt. Theodore Roosevelt was an ardent proponent of the notion that “citified men could restore their spirits and remake their bodies by camping in the woods.” Sound familiar?
Tales of Roosevelt’s survival prowess and hunting skills burnished his reputation as manly and decisive, equally comfortable staring down a cougar, a bear, a political opponent or a robber baron. It was pure political capital. On one trip, his refusal to shoot a chained bear gave us the “Teddy Bear.” His time in the woods boosted his popularity in the country as well as on the concrete sidewalks.
In a few short years, the Vagabonds were on the backroads. Like Roosevelt, they were titans of their time, four men not looking to bolster their fame, or so they wanted us to believe. They were just out for a little rest and relaxation, enjoying the vastness of the country; four men soaking in nature and soothing their minds.
Newton repeats often that Edison, Ford, and Firestone had come from hardscrabble backgrounds as children and were self-made men. Nothing was given to them, and they had to work and claw for everything they had. He says, “They were not out for money, but to improve the lives of other people.”
It is hard to understand men like Ford who on one hand seems to have later lived a “charmed life,” and on the other hand the billionaire was “too tight” to buy eyeglasses, Newton says, preferring cheap dime store magnifying glasses. Newton uses a lot of Ford quotes, usually shared while whittling. One was “The purpose of money is to provide more opportunity to perform more service. Short-sighted businessmen think first of money, but service is really what makes or breaks a business; without it, customers go elsewhere.”
We want to think of these four men as complex individuals living in a simple time. It was anything but simple. Because of the combined creative genius of the Vagabonds, the world was opening up. Thanks to Ford and his motorcar, folks could go out and enjoy the country. What had been an all-day trip was suddenly accomplished in an hour. The caring for a horse on arrival had been eliminated.
I always thought it was funny, but I have the keys to two Ford Model Ts. My Dad gave them to me. They went with my grandfather’s first two cars, both purchased used. Dad told me the first one cost $5 and the second $8.
All those old Civil War, Spanish American War, and later World War I soldiers had to be amused by the exploits of Roosevelt, and later the Vagabonds. Like my Dad, they had probably got enough camping in the army. Maybe it rekindled a spirit to connect with their youth.
Ford’s motorcar gave us a new medium of independent travel. Firestone’s inflated tires gave us a smoother ride on the rough roads. Edison gave us the battery and a generator so power could be carried along.
At the time of these men’s exploits, cooking outdoors was not popular. People in the deep south still had their cookhouses out in back yard to keep from heating up the house but taking raw food somewhere else to cook it just didn’t happen.
The Vagabonds’ national press coverage gave rise to interest in travel and camping. It brought improved roads, auto camps, and all this evolved into other enrichments, such as Route 66 with its many campgrounds along the way. People now drove in to theaters where another of Edison’s inventions put the picture on a giant outdoor screen.
As the Vagabonds camped over their 10-year odyssey, they revolutionized not only travel for leisure, but camping as a fun family adventure. Those creative minds were seldom at rest. They made full use of their own inventions and innovations.
I called John Burroughs the “Odd Duck” in the first article, and it is fun to recall that he said of the car: “It is a demon on wheels.” Like a lot of people who thought a car could never replace the horse, he too gave in to the modern contraption.
No doubt, they are credited with giving us “The golden age of camping.” Burroughs later wrote, “It often seemed to me, that we were a luxuriously-equipped expedition going forth seeking discomfort.”
In the early days, Ford was the driver and chief mechanic. Edison rode “shotgun” with a compass handy to help guide Ford. In the backseat, Harvey Firestone read poetry aloud and Burroughs took in the view and “carped” about the roads. Ford had two Ford Model T roadsters specially outfitted for the camping trips. These were “packed with essentials for a civilized stay in the woods: large, monogrammed canvas tents; tables and chairs; an enviable library; fishing and hunting gear; Edison’s generators with lights and enough household amenities to run an inn or, in their case, a campsite.” Ford “refrigerated” a truck and the portable refrigerator cooler was another innovation.
Ford even built Model Ts so that one could remove bolts and add camper tops and tents to the side. Ford began selling auto-camping supplies at its dealers. Edison sold his camping generators. Because of these men dressed in suits with bow-tied servants along, camping slowly became popular. State parks popped up or began offering camping and areas to just cook out and picnic. Thanks to the photographers they took along and those new-fangled motion picture cameras, we can catch a glimpse of their roughing it.
Newton relates that the three innovators hated waste in their factories and were always looking for ways to improve procedures and alternative production methods. It is thanks to their camping experiences that one of the greatest backyard inventions came along thanks to Ford.
Ford owned more than 313,000 acres of timber land in Michigan. Each new Model T built required over 100 board feet of wood. Ford built a town around his sawmill operations. Ford’s cousin Edward Kingsford ran the operations, and Ford named the town “Kingsford” in his honor.
While Ford saved immensely by owning his own sawmills, he was unhappy with the unavoidable wastes, such as wood chips, trimmings, and shavings. Ford saw $11,000 a day literally going up in flames.
Ford challenged his engineers and chemists to come up with a way to utilize the wood scraps. No, they didn’t invent that wonderful “pressboard” we all fuss about today. What they did was turn it into small lumps of dark fuel: the charcoal briquette. They achieved this by mixing wood products with tar and cornstarch. Ford, thanks to his camping adventures, realized he could market the product, and built a new plant in Kingsford.
Fellow Vagabond Thomas Edison came to the aid of his camping buddy and was involved in designing the plant, which was built next to the sawmill and parts factory. Ford used this new product to power his factories, cutting his energy costs to almost nothing.
Ford soon was producing more charcoal than his factories were consuming. That is when those thoughts of cutting wood and burning it down to coals to use for cooking during camping trips ran through his mind. Not being one to waste anything, Ford dealers across the nation were soon selling a kit including a Ford-designed charcoal-powered grill, and the Ford briquets. It was an auto-camper’s dream.
Ford marketed his “Picnic Kits” containing charcoal and portable grills, capitalizing on the link between motoring and outdoor adventure that his own Vagabond travels popularized. the package suggested, “Enjoy a modern picnic, sizzling broiled meats, steaming coffee, toasted sandwiches.”
After World War II, backyard barbecuing became popular. New grill designs added immensely to the marketing efforts. An investment group bought Ford Charcoal in 1951 and renamed it Kingsford Charcoal in honor of Edward G. Kingsford and its location in Kingsford, Michigan.
The plant was acquired in 1973 by Clorox. The ingredients have remained the same as the Ford chemists formulated. It is still American-made using 100 percent American-generated ingredients.
I hope you have enjoyed this series on the Vagabonds. You may not drive a Ford, you may not ride on Firestone tires, but the next time you flip on a light, or catch that wonderful smell of burning charcoal, you can smile and remember that the Vagabonds who made these modern conveniences a reality were once camping right here in East Tennessee.